Better Buy: Microsoft Vs Google

Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are some of the best-known technology companies in the world. Their products are used by billions of people every day. In return of their popularity and growth, investors have valued the two companies at more than $824 billion and $980. This article will look at the two companies, with the goal of finding the one that has more value to investors going forward. The analysis will look at their financials, the strategies they are using, the risks that lie ahead, and then compare their valuations.

Please note: in the article, I will refer to Alphabet as Google.

Performance

In the most of the past ten years, Google has been a better performer than Microsoft. This is because while Google was seeing double digit growth, Microsoft was transitioning its business.

In the past five years however, the tables has turned and Microsoft has been a better performer. Its stock has gained by 227% compared to Google’s 127% gain. Investors have cheered the Nadella Effect in Microsoft while remaining cautious about Google’s ad business. YTD, Microsoft has continued to do much better, with its stock rising by 26% compared to Google’s growth of 14%.

Financial Performance

In the most recent quarter, Microsoft generated revenues of $30 billion, which was a 14% increase. The operating income was $10.3 billion, an increase of 25%, while the net income rose 19% to 19%. It also returned more than $7.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The revenue growth was driven by a 14% increase in the Productivity and Business Processes, 22% increase in the Intelligent Cloud, and 8% growth in the More Personal Computing segment.

Google on the other hand delivered revenues of $36 billion, which was a 26% increase YoY. The operating income came at $6.6 billion and the net income was $6.657 billion. In the quarter, ad revenues came at $30.7 billion, higher than the $26 billion it delivered in the same quarter of 2018. Google other revenues came at $5.4 billion, higher than the $4.3 billion generated in the same quarter of 2018.

In total, Microsoft has generated revenues of more than $122 billion in the TTM compared to Google’s $142 billion. However, Microsoft has better margins. In the last quarter, Microsoft gross profit margins grew to 66.7% while Google’s were at 55.94%. The net profit margin for the two companies were 28% and 18% respectively. These better margins helps Microsoft have better net earnings than Google.

Part of the reason why Google has lower margins is that it spends much more money on research and development (R&D). In the past five years, the company’s R&D costs have increased from $8.6 billion to the current $22 billion. Microsoft’s R&D costs on the other hand have increased from just $11 billion to $16 billion in the same period. Google has had to increase this spending as it develops new technologies like Waymo, Cloud, and cognitive solutions. In fact, Google’s total employee count has increased more than 52K in 2014 to the current 103K, while Microsoft’s employees has remained relatively unchanged.

The table below compares the two companies balance sheet and free cash flows.

Total Assets Cash and Equivalents Total Long-Term Debt Free Cash Flow (TTM) Microsoft $263 billion $131.6 billion $73 billion $33.6 billion Google $245 billion $113 billion $3.9 billion $25 billion

The table shows that Microsoft has $18 billion more total assets than Google, $18 billion more cash and equivalents, and $70 billion more in long-term debt. In the past 12 months, Microsoft generated $8 billion more in FCF than Google. Part of the reason why Google carries less debt is that it does not pay any dividends. In 2018, Google generated more than $1.7 billion from its short-term investments. These numbers show that the two companies are in great shape, that allows them to fund growth and large acquisitions.

Shareholder Returns

As an investor, a better company to invest in is one with growing revenues and margins and one that takes care of its investors through dividends and share buybacks. In the past ten years, Microsoft has returned more than $81 billion to shareholders through dividends. It has also repurchased stock worth more than $90 billion. This has seen its outstanding shares drop from 8.9 million to the current 7.6 million. As the company continues to generate outstanding FCFs, it will continue to return these funds to investors.

Google on the other hand has been a bit conservative with its funds. While it holds a lot of cash, the company has resisted returning funds to investors through dividends. Instead, it has spent more than $16 billion in stock repurchases, which have seen the outstanding shares see a small decline to 694 million. As long-term investors, we invest for the future, which means that we will be rewarded when the company starts issuing dividends

The Valuation

The table below summarizes the valuation metrics of the two companies.

PE Ratio (TTM) PE Ratio (Forward) EV to EBITDA (TTM) Price to FCF (TTM) Price to Sales (TTM) Price to Sales (Forward) Microsoft 28 25 16.6 33 8.1 7.0 Google 29 21 16.8 29 6.0 4.4

As shown, there is not much difference between these valuation metrics between the two companies. Using the forward PE data, investors are paying a premium for Microsoft. The same is true when you use compare the price to FCF and the price to sales numbers.

The reason for this difference in valuation is that GOOG faces a number of challenges in the foreseeable future. First, in Europe, the company is facing investigations on its practices in the job search industry. In the past two years, the EU has fined the company more than €8.3 billion and these fines are likely to continue.

Second, in the United States, the company has continued to face challenges on how its ad business operates and the user data it stores. Even before the election, some states like California have created laws that that could have major implications on Google’s business. Microsoft on the other hand has been shielded in this regard because its ad business is still very small.

Third, while Google’s ad business is growing, it is facing increased competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Snapchat (SNAP), and Twitter (TWTR). While Google will remain the dominant player in the online ad business, the other companies will continue to take part of the ad revenues.

Fourth, the company’s future bets have had limited success. For example, its investments in video subscription, wearables, and smartphone market have not moved the needle for its growth.

Therefore, since Microsoft does not have all these problems, the slightly premium valuation makes sense.

The Future

The two companies are in a transition period. Google is trying to diversify from the ad business while Microsoft is moving from the legacy businesses like Windows and Office.

To do this, the two companies have created their ventures arm. Google’s venture firm is known as GV while Microsoft’s arm is known as M12. GV funds companies in the consumer, enterprise, life science, and frontier tech. Some of its biggest investments are companies like Uber (UBER), Zipline, Carbon, Cloudera (CLDR), Docusign (DOCU), Jet, and Stripe. In total, GV has invested in more than 170 companies.

Like GV, M12 invests in technology companies. Over the years, it has made 90 investments in companies like Bakkt, BlueVine, Zencity, and Voicea among others. Looking at the quality of companies GV and M12 have invested, there is evidence that GV has done a much better job.

In addition to venture fund, Google is exploring other technologies. For example, its Waymo service of autonomous vehicles is currently taking shape. People in some select cities can now hail the autonomous taxis. While the arm is yet to make any revenues, it has been valued at more than $175 billion. However, as I have argued before, the valuations in the space should always be taken with a grain of salt.

The two are also key contenders in the cloud computing space. Microsoft’s cloud revenues have continued to grow. In 2018, the numbers increased to more than $32 billion from the previous year’s $27 billion. Google’s cloud revenues on the other hand are grouped in the ‘other bets’ that also include hardware, apps, and digital content. The segment generated $595 million in 2018. This means that the cloud segment is still a tiny one. According to Gartner, Google comes at a distance third in the public cloud storage services. It also comes third after Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft in the cloud infrastructure as a service. It does not have a significant share of the operational database sector, which is dominated by Microsoft, Oracle (ORCL), SAP, and IBM (IBM). Therefore, it seems like Microsoft – not Google- will remain being the challenger to Amazon in the cloud space.

Verdict

Microsoft and Google are incredible companies with excellent free cash flows. They have visionary leaders, and have a great market share in the core segments they operate in. While I own the two companies, Microsoft has a bigger share in my portfolio. This is because of its dividends, growth in cloud, improving margins, visionary leadership, and the improving FCFs. I continue to own Google because of its future dividends, investments in companies like Waymo, opportunities for margin expansion, and its market share in digital ads. However, I believe that the investment has some risks, such as regulations and the increased competition in digital ads.

