Brunswick: Goodbye Fitness, Getting Fitter

I like the low multiples and modest leverage, although we have to remember that this is a very cyclical stock.

Brunswick (BC) announced quite a substantial sale of the fitness business, a move which warrants a review of the investment thesis of this leisure stock. The sale of the underperforming segment does not come at a great price, although it can be labelled a fair price. I understand the move on the one hand; on the other hand, it might be disappointing to see the sale at this point in time, at a low in the cycle.

While earnings power is high and leverage is low following the deal, here is a lot to like about Brunswick, although this is a very cyclical stock, of course.

Getting Fitter, Getting Rid Of Fitness

Brunswick has reached a deal with KPS Capital Partners, a private investment firm to sell its Fitness business in a cash deal worth $490 million. With the deal, Brunswick will become a pure play on its global marine business, including propulsion, parts, accessories, and, of course, boats.

Management stresses that all options for the business have been considered, including a spin-off. Following evaluation of the stand-alone prospects of the business and solid offers coming in, the company has reached this decision.

Note that the deal proceeds might not be so great if we look at the actual revenue contribution of the business. The unit reported sales of $1.04 billion for 2018 which was flat, although sales fell by 6% in the fourth quarter.

Reported operating earnings fell by two thirds to $22 million as margins fell a full 4 points to 2.2% of sales. So, based on that modest earnings contribution, the deal will likely be somewhat flattish to earnings, while reducing leverage. That said, multiples are far from expensive at just 0.5 times sales.

This modest valuation could be explained by softness in the first quarter of 2019, as first quarter sales were down 10%. The unit reported a huge loss, driven by impairment charges, although adjusted for that, an operating loss of a million for the quarter emerged. Softness does not come alone as fitness pure-play Nautilus (NLS) has been in free fall recently.

The $490 million in cash proceeds will bolster current cash holdings of $171 million to about $661 million. This means that the company still operates with a net debt position as gross debt amounts to $1.29 billion, for a net debt load of $626 million.

What Is Left?

Truth of the fact is that Brunswick will see sales fall by about a fifth as a result of the divestment, yet margins will improve, as will organic growth. The core marine business saw sales grow by 8% last year to $4.12 billion. While segment margins of 10.7% were quite impressive, note that Brunswick has traditionally had quite a large corporate cost allocation, as I peg pro-forma operating earnings equal to reported operating earnings of $367 million last year. With just one core business left, one can wonder if corporate cost allocations will become a thing of the past or will remain in its current form.

Note that at the time of the first quarter results, the company guided for adjusted earnings of $4.50-4.70 per share, that is excluding the fitness division. Including fitness, the company guided for earnings of $4.80-5.05 per share, suggesting about a $0.30-0.35 per share contribution to adjusted earnings per share from the fitness business. With 87.5 million shares outstanding, that suggests an expected earnings contribution of $26-31 million in actual dollar terms which implies that the deal will probably be a little bit dilutive, although cash proceeds of $490 million and a 4% interest rate provide a $20 million contribution to the bottom line as well. Note that, recently, the company issued long dated paper at a higher rate than this.

Seeing modest dilution from the $4.80-5.05 per share guidance to let's say $4.70-4.95 per share, Brunswick benefits from the fact that the core business is better capitalised and is growing quicker. Note that on a reported basis, the company generated $520 million in EBITDA, as probably 90% of that stems from the marine segment. With net debt down to $626 million, I see leverage ratios down a lot to just 1.3 times.

With earnings power still just shy of $5 per share and those shares trading at $52, it goes without saying that valuations and leverage multiples are modest, although this is a very cyclical stock of course. To get a feel for that, look at the long-term share price which fell from $50 in 2004 to trade with losses in excess of 90% during 2009.

The Market Acknowledges The Sale

Note that Brunswick traded at $53 ahead of the deal announcement, valuing equity of the entire business at $4.6 billion and the enterprise at roughly $5.7 billion, for a sales multiple in excess of 1 time. On that basis, the sale has been cheap, although the dismal operating performance of the fitness unit means that the deal is hardly dilutive, while the remaining core business grows quicker and does not have much leverage, while earnings per share are largely preserved.

It should be noted that the shares hardly moved in response to the deal announcement, although the deal value of $490 million is less than 10% of the overall valuation for Brunswick as the deal looks largely fair, although anything from a good price, that is to say.

Note that expectations on the stock are quite low after shares peaked at nearly $70 in the summer of last year. Ever since shares sold off to $43 in January, during the market turmoil, now having redounded to $52.

Brunswick has been much more diversified in the past, including not just fitness activities but also bowling activities as well, of course. While becoming a pure play on marine is to be applauded, and the business is diversified within the segment, it actually adds to the cyclical risks as well, certainly as there are concerns that we are late in the cycle, as these earnings are very cyclical. Hence, Brunswick does (probably) not deserve a valuation at a market multiple at this point in time.

The very nature of the business, including the heavy cyclical part, while the company has taken on some net debt (after it often operated with net cash in recent years), means that I am a little cautious on the shares. That is, I might allocate a small portion to this stock based on the earnings yield; yet, I recognise the risk to those earnings and the balance sheet while a 2% dividend yield is not so compelling as well.

For now, the sale of the fitness business does not alter the outlook in a major way, as I look forward to the future plans on the marine business, leverage, and earnings power.

