The Bond Market: Trade Talk Causing A New Rush For Safety?

The bond market seems to be one place where this uncertainty is being observed on a consistent basis and should be watched to see how this uncertainty works itself out.

In March 2019, we saw similar behavior as political uncertainty set off a movement of risk-averse funds around the world seeking out safe havens for their monies.

US Treasury bond yields have fallen as the concern over a probability breakdown of trade talks between the United States and China has increased.

The disruption this week is connected with the US-China trade talks that is scaring financial markets throughout the world.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note dropped to 2.45 percent as money poured into the bond market, down from the 2.50 percent close yesterday.

This rush to risk-averse havens showed up in the yield on German bunds as the 10-year dropped to a negative 4 basis points, down from a positive 2 basis points at the close yesterday.

The yield on the 10-year government bond of Switzerland dropped to a negative 35 basis points, down from a close of negative 31 basis points yesterday.

In all cases, it seems as if the expected inflation built into these nominal bond yields has remained very much the same each day, so that yield changes appear to be coming from international movements of risk-averse funds into markets that are generally referred to as “safe havens.”

The driving force everyone talks about is the US threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

This is also having a major, negative impact on world stock markets as well. The S&P 500 stock index in the US was down by almost 60 points by 2:00 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The first round of the current financial unrest came in the first half of March this year. Attention was given to the drastic drop in yields that took place at this time.

For example, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell from 2.76 percent on March 1, 2019 to 2.41 percent on March 25. Inflationary expectations remained roughly the same between dates.

In Germany, the yield on the 10-year bund was a positive 19 basis points on March 1, and dropped to a negative 7 basis points on the March 25 date.

As I discussed in the just cited post, the driving force behind the change in the flow of international funds was the political uncertainty that developed around this time. Focus at that time was on the events surrounding Brexit, but there was still concern about US-China trade talks as well as discussions going on between several European nations and the Chinese.

It does not appear at this time that the Federal Reserve…or any other central bank for that matter…has altered its monetary policy or changed its “talk” about the future of its monetary policy. The disruptions all seem to be caused by events going on in the political sphere.

And, of course, this leads to the question of what might happen in the future.

It seems as if the major battle at this time is between presidents…President Xi and President Trump. Is the current “battle” going on just a “zero-sum” game, where one president has to win, which means that the other president has to lose.

If this is the case, then the trade talks depend upon what each president considers to be the best for his future, for his power base. And, this is a pretty narrow view.

But, one can draw another conclusion from this “battle” and the “battles” that have gone on over the past two years.

In different ways, in different situations, this political uncertainty is going to be the environment we work in. It is going to be what markets have to contend with. And, it will result in a continued movement of risk-averse funds in a direction in which the investors will feel safe.

Right now, risk-averse investors seem to feel the safest with their money in the United States, or, Germany, or, Switzerland.

If this is a correct analysis, then we are going to have to watch these “risk-averse” funds over, at least, the next two years because one can make a strong argument that the political uncertainty is going to persist.

This puts a new twist upon the current economic situation.

The United States economy is just about to enter its eleventh year of expansion. Economic growth in the US has accelerated for the past 12 quarters and the Federal Reserve system seems to be in a pretty good place.

Furthermore, the economies of the European Union seem to be showing some signs that things might be getting better there, something the world really needs. Even China’s economy seems to be showing positive signs.

The thing that does not seem to be going away is the political uncertainty. And, it is this situation that seems to be “spooking” investors around the globe.

Thus, it seems that we need to keep an eye on the bond market and see how this situation works itself out. I would suggest that this is about the only place where this uncertainty is showing up in the current statistics. All the more reason to watch what is happening and try to get a feel for how it is developing.

One has a feeling that this political uncertainty is not going away in the short-run.

