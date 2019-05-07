Canada Goose's Valuation Looks Crazy, But It's Not

Source: Grailed

Thesis

Canada Goose (GOOS) is a luxury clothing brand that is easy for investors to gloss over or dismiss. The stock trades over 40 times earnings and 7.6 times sales for the trailing twelve month period. The company has made a name for itself selling jackets and parkas that can exceed over $1,000. This might seem absurd, but revenue growth shows the clear demand for the Canada Goose brand.

Canada Goose has been around for almost 60 years. The jackets are primarily intended for extreme weather conditions. They are known for superior quality and warmth. The practicality of cold weather jackets is not what has caused the stock price to surge. If consumers flooded Canada Goose stores in droves for practicality, the brand would not have taken almost 60 years to gain serious traction. Canada Goose sells an image.

Canada Goose gained prominence after being seen worn by various celebrities. Sales in 2001 totaled a meager 3 million dollars. Since then, famous figures such as Rihanna and Daniel Craig have been captured in Canada Goose jackets. Kate Upton sported one on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2013. Drake's clothing line has partnered with Canada Goose. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has a song titled "Canadian Goose" out in reference to the brand. Canada Goose has grown by riding a wave of popularity amongst famous influencers that is so prevalent today.

Source: Lil Uzi Vert YouTube channel

For a generation defined by image, and obsessed with Instagram, brand value is very important. When making an investment, we must discount the risks associated with a brand falling out of favor. Canada Goose has taken advantage of a niche from a very unique angle. A brand based in functionality that has risen due the clout associated with wearing their products. The mere idea of a company in the clothing industry trading at 40 times earnings may turn some investors away, but if we take a deeper look, opportunity may be lurking.

Overview

I tend to research businesses with very distinct competitive advantages. This is usually on the technology front. Technology is proprietary and difficult to replicate. Canada Goose jackets are not difficult to replicate, but the brand holds tremendous value. A $1,000 Canada Goose jacket makes for a larger purchase for the average consumer. The company finds itself in a unique position with a valuable niche. I am optimistic on the brand value that Canada Goose has built.

The business is fairly straightforward, investors must come to a reasonable conclusion for revenue growth and margin expansion to fully value the business. The first step in analyzing Canada Goose as a potential investment is investigating how margin expansion will progress. The brand gives Canada Goose pricing power, but to what extent? Projecting margins will give investors a great understanding of the underlying business. Following margin analysis, forecasting revenue growth and the continued popularity of the brand will enable us to come to a fair value and determine if the stock is a buy right here.

Source: Canada goose

Margins

Gross Margins at Canada Goose have been expanding since 2015. The Gross Margin through the first 3 quarters of fiscal 2019 has been 61%, up from 40% in 2015. This is certainly impressive, but investors have to think about the limits of margin expansion.

Canada Goose sells a relatively commoditized item for a premium. The quality is there, but there are many quality winter jacket options available for cheaper. Comparing Canada Goose to peers can give investors a good sense of the outer limits of margin expansion. A good comparable business is LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF). LVMH is a luxury goods conglomerate known for brands such as Louis Vuitton. LVMH is a mature business, so it can give us a good sense of what the maturity of gross margins will be for Canada Goose.

LVMH's gross margin has been around 65% over the past three years. This would suggest that Canada Goose's margin expansion has about reached its limits. Unless business significantly deteriorates, Canada Goose will be able to maintain these margins, perhaps slight improvement.

Canada Goose has outpaced LVMH's operating margin. Canada Goose improved its operating margin from 10% to 23% from 2017 to 2018. Through the first 3 quarters of fiscal 2019, margins stand at about 27%. There may in fact be something intrinsic about Canada Goose that will enable it to outpace the margins of LVMH. However, the businesses are fundamentally similar in offering luxury goods. It would be naive to think Canada Goose's margins have significant expansion ahead.

Revenue

Management's guidance calls for revenue growth in mid to upper 30% range. Considering revenue grew 46% from 2017 to 2018, peak revenue growth is likely in the rearview mirror for Canada Goose. It's unlikely that some revelation will cause consumers to scoop up Canada Goose jackets at a faster rate. I think we can expect strong, but slowing growth.

With any consumer product, there is always a risk that it becomes a fad. I don't believe this will happen, Canada Goose seems to have the quality and reputation to produce lasting value. The need for winter jackets will never go away. While certain tastes and styles change, Canada Goose's winter jackets will likely never see a perception change on that front. Another headline risk is PETA's stance against the sourcing of coyote fur for Canada Goose jackets. I think this is silly, nothing suggests this has any material impact on their business.

With such significant revenue growth, it's also unlikely that consumers will revert to preferring cheaper jackets. I think most of the fears and bearish takes regarding Canada Goose are not unreasonable, but aren't terribly likely to unfold.

Discounted Cash Flow

I based this model around the mature margins we can expect with Canada Goose. This is largely based around the margins at LVMH. Canada Goose has had stronger margins than LVMH in the past. For this reason, the model will assume a 70% gross margin and 30% operating margin for the foreseeable future. Perhaps Canada Goose is able to leverage lines of similar products as opposed to the multitude of products offered by LVMH.

I want to be slightly generous in terms of revenue growth because I expect brand awareness to increase. I like to always look 5 years out, so I modeled 40% growth for 2020, 30% for 2021 and 2022, and 20% for 2023 and 2024. This results in revenues of 1158, 1506, 1958, 2349, and 2819 through 2024 (in millions)

I used a tax rate around 25% from averaging previous years, which will result in a steady profit margin of 22.5%. I think an 8% discount rate is fair because of additional risks investors must take due to the nature of the clothing business. I believe most fears regarding the fundamental soundness of the business to be overblown, but investors should expect a higher return because of these factors.

Net income should grow to 186 million this year if Q4 analysts forecasts are correct. The model will begin in fiscal 2020 with 261, then subsequently 339, 440, 529, and 634 in net income until fiscal 2024. Theoretically, if we owned the entire business over the next 5 years this would be the cash flow received.

At the end of the fifth year we can derive the terminal value by selling the company for 15x earnings, and discounting it in year 5. The idea here is that all stocks will return to a market average p/e ratio in the future. At some point, investors will need this multiple to come down in order to see a fair return on their money. If we replicate this process and indeed sell the business for the terminal value in year 5, we would conclude shares are undervalued with a fair present value being $74.30 per share.

Conclusion

Canada Goose stock may be worth nibbling on at the previous closing price of $54.71. At the current price, the stock is really a toss up. I'm hesitant to make a confident investment in the consumer products sector. Winners and losers are determined by consumer taste, rather than tangible utility. Should popularity simmer, sales could erode quickly. That being said, tastes in winter jackets are unlikely to change. Reasonable risk is involved in a name like Canada Goose. I do believe in the business moving forward and am convinced that stock is at least slightly undervalued based on current expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.