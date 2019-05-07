The Stock Market - Trade Brings Volatility

After the significant correction that took stock prices appreciably lower during the final three months of 2018, stocks made back all of their losses over the first four months of 2019. The E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract rose to a slightly higher high at the end of April as the Fed backed off its hawkish approach to monetary policy and economic data continued to tell markets that the US is growing more than any other nation around the world. Tax and regulatory reforms provided steroids to corporate earnings, but a tighter approach to monetary policy kept the stock market from overheating. These days, the most significant issue facing equity prices is the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China. If you have any doubt that trade is the 800-pound gorilla for stocks, look at the price action this week. Stocks ran into selling and volatility returned to the market after President Trump told markets he would be increasing tariffs on China to 25% this Friday, and China appeared to dig in the heels when it comes to any capitulation to Us demands.

The US stock market is now a barometer of the ups and downs of trade negotiations which means we could be in for a rocky ride in May and beyond. The VIX index had declined to a low at 11.03 on April 17 as stocks were on their way to a new high. The volatility index fell to its lowest level since August 2018, but since then it has been moving steadily higher and was at over the 19 level on Tuesday, May 7. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) product does an excellent job tracking the price action in the VIX index on a short-term basis. The trading tool has been highly useful for those looking to profit from bouts of market volatility, and it seems like we are now entering another period where stocks are preparing for another rollercoaster ride on the back of the trade dispute.

Volatility returns

The V on the weekly chart in the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract is one sign of the volatility we have witnessed in the stock market since October 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the futures contract hit a high at 2,944.75 on early October, fell to a bottom at 2,316.75 in late December, and rose to a higher high at 2,961.25 on May 1. The most recent high led to what is looking like the start of another correction triggered by concerns that trade negotiations between the US and China are hitting a roadblock.

A tweet causes selling - a message to Europe

Last weekend, President Trump became frustrated with the pace of trade negotiations, and a pair of tweets ignited selling in the stock market.

Source: Twitter

According to the administration, the increase in tariffs to 25% will take effect this Friday, on May 10. On May 6, the President followed up with the following message:

Source: Twitter

After the pair of tweets last Sunday, rumors swirled that Chinese trade negotiators would cancel their trip to Washington this week, but news that they were still coming calmed markets. However, on Tuesday, a response from China sent stocks lower. China issued a harsh response to the latest comments and threats by President Trump by saying, "Things we think are advantageous for us, we will do it even without asking anyone. Things that are unfavorable to us, no matter how you ask, we will not take any step back. Do not even think about it." The less than diplomatic retort was first published through Taorian Notes; a social media account used by Beijing to signal the leadership's thinking that managed domestic expectations. The first official Chinese opinion piece since the announcement of new tariffs was a sign that China is digging in their heels and do not plan to offer any new concessions on trade.

President Trump pledged to level the playing field on international trade during the 2016 campaign. His hardline approach to an agreement with the Chinese is likely a signal to Europe where disputes about automobile exports to the US and other trade issues are worrying the leadership of the already weak European economy.

The new tariffs that could take effect on May 10 and China's response sent stocks lower on Tuesday in one of the ugliest sessions in 2019. One of the most fascinating aspects of the current state of negotiations with the Chinese is that the President is receiving support from both sides of the divided political aisle as Democrat and Republican leaders in Congress are urging President Trump to stand tough and not capitulate to China's pressure.

Negotiating or problems?

Less than one month ago, the markets expected that a handshake ceremony in Mar-a-Lago was only days away. The news from the trade negotiations had been positive, and only a few issues remained before Presidents Trump and Xi would meet to sign an agreement. One of the areas of conjecture was that the Chinese leader only wanted to come to the US when the deal was done while President Trump hoped the two leaders could work out the final details which would allow him to put additional pressure on President Xi. However, when US trade negotiators told President Trump that China was backtracking, the tweets began to fly last Sunday.

Time will tell if the increase in rhetoric from both the US and China is a final round of posturing or a roadblock that will cause both sides to walk away from the negotiating table. I continue to believe that China and the US will come to a compromise. When it comes to China, the trade dispute has weighed on the economy more than it has in the US and the Chinese have an economic motivation to sign an agreement. In the US, the motivation is political as President Trump seeks to fulfill his pledge from the 2016 campaign which he can point to in his reelection bid in 2020.

The Chinese have lots of patience when it comes to the final form of an agreement as they measure time in decades, but the political motivation in the US makes the ideal timeframe just a few months.

The VIX is a buy on dips

Trade is the most significant issue facing the US stock market at this time, and it is likely to cause increased volatility over the coming days and weeks as the news cycle provides a constant stream of positive and negative twists and turns. Price variance is returning to the stock market, and that means that the VIX and VIX-related products are likely to offer more trading opportunities.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, after falling to a low at 11.03 in mid-April while stocks were on their way to a marginal new high, the VIX has spiked higher over recent trading sessions to the 21 level. The VIX traded to a high at 22.02 in January 2019 and peaked at 36.20 in late December when stocks were on their lows.

The VIX is likely to be a barometer of trade tensions between the US and China over the coming sessions.

VIXY offers short-term trading opportunities

The VIX index reflects implied volatility which is the primary determinate of put and call option premiums on stocks. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF is a short-term trading tool that will move higher with the VIX during the current period of increased volatility in the stock market. Stocks tend to take the stairs to the upside and the elevator lower which is why the volatility index and VIXY product typically appreciate during market corrections. These products move higher during market corrections as the demand for price insurance or options on stocks increase.

Source: CQG

The chart of VIXY shows that the price rose from a low at $20.44 on April 23 to a high at $26.21 on May 7, an increase of 28.2%. VIXY has net assets of 239.06 million and trades an average of over 2.1 million shares each day making it a liquid product to capture periods of market volatility. On May 7, over 6.2 million shares of VIXY traded which suggests that the current volatility will continue to grip markets over the coming sessions.

The current environment of concern over trade between the US and China is causing lots of volatility in the stock market. Time will tell if the rhetoric flying back and forth between Washington and Beijing is posturing for a final deal or a wall that becomes too high to climb when it comes to an agreement. Volatility creates trading opportunities, and while I continue to believe that an agreement between the US and China is on the horizon, the coming days could offer traders a paradise of volatility which favors a nimble approach to markets with tools that can capture the short-term price variance.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.