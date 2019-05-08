BNP Paribas - Buy This Out Of Favour French Bank

BNP will never be the raciest of shares. But itis a solid, low risk company trading at a significant discount to net assetvalue and yielding a safe 6%. I’ll be adding to my existing long position.

However, the company lowered its financial targets in February and the market now risks being too pessimistic.

Thesis: the fact that BNP beat Street estimates by such a large margin in 1Q is a sign that expectations have dropped to very low levels following management’s reset of financial targets in February. I think there’s a good chance we’ll see material upgrades to EPS and dividend forecasts as the year proceeds. Trading at a large discount to net assets, the upside potential for the share price remains large.

BNP has been under the cosh lately

BNP is a bellweather of the European financial sector and has shared in all the woes the industry has endured over the last number of years, notably persistently low interest rates and recurring bouts of sovereign angst mainly related to Italy (recent FT commentary here: BNP Paribas: less miserable ). It is the archetypal pan-European bank with operations spread across the continent so any hints the European project may be faltering inevitably hit the stock hard. There have been plenty of these in recent times with Brexit, sovereign crises in southern Europe and the rise of populist governments in important countries like Italy.

BNP is the most European of Europe’s banks

Source: BNP 2018 Annual Report

But the news is getting better

So far for the bad news. The good news is these risks look more than digested in the current share price. The share trades at a 30% discount to net asset value and only 8x 2019 expected earnings. Moreover, it yields 6.4% on a dividend that has doubled since 2014 and was paid even at the depths of the GFC.

BNP has been a consistent builder of shareholder value

Source: BNP 4Q18 results presentation

What particularly attracts me to BNP is that Street expectations are very low so the company doesn’t need much to go right for it to surprise positively, perhaps by a large margin. Upward revisions to Street earnings estimates are probably the most reliable cue to share price increases in the banking space.

This low level of expectations partly reflects the fact that the company revised down its financial targets for 2020 in February (Reuters commentary here: BNP Paribas cuts targets, costs after weak finish to 2018). The result was that Street EPS estimates for this year fell by the best part of 10%. These downgraded expectations have now washed through in my view and the risk is that investors have become too pessimistic.

Financial targets were cut in February

Source: BNP 4Q18 results presentation

There are signs the Street has become too pessimistic

I’d note several points in support of this viewpoint.

First, the company beat Street estimates on both revenues and costs in 1Q19. The pace of revenue growth is particularly encouraging at +4.4% year-over-year for the operating divisions. This supports the 2020 group revenue target given in February, which is for c.4% revenue growth pa over 2019/2020 and which was greeted with much skepticism at the time by investors. The pace of revenue growth contrasts with peers like ING (NYSE: ING) which also reported today and posted only 1.7% year-over-year. It is testament to the diversification of BNP’s revenue sources beyond interest income, which makes the company less sensitive than peers to low interest rates. Second, certain franchises that investors appeared to have given up on have sprung back into life. This applies especially to BNP’s investment banking activities, which had an awful end to 2018 but performed much better than peers in 1Q19. Trading revenues were up almost 4% compared to 1Q18 in a quarter where most investment banks posted double-digit declines. Investment banking accounts for around 15-20% of BNP’s profits so this is an important driver for the company (see FT write up here: BNP Paribas boosted by investment banking rebound).

Taking a step back and looking at Street projections for 2020, I’m struck by how big a gap exists to what the company thinks is possible. In the February update the company gave two key targets:

1) an increase in EPS by >20% by 2020 compared to 2016. The 2016 reference point is € 7.6bn so this would logically imply net profits in 2020 of at least €9bn. By comparison, Street estimates for 2020 are currently only €7.8bn, a gap of 14% (its dangerous to extrapolate from first quarters in view of the fact they are almost always the seasonally strongest of the year for banks, but its nonetheless interesting to note that net profit was annualising above €10bn in 1Q19);

2) an increase in dividends per share of >35% compared to 2016. The company paid €2.7 per share in 2016 so this target implies a dividend level of at least €3.65 in 2020 whereas Street estimates are currently for just €3.23, a gap of 13%.

Not much needs to go right for BNP to post some big positive surprises

Investors clearly worry that having downgraded these 2020 targets once the same could happen again. But the positive view would be that 1Q19 showed better momentum on many metrics than had been expected. Additionally, the environment could also turn more favourable, for example the recent stronger than expected Eurozone GDP reading for 1Q and reports that the ECB could reduce the level of negative rates it currently charges on bank reserves (link here). Both would disproportionately benefit a bank like BNP with its large Eurozone presence.

Conclusion

BNP isn’t the sort of stock to set the pulse racing. But it is a dependable earner, perfectly capable of returns on capital of around 10%. If you buy it today at 0.7x net asset value your investment should compound at a rate closer to 15%. My hope is also that the discount to net asset value will narrow as investors realise they’ve been too pessimistic on the near-term profit and dividend potential. The stock also yields over 6% on a dividend that is twice covered. BNP traded at €65 as recently as early 2018 and I can’t see any reason it shouldn’t get back there (40% upside) seeing as even at that level it would still be trading below net asset value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.