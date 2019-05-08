Societe Generale - Don't Get Sucked In To This Chaotic Building Site

Allof this adds up to a particularly uncertain profit outlook that will continue tohamper the shares, already amongst the weakest performers amongst Europeanfinancials year-to-date. This particular building site remains one to avoid.

1Q results showed some progress on capital but the trade-off came in the form of lower profits as businesses were sold and SG’s investment banking operations were reigned in.

However, outside of Deutsche Bank, it is probably the bank undergoing the most upheaval in Europe as management struggle to address persistently low profitability and an inadequate capital position.

Societe Generale looks like one of the cheapest stocks around, trading on a 50% discount to net asset value and yielding almost 8%.

No end in sight to the restructuring

SG’s CEO Frederic Oudea is one of the longest serving bank CEOs in Europe having taken over the top job way back in 2008. But stability of management hasn’t led to stability of strategy and it is somewhat remarkable that the company still finds itself in such a state of disarray under the same CEO (the FT makes an unflattering comparison to Jamie Dimon here).

The most recent strategy convulsion was the jettisoning in February of financial plans to 2020 that had been presented to the market only in late-2017. Amongst the changes, SG cut its return on equity target by c.20% (from 11.5% to 9-10%). To be fair, other banks did something similar, citing the deterioration in the Eurozone economic outlook and lower than expected interest rate environment. But few of the cuts were as big; for example, BNP Paribas (NYSE: OTCQX:BNPQF) cut its return on equity target by only 5% from a target that had been set a lot earlier than SG’s.

Management is guilty of some fundamental misjudgements

An adverse environment clearly has been a factor – economic growth in Europe has been weaker and interest rates have been lower than most people expected. But it seems equally clear that SG also simply misjudged two other fundamental issues:

The first is the true profit potential of its mix of businesses. This applies in particular to SG’s investment banking activities where the goal of reaching a 14% return on capital by 2020 always looked a stretch. The extent of the retrenchment the company announced in February still came as a surprise, including a downgrade to the return target to as low as 11.5%, a c.10% cut to the investment bank balance sheet and the shedding of 1,600 jobs. Bloomberg called it a “new era of retreat” (article here). The question is why SG waited so long to restructure a business that has rarely earned its cost of capital and arguably really only has competitive scale in one area, structured equity. Equally, the company’s smorgasbord of retail banking businesses in markets like Russia, Africa and Eastern Europe has also always seemed a haphazard collection of unconnected companies with few synergies to the wider group. Here too profitability remains some way short of target (15.9% return on capital in 1Q19 against an 17-18% target). The second misjudgement has been on capital. This remains SG’s real Achilles heal and the key danger for the stock. The regulatory capital ratio was amongst the lowest of Europe’s banks at end-2018 (11.2% core tier 1) and declined year-over-year (11.4% in 2017). Clearly the rate of progress towards management’s 12% target has been far too slow and this explains both the decision to scrip the 2018 dividend and also the balance sheet deleveraging now underway in the investment bank. It has also forced SG to up the pace of asset disposals (see the recent sale of SKB in Slovenia).

Given that most of the improvement in regulatory capital that management intends to achieve by 2020 is expected to come from deleveraging (either asset disposals or balance sheet reduction), profits will inevitably be shed. The company says that asset disposals will lead to the loss of c.€125m of net profit while the investment bank deleveraging could probably be expected to see a loss of a similar size. Together, this would be getting on for 10% of the total net profit SG reported for 2018 (€4bn) and so it amounts to a material drag on profit growth over the next year or two.

1Q served to highlight the pressures

Paradoxically, although SG missed Street profit estimates for the first quarter (results released on 3 March), reporting €631m versus Street expectations of €680m, the shares rallied. Investors focused on a strong improvement in the regulatory capital position, which increased by 55bps to 11.8% (FT comment here).

This took the focus off the flip-side of this positive, which is the negative impact on profits. Net profits were 28% lower year-over-year on an underlying basis and 26% lower in the investment bank, where the trading business also posted a loss for the quarter.

Asset disposals also clearly weighed although management declined to quantify the profit impact this quarter.

Profitability metrics also remained poor with the group return on equity being still below the 9-10% target range at 8.4% and the investment bank posting just 8% compared to the 11.5-12.5% target.

Banks rarely succeed in shrinking to glory

Profits will invariably come back to the fore in due course. Sadly for SG there are very few examples of banks shrinking to fitness as it is trying to do. Especially in investment banking, the result of cutting back jobs and balance sheet is usually to destabilise the whole franchise, even the bits that are being kept. The danger for SG therefore, is that in attaining its capital targets it sheds much more net profit than intended.

On this point, it is worth considering Street earnings estimates for the next two years. Two aspects stand out.

First, investors expect net profits to fall. 2020 consensus EPS is €4.32 against €5.0 reported for 2018, an expected decline of 14%. This is logical in view of everything discussed above and it marks SG out amongst European banks, most of whom are expected to post modest positive growth over this period.

Second, the consensus range for 2020 is remarkably wide, the lowest EPS estimate being €3.4 and the highest being €5.6, a spread of 40%. For comparison, the spread between the highest and lowest estimates for BNP in 2020 is less than 20%. Clearly investors don’t really know what earnings to expect from SG. If the bottom end of the range is right, investors in SG could be looking at a significant cut to the dividend. Assuming management remains true to its 50% payout target then €3.4 of EPS would support a dividend of only €1.7, over 20% lower than the €2.2 paid in 2018. The yield on that basis would also fall from its current 8% level to 5.9%, removing a key bull argument being put forward for the stock.

Conclusions

Investors in SG face at least a year or two of upheaval and uncertainty on where profits will level out. In any event they are likely to be lower than today and the range of outcomes is wide with potentially large downside. Against this backdrop I would argue that current low headline valuation multiples (8x PE and 0.5x Price to Net Assets) are pretty irrelevant. The stock is highly unlikely to rise until investors feel they have at least some certainty on what the sustainable future profit run-rate is going to be. We are some way from that point and so this is a stock I will continue to avoid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.