Royal Caribbean: 'Cautious' Thesis Intact, Despite Robust Numbers

But I fear that an eventual deterioration in the macroeconomic landscape could bode ill for the company's momentum and for the stock.

Aside from one-off issues, Royal Caribbean seems to have had an otherwise pristine quarter.

It was an impressive earnings beat.

On May 1st, Royal Caribbean (RCL) delivered 1Q19 revenues of $2.44 billion that topped consensus estimates by $60 million. Supporting robust top-line performance was the company's booked position that remained "at a record level in both rate and volume", according to the earnings release.

The management team, in turn, credited "superior new buildings, strategic revenue management decisions, global footprint, well-positioned brands, and an enhanced destination offering" for strong activity and pricing in the quarter. Adjusted EPS of $1.31 left the Street's estimate of $1.11 and even the company's own guidance in the dust.

Credit: Royal Caribbean Blog

Despite challenges that included an accident with the company's Oasis of the Seas ship (impacting full-year guidance), a spike in crude oil prices, and currency headwinds shaving two percentage points off of net revenues in 1Q19, Royal Caribbean seems to have had an otherwise pristine quarter.

A sharp increase in capacity of 10.5% YOY, driven in part by the acquisition of ultra-luxury operator Silversea in July 2018, met robust demand. Net yield (net revenues per available passenger cruise day) of a bit over $200 on a constant-currency basis increased noticeably at a 9% rate, although up to one-third of the improvement seems to have been driven by inorganic growth. Still, the numbers above reflect what I consider to be a healthy environment for cruise and onboard services.

Net cruise expenses ex-fuel were up nearly 10%, which seemed a bit rich at first glance. Part of the increase can be simply traced back to the increase in capacity and higher number of passengers carried. Often a headwind, but this time helping to stabilize margins, fuel costs in 1Q19 remained mostly flat at $160.2 million, despite a 12.5% YOY increase in total fuel consumption.

In any case, I do not believe that costs will be a center-stage conversation among investors, given the top-line strength and full-year earnings guidance that would have increased by about $0.38 per share, if not for the Oasis of the Seas incident along with the currency and fuel cost drag.

My fears explained

Given the narrative above, it sounds like nothing should be feared about Royal Caribbean's business performance and an investment in the stock. But while I agree with the former, at least in the foreseeable future, I am much less confident about placing a bet on the company's equity at current levels.

Last August, I posted the following graph. It helps to depict the nearly perfect historical correlation between consumer confidence (which, when strong, helps to support healthy levels of consumer discretionary spending) and Royal Caribbean's stock performance.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and OECD

Since then, the confidence metric has come off sharply from its 12-year high to currently sit at January 2015 levels, probably driven by the weak stock market performance in 4Q18 and fears over the end of the decade-long economic expansion period. Meanwhile, RCL bounced back to $130/share, trading today at a long-term PEG of 1.0x that, while not too rich at first glance, is substantially higher than the 0.7x of 12 months ago (see chart below).

Data by YCharts

My aversion to this stock, therefore, is not necessarily based on poor expected performance by the cruise operator - Royal Caribbean seems to be doing superbly for now. Instead, I fear that an eventual deterioration in the macroeconomic landscape could stop the company's momentum in its tracks and put pressure on the stock. As a reminder, RCL shares lost 78% of their market value between the start of 2000 and September 2001 and 86% between December 2007 and February 2009.

Given the perceived dangers of investing in a highly pro-cyclical sector during what seems to be the end of a long bull period, despite the company's impressive performance as of late, I choose to keep a safe distance from RCL.

I do not own RCL because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns, in the long run, using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.