Hannon Armstrong Was Once A Misunderstood REIT

It’s certainly encouraging to see the dividend growing again.

Since my first article in 2015, you can see how this REIT has successfully grown its business and transactions over the years.

Before I begin this deep-dive research analysis on Hannon Armstrong (HASI), I want to recap the history of this specialty finance energy infrastructure REIT.

As the title to this article suggests, Hannon was once one of the most misunderstood REITs of its kind.

Fortunately, over the last few years, the IRS has become more favorable in sanctioning private letter rulings for electric and gas distribution systems. As a result of these REIT blueprints, a number of companies have benefited within the infrastructure arena, including notable examples such as Uniti Group (UNIT) and CorEnergy (CORR).

And the public is starting to catch on.

As for Hannon, it was listing shares back in April 2013, just as the IRS clarified the definition of real property for REITs, spelling it out in REG-150760-13. The ruling explained that improvements to land include integrally permanent structures and their components…

Other inherently permanent structures include the following permanently affixed distinct assets: Microwave transmission, cell, broadcast, and electrical transmission towers; telephone poles; parking facilities; bridges; tunnels; roadbeds; railroad tracks; transmission lines; pipelines; fences; in-ground swimming pools; offshore drilling platforms; storage structures such as silos, and oil and gas storage tanks; stationary wharves and docks; and outdoor advertising displays for which an election has been properly made under section 1033(g)(3).

That opened some very significant doors, which Hannon saw fit to walk through.

Clean Energy Opportunities

As I explained in my first article on Hannon back in February 2015, “What makes (it) unique is the fact that the company aggregates assets in multiple categories, all pertaining to clean energy real estate projects.”

I also said that it “… invests capital in energy efficiency assets such as HVAC, lighting, controls, and pumps. Needless to say, these are all considered 'real estate' assets, as they are attached to either land and/or buildings that qualify as real estate.”

Interestingly enough, the title to that article is “Forget Beaten Down Utilities, Buy This 7.1% Clean Energy REIT,” and I included a few examples of utility companies such as Duke Energy (DUK), Piedmont Natural Gas (now owned by Duke), and Consolidated Edison (ED).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Yet, as you can see in the chart above, Hannon has substantially outperformed these peers.

Now, if you’re scratching your head and saying something along the lines of, “wait a minute… Hannon is a REIT, not a utility company,” you’re right. And, to be sure, I made that point when I penned that first article I referenced above. It's all there (or here), in black and white:

I find the dividend yield of 7.1% attractive, especially when you compare it with the modest yields of the utility stocks… HASI is targeting annual EPS (earnings per share) growth of around 13% to 15%, with targeted total returns of 20% (annually). The dividend growth forecast for HASI looks promising, as the company has built out a wide variety of investment opportunities, which allows (it) to pursue the best risk-adjusted yields. One of the key differentiators for HASI is its ability to invest in multiple asset classes – a real strength in the business strategy.

Then, just in case that was too subtle, I added:

HASI is clearly not a utility stock, but I believe the financier of clean energy is a sound sector with similarly reliable attributes. The predictability of HASI's business model is driven by the high-quality contracts that support very stable income growth. I'm recommending shares at the current price level, and I believe a big part of the discounted valuation is reflected in the modest coverage (investor) base.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Just examine the impact above when I published that piece. Shares have soared by over 81%, returning an annualized 23% and a total 140%-plus since then.

I guess that Mr. Market must have read my article.

Source: Seeking Alpha

So what exactly is the driving force behind Hannon? It’s clear the company is legally structured as a REIT, with a special focus on energy-related investing. This unique situation means it doesn’t really have a direct peer. Also worth noting is how it utilizes core earnings as a primary analysis of healthy output instead of funds from operations, or FFO.

This only makes sense when it's appropriate to add back non-cash charges that don’t depreciate operating expenses. But between those two factors, I find it most helpful to compare it with commercial mortgage REITs over other possible peers.

Source: HASI website

Breaking Down the Business Model

Hannon aggregates assets in multiple categories, each pertaining to clean energy real estate projects. The company invests around 49% of its capital in behind-the-meter assets (i.e., energy efficiency, storage, and distributed generation), as shown below.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

Yet its 12-month pipeline is shifting even more so in that direction.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

Clearly then, Hannon sees greater future market opportunity in these assets as opposed to the higher-yielding, grid-connected resources such as power plants, and solar and wind plays. For the time being, however, around 45% of its investments are in those kinds of projects, especially solar land – its second largest category (at 22%), which spans across approximately 60 grid-connected solar projects.

Meanwhile, its smallest category is sustainable energy, which includes storm water remediation and environmental restoration projects. Those represent around 6% of the portfolio.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

In total, Hannon has more than 190 investments, each worth an average $10 million… not including the 90,000 individual residential solar customers it boasts. As further viewed below, the company has an extremely diversified portfolio, comprised of approximately 10 target markets, starting with its 31% stake in federal, state, and local government projects.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

Our next chart then shows around 30% of revenue generating from investment-grade obligors, 24% from renewable energy, and 15% from non-investment obligors. If any one asset class becomes too large as a percentage of the portfolio, Hannon said it may look to its “syndication and securitization capabilities to maintain diversity.”

The company added that it “maintain(s) deep relationships with a variety of capital market participants” in case it ever needs “a partner to further diversify some portfolio exposure.”

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

As viewed below, Hannon has total assets of $2.187 billion. As of Q1 2019, that consisted of the following:

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

Also in its Q1 2019 earnings call, the REIT said it “paid off a portion of one of its secured debt transactions scheduled to mature this year,” though it “considers equity as a funding source that does not create interest rate risk.”

The company’s remaining maturities of 2019 non-recourse debt are “being paid off or extended,” and its overall leverage remains relatively flat compared to year-end at 1.5 to 1.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Also, Hannon is 87% institutionally owned, with insiders possessing only around 5% of the shares.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

The Latest Earnings Results

As viewed below, the company’s core net investment income has grown significantly from $36 million in 2015 to $66 million in 2018 – a 22% compound annual growth rate. And in Q1 2019 alone, the net investment income was $19 million.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

On its latest earnings call, the company said that:

The recent increase in portfolio yield has also contributed to increased core net investment income, as is the aforementioned reduction in interest expense (which decreased by about $3.3 million for the quarter). Even when calibrated on a per-share basis, core net investment income has consistently increased over time. Recurring revenue remains a fundamental strength of our business model.

Also, in Q1 2019, Hannon’s generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, earnings were $0.21 per share, and core earnings were $0.33 per share. In the same quarter, it invested $319 million and also reiterated its three-year guidance through 2020 of 2% to 6% growth in core earnings.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

As I referenced in a previous article I wrote on Feb. 27, Hannon “announced a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend (up) to an annualized $1.34 per share. Note: HASI did not increase the dividend in 2018.”

The Sum of These Parts

Since my first article in 2015, you can see how this REIT has successfully grown its business and transactions over the years:

Source: HASI Annual Report

In addition, you can see below how it’s consistently generated strong profits based on its core return on equity continuing to meet or exceed its 10% target.

Source: HASI Annual Report

Before diving into valuation, let’s take a closer look at Hannon’s core EPS growth over the years… and what analysts expect from it going forward.

(Estimated data provided by F.A.S.T. Graphs.)

The chart below represents core EPS growth by percentage (using the same data set as the above chart).

(Estimated data provided by F.A.S.T. Graphs.)

Now, as you can see, Hannon isn’t generating the same double-digit growth it experienced from 2014 through 2016. However, it appears the company is growing at the 2% to 6% levels it forecasted.

Now let’s examine the dividend growth record:

(Estimated data again provided by F.A.S.T. Graphs.)

As you can see, Hannon didn’t increase the dividend in 2018, but it’s back on track and likely to continue growing. Here’s the dividend growth chart in percentages:

(Estimated data provided by F.A.S.T. Graphs.)

It’s certainly encouraging to see the dividend growing again. And now let’s take a look at its dividend yield of 5% (actually closer to 4.9% when I penned the article), which is above the utilities’ average 3%, peers’ 3.8%, and REITs’ 4.2%.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

As referenced above, we place Hannon in the commercial mortgage REIT sector, so here’s how the dividend yield compares with those closest peers:

Not impressed?

Using F.A.S.T. Graphs data, we assembled the following dividend growth chart, which provides an excellent visual of this company’s dividend growth potential, using analyst estimates for 2019-2021.

Finally, let’s take a look at its year-to-date total return performance compared with its listed peers:

Based on the above chart, there should be no misunderstanding now concerning this REIT’s superior performance. When I penned my first article on the company, there was definitely lack of clarity about Hannon’s business model. But the company has since done a wonderful job communicating with its investors and delivering on its customers’ capital needs.

Shares are now trading at elevated levels, with a price to earnings ratio (P/E) of around 8% higher than historical levels:

While I knew Hannon was a bargain in the “good ol’ days,” investors must recognize that the benefits of owning shares today have more to do with adding in sustainable income than price appreciation. That’s why we’re maintaining a buy on them, recognizing that income-focused investors can still benefit from the 4.9% yield… plus the 4% growth potential… that results in consistent total returns of around 9% to 10% per year.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Disclosure: I am/we are long HASI, LMRK, ED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.