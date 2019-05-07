Oracle Of The Sky? Precision Castparts, Not Just Boeing, Has 'Work To Do'

Berkshire Hathaway took Precision Castparts Corp. private in 2016 in what their CEO called a "bet" on the aircraft part leader's CEO.

Berkshire Hathaway holds either most significant or second largest stake in every major U.S. airline--including launch customer of 737 MAX, Southwest Airlines.

In response to aviation accidents, Berkshire Hathaway's CEO states that Boeing has "work to do."

One day, many years ago, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett said,

If a capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk back in the early 1900s he should've shot Orville Wright; he would have saved his progeny money.

Boy, oh boy! Times they are a-changin'. In the wake of two tragedies and the loss of 348 lives, there exists one completely unnoticed aspect of the entire 737 MAX crisis: influence.

An inquiry into an FAA whistleblower complaint allowed us to piece together some startling facts about Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway. As you may begin to surmise, the influential "Oracle of Omaha," in terms of aerospace alone, appears reminiscent of John D. Rockefeller, 110 years ago.

Berkshire owns the second largest stake in all three American operators of Boeing's (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX. However, the media and Buffett himself seem to point the finger at the Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer.

Berkshire sits on a 12.34% of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), just a shade under 10% of American Airlines Group Inc. (NYSE: AAL) and United Continental Holdings (NYSE: UAL). Southwest is the launch customer and largest operator of the 737 MAX.

Warren Buffett (right) with Microsoft's Bill Gates (left) on a Boeing "737 Business Jet". Source: Netjets/Twitter.

Of the four major U.S. carriers, only Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) doesn't operate the MAX series of the 737. Delta's largest shareholder is, yep, Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett, however, quipped (in the video below) in March that elevation to that status was:

an accident

By accident, he was referring to how a share repurchase increased his overall number of shares (as seen in the video).

In addition to all four major U.S. air carriers, Berkshire Hathaway also wholly owns four major private aerospace companies. Those include NetJets and NetJets Europe, which are both firms that manage, and sell fractional ownership in private jets. The other two: FlightSafety International and Precision Castparts Corporation, play critical roles in air transport safety. FlightSafety is the world's leader in flight simulators and training for aviation professionals. Precision is a leading airplane parts supplier that was acquired and taken private by Berkshire in 2016. The $32.7 billion deal was largely credited to Berkshire investment manager Todd Combs, who spearheaded the investment from 2012.

Berkshire Hathaway airline stakes. Source: The Dallas Morning News.

Therefore, Berkshire has a significant hand in nearly every aspect of aerospace and commercial air travel, except manufacturers, notably: Boeing.

The query mentioned above into Berkshire Hathaway's aerospace investments and the 737 MAX is seen in the video below.

Warren Buffett discusses the aerospace investments and 737 MAX on March 28, 2019. Source: CNBC.

Buffett noted that he sells insurance to the airline industry. He did qualify safety by emphasizing that decreased domestic accident occurrences have reduced premiums.

In regards to Boeing and their embattled 737 MAX, Buffett said,

Obviously Boeing has a lot of work to do very promptly...

Since the tragedy in Ethiopia on March 10, 2019, Berkshire's stock is up roughly 10%, and the airlines have enjoyed the dependable performance as well. However, Boeing's is down nearly 11%. Delta Air Lines, with no 737 MAX in the fleet, is up 17% (see the data below from March 10 to May 4, 2019).

Data by YCharts

Southwest has built a 52-year-old business model, in part, by flying only the Boeing 737. Operating one type of airframe has helped the "low-cost" carrier, formed on a napkin in 1967, keep their maintenance costs at bay.

I attempted to contact Berkshire Hathaway and the offices of Warren Buffett, as well as Todd Combs (who leads the Precision investment) for comment. I left messages with Buffet's secretary, and on Combs' cell phone. They have yet to respond.

In the same interview on March 28, 2019, Mr. Buffett said,

It's almost impossible to believe how much airlines have improved in terms of safety over my lifetime.

Buffett also stated that he believes the airline industry will remain competitive for years to come. However, Bloomberg Opinion columnist Joe Nocera disagrees, On March 22, 2019, Nocera noted:

The truth is that all four airlines set prices now that are more or less the same — consumer-friendly fare wars are a thing of the past. ...By buying shares of all four companies, he is signaling that he is no longer worried about airline competition.

An aviation safety expert who spoke with me on condition of anonymity partially disagrees,

unfortunately safety = money. Not anything else. As callous as that may be, the (whistleblowers) of the world are simply greasing on the wheels. The improvements in aviation safety we’ve seen in the last 50 years have all been paid in blood - not in oversight from Big Brother.

Yes, they're safe so far, yet, with limited competition comes complacency then contentment, and then comfort. Comfort doesn't provoke change, and if we're not continually evolving then red flags generally will appear. Red flags are indeed popping up.

A WHISTLEBLOWER

One whistleblower complaint amidst pressure to increase revenue (to meet the needs of an increasingly growing population of air travelers) is telling.

Seventeen months ago, Mr. Brandon Nelson, a 2014 graduate of U.C.L.A., with a B.S. in aerospace engineering was working at a company under the Berkshire umbrella. That company is Permaswage, a California-based aircraft parts manufacturer with locations in France and China as well. Precision Castparts Corporation acquired Permaswage from Bridgepoint (A London-based private equity firm) for $600 million in 2013 before Precision or “PCC” as it’s called (ticker was ‘PCP’) itself was taken private by Berkshire Hathaway in 2016.

Nelson questioned the integrity of some of the airplane parts they built. He lost his job soon after. I can share his name as he is now deceased and the information has been made available.

He was the only one willing to say what several of us had always thought,

Said one former PCC/Permaswage co-worker of Nelson, who spoke with me on condition of anonymity. The source added:

The kid had some guts.

The source said that Nelson notified PCC/Permaswage leadership as well as customers, including Boeing, that these flaws could lead to hydraulic failures.

Nelson's letter to regulators stated:

As I matured in my role as a temporary contractor and uncovered these serious issues, it became clear to me that several of the Permaswage employees in the contract fulfillment chain of command did not know how to properly check the purchase orders because they were not quality engineers and lacked the specific training and knowledge to determine the technical contents of the purchase orders.

Nelson was (technically speaking) a "temporary contractor." Despite working 40-60hrs a week, a former PCC/Permaswage colleague believes that status was just another way for PCC/Permaswage to widen margins and avoid paying benefits.

PCC/Permaswage makes "separate and permanent couplings" which are essential parts of an airplane's hydraulic systems. Nelson saw flaws in the couplings and felt that they were not produced as the customers (Boeing et al) had specified.

The FAA did investigate Nelson's claim (in the PDF below), but FAA investigators only inspected three purchase orders. The same aforementioned aviation safety expert (also a 20-year pilot serving as an instructor, with an MS in Aviation Safety Science with particular emphasis on accident investigation and prevention) weighed in further. He said,

1 22 Click to enlarge Notes:

Even to someone completely removed from aviation, it would make obvious sense that the FAA inspect at least one of these parts that were already installed in an aircraft. Essentially, the FAA conducting safety inspections at companies like Boeing and Permaswage would be like two best friends vouching for each other - this does not set the stage for an independent analysis.

He says the FAA most likely (as is standard) gave PCC/Permaswage advance notice, formulating a reason to believe Nelson's claim may not have been given the weight it should have.

I find it likely that the parts inspected by the FAA (only three) were retrofitted with the proper lubrication systems to match the original drawings, thus making (Nelson)’s claim null. Permaswage would have had full and advance knowledge that such parts would be checked - inspections of this type by the FAA are rarely unannounced.

The FAA did respond on May 7, 2019 saying:

The FAA thoroughly investigated a whistleblower complaint it received in late 2017 concerning Permaswage, an aircraft parts manufacturer based in Gardena, Calif. The FAA interviewed the complainant and requested additional specific information related to his allegations of widespread problems with purchase orders that referenced incorrect specifications or drawings, and improperly lubricated parts. However, the complainant was unable to provide information identifying which purchase orders, drawings or parts he was referencing. Consequently, the FAA randomly selected and evaluated three Permaswage purchase order packages that were applicable to the time period of the complainant’s allegations, and randomly inspected three parts in the company’s inventory. The FAA did not find any discrepancies with the purchase order packages or parts, and therefore was unable to substantiate the complaint.

THE BOEING 737 MAX

In terms of the Ethiopian Airlines and LionAir crash (also the 737 MAX, in what appears to be a similar situation), the safety expert says the full report(s) are likely 2-4 years from being released.

I spoke with a 737 first officer at Southwest and another at United. Both confidential sources stated their respective companies had directed pilots not to comment on the 737 MAX. One of the two did refer me to the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport's preliminary report. The crux of the report is that flight control issues existed, and these young undertrained (in comparison to U.S. 'Airline Transport Pilot' or 'ATP' standards) pilots didn't appropriately respond to what appears to be system failures.

The safety expert, regardless of contents or timing, doesn't accept a preliminary report as fact. The source said.

hopefully, it's not revealed that some of (the parts Nelson raised concern about) had anything to do with the accidents. If the public can be duped into this simple investigation and fix (which they already have) everyone gets to keep making money.

However, the media has fixated on a particular software system. The source added,

the FAA, Boeing, Southwest, etc benefit by all the media attention and focus on the MCAS system because a “simple issue” and a “simple fix” means a return to service of the Max-8 and continued profits.

What's the MCAS?

First and foremost it's not even mentioned in the report.

It's the software you've heard about in the media.

The MCAS is designed to limit "angle of attack" to parameters similar to previous 737 versions (737NexGen, the previous series of 737). Ultimately it further limits the plane's pitch angle.

They need this because they have larger, more fuel efficient, albeit heavier engines, like its Airbus counterpart.

The alternative would have been an entirely new airframe. A new airframe could have been very costly to the 737's largest customer: Southwest Airlines. So this solution helps it further avoid a (still unlikely stall) without added workload on the pilots.

What's a stall? Well throw a paper airplane forward, and it flies, right? Now, lay on your back and throw a paper airplane directly up. What happens? It probably falls on your face . In the latter case, there is no lift, just temporary thrust (like a rocket, with your arm strength as fuel). For an airplane to fly (powered or not) air must be moving over the wings. If not, it stalls.

Well throw a paper airplane forward, and it flies, right? Now, lay on your back and throw a paper airplane directly up. What happens? It . In the latter case, there is no lift, just temporary thrust (like a rocket, with your arm strength as fuel). For an airplane to fly (powered or not) air must be moving over the wings. If not, it stalls. So, with that knowledge, the following diagram should make sense.

Source: The Air Current

Boeing, for compensatory purposes, chose to offer the system called the 'MCAS' or "Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System" to automatically (in autopilot mode) disallow the airplane from creeping outside the acceptable range of angle-of-attack in a climb out.

Both confidential sources that worked with Nelson, as well as a 2013 press release, corroborated that PCC/Permaswage's parts were utilized on the 737 MAX. They both alleged that the model of PCC/Permaswage parts that Nelson was concerned with was on board the airplane in question. We have confirmed that these model parts were involved in elevator function, but not the stabilizer function. To understand the difference, watch the video below. The MCAS automatically controls the stabilizer function and is easily disabled.

Elevators and stabilizers explained. Source: UL/AV & Youtube.

An entirely hypothetical situation (that we are unable to rule out) in which Nelson's concerns would be relevant is as follows:

Assume that (as the initial report states) the MCAS was accepting a false reading from the only (out of two) relevant "angle-of-attack" sensors--causing the stabilizer to pitch them downward. In my limited experience as a licensed pilot (about 430 hours); most pilots, especially an undertrained pilot's first instinct in an unexplained dive is to "pull up"! To "pull up" is when you pull the yoke (otherwise known as the "column" in the report), toward your body.

Boeing 737 Cockpit. Source: Irish Times

The trim (stabilizer) function is a wheel between the pilots generally controlled electronically, however, in its malfunction (as cited in media reports) and seemingly accepted as a reason for the powered-nose dive; pilots could be confused and utilize the elevator and manual trim in an abnormally overcompensatory manner. This could place added stress on a coupling that is not built to spec. This certainly would increase the chance of the part failing, and thus: a hydraulic depressurization in the elevator system.

The report does state that (according to the black box) at 05:40:44:

the Captain called out three times “Pull-up” and the First-Officer acknowledged.

The statement continued (a few seconds later),

The data indicates that aft force was applied to both columns simultaneously several times throughout the remainder of the recording.

If the stabilizer was malfunctioning simultaneous to a hydraulic coupling being caused to burst, amidst chaos due to pulling back (in a manner that is not within normal flight parameters); then it's conceivable that the hydraulic system controlling the elevator could fail due to depressurization. This would be considered a double failure.

While you can fly the airplane in a hydraulic loss (noting an alert light on the 737 that would point the pilot to that), in a chaotic situation in which the biology takes hold and invokes our "fight or flight reaction," the alert could very likely go unnoticed.

If the hydraulic failure of the elevator system is unnoticed and the pilots have also lost control of the stabilizer (due to MCAS malfunction); there wouldn't be much time for the (what the report cites was a) FULLY POWERED aircraft, to recover at a rapid-speed nose dive of hundreds of feet-per-second before impact with the ground.

Of course, my first instinct would be to reduce thrust to work the problem. However, that certainly didn't happen as evidenced by a powered dive that, according to the report,

created a crater approximately 10 meters deep (last aircraft part found) with a hole of about 28 meters width and 40 meters length. Most of the wreckage was found buried in the ground; small fragments of the aircraft were found scattered around the site in an area by about 200 meters width and 300 meters long.

Above: Photo of Wreckage. Source: Ethiopian Ministry of Transport.

Even in this case, there are procedures to maintain stable flight, but it all comes down to the state of mind of the pilot.

In a CNBC interview just 11 days before the Lion Air 602 crash last October, Buffet stated that his investment in Precision was a “bet” on PCP’s CEO Mark Donegan. Buffet acknowledged the company was underperforming and emphasized it was “a long-term investment” at a high multiple, totaling $37 billion.

Another former Precision employee stated that the industry overall is broken, and subjected to pressures in which airplanes are exiting the assembly line at record production levels.

ETHIOPIA

The initial findings did not mention elevator malfunction nor the MCAS by name but certainly implies pilot error. There's no real explanation for the failure of the pilots to reduce thrust.

More facts, with a general understanding of aviation, add questions to the integrity of the Ethiopian flight's preliminary report. I am not able to attest to the level of integrity of the statement. However, initial reports are standard and required within 30 days in the U.S., but not, in any way, are they expected to be considered final or conclusive.

Again, the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport issued the report, and the investigation of the accident is being led by The French government who owns 11.1% of Airbus, Boeing's #1 competitor.

The Ethiopian government wholly owns Ethiopian Airlines. Synergistic relationships are interwoven through commerce, and regulation and could possibly raise concerns. One can only hope impartiality and integrity remain unflinchingly at the core, especially when lives are at stake.

INVESTMENT TAKEAWAYS

Berkshire Hathaway

Does evidence appear to support an independent inquiry into the Nelson file, as well as other whistleblower files within their aerospace organizations? It appears so. The resources exist in the private sector to do well and do good at the same time, by focusing on long-term quality. Berkshire certainly has these resources.

However, the apparent oligopoly is certainly troubling. It is fair to say that no one has really explored the tremendous reach that Mr. Buffett's firm has in the aerospace industry.

Buffett once said,

I make plenty of mistakes, and I'll make plenty more mistakes, too. That's part of the game. You've just got to make sure that the right things overcome the wrong ones.

What an opportunity for the right thing to overcome the wrong one, and, in my mind, there couldn't be a more appropriate global citizen to oversee it than Warren Buffett!

While many believe this would be a "short report," it's not--yet. Investors are exposed to heightened risk, and that risk will amplify with a lack of response by the leadership at PCC as well as those responsible for Berkshire's aerospace portfolio, including Mr. Buffett.

However, that would not be reminiscent of Mr. Buffett's style. History has given favor to investors who think in decades, not quarters. Given Mr. Buffett’s track record of leadership, history proves that if any company can respond well to a problem, it would be one run by Warren Buffett. The "Oracle of Omaha" carries the prowess and influence that can move markets and compel positive synergistic change within industries, especially ones where he has considerable "skin" in the game.

So, it remains to be seen and we'll keep an eye on this story.

Boeing

Boeing is a middle-man, at the end of the day. It's interesting how they are sandwiched between Berkshire's interests. They are part of a duopoly and are the only major American manufacturer now that Lockheed has exited the commercial air transport sector. Boeing essentially earned that status by acquiring McDonnell-Douglas in 1996.

Often it's important to list every single component of a problem. The 737 MAX is a collaborative piece of equipment. This is a machine that weighs 90,000 lbs empty. Now, there are so many parts that go into building this machine and so much trust that is placed into the delivered parts, components, and individuals making these components.

Berkshire has the least exposure risk with investment in the suppliers and the carriers but not the actual planes. Boeing shoulders the most scrutiny and material risk in the near-term as they have halted deliveries but are still manufacturing the 737 Max at a rate of 42 planes per-month down from 52. This has propped costs by $1-billion in Q1 2019. The company plans to return to production levels of the 57-per month by September 2019 and recently raised $3.5 billion from bond sales. The company also allocated $1 billion towards future legal and liability expenses stemming from the 737 Max incidents. Boeing shares may face liquidity problems near-term as the company has ceased its previously announced $20-billion stock buyback program.

Yes, Boeing is part of the larger problem, but more recently, Boeing has been the easy scapegoat. It's unfair for someone with such a large stake in the launch customer to point the finger. While risk is heightened during periods of crisis, the long-term outlook for the industry remains bullish even for Boeing. Hopefully, global aviation safety initiatives will improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an FAA certified pilot and have been for 18 years.



Boeing returned calls and have declined to comment at this point.



Southwest has yet to return calls requesting comment.