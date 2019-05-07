Soliton, Inc: A Bright Future Or A Perpetual Debt Machine?

Soliton, Inc. (SOLY) is a company currently conducting research for its acoustic shockwave technology. The company claims that the technology has uses in multiple billion-dollar industries. As of this time, the company is utilizing its technology in the development of a Rapid Acoustic Pulse, which can vastly improve upon the process of tattoo removal.

Soliton claims that their devices are able to remove 49% of a tattoo during a single treatment, as opposed to a standard laser removal which removes only 16%. The company is currently in a developmental phase and has filed a 510k including their clinical trials with the FDA.

As a company with no revenue and an ever-increasing amount of debt, a completely accurate valuation of Soliton is very difficult and subjective. However, there are numerous factors which we can take a look at to come to the reasonable conclusion of whether or not Soliton is a company worthy of an investment.

Soliton Has a Vast Potential Market and a Superior Product

According to research, around one-third of all people who get themselves tattooed end up regretting their decision. Soliton themselves claim on their website that out of the 70 million Americans who have at least one tattoo, over 35 million have considered a removal.

The current laser technology used by doctors to perform the removal procedure is not only expensive but quite time-consuming. A single session can cost hundreds of dollars and a complete removal requires multiple sessions in a period of up to 2 years to completely remove the ink. If you utilize multiple colors as opposed to just black, then the process can run even longer and cost a lot more.

Soliton’s proprietary RAP technology can pretty much guarantee a complete removal in just 3 sessions. Not only can this end up saving a lot of money and a lot of time for the consumer, but he or she can generally avoid a lot of pain that is associated with laser removal procedures.

It Remains to be Seen Whether Soliton’s Superior Product Translates Into Profit

We have seen technically superior products fail time and time again. There are a lot of variables that could affect how Soliton performs once their RAP technology enters the market. Since Soliton will primarily be marketing their product to clinics and doctors who specialize in tattoo removal, the cost factor is going to be incredibly important. As of right now, there is no indication of how the new technology is going to be priced. If it turns out that the machine is simply too expensive, then Soliton could have trouble marketing it.

On top of this, an important note to remember is that Soliton has not even received approval on their FDA 510k filing. The 510k filing is followed by the FDA performing extensive tests on the medical device so as to determine whether or not it is at least as safe as the other devices in the market.

Valuation

Evaluating a company that has not yet begun generating revenues can be a complicated procedure. It would be easier if there was another product like Soliton’s in the market, but the entire premise of the company is to introduce a brand-new technology which has an inherent advantage over its predecessor.

Since the company’s Free Cash Flow has not been generated by its revenues, it is not possible to perform a Discounted Cash Flows analysis to determine the intrinsic value of the stock. A deeper look into the financial statements of the company makes us realize just how risky an investment Soliton is.

As of March 22, 2019, the company has cash on hand of $5,885,411 which is enough to fund its operations until February 2020. Beyond that, the company is going to need to finance its activities one way or the other. The company themselves have stated in their notes to the financial statements that they do not foresee themselves experiencing positive cash flows from operations for at least the next several years, if ever.

Even if the company is able to turn out a profit within the next few years, do remember that the company stock will probably be diluted further due to the stock options given to various different employees as well as the warrants offered to the public so as to raise additional capital. There is a total of 2,235,000 shares currently tied up in stock options and an additional 776,350 shares outstanding in warrants as of December 31, 2018. The stock options are valid for a total of 10 years and have a vesting period of 4 years while the warrants are valid for around 5 years since the date of issuance.

If the company starts generating revenue in the near future, chances are that the owners of these options and warrants will exercise their right to purchase the company shares and dilute the stock which will in-turn reduce any future potential gains for early shareholders. Thus, it is important to take these additional shares into account.

Risks

For one, the FDA could not grant it the approval of its 510k, which would mean that the company would have to wait for a comparatively longer period of time before they are able to go to market with their product. Although the chances of this happening are unlikely, it is possible that its RAP device is not allowed to go to market at all, which could nearly decimate the company. The FDA could also ask it to perform more testing before they approve its RAP device for a market release.

Management has also stated that even if it is able to procure a 510k, they will need to perform numerous modifications to their current first-generation RAP device before they are able to launch it commercially. These modifications may not work as well as the company hopes, and it could end up costing a lot more in R&D.

All of this means that the company will require a substantial amount of additional funding before it is even able to begin generating revenues, never mind being self-sustainable through cash flow. Investors must remember that this means their shares will likely go through further dilution. Another significant risk is its ability to successfully obtain future funding. Currently, the market is strong and money is not difficult to come by. However, should funding sources dry up, or the economy takes a turn for the worse, funding may be difficult for the company, which could be catastrophic.

Lastly, there is the inherent risk of the product that Soliton is trying to push into the market. The RAP device that Soliton is testing utilizes 3000 Volts at 3000 Amperes of current. Although the device has been designed in order to account for this surge in power, there is a chance of the company incurring legal liabilities due to unforeseen failure or misuse of the product.

Bottom Line

From all the information that is available, it is obvious to see that those who have put money into Soliton so far have been speculators rather than investors. There are simply too many intangibles that could end up impacting the trajectory of the company. Although the company’s target market is sound and quite large, there is no guarantee that Soliton will be able to penetrate that market effectively. For most investors, until Soliton is able to commercialize its RAP technology and have a proven track record, we recommend you avoid the stock. For investors with a longer time horizon or who like to allocate a small portion of their portfolio to high-risk high-reward opportunities, Soliton is an interesting candidate for a very small allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Although we do significant research and due diligence, we are not always right with our predictions or recommendations. This also applies to our grammar; please excuse any typos you may find. This article is free to readers with the purpose of assisting with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking and discussion. This article is for educational purposes only; we have not considered your specific situation and we are not your investment fiduciary.