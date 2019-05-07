Mastercard Agrees To Acquire Transactis For Billing And Payment Tech

With the deal, MA gains an important technology piece as the firm rolls out its Bill Pay Exchange for businesses and consumers.

Mastercard (MA) announced it has agreed to acquire Transactis for an undisclosed amount.

Transactis enables businesses to accept payments and bill customers online through its BillerIQ platform.

With the acquisition, Mastercard will integrate Transactis’ technology into its Bill Pay Exchange, which will be launched in full later in 2019.

Target Company

New York-based Transactis was founded in 2007 to enable businesses to provide a branded Electronic Invoice/Bill Presentment and Payment [EIPP/EBPP] solution that allows customers to view bill details, make a payment or set a recurring payment.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Joe Proto, who founded REMITCO (acquired by First Data) and CashFlex (acquired by Wells Fargo).

Below is an overview video of what BillerIQ offers:

Source: Transactis

Company partners or major customers include:

Capital One (COF)

Accepta

RR Donnelley (RRD)

Harland Clarke

Elavon

Nordis Technologies

Investors have invested $66.8 million in the company and include Wells Fargo (WFC), Capital One, TD Bank, Fifth Third, PNC Bank, Safeguard Scientifics, StarVest Partners, MacAndrews & Forbes, Harland Financial Solutions, ff Capital and Compound. Source: Crunchbase

Market

According to a market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global digital payments market was valued at $3.4 trillion in 2018 and is projected to reach $7.6 trillion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR of 13.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the proliferation of the Internet and the push for digitalization by both consumer and businesses.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

MA didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, Mastercard had $5.9 billion in cash and equivalents and $18.3 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt accounted for $5.8 billion.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2018, was $1.23 billion.

In the past 12 months, MA’s stock price has risen 25.77% vs. Visa’s (V) rise of 22.33%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have continued to consistently be on the positive side, as management appears to engineer upside EPS surprises over the past several years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are largely centered around ‘Buy’ or ‘Outperform’ and the consensus price target of $267.34 implies a potential upside of nearly 10% from the stock’s current price level at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls continues to build after a recent low ebb in the first half of 2018, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Mastercard is acquiring Transactis to increase its business bill payment presence.

As Colleen Taylor, EVP new payment platforms at Mastercard stated in the deal announcement,

We see Transactis as strengthening our support of the bill payments space. Transactis’ technical and commercial know-how, combined with our reach and comprehensive payment options will greatly simplify the entire process. We’ll be able to deliver a better real-time consumer experience, from sign-up to viewing and paying bills, leveraging the investments that have been made in the core infrastructure.

With the deal for Transactis, Mastercard is gaining technology to ‘address bill payment needs in online bank applications as well as in biller websites with enhanced end user interfaces, expanded payment options and digital bill presentment capabilities.’

The combination of the two firms’ approaches promises to provide a better bill pay experience thereby accelerating the transition of consumers paying bills via online channels, reducing costs associated with legacy paper bill and checks processes.

Mastercard will integrate Transactis into its previously announced Bill Pay Exchange, which is scheduled to launch in full later in 2019.

