TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) CEO Andy Rebholz on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Katie Strohacker

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We will begin today's call with remarks from TA's Chief Executive Officer, Andy Rebholz; followed by Chief Operating Officer, Barry Richards; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Myers. We'll also have time for questions from analysts.

Our prepared remarks today will include comments about the recently adopted lease accounting standard ASC 842. Among the items we will be discussing as the accounting treatment under ASC 842,of the legacy liabilities related to the HPT leases that can be found in the schedule on Page F24 of the 2018 Form 10-K filed on February 26. This 10-K can be found at the SEC website www.sec.gov or by referring to the Investors Relations section of TA’s website at www.ta-petro.com.

Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Federal Securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on TA's present beliefs and expectations as of today, May 7, 2019. Forward-looking statements and their implications are not guaranteed to occur and they may not occur. TA undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision to the forward-looking statements made today other than as required by law.

Actual results may differ materially from those implied or included in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause our forward-looking statements not to occur is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available free of charge at the SEC's website, or once again by referring to the Investor Relations section of TA's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted fuel gross margins, adjusted fuel gross margin per gallon, adjusted loss from continuing operations, adjusted loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders, and adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP amounts are available in our press release. The financial and operating metrics implied and were stated on today's call as well as any qualitative color surrounding performance could be assumed to be in regard to the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the first quarter of 2018 unless otherwise noted.

Finally, I’d like to remind you that the recording and retransmission of today’s conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of TA.

And with that, Andy, I'll turn the call over to you.

Andy Rebholz

Thanks Katie, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us and for your interest in TA. I have a few prepared remarks regarding this quarter’s performance and our business initiatives. And then I’ll turn the call over to Barry for his comments about our operations. Bill will end our prepared remarks with his discussion of financial matters, including the effects of adopting the new lease accounting this quarter.

For the first quarter of 2019, our financial and operating plans were successful. We are delivering against our goals to provide better year-over-year results, more locations and within each location the preferred products, services and customer service for drivers in their trucks.

We have a net loss of $12.7 million compared to a $10.1 million loss last year. But after adjustment for certain one-time items, our loss from continuing operations this year shows an improvement of $7.6 million over last year. The first quarter’s adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million, improved by $14.3 million over the 2018 first quarter, while cash provided by operations increased by $10 million over the same period. Both these improvements were aided by solid growth in key areas. Fuel sales volume and non-fuel revenues improved by 3% and 4%, respectively, in total and by 2% and 2.7%, respectively on same site basis. Within our non-fuel revenues, store and retail services revenue grew 5.9%, led impart by our revamped UltraOne 2.0 customer loyalty program that customers are embracing. Truck service revenues also continued to grow, driven by increased demand for services provided offsite.

Fuel gross margin per gallon was $15.08 per gallon, which was down $2.03 per gallon, but after adjusting for the $23.3 million and $2.8 million special items in the 2018 and 2019 first quarters respectively, fuel gross margin per gallon increased by $2.02 or 16.9%. The favorable fuel purchasing environment we enjoyed in the 2018 fourth quarter, continued into the first part of the 2019 first quarter before increase in fuel prices brought our per gallon margin back to a more normal level headed into the second quarter.

The government shutdown prolongs an already protracted process for the retroactive reinstatement of the federal biodiesel blenders' tax credit for 2018 or for 2019. Recall that in the first quarter of 2018, we've recognized that benefit of $23.3 million related to our 2017 purchases. If this tax credit is retroactively reinstated for 2018, TA will recognize a $35 million benefit to fuel cost of goods sold. The amount of benefit we might recognize should this tax credit being active for 2019 was $5.9 million for the first quarter. Any cost of sales reductions we might recognize, as a result of the retroactive reinstatement of this tax credit, will be recognized in the quarter the tax credit is enacted by the federal government. We believe that if legislation is enactive, it may not be until the 2019 third quarter.

As you know, our efforts to reduce leverage accommodated in the January 2019 transactions with hospitality properties trust that reduced our annual minimum rent payments by $43.1 million. Our site expansion program is underway, and we’ve been successful attracting new franchisees and potential franchisees as well as in identifying potential acquisition targets.

To-date we have signed franchise agreements for four TA Express sites, have three agreements under legally view and merely a dozen sites above, which we are engaged in detailed discussions or negotiations. We also have roughly 50 other sites that are in various phases of the franchising application and diligence process.

Regarding our acquisition efforts we have five sites under ladders of intent. Two of these sites are existing travel centers and three are development process on which we would construct TA Express travel centers. These potential acquisitions are not yet under contract, and when they are they will continue to be subject to a number of conditions, which is a long way of saying one or more or all of them may not occur.

We have also executed a lease agreement for a standalone truck service facility that we will begin to operate in June. This progress and knowing what's in our pipeline makes me confident we can achieve our site expansion goal this year, primarily through franchising. We remain focused on costs and spending. We kept our site level operating expenses in line with our non-fuel revenue increases, experiencing only a slight 20-basis-point increase in the ratio of those expenses to nonfuel revenues that was due in part to increase structure, staffing and training in advance of increased business in our truck service programs.

We do not sell any improvements to HPT this quarter. And our intention is to not sell any site improvements to HPT this year. Accordingly, we are keeping a tight rein on our capital expenditure spending. Combination of these activities this year should result in a much improved income from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA in 2019 than in 2018, even before taking into account the affect of our recently agreed rent reduction and should also generate an improved cash flow from operations.

With that I'll turn the call over to Barry for his comments.

Barry Richards

Thanks Andy, and good morning, everyone. We continue to see positive signs from our travel center operations in the first quarter, strong freight trends. And we believe our business initiatives and marketing efforts lead to increases over the prior year quarter and fuel sales volume, non-fuel revenues and site level gross margin in excess of site level operating expenses on an adjusted basis. Chief among these initiatives, we introduced a revamped UltraOne customer loyalty program in early January. This program continues to be embraced by professional drivers.

Our goals with the program are to reward loyalty, incentivize for maximum loyalty, increased customer engagement, provide rewards [indiscernible] varying needs of today's drivers and grow membership and customer account. During the first quarter, we attracted approximately 30,000 new and reactivated members, and as anticipated realized increased gallons per transaction. We know that with each visit of an UltraOne member, there is an amount of nonfuel revenue that turned in addition to the fuel sales, so capturing more the trucker fuel stops is important.

For the 2019 first quarter fuel sales volume increased by 13.7 million gallons or 3% due to same site fuel volume increase of 9 million gallons or 2%. Fuel volumes increased by a net 4.7 million gallons of sites opened or closed since the beginning of the 2018 first quarter. Fuel gross margin for the quarter decreased by $8.2 million, primarily due to $23.3 million benefit recognized last year in connection with the biodiesel tax credit for 2017 that did not recur in 2019.

Adjusted fuel gross margin for the quarter increased by $12.3 million or 20.6%. Fuel gross margin was impacted by more favorable purchasing environment as well as the increased sales volume. On a same site basis, adjusted fuel gross margin increased by $12.4 million or 21.1%; non-fuel revenues increased by $17 million or 4%. Same site non-fuel revenues increased $11.5 million or 2.7% due to the positive impact of marketing initiatives in our store and retail services department and growth in our truck service program. Non-fuel revenues also benefited from the net addition of $5.5 million in revenues from sites opened or closed since the beginning of the 2018 first quarter.

Within truck service, tire unit sales were up 3.8% versus last year. RoadSquad work orders increased by 3.4%. And our mobile maintenance service continued to show strong growth producing an 83% increase in work orders. Our store division revenue increase was driven in large part by increased reserve parking and diesel exhaust fluid demand. We expect the demand for DEF to continue growing as more pre-2011 model year trucks that retired each year.

Our restaurant business remains healthy showing total revenue increases of 2.4% or $2.3 million for the quarter. Non-fuel gross margin increased by $10.1 million or 3.9% due to the higher level of non-fuel sales offset by a 10-basis-point decline in the non-fuel gross margin percentage to 61.8%. The non-fuel margin percentage experienced a slight declined due to change in mix of products and services sold.

Site level operating expenses as a percentage of non-fuel revenues on a same site basis was 52.7%. This compared to 52.5% for the 2018 first quarter indicating we're larger successful in controlling our expenses in line with the increases in revenues. In total, site level operating expenses increased by $9.7 million or 4.4% of which $3 million was due to net new sites.

Late in the quarter, we completed one of our key cost reduction initiatives, our site accounting function centralization project. We are realized saving the $1.8 million and anticipate savings of approximately $8 million in this project on an annual basis, recall that while this project brings us these savings in site little operating expenses or is a partially offsetting increase in SG&A expense of approximately $1.5 million on an annual basis.

Looking ahead we continue to see great growth potential and opportunities for our truck service programs, especially the mobile maintenance program that we have branded as tech onsite. We've earned the confidence of a number of large customers who enjoy the improved reliability and up time from our equipment being properly maintained. We expect significant increases in revenues with these customers.

Our national call center, which supports our fleet of RoadSquad emergency repair vehicles continue to attract fleet customers that retain us to handle their breakdown calls and allow them to focus on deliveries. Currently we have agreements with 93 fleets to handle their calls either nights, weekends and in most cases 24/7.

Our retrade plant which opened in the summer of last year is bolstering sales within our commercial tire network by assisting fleets and managing their vehicle retrade programs. Today we received casing to be retraded by the trailer load for some customers and for others we service their terminals within a 200 mile radios, expecting equipment, monitoring replacement tires and taking casing to back to our plan for retrust. We continue to be excited about our progress to date in these areas and we’re even more excited about the potential they hold.

With that, I’ll hand the call over to Bill.

Bill Myers

Thank you, Barry, and good morning everyone. First, I will discuss the impact of the new lease accounting standard we adopted at the beginning of January, and then I will cover the results for the first quarter.

Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842. This resulted in significant changes in our financial statements with the most significant change to our balance sheet. The adoption of this new standard is purely a non-cash accounting change. So there is no impact on the cash we pay for rents. The standard does not require companies to restate prior comparative periods and re-elected not to do so. Consequently the March 31, 2019 balance sheet differs materially from the December 31, 2018 balance sheet. This standard did not impact our statement of operations at significantly but there are some changes that I will walk you through.

Very simplistically the new lease accounting standard requires companies to calculate and report liability that reflects the obligation to pay rent under nearly all lease agreements and to also recognize an asset for the right to use the leased property. As of March 31, that is now how our balance sheet is presented, lease liabilities, which totaled approximately $2 billion and the corresponding operating lease assets, which totaled approximately $1.8 billion.

Going forward, the operating lease assets will be amortized to run expense over the related lease terms of the lease agreements and the lease liabilities will decline as lease payments are made. More specifically, the changes in the TA financial statements are as follows. First, as I just mentioned, we've recognized liabilities for our operating leases totaling $2 billion and reported operating lease assets totaling $1.8 billion. Second, certain of the amounts that previously were account first of our HPT, leases liabilities were reclassified as a reduction to the operating lease assets on the balance sheet. For example, as of January 1, each of our legacy liabilities for the deferred tenant improvement allowances, the differed rent obligation any portion of the straight-run accrual reduced the rate of these assets. This reduction has the effect of reducing rent expense over the respective lease terms.

Third, some liabilities have gone away. Our former sale-leaseback financing obligations related to two travel centers that were previously accounted for financings are now accounted for as operating leases under the new standard. This separate specific assets and liabilities for these two sites that we recognize under the all the leases accounting were removed from our financial statements and the rent related to these two properties was included in the calculation of the operating lease liabilities and assets I just spoke of. Four, the deferred gain related to the prior sale-leaseback of TravelCenters to HPT was eliminated by recognizing the remaining unamortized gain directly to equity as a reduction to accumulated deficit of $86.2 million net of taxes. One legacy leasing related liability that did not change was the proportion of our straight-line rent accrual associated with TA's obligation to pay HPT and estimated amount for underground storage tank removal at lease expiration. This liability still exits and now is included in other noncurrent liabilities.

Turning to our statement of operations, the most significant impact from the newly standard is the absence of the amortization of the deferred gain that previously had been recognized as a reduction to rent expense. Because the new lease standard did not allow us to recognize as the prior deferred gains on the balance sheet as adoption, we no longer amortize these gains over time as a reduction to rent expense. We historically have been recognizing a credit to rent extent of approximately 2.6 million per quarter as we amortized the deferred gains.

Now to our first quarter results. For the first quarter of 2019, we reported a net loss of $12.7 million or $0.32 per share compared to a net loss of $10.1 million or $0.25 per share in the first quarter of 2018. Excluding certain one-time items, such as the federal biodiesel tax credit of $23.3 million that was recognized in the first quarter of 2018, but has not yet been reinstated for 2018 or 2019, adjusted loss from continuing operation for the first quarter of 2019 was $14.6 million or $0.36 per share compared to $22.1 million or $0.55 per share in the first quarter of 2018.

For the quarter of 2019, we reported adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million compared to negative $3 million in the 2018 first quarter. The improvements in our results over the prior year, after excluding the effects of the biodiesel tax credit last year, primarily was due to the improved site level gross margin in excess of site level operating expenses that Bary detail earlier and was also affected by SG&A expense , ent expense and depreciation expense.

SG&A expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 with $37.1 million, an increase of $616,000 or 1.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to increase in compensation expense as a result of annual salary increases and increased headcounts to support growth and $458,000 of legal fees incurred in connection with the transaction agreements we entered with HPT in January. The increase was partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million of expenses related to an executive offshore retirement agreement recognized in the 2018 first quarter that did not recur in 2019. We believe our SG&A expense should be approximately $38 million to $39 million per quarter for the remainder of 2019, absence of any unusual legal expenses or other are currently unforeseen items. Real estate rent expense declined by $3.8 million or 5.4% in the first quarter, primarily due to the $43.1 million annual minimum rent reduction under the lease amendments we entered with HPT in January of 2019.

So you may wonder why the decrease in the first quarter was only $3.8 million and not $10.7 million, which is one-fourth of the $43.5 million, rent reduction, we achieved during January. There are essentially four reasons. First the transaction with HPT occurred during the second half of January and therefore we did not enjoy a full month of reduced rents. Our January rent HPT was approximately $2.7 million higher than the current monthly rent to HPT under the new lease agreement. Second, during the 2019 first quarter, we did not recognize the $2.6 million rent reduction from amortizing deferred gain that we enjoyed in 2018. Third, we had $1.2 million more rents in the 2019 first quarter as a result of improvements sold to HPT during 2018. And fourth, our percentage rent due to HPT increased by approximately $260,000 over the 2018 first quarter. Given our current leasing arrangements, we expect our real estate rent expense to run at a quarterly rate of approximately $64 million. Depreciation and amortization expense increased by $4.2 million or 20.5%, primarily due to the January purchase of 20 travel centers from HPT for $308.2 million.

Turning to our liquidity and investment matters, at March 31, our cash balance was $24.7 million. We also had approximately $121.2 million available to us under our revolving credit facility at March 31. We own 52 travel centers and seven standalone restaurants that are unencumbered by debt. During the quarter, we invested $16.7 million of capital expenditures, and did not sell any improvements to HPT. Our 2019 capital investment plan contemplates approximately $100 million of capital expenditures.

For cash flow modeling purposes, remember that we reduced our deferred rent obligation from $150 million to $70.5 million in conjunction with January's purchase and lease restructuring transactions. The $70.5 million will be paid in 16 equal quarterly installments. The first payment of $4.4 million was due and paid to HPT on April 1.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Bryan Maher

A few questions. The first on CapEx, and thanks for those numbers. Can you tell you what the $100 million will be going for? And why now HPT improvements in 2019, when it's been pretty consistent and fairly high for the last several years?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, Brian, I guess to answer the second part first, we are intending to not sell improvements to HPT, so that we can avoid the increased rents when it's simple nothing more than that. Having said that, I mean, that is our intention there will be some circumstances I think in the future where it will make sense to sell certain improvements to HPT. If we had a site where we were, say adding a truck service facility for a few million dollars in the others specific project that has identified return related to it. That makes sense to pay the increased rent to fund that return, but for kind of the normal CapEx that happens on a regular basis that’s more of the sustaining nature, we’re trying to avoid the increased rent. So to the $100 million, what makes that up, it is -- a big chunk of it is the sustaining CapEx sort of amounts. We have a number of IT related initiatives going on right now that are of the cost savings and or revenue generating variety. And then there are number of other what we refer to as growth related projects. A number of them happen to be related to restaurants, remodels or re-brandings, which we spoke about, probably each of the calls last year, where we had restaurants closed to changed to a national brand or convert to QSRs those sorts of things, and there are a number of those projects that we’re continuing into this year.

So those are the biggest chunks. I guess the one other big chunk would be investments related to our truck service business. The mobile maintenance and RoadSquad business, I mean their asset life in that they don’t require a lot of buildings necessarily, but we have been adding a number of the trucks necessary for going out to do that work.

Bryan Maher

And then moving on to your site level operating expenses and maybe feeding a little bit into what you just said about truck servicing. I mean you admittedly are staffing up truck servicing personnel and training an anticipation of increased revenues. What gives you the confidence that those revenues will come to the level that you believe to support those costs?

Andy Rebholz

I think that a couple of things some of it is -- and maybe it depends on where we are adding. Some of those additions are in say our call center. That’s primarily related to the RoadSquad business. There to some extent, maybe your -- you just betting on the fact that more and more fleets will continue to be persuaded by our marketing that we can do that work for them and let them focus on what they’re really in business to do. But more importantly, I think are really the reasons for a lot of the staffing that we -- the reason that we set that in our remarks and I think in the press release. We have customers out there who we do this work for now and we’ve been talking to them about increasing the work we do for them. There are -- there's a large customer of ours who prefers to not be named, but we’ve been doing work for them like the mobile maintenance work, on their trailers at their yards. And we’ve done a very good job of it, which is what we do.

And they’ve talked to us about, well, hey we also maybe now want me to have you do work on our tractors. And there are also conversations going on with them about maybe doing even more work at some of their operating terminals. And so there are things like that that we know are on our horizon and you need to get staffed up. And so that's why we have sort of the confidence to make those investments really that come through the income statement.

Bryan Maher

And then just lastly from me, I think you're talking more and more now about the franchising opportunity. Can you give us any even broad characterization as to how the economics of that will work? And secondarily, I think you might have said something about the potential for 50 sites. Can you clarify and elaborate on that?

Andy Rebholz

Sure. To the economics I think that if you work to way through the math of different numbers that are available in our 10-K, we are averaging for the franchise sites that we've had travel centers, they probably average royalties and add fee payments to us revenues in a year call $300,000 per site. Much of what where going to be adding what we done to date and expect most of what the new franchisees we would sign up would be more the smaller format TA expressed sites. And we're estimating we believe conservatively revenues per year in that $175,000 to $200,000 range. Some will be higher and some likely be lower just the way it works. But I think that that's a reasonable average and that's what we're modeling and expecting from our side.

Now as to the accounts, I want to be careful that I don't want to say that we got 50 that are ready to sign up next week, or anything like that. But there is a number that 50-ish kind of number where the operator of the site has expressed some interest to us in franchising. And step one in that is sort of our assessing -- may be their suitability to be a part of our network, what is there site like, what are their financial like, how are they as an operator, the health of their business if you will. And assuming we pass that screen then we provide them with information about the specifics the contract, and the franchise disclosure documents. And so the diligence is really a two way thing. What we like to have them as a part of our network will they service our customers the way our customers expect to be serviced at TA or Petro or TA Express, and then also they like what they are seeing from that, they like the things that we can do to help them improve their business. So it's a two-way street that 50 sites that we throughout. Some we've just gotten the first phone call from and have been really gone through the first screen, some are closer to the end of the process like the three that we talked about being under legal review that, I think really was a way of saying. We expect to be signed pretty soon, but, so that won't turn into 50 signed up franchisees sites over a period of time. But I do expect that there is a good number of future franchise sites in that group. And time wise, my guess is by the time that all of those would be an operating site under a TA Express or a TA or a Petro sign, it’s probably late next year for some of them because some of these sites are an operator who has right now of vacant parcel of land and they want to build a travel center. And that will take some time. So I don’t’ know if that got to the different thoughts to your questions you had about that.

Bryan Maher

Yes. That’s good enough, and then on the smaller express, as you said $175,000 to $200,000 a year. Is that a net number or a gross number? And if it’s gross, what do you think net is?

Andy Rebholz

I think that is gross, and gross equals net really. I mean our costs related to the franchising business, if you will, is all in SG&A. So if there’s say $200,000 of revenue that’s all going to fall to margin. And to a large part, what we already have in SG&A, it doesn’t change significantly if you add another 20 franchise sites. Maybe at some point you say hey we need another $100,000 or so of SG&A for another analyst to keep track of all the tough paper work and things that need to be that need to be dealt with or another $200,000 for another franchising, regional manager or something like that that really comes in as a step function over time. And right now the size that we are -- we could absorb a number of new franchisees without any kind of additional SG&A.

Q – Steve Dyer

A question from me on fuel margins you’d indicated that sort of tapered off a bit after a really strong Q4 and start to the year. Should we be thinking it about kind of more of a normalized rate in that $0.14 to $0.15 per gallons range point forward. And it should be better than that?

Andy Rebholz

It’s always tricky talking about the fuel margin. But I think that that kind of a normal range is our expectation when we look at our overall fuel margin. The blend between diesel and gasoline and over the remainder of the year, I think that’s the expectation. Having said that, something could happen later today that drives the market one way or another and moves that a penny either direction, good or bad. And I expect wherever a fewer those ships over the remainder of the year. But seems to me, a reasonable expectation for that 14, 15 kind of a range.

Q – Steve Dyer

And then the non-fuel margins were very-very good this quarter almost 62%. Is your sense the best at good run rate or were there some unique seasonality or some other things in there that made it a little bit better.

Andy Rebholz

No. I see its continuing on that path. I don’t see any drastic change from that going forward.

Q – Steve Dyer

Okay. And then lastly from me, just wondering if you’re able to sort of split ball, it might be taken about free cash flow for this year.

Andy Rebholz

Not really other than, particularly with the rent reduction more than in the prior year. We definitely see improvement in that measure in our future and are trying to manage our spending in a way to make sure that's the case. But we're not really prepared to give a number.

Q – Steve Dyer

Would you at least anticipate being positive this year or?

Andy Rebholz

Yes.

Ben Brownlow

On the truck service revenue, we have 3%. Is there any way to sort of parse that out in terms of what new customer wins were, you called out 93 fleet for the call center right now. I guess just kind of quantify there, again idea. What does that compared to last year? I’m just trying to get a better sense of what's driving the truck service revenues.

Andy Rebholz

I guess I would have to say what's driving the truck service revenue, primarily is our on-site and our RoadSquad, but it's kind of hard to break those out sometimes because we all relate to each other right? If we send a truck out on an emergency repair for instance, and they sell a tire or put a tire on the truck that goes to tire sales, part of those goes to road squad. There is connection that it's hard to break it up, precisely.

Ben Brownlow

But I do think it's fair to say that right now the biggest drivers in increasing the truck service revenue are the things that Barry talked about. I mean the focus we have on the RoadSquad and having built out the call center and actually our fleet sales folks out there working to convince trucking companies to give their calls to us. Let us be their call center. It's really a capability that we really solidified or stabilized maybe, improved greatly on throughout last year, have a lot of growth just in that group. But the road squad, the mobile maintenance I just think there's still a small piece maybe of our total revenue, but it's growing so fast. And just has such potential because that's the one that of all our businesses maybe RoadSquad a bit too, but that’s the one that really can apply to anybody who owns truck anywhere whereas most of our business being on interstate is largely related to the long-haul truckers. The mobile maintenance is one that can go anywhere and we have had a lot of growth there. And that's when we talked in the past about the nontraditional customers and things like, that's the business that's primarily serving those nontraditional customers, and then the focus that we have on this commercial tire business. And as Barry said, we saw tires in bay, we sell them at road squad, we sell them in mobile maintenance but when you look at the total tires that we're selling. It’s out every month over the same month in the prior year as we’ve, again stabilized sort of our method of going to market in that group and the sales force that we have out there doing that. So and Barry sets on those.

A – Barry Richards

Yes, maybe one thing to add. I think it’s important the relationships that we build through the call center supporting these different fleets. Those are confidence. And due to those relationships, we’re who they return to many scheduled maintenance or -- and they work to go along with the emergency roadside repair. So it all fits very nicely. And was that call center continues to grow. And this -- onsite maintenance that we do at peoples terminals, all those relationships are very valuable to us to spread throughout the network.

Ben Brownlow

That’s helpful. How many fleets were signed with the call center a year ago?

A – Barry Richards

That was less than 70.

Andy Rebholz

That was somewhere in the 50-60 range so that -- I mean that’s a rough number Ben, but I think order of magnitude and directionally it’s about right.

Ben Brownlow

Okay. So it's significantly year-over-year. And if you think about the labor component, should we -- I mean, are you pretty comfortable with the number of technicians that you have right now. I mean should we think about pretty much just leveraging of that 3% kind of growth in SG&A or switching side level expenses from this point forward?

Andy Rebholz

I would always model the site level operating expenses not as a percentage increase over prior year or prior period. We model what is that as a percentage of the non-fuel revenues because so much of what we do out there serving customers takes people to do, particularly in the truck service and in the restaurants. So you get more of a -- if you have a 5% increase in revenues, you should expect to see whatever our percentage was this quarter. 52-ish percent of those revenues going to site level OpEx because that’s a rough estimate of what it will take to generate those revenues. Now having said that there is a certain amount of our site level operating expenses that’s fixed, managers and property taxes and maintenance and utilities or something like that. But so that percentage should decline over time, every incremental revenue dollar more of which should fall for the bottom line. But using that the 52-ish percent unfortunately talking up on top of my head instead of looking at a piece of data, but that 52%-ish site level OpEx is a percent of non-fuel is the reasonable way to my mind anyway of modeling that cost related to the growth.

Q – Bryan Maher

Yes. So following up on that site level discussion, and it’s really one of the most frequent questions I get is how other than the accounting initiatives that you put in place with those cost savings you discussed earlier. What’s the biggest opportunity that you guys have to lower site level operating as a percentage of non-revenue? And I also think that in prior calls we've discussed getting that number into the high 40s from 52 or so this year, how long do you think that takes? And is that still possible? Thank you.

Andy Rebholz

A couple things Brian, number one that the 52 of this quarter, and we may have last quarter said this. But when you look at on an annual basis for year kind of in that 49-ish 50% is a moralistic number on an annual basis. The first quarter is seasonally our weakest quarter, lowest from a revenue perspective typically or from the level of business. And so that percentage is going to be higher in the first quarter and in the fourth quarter and in the second and third quarters, it will be lower, it will be in the 40s. But the levers to pool to control and/or work to reduce that expense frankly the biggest one is growing revenues. Again, theirs is that pool of fixed costs and the more revenues you have to spread that over that that's what's going to bring that percentage down. But the other things that we work on to improve that metric are labor scheduling and labor scheduling tools because labor is the bigger part of the site level operating expenses. Doing things to be more energy efficient in our site, LED lighting instead of the old style lighting and things like that we can do. It's not a lot of home runs, I guess. It's the way I consider sort of the site accounting functions centralization were -- was a structural change in what we do. Most of it is going to be hitting singles, advancing around our kind of stuff, where it's the little things every day that having managers schedule their labor better. Those kinds of things are the best ways to do that.

Q – Bryan Maher

Okay. I just wanted to be clear because a couple of times you used a 52% number and we have modeled for 49.5 for the full year. So to be clear, you guys still if you expect full year numbers in the high 40s certainly not around 52.

Andy Rebholz

Right. If again, I’m not looking at any data right now. 52 was our percentage for the first quarter than, yes, than what we said -- we are about the year with that 49-50. That's the right number, yes. Nothing's changed in our thinking.

Q – Bryan Maher

And then why wouldn’t you given how profound the cost savings are with LED lighting, and I’m sure everybody on this call has seen this in their homes. Why when you and maybe you have already made the investments to switch out LED lighting throughout the entirety of the system?

Andy Rebholz

We haven’t done it throughout the entirety of the system. We have done it in a number of sites. And I think it's just remains a balancing or prioritization of where you spend the money.

Q – Bryan Maher

I guess when I think of your business, its 24 hours a day and 365 days a year with an awful lot of lighting going on that would be kind of higher on the list. But, anyway, just make you sense. Thank you.

Andy Rebholz

Thanks, Bryan.

