Cocoa Makes A Higher Low

In a market where most agricultural commodities are under siege, the price of cocoa has held up well. Cocoa trades on the Intercontinental Exchange with the other soft commodities. The price of sugar fell to its lowest level since 2008 last September at 9.83 cents per pound and was trading at just under the 12 cents level on May 7. Coffee, a highly volatile member of the group, put in another lower low on May 7 at 87.60 cents per pound which was the lowest price since 2005. Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice futures were trading at just over 90 cents per pound on May 7 which is the lowest price in a decade since 2009. All of these three commodities have one thing in common; Brazil is the world’s leading producer and exporter of sugarcane, Arabica coffee beans, and oranges. With the Brazilian real not far off its lows, the stronger dollar has weighed heavily on the prices of the three soft commodities.

The other members of the group are cotton and cocoa. When it comes to the cotton market, the trade issues between the US and China is likely putting some pressure on the price of the fiber as China and India are the world’s leading consumers of cotton. Cocoa stands on its own in the soft sector. The vast majority of supplies comes from West Africa, and the consumption of chocolate confectionery products around the world is a function of demographics when it comes to the steadily increasing population and wealth growth which is changing dietary requirements in China.

Cocoa futures have been outperforming all of the other soft commodities, and it remains within a price bank between roughly $2000 and $2400 per ton. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the cocoa futures market and is an alternative for those who seek a risk position in the market without venturing into the futures arena.

Technical indicators are neutral

Since the midpoint of the range in the cocoa price is at the $2200 per ton level, the price was sitting closer to the highs on May 7 was July futures were just shy of $2300 per ton.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, both price momentum and relative strength metrics are in neutral territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE cocoa futures market at 247,408 contracts as of May 6 is at the middle of the 2019 range for the metric. Daily historical price volatility at the 25% level is around the norm for the cocoa futures market. The current state of technical indicators is telling us that it is a coin toss if cocoa makes another attempt to scale above the upper end of the trading band at $2400 or corrects to the lower end at $2000 per ton.

Demand continues to expand

The global population is growing at a rate of around 20 million each quarter which adds up to 80 million each year and 800 million each decade. At least a percentage of those new inhabitants of our planet, and perhaps a significant percentage, will discover the wonders of chocolate. Therefore, the demand side of the fundamental equation for the soft commodity is expanding, and the world is consuming more cocoa beans each day.

In mid-April, reports that European cocoa grindings moved to the highest level since 2002 and Asian Q1 cocoa grind was up 9.5% on a year-on-year basis is proof that the demand for cocoa beans is rising as a function of population growth. Moreover, in China, increasing wealth has led to dietary changes and chocolate confectionery products are becoming more popular each day which translates to growing requirements for cocoa beans. At the same time, organic cocoa is increasing in popularity because of its health benefits which all adds up to lots of upward pressure on demand for the agricultural commodity that only thrives in equatorial climates.

Supplies are always a question in the cocoa market

Some analysts call the soft commodities sector the luxury area of the asset class, while others refer to the members of the sector as tropical commodities. Cocoa beans only grow in countries close to the equator so more than 60% of the annual supplies each year come from three African nations. The Ivory Coast is the leader when it comes to production and exports, but Ghana is by far the world’s second leading producer. Nigeria is also a significant supplier of cocoa beans to the world.

Each year the weather is the primary determinate of the cocoa crop, but in West Africa, political stability is a leading issue when it comes to supplies. Revolutions, terrorism, coups, corruption, and other political dynamics can lower production or impact the flow of the beans from farms to ports for exportation to consuming regions around the world.

In April, Ghana cut its crop forecast because of plant disease and in other areas of Africa like Cameroon, constant conflict makes production a challenge. Cocoa is always susceptible to price spikes to the upside based on supply issues because of the political and economic stability of producing areas as well as weather-related problems and plant diseases that always seem to impact crops.

Commodities market rarely spike to the upside on demand-side dynamics, rather growing requirements tend to provide support for higher lows during bear market periods. However, the supply side of the equation always has the potential to cause violent price action on the upside when deficits between supply and demand develop.

The range continues but higher lows

The price of nearby ICE cocoa futures continues to trade in a $2000 to $2400 range which has been in place for the past year, but a look at the long-term chart highlights the impact of the growing demand for the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart dating back to 1979 illustrates, cocoa reached a low at $674 per ton in 2000 and has been making higher lows and higher highs since the turn of this century. In 2000, the global population was at around the six billion level. Today, that number has risen to over 7.57 billion, an increase of over 26% in less than two decades. Price momentum is gently rising in a bullish trend, and relative strength is in neutral territory on the long-term chart. Open interest has steadily increased since 2000. In a futures market increasing open interest alongside a rising price trend is a technical validation of a bull market. The price of cocoa has not traded below $1769 per ton since 2007.

Levels to watch on the up and downside- Buy NIB on dips

The current trading pattern has the price in a band between $2000 and $2400 per ton. In early March, the price spiked down to a low at $1901 during the futures roll period which was an anomaly in the market as it ventured outside the range. Meanwhile, long-term technical support stands at the June 2017 low at $1769 per ton with the first level of resistance above the $2400 level at the May 2018 high at $2914 per ton. The all-time high in the cocoa futures market came in 2011 at $3826 is the ultimate target for the price of the soft commodity and based on the supply and demand equation, it may be only a matter of time before cocoa challenges that level and establishes a new peak at over the $4000 per ton level. If you think about it, the demand for chocolate is not all that elastic. If cocoa beans doubled in price from the current price level, the demand would not suffer all that much given the rising number of chocoholics around the globe.

The most direct route for a long position in the cocoa market is via the ICE futures and futures options. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative. The fund summary for NIB states:

“The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the "index") reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.”

One of the risks in holding tools like the NIB ETN over time is that the issuer of the ETN must roll positions forward from month to month in the futures or swap markets. When cocoa is in contango, or forward prices are higher than nearby prices, the roll involves a cost which weighs in the value of the ETN.

Source: ICE/RMB

The forward curve in the cocoa market shows that contango is currently narrow which is a sign of supply tightness. During rallies in the cocoa futures market, a condition of backwardation where deferred prices trade at lower levels than nearby prices often develops during supply-driven periods appreciation. During these periods, products like NIB benefit as they sell the nearby cocoa at a premium to the deferred cocoa passing the premium along to holders of the ETN.

NIB has net assets of $19.39 million and trades an average of 41,591 shares each day which provides liquidity for small retail positions on the long or short side of the market. However, larger positions are better suited by the futures market which trades around 40,000 contracts each day or 400,000 tons of cocoa each day. Each contract represents 10 tons of the commodity. At $2300 per ton, approximately $920 million worth of cocoa trades on an average day while the NIB ETN trades around $1.1 million worth of shares each day.

The long-term prospects for the cocoa market remain bullish, and I am a buyer on any price dip using both the futures market and the NIB ETN.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author buys cocoa on dips