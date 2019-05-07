Will Chevron Come Over The Top?

Confirmation is in that Anadarko's (NYSE:APC) board considers the latest Occidental (OXY) proposal superior over that by Chevron (CVX). Meanwhile, major shareholder T. Rowe Price (TROW) says it will vote against the Occidental Petroleum board on Friday's annual shareholder meeting because it isn't getting a chance to vote on the acquisition (technically, it would be a share issuance). Icahn is also in at Occidental but has been quiet so far. He's probably been waiting for this confirmation to determine his next move. Disgruntled shareholders like T. Rowe Price may start causing a ruckus if championed by a tough activist like Icahn. I do think the odds are very low these parties can stop the deal through changing the board as there isn't a lot of time left.

The most likely scenario going forward is that Chevron matches or tops the Occidental bid. The market is clearly expecting Chevron to come over the top because the spread is only 1% or 4.2% annualized. If Chevron walks away now, Anadarko's price will fall slightly.

Then, there is the long shot of Occidental topping the NEXT Chevron bid. Those kinds of free long shots are an important reason we are involved in this stock. A bidding war is very unusual in the energy space, but the passion with which Occidental has been pursuing this deal so far (Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.B) financing, sale of $8.8 billion in African assets to free up the balance sheet) doesn't let me rule it out.

I view the most likely scenario as Chevron overbidding Occidental by a bit, and that's that. Maybe a sizable overbid because they may want to discourage Occidental from coming over the top once more. So, Chevron may want to put it out of their rivals' range. As I've argued in the past, Occidental's size limits its ability to outgun Chevron here. But I have to say Occidental is getting an A+ for effort and creativity in coming up with additional firepower so far. However, the deal with Berkshire, clearly expensive money at 8% + a fat pack of warrants, is also an illustration of how deep Occidental is going here.

I view the second most likely scenario as Chevron matching/overbidding Occidental and facing another Occidental bid.

We really hit the royal flush if Chevron overbids, Occidental doggedly pursues the deal with another bid, and Chevron ends it with a final bid. This is a remote possibility, and I wouldn't count on it.

If Chevron calls it quits, I only make about 0.7% from here until close (it would probably dip down, but that's the current spread until close).

Given the above dynamics, I like to stay on the long Anadarko side. Chevron probably makes a decision before Friday. I think there's only an extremely low probability to lose money on this position. There's a decent chance to make a 5-25% return in short order.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events like the Chevron/Anadarko/Occidental deal. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.