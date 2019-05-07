Twilio: A Few Observations

There were a few developments on Twilio’s (TWLO) recent Q1 2019 report as well as the associated conference call which I think deserve commenting upon.

Non-GAAP Use And Abuse

Nearly every tech company under the sun reports non-GAAP earnings along with GAAP profits.

As I’ve argued recently, there are reasonable things to exclude from earnings which do make the underlying earnings be a much better metric than simple GAAP reported earnings. This would be the case with extraordinary one-time losses or gains. Perhaps even with restructuring charges (if not recurring). And it makes the most sense when ignoring pure accounting constructs, such as intangibles amortization.

At the same time, it has become a common practice for companies to exclude stock-based compensation from their non-GAAP earnings. This is more debatable, since what’s being given to the employees, be it stock or options, is clearly valuable.

Still, the argument goes that these are non-cash costs. As a result, there’s a debate, but companies by and large exclude stock-based compensation from their non-GAAP earnings even if this is a clear path to abuse.

At Twilio, the removal of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP earnings can at times take epic proportions. Focus, for instance, on Twilio’s Q1 2019 earnings report:

Twilio reported $262 million in revenues.

Twilio also posted a $87.6 million operating loss. That’s a 33.4% negative operating margin.

Yet, after several non-GAAP adjustments, Twilio reported a $6.4 million non-GAAP net profit. That's a 2.4% net non-GAAP profit margin.

Already, we know that Twilio had to exclude a lot of costs from its non-GAAP earnings. Some, like “Amortization of acquired intangibles,” “Acquisition-related expenses” or “Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs” certainly made sense to be excluded. Stock-based compensation, as expected, also was excluded.

However, therein lies the surprise. How much did Twilio exclude in stock-based compensation? $58.3 million. That’s a staggering 22.2% of what it reported in revenues! A 22.2% addition to (non-GAAP) margins.

The level of compensation Twilio excludes from its non-GAAP earnings is larger than the operating margin at most listed companies, and hence borders on insanity. The average S&P 500 operating margin is ~12% of sales, yet Twilio on stock-based compensation alone excludes 22.2% of sales from its costs.

It Gets Worse

The comment regarding how much Twilio excludes in stock compensation costs is quantitative. There’s a qualitative debate on whether these costs ought to be ignored or not, which could be argued to supersede quantitative considerations.

Of course, the quantitative aspect cannot be entirely ignored. If by absurd you had a company that paid all costs in stock, very few would have the courage to argue that this company ran at 100% net profit margins. Yet here you have a company that’s nearly one fourth of the way there, since it already pays for 22.2% of its entire revenues in stock.

However, there’s something else that goes farther still and jumps the qualitative fence. You see, among the things Twilio chooses to exclude from its non-GAAP reporting, there’s this (red highlight is mine):

So, Twilio doesn’t just exclude stock-based compensation. It also excludes payroll taxes owned on that compensation (since, hey, the IRS still thinks that this non-cost is valuable). Payroll taxes are paid in cash.

So think about it. Right there Twilio is excluding a recurring cost (as long as stock-based compensation is recurring) paid in cash. What can possibly justify excluding taxes on compensation paid in cash? It makes no sense. It should be noticed that the exclusion of payroll taxes alone represents the entirety of the non-GAAP income Twilio reported for the quarter.

As I've said, non-GAAP is often prone to abuse.

The Verizon Programmatic SMS Fees

Another interesting development regarding Twilio were the conference call comments on the incoming Verizon programmatic SMS fees.

To start, Twilio gave us an estimate of the impact of these fees on revenues (it increases revenues, as this is a pass-through fee) and on gross margin percentage (it decreases them, as the pass-through fee is carried at 0% gross margin):

So for Q2, you should expect about a 50 basis points drag given the mid-quarter change and roughly a 100 basis points drag to our overall gross margin percentage on a go forward basis. This should also add about $3 million to $4 million in revenue per quarter on a go forward basis. This is incorporated in the guidance provides today and added about $8 million to $9 million to our 2019 revenue forecast in total.

Here we can make some interesting observations. Notice the following:

An $8.5 million (midpoint) increase on revenues on the $1,106.5 million revenue guidance (midpoint) is a 77 basis point increase in revenues.

At 55-57% gross margin, ($1,106.5-$8.5 = $1,098 million) revenues would originally produce $603.9-$625.9 million in gross profits.

These stable gross profits on the increased $1,106.5 million revenues would correspond to 54.6-56.6% gross margins. A roughly 55 basis point headwind.

Yet, Twilio guided for a 100 basis point headwind.

What does this mean? It means Twilio stealthily guided down its gross margin percentage. This is, again, consistent with continuing pressure on Twilio’s business, simply because of its nature.

Something else needs commenting upon. Twilio said its guidance assumes that the Verizon API fee will be entirely passed through:

Khozema Shipchandler It's actually much simpler than that. It's literally a pass through fee to our customers and so it carries zero margin. And so just think about it as we're adding the same numbers to the numerator and the denominator and so that's the margin rate drag that has no impact whatsoever on gross profit. Q - Dmitry Netis But what you expect Khozema that if there is a carrier tax that you're passing through to your customers to customers, particularly the high volume ones might come back to you and ask for a discount? Khozema Shipchandler It's not what we've seen. And I think again - I mean we don't have a lot of experience with it, because we haven't gone through the process yet. But that's not what our expectation of how it will pay out.

This is the most optimistic assumption possible. It’s entirely possible that customers will try for Twilio to eat part of the fee. It’s also entirely possible that competitors will see this added cost as a marketing item to increase their visibility in the market, by entirely or partially waiving the fee.

However, as we saw, while Twilio said the impact would be 100 bps, the actual impact seems lower. As a result, while Twilio says that they assumed the entire fee would be passed through, it’s far from a certainty that the numbers reflect that.

A Small Aside

At the start of Twilio’s call, a bit of time is given to robocalls. This comment is made:

Looking into the future, we believe that the next step is to put the consumer back in control of their phone through tools to allow consumers to receive only wanted communication from trusted partners. We see a world where every time your phone rings, you can see who's calling, not just the phone number but the name of the personal business and trust in the accuracy of that information. And I knew for a software running on your behalf can decide what to do with the caller types. In this vision, everyone receives the communications they want and none of the ones they don’t. It's your phone and your call. We want to help everyone take back their phone. More to come on this for sure, but we're continuing to innovate on behalf of our customers to help bring about this future.

What I have to say here is that this already exists. For instance, the app Truecaller does this, as do others.

The way it’s done is that those using the app automatically (but anonymously) contribute their contact books to a central database. The end result is that when someone is getting a call, it just takes that number being in someone’s contact book, for the caller ID to display in another user’s phone.

Conclusion

There are a few conclusions to be drawn here:

Twilio is ignoring a massive amount of compensation (and overall costs) when reporting non-GAAP earnings.

Twilio is ignoring even cash costs in the calculation of its non-GAAP earnings.

Twilio’s business nature continues to lead to gross margin pressure. Twilio just stealthily lowered its gross margins guidance on account of the Verizon SMS API fees.

