Crew Energy: Vast Assets Aren't Enough

Investing in the company is not only a bet on its assets but also a bet on higher oil and gas prices to monetize these assets.

Crew Energy (CWEGF) released its Q1 earnings. The results confirmed, at Q1 oil and gas prices, the company isn't profitable. Due to the limited capital program, full-year production is still expected to decline.

The company needs to sell assets from its important asset base to reduce its leverage. During Q1, the company divested some land at a high premium to book value.

But this strategy has its limits. Over the last decade, production stayed flat. In the meantime, net debt and shares outstanding increased despite important assets sales. And, recently, management highlighted the challenges to finalize transactions in the current Canadian oil and gas environment.

In this article, I show the company needs higher oil and gas prices, not only to become profitable but also to help asset sales.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Still not profitable

During Q1, realized prices increased to C$26.53/boe, thanks to better U.S. and Canadian gas prices. But revenue decreased by 6.7% year over year because of the lower production volume.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Despite these higher oil and gas prices, the company still didn't generate a profit.

The table below compares Crew Energy's costs to Bonavista Energy's (OTCPK:BNPUF) and ARC Resources' (OTCPK:AETUF) costs. These three companies operate a similar production mix.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Source: Author, based on company reports

In my previous article, I had highlighted Crew Energy's higher sustaining costs. Cash costs are also higher compared to Bonavista Energy and ARC Resources. And, management forecast higher transport costs at C$3.5/boe to C$3.75/boe for the full year.

In contrast with Bonavista's and ARC Resources' results, Crew Energy generated a total negative netback. I didn't take into account the one-time marketing income of C$1.40/boe this quarter. But, even with this item, total netback after hedges would have been barely positive.

Because of these high costs, adjusted funds flow amounted to C$25.8 million only. With a net capital program of C$39.3 million, the net debt increased from C$342.8 million at the end of 2018 to C$361.5 million.

Thus, net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio stays high at 3.5x.

Production dropped 10% year over year due to the reduced capital program over the last few quarters.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Management's goal for 2019 is to avoid increasing the net debt by adjusting the capital program to adjusted funds flow. But, with this strategy, the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance corresponds to a production drop of about 5.8%.

Source: Presentation May 2019

A production decline, assuming constant prices, implies higher per-unit production costs, lower adjusted funds flow, and higher debt ratios.

Thus, as long as oil and gas prices stay at current levels, the company must rely on asset sales to strengthen its balance sheet.

Relying on asset sales that rely on higher oil and gas prices

The C$39.3 million net capital program actually corresponds to a capex of C$55.2 million, offset by C$15.9 million of property dispositions.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Divesting assets isn't an exceptional event for Crew Energy. The table below shows the company divested several assets for a value of C$732.5 million over the last decade.

Source: Presentation May 2019

Partly due to these asset sales, the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance corresponds to the 2011 production volume.

Source: Author, based on company reports

But, in the meantime, even with these asset sales, net debt increased. Between 2011 and Q1 2019, net debt and shares outstanding increased by 11.9% and 26.4%, respectively.

In my previous article, I had highlighted the vast assets the company owns. For instance, 2P RLI (Reserve Life Index) is about 50 years, and the company owns 280,000+ net acres in the Montney area.

Management is transparent about the strategy of selling assets to strengthen the balance sheet. Speaking about the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio, management stated:

The Company will continue to monitor this ratio, and if necessary, it will consider divesting of non-core properties, will further adjust its annual capital expenditure program or may consider other forms of financing to further strengthen its financial position." - Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Also, management's compensation contains a rare feature amongst Canadian producers. According to the 2019 information circular, one of management's short-term objectives is to "improve the Corporation’s debt profile through the disposition of non-core assets".

One issue with this policy is management has a short-term incentive to sell assets, with no measurable performance, in a challenging oil and gas Canadian environment. The information circular confirms the difficulties to sell Crew Energy's assets in this context:

During the year [2018] the Corporation was successful in selling one non-core asset with no associated production or reserves for $10 million. Additional transactions were pursued with several parties and two letters of intent for larger transactions were signed. Unfortunately, the counterparties were unable to secure the financing required to complete the proposed transactions due to the lack of available capital to finance oil and gas transactions, which has been a systemic problem in our industry for the past two years".

Yet, despite the low AECO gas prices, it seems the C$15.9 million asset sale during Q1 was a good deal. The company didn't communicate much information about the transaction, but the corresponding net book value was C$0.7 million.

Considering the historical performance, asset sales don't compensate for the high costs and high debt, though. With the challenges to finalize transactions, the company needs higher oil and gas prices to realize the value of its assets.

Valuation

From flowing barrel valuation perspective, the market values Crew Energy at a small discount compared to ARC Resources.

Source: Author

Due to the important gap between both companies in term of profitability, the lower flowing barrel valuation isn't an attractive investment proposition.

The lower valuation of Crew's 2P reserves shows some asset-based upside potential, though.

Source: Author

Investing in Crew is a bet on the monetization of its assets, but it's a risky bet. Compared to 2011, production stayed flat, and net debt and shares outstanding increased despite C$732.5 million of asset sales. Also, the company highlighted the challenges of divesting assets in the current depressed Canadian oil and gas environment. In the meantime, 2019 production is expected to decrease with no free cash flow.

Thus, the company depends on higher oil and gas prices not only to become profitable but also to help asset sales. In contrast, ARC Resources' free cash flow more than covers its 7%+ dividend at current oil and gas prices.

Conclusion

Crew Energy still didn't generate a positive total netback during Q1.

The company relies on asset sales to strengthen its balance sheet. The asset divestiture that's way above book value during this quarter is positive. But, despite a history of important asset divestiture, net debt and shares outstanding increased over the last several years. Also, recently, management mentioned a challenging Canadian oil and gas environment to finalize asset transactions.

The company needs higher oil and gas prices, not only to become profitable but also to realize the value of its assets via divestitures. Thus, investing in the company is not only a bet on assets sales but also bet on higher oil and gas prices.

