OXY's Buffett Call Has Investors Buzzing

It ain't over yet, but I share some thoughts and a trading idea for this special situation.

Entry of Warren Buffett financing and his Call Option is a major game changer to be considered carefully by all sides.

SPECIAL SITUATION

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has really poked the bee hive now. The question is who will get stung.

I will not take time here to review the rapidly evolving fight for Anadarko Petroleum (APC) between Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). You will find plenty of discussion and analysis of the deal, its structure, and pro/con viewpoints without my rehash here. Instead, I am providing a snapshot of my own view as both an oil man and investment analyst as things sit today. My purpose it to highlight some points to consider regardless of whether you are for the deal, against the deal, or simply an confused investor caught in the middle. Ultimately, in closing, I will provide a trade idea which can satisfy any of these viewpoints.

The Buffett Call, leveraged off preferred shares and avoiding an OXY shareholder vote up/down, is a game changer. When the dust settles, Oxy holders need to ask what dilution they will suffer from this financing and Buffet Call position, and share distributions to APC owners.

If they have no vote, then why care about OXY shareholder misgivings? Simple. It is because the deal as structured will convert APC shareholders into Oxy shareholders! Thus, the post deal impact on Oxy shareholders is very relevant to those that do have a vote (the APC shareholders).

I have no dog in this hunt. I own none of the companies involved. However, if I was an APC holder, would prefer the CVX offer over the OXY offer that gives with one hand while using slight of hand to take it away once all the dust has settled. As an OXY holder, I would also oppose it.

So, will a major activist OXY shareholder , Carl Icahn *cough cough*, use minority shareholder rights litigation to stall the forward pace of the OXY deal while he seeks out a white night third party suitor, a special shareholder meeting to remove the board, or green mail buyout of his position? Very possible.

This situation may become more complicated before it becomes simple. One thing is clear to me. Having staked out this position that shuns shareholders participation in the decision, the OXY senior management and board are toxic and can not survive. They will force through some deal, either the existing or any other to insure their golden parachute exit, or they will succeed and then be thrown out by their own angry mob. No matter what happens, Occidental's long term existence going forward is not viable. A combined OXY and APC simply will become bones to pick for CVX or any of the other UltraMajors in the near future.

Be wary. Label OXY shares a dead man walking when considering a possible speculative position in shares, puts, or calls at this time. With OXY shares likely to move sharply one way or the other, rather than remain at the current level, a possible strategy to consider might involve a neutral straddle at the right strike choice.

To play this special situation, consider an at the money straddle trade. This consists of buying both puts and calls in equal number and at the same strike price and expiration date. A straddle purchase of calls for the 10 day 5/17/19 $58.50 strike @ $1.67 premium, together with a purchase of puts for 5/17/19 $58.50 @ $1.31 will have a total cost of $2.98 per contract set. Shares will need to move more than $2.98 in either direction to become profitable over the next 10 days. This seems likely as current pro/con sentiment hardens and further evoluton of the deal or other counter offers arise.

You can move out further in time, using the 45 day June contracts or even longer ones so as to allow more time for prices to move outside the +/- $3 straddle cost envelope. However, that added time comes at significant added higher costs for the longer term option premiums.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions but may consider a neutral straddle on OXY as discussed in this article.