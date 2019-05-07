Diamond Offshore: A Trading Bet, Not A Long-Term Investment Idea

It is unlikely that day rates will improve anytime soon for the industry and that would imply weak EBITDA margin going forward as well.

The order backlog for the company has been declining and this reduces revenue and cash flow visibility for the next 12-24 months.

Global economic growth is likely to remain sluggish for the next 12-24 months and this will impact oil prices and outlook for the offshore drilling sector.

Investment Overview

My last article on Diamond Offshore (DO) was on December 24, 2018 where I opined that the stock can be avoided for the first half of 2019. The stock has remained largely sideways through this period.

However, it is worth noting that Diamond Offshore stock was trading at $9.44 on December 31, 2018. The stock subsequently trended higher to $11.63 by January 25, 2019. This represented an upside of 23.2% in one month.

The stock again declined to $9.25 by February 11, 2019. Gradual upside took the stock to $12.41 by April 23, 2019. This represented an upside of 34.2% in two months. Diamond Offshore stock is back to $8.8 in two weeks from the recent peak.

The point I am trying to make here is that if we consider a 5-6 month horizon, Diamond Offshore is trading largely at the same level. However, within this period, the stock has been overbought and oversold few times. Importantly, the stock upside has been sharp whenever the stock has been oversold.

As I write, the 29% decline in Diamond Offshore in two weeks is a good opportunity to accumulate for the short-term. This article will discuss why long-term exposure to the stock does not make sense considering the current global economic scenario that impacts oil price and the offshore industry.

Oil Demand To Remain Sluggish

The first factor that makes Diamond Offshore unattractive for long-term investment is the economic outlook for the United States and the global economic outlook for the next 24-36 months.

According to the Federal Reserve, US real GDP growth is likely to be 2.1% in 2019, 1.9% in 2020 and 1.8% in 2021. With still no resolution on the trade conflict, I would not be surprised if GDP growth is lower during this period.

Further, according to IMF projections, global GDP growth is likely to be 3.3% in 2019 before increasing to 3.6% in 2020. It is also worth noting that global GDP growth was 3.6% in 2018. According to OECD, global growth is projected to be 3.3% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020. Therefore, growth rate will remain largely stagnant for the next 24 months.

I believe that the implication on oil prices would be that oil will remain sideways to lower during the next 12-24 months. The factor that still keeps oil prices elevated is the fact that OPEC has cut production for the first half of 2019.

However, this has not been enough to boost sentiments for offshore drilling stocks or accelerate the order intake and backlog.

Fundamentals Still Remain A Concern

Besides the economic factor, it is also important to consider stock specific factors that ensure that Diamond Offshore remains relatively depressed.

Just to put things into perspective, Diamond Offshore reported EBITDA of $42.0 million for 1Q19 as compared to an EBITDA of $84.8 million for 1Q18. The key concern is that EBITDA margin for 1Q19 was 18.0% as compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.7% for 1Q18. Therefore, with EBITDA margin still getting compressed, the cash flows remain a concern.

My key concern is from a credit perspective as Diamond Offshore has total debt of $1,974 million as of 1Q19. Considering annualized interest expense of $120 million and annualized EBITDA of $168 million, the EBITDA interest coverage is at 1.4. There are reasons to be concerned related to debt servicing if the company’s order backlog does not improve steadily. At the same time, it remains to be seen if the EBITDA margin stabilizes or is compressed further going forward. It is worth noting that the company’s operating cash flow was $84 million for 1Q19 and it has slumped to $3.0 million for 1Q19. If operating cash flow remains sluggish, the company will potentially need external funding for maintenance capital expenditure. This will certainly not be a desirable scenario.

Coming to another critical point, Diamond Offshore had a contract drilling backlog of $2.2 billion as of April 2018. This declined to $2.0 billion as of January 2019 and has declined further to $1.8 billion as of April 2019. The slimming order backlog coupled with EBITDA margin compression is a major concern for Diamond Offshore.

On EBITDA margin compression, it is worth noting that the average day rate for the company’s fleet was $351,000 for 1Q18 and it declined to $315,000 by 4Q18. The average day rate for 1Q19 was lower at $309,000.

With capacity utilization still at 65% for 1Q19, day rates are unlikely to improve in the foreseeable future. The following point from the company’s 10Q report for 1Q19 puts things into perspective:

Demand and offshore utilization continued to increase during the first quarter of 2019, with industry-wide floater utilization averaging near 65% at the end of March 2019, based on analyst reports. Industry analysts indicate that, historically, utilization rates must increase to the 80%-range before pricing power shifts to the drilling contractor from the customer.

The company has an order backlog of $652 million for the remainder of 2019 and a backlog of $811 million for 2020. This would roughly imply quarterly revenue of $200 to $250 million for the next 7 quarters. The company has reported quarterly revenue in this range for 1Q19, but the concern relates to EBITDA and cash flows. Considering these financial factors, it is not surprising that the stock has remained range bound and is currently a trading stock than an investing idea.

Conclusion

Economic growth concerns impact the outlook for Diamond Offshore and fundamental concerns can expand if the order intake remains weak in the coming quarters. It is therefore advisable to avoid any medium to long-term exposure to the stock.

However, the stock has witnessed sharp upside and downside in the recent past and I expect that trend to sustain. With Diamond Offshore stock having declined sharply by 29% in a matter of few trading days, it makes sense to consider some short-term exposure to the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.