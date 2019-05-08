Sesen Bio's Upcoming Data Readout Could Change Things For The Biotech

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) is gearing up for a major event in the coming weeks. That's because it will host a conference call to both release earnings and give an update on one of its late-stage studies using Vicinium to treat patients with bladder cancer. This will take place on May 13, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. It will be a major catalyst event, because it is the most advanced clinical product in its pipeline. I believe that the study should do pretty well for the population it is treating. There is no guarantee that the study will succeed, however. For that, I can point to the fact that there is a backup combination study that is targeting the very same patient population, in addition to several other programs as well.

Upcoming Phase 3 Catalyst

The study to be readout soon is known as the phase 3 VISTA trial and recruited patients with high-risk non muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who have previously been treated with bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG). When looking at the results from each of the cohorts 1 and 2, the complete response rates achieved for each group at 12 months was 14%. Then, there were other positive measures noted from the study as well. Ad hoc analysis of cohorts 1 and 2 pooled together showed that, of those who achieved a complete response at 3 months, about 69% had such a complete response that lasted 6 months or longer after initiating treatment. Besides looking at this data from a perspective of complete response rates, there is an even more pressing measure to look at. I always like to explore the patients' quality of life. After all, having such a type of bladder cancer for these patients makes life difficult. Especially, in this type of population. Consider, first of all, that if a patient receives treatment with bacillus Calmette-Guerin and doesn't respond, then there aren't any other treatments available past that, other than surgery. Consider that this is the first treatment of choice for these BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients. What's wrong with that? Well, BCG has been primarily approved to treat tuberculosis and, in some instances, leprosy as well. As you can see, that's not an ideal treatment option. Especially since some of these patients don't respond to this type of therapy. That's why Vicinium would be more ideal. Then, you have to look at an alternative surgical option that is available. This is known as a cystectomy or surgical removal of the urinary bladder. That means if treatment with BCG fails, the only two options are bladder removal surgery or death. If Vicinium can potentially help some of these patients avoid such a dilemma, then I believe this can become a good second treatment of choice. That's exactly what the drug was able to show in this preliminary data. Taking into account patients that were given the drug, they were cystectomy-free for about 519 days or 18 months. Just having the opportunity to avoid bladder removal is very good for these patients.

Backup Programs In Place

The next program deals with combining Vicinium together with Imfinzi (durvalumab) to treat patients with NMIBC. This is a phase 1 study that is also treating patients with high-grade NMIBC who have been treated with BCG. The point here is that it's possible that combining Vicinium with AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi might yield better clinical outcomes for these patients. It is expected that biomarker data from this combination study will be reported by the 2nd half of 2019. It's not guaranteed to work, but I believe this makes a good backup product. I have high hopes that the phase 3 VISTA study to be readout will succeed. Even if it doesn't, this combination noted above acts as a backup just in case. On top of that, Vicinium is also being explored in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for another type of cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). Lastly, you have another drug in the pipeline known as VB6-845d, which is being developed to treat solid tumors. These other programs in the pipeline, in a way, reduce investor risk.

Risks

Sesen Bio has a major catalyst approaching that could change the scope of the biotech. The problem is that phase 3 studies are not always successful. That means there is no guarantee the final outcome will be positive. In addition, it's also possible that Wall Street may not be impressed with the final data. Considering that the stock trades at around $1.39 per share, a failure for Vicinium could bring the price below $1 per share. That's a major risk for two reasons. The first reason is that the company would have to dilute at a much lower share price, which would hurt existing shareholders. The second reason is that staying below $1 per share for 30 consecutive days would trigger a written notice by the NASDAQ about listing compliance. From there, Sesen Bio would have about 180 calendar days to regain compliance with a share price above $1 per share. There are some instances after that for a 180-day extension period, but it depends upon what NASDAQ does. The bottom line is that the stock trading at the current level is very risky. The average trading volume for the stock is about 1.6 million shares, so the stock is pretty liquid. The company only retains a market cap of $106 million for the time being, but good clinical data could greatly boost that number.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Sesen Bio has cash and cash equivalents of $50.4 million as of December 31, 2018. The biotech believes that it has enough cash to fund operations into 2020. However, the biotech is one step closer to concluding its phase 3 study. That means if the trial is eventually successful in its goal of hitting the necessary data for approval, it may need to raise additional cash. There are two instances where it could raise cash. I believe it might happen either after the phase 3 results are released on May 13, 2019, or sometime during Q4 of 2019. Either way, the cash position is pretty low, and the biotech may need to think about a potential filing for FDA approval possibly towards the end of the year. It will definitely want to be proactive rather than reactive to a possible regulatory filing. The reason why is because the company expects to engage the FDA for talks in 2019 for a registration strategy.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that the upcoming readout for the phase 3 VISTA trial is very important to the future of Sesen Bio. If it succeeds, then the trial could possibly support full approval for Vicinium in patients with NMIBC. As I have stated above, these patients need an alternative option other than BCG. Especially, since a lot of these patients end up failing on BCG therapy. The only other option being surgical removal of the urinary bladder is not ideal. This biotech has a decent pipeline with alternate programs and products. Therefore, while the phase 3 VISTA study is very important for short-term stock movement, it is not the endgame for Sesen Bio.

