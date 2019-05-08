The Physical Oil Market Is Well-Supplied

The U.S. Department of Energy released its May Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). The inventory figures they report reveal that the U.S. and global physical oil markets are well-supplied and are expected to remain that way, notwithstanding sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

U.S. Inventories

Having risen 30 million barrels in the year-to-date, STEO estimates crude oil inventories for ending April at 472 million barrels. They are about 37 million barrels higher than a year ago. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) failed to drain U.S. stocks, as planned, despite their reduction in exports to the U.S. market.

The projection for ending December is 471 million. That would be a comfortable 30 million higher than at the end of 2018.

Total commercial stocks are estimated at 1.262 billion barrels at end-April, about 63 million higher than a year ago. Furthermore, STEO estimates that total stocks will build by another 38 million through December to end at 1.301 billion. That is a surplus of 36 million over end-2018.

Global Inventories

OECD stocks at end-April were virtually unchanged from end-2018 at 2.860 billion barrels, up 51 million barrels year over year. STEO projections show end-2019 stocks at 2.970 billion, 11 million higher than December 2018.

For 2020, STEO shows stocks rising by another 35 million barrels versus 2019, ending at 2.905 billion. There is no evidence in these figures of any undersupply.

Saudi Commitment

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have committed to replacing barrels lost due to Iran sanction waivers not being extended. And a recent report confirmed that Saudi Aramco is increasing its exports to Asian buyers for June.

Source: OPEC

At the conclusion of the December OPEC meeting, Mr. Khalid Al-Falih told reporters in a press conference, “Our guiding principle is we will keep the market well-supplied.”

Conclusions

Despite all the of hype and wishful thinking for higher oil prices and oil sector equity values, the oil market is well-supplied and likely to remain so even with sanctions against two OPEC members, Iran and Venezuela. Furthermore, a time will come when those sanctions end and production is once again restored, adding up to 4 million barrels per day to the world oil market.

However, a disruption in oil supplies is always a possibility. That is why we have the strategic petroleum reserves to draw upon.

For example, in 2011, there was a coordinated release with by the International Energy Agency:

On June 23, 2011, Secretary Chu announced that the U.S. and its partners in the International Energy Agency (IEA) would release a total of 60 million barrels of oil onto the world market. The Secretary stated, "We are taking this action in response to the ongoing loss of crude oil due to supply disruptions in Libya and other countries and their impact on the global economic recovery." Under the IEA's response measures guidelines, the United States' obligation was for 30 million barrels.The SPR issued a Notice of Sale on June 24, 2011, to solicit competitive offers for the purchase of 30 million barrels of sweet crude oil to be delivered by the end of August 2011. DOE received over 90 offers that resulted in 28 contracts with 15 companies for deliveries of 30,640,000 barrels.”

Furthermore, the U.S. Congress has mandated a drawdown of about 270 million barrels (40+%) of the Reserve through 2027 for budgetary reasons. In my opinion, that drawdown could be greatly accelerated if there were to be a major disruption.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.