Louisiana-Pacific: A Slower Housing Market Is Pressuring Earnings

One of America's largest wholesalers just reported its first quarter earnings. Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) is a stock everyone should monitor as the company tells us exactly what is going on in the homebuilding market. With that said, I was very skeptical before I started analyzing the quarterly results. The housing market is in a downtrend since the end of 2018 as leading indicators are pointing at a slower housing industry. Louisiana-Pacific confirms this with both earnings and sales coming in below expectations as both are down significantly compared to the previous year quarter. As much as I like the company's ability to generate capital gains in a strengthening housing market, we are still not at a point that warrants a long position.

What Happened?

Let's start with some macro before I discuss the company's results. First of all, most of my readers know that I have been bearish on the housing market as leading indicators like building permits and housing starts have shown significant weakness over the past months. Housing starts have shown contraction for 6 consecutive months, with the past 2 months showing contraction worse than 10%. Building permits contraction has fallen to 7.8% as both indicators show that the slowdown has turned into significant weakness.

Nonetheless, homebuilding stocks (ITB) have rallied more than 30% since the end of 2018 as economic weakness and a dovish central bank have caused traders to rush for stocks that might benefit in a situation where yields continue to fall. And, homebuilders were fairly undervalued at the start of this year, to begin with. LPX is up less than 18% since the Q4/2018 bottom.

Nonetheless, the bull market is not healthy, and LPX just confirmed that. The company's adjusted EPS declined to $0.13, which is $0.03 below expectations of $0.16. Compared to Q1 of 2018, earnings are down 79%. Moreover, this is the second consecutive quarter of contracting earnings growth as weakness started in Q4 of 2018 when earnings declined by 74%.

The entire earnings weakness started with contracting sales. The company's bottom line did exceptionally well over the past few years until the housing market started to show signs of weakness. Sales growth quickly declined to 3% in Q3 of 2018 followed by contraction in both Q4 of 2018 and Q1 of this year. The past 2 quarters both showed sales contraction close to 20%.

Sales contraction was caused by all major segments but siding. Siding sales improved by $9 million in Q1, which pushed sales up to $236 million. OSB sales declined by $105 million to $208 million, with EWP sales down $15 million to $90 million. South America sales increased by $2 million to $45 million, with others adding $1 million to $3 million. The reason why siding is doing well is because the company's SmartSide Strand continues to be a well-received product by customers. SmartSide Strand sales have improved 14% compared to Q1 of 2018, which shows why this company continues to be a go-to stock/investment during housing bull markets. The products continue to be good, and sales reflect this.

Nonetheless, industry headwinds did a number on sales as OSB realized prices were down 35% in the first quarter, with OSB volumes being down 7%. Efficiency savings of $5 million were not able to significantly reduce this damage. OSB adjusted EBITDA margins were down from 33% in Q1 of 2018 to currently 4%. Siding margins did a bit better, as adjusted EBITDA margins declined by 200 bps to 18%.

Fortunately, the company sticks to its full year guidance despite the earnings miss in Q1. Strand Siding revenue growth is expected to come in between 12% and 14%, which should continue to be a feasible annual target in the long term, according to the company.

All things considered, the company is in a very bad place. It's not the company's fault as its products continue to do well despite headwinds (SmartSide). The company also has a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, indicating that there are no financial troubles to be expected on either the short and long term. Nonetheless, the short float of almost 10% and the slowing housing market continue to be the reasons to ignore this stock.

I think this stock is a great investment once the housing market bottoms. The company has proven over and over again to be able to deliver great returns during housing market upswings. However, now is not the time to be bullish as the stock is not only suffering from a weak housing market but also because it has massively underperformed the homebuilding ETF (ITB), indicating that even though traders are willing to invest in housing stocks, they are not willing to buy suppliers. At least, not yet.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the like button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

