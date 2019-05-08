Legacy Reserves: Bond Prices Continue To Drift Lower

The low prices for the unsecured bonds indicates a high likelihood of a poor outcome for the common stock.

Eliminating its unsecured debt and second-lien debt would reduce leverage to around 1.7x EBITDAX and its breakeven point to the low $50s.

Its breakeven point would probably still be in the high $50s for WTI oil in that case, though.

Legacy can get its leverage down to around 3.0x EBITDAX at $60 oil if it eliminates its unsecured debt.

There hasn't been much news about Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) recently as the time ticks down to when its credit facility extension ends. Although there are still a few weeks left, the odds of restructuring remain quite high, and I don't expect Legacy to make its June bond interest payments. Oil prices did improve somewhat in April but have subsequently given back most of the gains, narrowing that window of hope.

With the unsecured bonds now trading at 15 to 16 cents on the dollar and less than a month remaining until a potential restructuring announcement, one would have to conclude that Legacy's common equity is in serious trouble.

Although Legacy could become somewhat competitive if it eliminates only its unsecured debt, I believe that it would need to eliminate both its unsecured and second-lien debt to be solidly competitive, with an oil breakeven point similar to many of its competitors.

Without Unsecured Debt

Here's a scenario where Legacy eliminates its unsecured debt and attempts to maintain production at around estimated 2019 levels. At $60 WTI oil, Legacy would generate around $547 million in revenue. I am assuming that there are no hedges, as Legacy may be required to monetize them soon as part of the agreement that got them a credit facility extension of a couple of months.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 6,799,950 $57.00 $388 NGLs (Barrels) 842,318 $29.00 $24 Natural Gas [MCF] 54,097,635 $2.50 $135 Total $547

In this scenario, Legacy has eliminated its unsecured debt and refinanced its first-lien debt at a moderately higher interest rate (I'll assume that it can get something done with its first-lien debt to facilitate this example), leading to around $84 million in interest costs per year. I've estimated a $185 million capital expenditure budget to maintain production at around 2019 levels.

$ Million Production Expenses $183 Ad Valorem And Production Taxes $41 Cash G&A $37 Capital Expenditures $185 Interest Expense $84 Total Expenditures $530

Thus, we see that Legacy could generate around $17 million in positive cash flow at $60 WTI oil with flat production growth. Legacy's leverage would be around 3.0x EBITDAX and its unhedged breakeven point would be around $57 to $58 WTI oil.

While this is significantly improved over Legacy's current situation, upstream companies are attempting to reduce leverage below 2.0x EBITDAX these days, and a low-$50s WTI breakeven point would be more competitive. Thus, if Legacy only eliminates its unsecured debt, there remains a significant chance that it will still need to do more debt restructuring in the future as its leverage and breakeven point would remain relatively weak compared to its competitors.

Legacy could also pair asset sales with the elimination of its unsecured debt to get leverage below 2.0x EBITDAX. It would probably need at least $500 million in asset sales (assuming a sale price of 5.0x EBITDAX) to achieve this, which would mostly pay down its first-lien debt. The effect on Legacy's breakeven point would depend on the properties being sold.

Without Unsecured And Second-Lien Debt

If Legacy eliminates its second-lien debt in addition to its unsecured debt, it appears to get its breakeven point and leverage down to more competitive levels without asset sales.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 6,799,950 $57.00 $388 NGLs (Barrels) 842,318 $29.00 $24 Natural Gas [MCF] 54,097,635 $2.50 $135 Total $547

In this scenario, Legacy's interest expense is reduced to $43 million per year.

$ Million Production Expenses $183 Ad Valorem And Production Taxes $41 Cash G&A $37 Capital Expenditures $185 Interest Expense $43 Total Expenditures $489

This allows Legacy to generate around $58 million in positive cash flow at $60 WTI oil with flat production growth. Thus, Legacy could potentially have a higher capital expenditure budget allowing for some production growth in this case.

Legacy's leverage would be reduced to approximately 1.7x EBITDAX with the elimination of both its unsecured and second-lien debt. Legacy's unhedged breakeven point would also be reduced to around $51 to $52 WTI oil.

Notes On Bond Prices

Legacy's unsecured bonds are currently trading at approximately 15 to 16 cents on the dollar. This is a poor sign for the value of Legacy's common equity, given that WTI oil is still a bit above $60.

If Legacy's bonds were trading this low and WTI oil was at $40, one could hope for a rebound to $60 to $70 oil for the equity to end up with a fair amount of value in any restructuring plan. This would be similar to what happened with Ultra Petroleum, as that natural gas producer filed for bankruptcy at a time of sub-$2 natural gas and ended up coming to an agreement leaving a substantial amount of value for shareholders over half a year later when natural gas was often averaging close to $3.

At this point, it would probably take sustained $80+ WTI oil for a similar outcome in Legacy's case.

Conclusion

Legacy Reserves probably needs to eliminate both its unsecured debt and its second-lien debt through restructuring in order to be properly competitive going forward in a roughly $60 WTI oil environment.

The low price for the unsecured notes appears tempting, and there could be some value there although one would still have to pay the accrued interest as well at the moment. There is also a lot of secured debt ahead of the unsecured (potentially over 3.0x EBITDAX at $60 WTI oil), which is a risk, given that valuations used in restructuring plans can be fairly low. For example, Jones Energy's restructuring plan used a value of approximately 3.4x EBITDAX at $60 oil).

