The Mosaic Company: Waiting For A Bottom

The stock is a risky place to be, but the risk/reward is too good to completely ignore Mosaic.

Mosaic had another quarter of strong earnings growth, while sales started to contract for the first time since 2017.

The Mosaic Company (MOS), one of the world's largest producers of agricultural commodities, just reported its first-quarter earnings. The company's sales were down, but earnings game in stronger than expected despite effects from bad weather and structural weakness. Nonetheless, lower guidance caused the stock to drop significantly after earnings as it starts to become obvious that the post-2017 uptrend has ended. As much as I like to buy commodity-related stocks, I think it is best to stay on the sidelines until this stock shows signs of a bottom.

Source: The Mosaic Company

What Happened in Q1

Let's start with the best news. Adjusted EPS came in strong again for Mosaic. The company had its third consecutive earnings beat as EPS came in at $0.25, which is $0.04 above expectations.

Source: Estimize

Before I discuss the company's guidance and market expectations, let's move over to sales. Sales totaled $1.90 billion, which is slightly above expectations of $1.89 billion. The bad news is that sales are down 2% compared to Q1 2018, when sales totaled $1.93 at a growth rate of 23%. This makes the current quarter the worst sales quarter since Q1 2017, which marked the start of the most recent (serious) stock price uptrend.

So, where did sales growth come from? The company's potash sales are not one of the reasons why sales are down, as total sales volume (mm tonnes) increased from 1.69 to 1.86 at a gross margin of $100 per tonne compared to $64 in the prior-year quarter. Total sales volume is expected to rise to be 2.3-2.6 million tonnes in Q1 of this year, with adjusted gross margins falling slightly to the $70-80 range. Operating income in this segment accelerated from $92 million to $176 million.

Phosphates are a bit of a different story, as sales volume declined from 1.95 million tonnes to 1.79 million tonnes. However, just like potash sales volumes, phosphates are expected to sell between 2.3 and 2.6 million tonnes in Q1 of this year. Adjusted gross margins per tonne declined from $57 to $36 and are expected to rise again in Q2 to the $40-50 range. Nonetheless, as a result of slower shipments, phosphates operating earnings declined from $78 million to $44 million in the first quarter.

Mosaic Fertilizantes reported sales volumes of 1.53 million tonnes, which is a slight decrease of 5 million tonnes compared to the prior-year quarter. Adjusted gross margins per tonne declined from $37 to $34, with operating earnings reaching $27 million. This is an improvement of $14 million. Adding to the last piece of good news, sales volumes are expected to rise to the 2.0-2.3 million tonnes range, with adjusted gross margins falling to the $15-25 range.

Before I continue, note that the Fertilizantes gross margins were down because of turnaround costs and costs associated with idling of the Araxá mining facilities and because of new mining regulations in Brazil.

And speaking of Brazilian regulations, it's finally time to discuss one of the reasons why the stock is down so much despite results that do not at all indicate that Mosaic is in trouble. The company expects full-year adjusted EBITDA between $2.0 and $2.3 billion, with adjusted EPS coming in between $1.50 and $2.00. Adjusted EBITDA expectations have been lowered by $100 million due to the new Brazilian dam regulations and the impact of higher Canadian taxes on Mosaic's margins. Additionally, the company widened the guidance range to acknowledge increasing logistics-related risks impacting spring demand, as well as the slower recovery of phosphates margins.

Source: Mosaic Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

With that being said, the stock is down more than 8% after earnings despite growing EPS and indications that even though there are some reasons to be cautious, it is still likely that shipments will increase. This has something to do with the ugly fact that agricultural prices (DBA) continue to drop.

Source: TradingView

The post-2017 uptrend obviously has ended, and the stock is headed for new lows it seems. As long as agricultural prices continue to drop, there will be a lot of negativity surrounding Mosaic. Note that benchmark DAP stripping margins have bottomed in 2017, as you can see below. This perfectly predicted the stock's bottom back then.

Source: Mosaic Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Going forward, Mosaic expects a balanced potash market through 2019 and the return to balance/tightening in the phosphate market after a softening of supply and demand in Q4 2018 that carried over into Q1 of this year.

All things considered, the stock is undoubtedly in a bad place. The lower guidance and uncertainties regarding margins did not help either. Nonetheless, margins could pick up in the second half of 2019, in addition to higher shipments in most segments. In combination with a stock that is trading at 9.7x next year's earnings, I think this stock is worth putting on a watchlist.

Source: Finviz

I am not buying now and will wait until we get some signs of a bottom. I do not like catching falling knifes but like the company's risk/reward going forward. It's a risky stock, but the situation is not bad enough to completely ignore the stock. This could be a good investment if agricultural margins are indeed starting to bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.