Cytokinetics Suffers Trial Setback, But It Is Brushed Off By The Market

Cytokinetics (CYTK) announced results from its phase 2 study using its drug reldesemtiv to treat patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of the study; however, the drug was able to perform slightly better than placebo. It seemed that was enough to entice investors, because the stock still managed to close higher on Monday. That means the biotech is still interested in advancing this product to a phase 3 study regardless. In addition, I believe the stock still traded higher because that wasn't the main program in the pipeline anyway. Another reason is because reldesemtiv still has another shot on goal in treating patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) which is another large market opportunity.

Phase 2 Data Fails Primary But Offers Encouraging Signs

The phase 2 study was known as FORTITUDE-ALS. This study recruited 458 patients with ALS. They were randomized to receive either 150 mg, 300 mg or 450 mg of the drug reldesemtiv or placebo given twice a day orally for about 12 weeks. The primary endpoint of the study was the change in baseline in the percent predicated SVC, which is a measurement of respiratory function. Before diving any further, it's important to note that SVC stands for "slow vital capacity." It is noted that a change in SVC over time is associated with clinical events such as death and respiratory insufficiency. It's important to stress that the primary endpoint was calculated using the statistical tool of mixed model for repeated measures (MMRM). This is used sometime to analyze clinical trials because of repeated measurements and longitudinal data (data that accounts for a person twice, which may skew the final results). The end result was that the primary endpoint was not met with a p-value of p=0.11. This is bad news for patients with ALS and for Cytokinetics. However, patients on all doses of reldesemtiv declined less than those who were given placebo based on SVC and ALSFRS-R endpoints. In essence, ALSFRS-R stands for "Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis functional rating scale." Such a scale measures the function of patients with a scoring system. I'm not a fan of pooling all doses together to make such a comparison. On the other hand, it's good news that a lot of patients on drug saw less declines over the course of the study. The bottom line is that the biotech believes it can advance reldesemtiv to a late-stage study for potential approval. I think it's worth trying for ALS patients who don't have many treatment options available.

Second Shot On Goal

Reldesemtiv is being developed in collaboration with Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY). The indication noted above deals with the recently reported results using the drug to treat patients with ALS. While ALS is a good target to go after, the drug is also being explored in patients with spinal muscular atrophy. This is another program in the pipeline that is on the right track. As I have stated it offers another shot on goal for Cytokinetics. The advancement of this program can be evidenced by a phase 2 double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled study that was completed. At least 36 patients were split into two cohorts and given oral dosing for 8 weeks. It's important to note that the population of SMA that was incorporated into the study were those who had Type II, Type III, or Type IV of the disease. It was shown that those treated with reldesemtiv had a statistically significant concentration-dependent increase in changes from baseline for the Six Minute Walk Distance (6MWD) test. Why was this an important finding for Cytokinetics? That's because it was able to tap the FDA agency to ask if a Six Minute Walk test would be okay to be used as a primary endpoint for a potential registration program for reldesemtiv in patients with SMA. The FDA agreed that it is a good primary endpoint to be used for this patient population. For the time being, Cytokinetics is discussing the advancement of this program with its partner Astellas. I believe that based on such positive feedback from the FDA for advancement of this program, I don't see why Astellas won't agree to initiate a pivotal study for it. I believe that a phase 3 trial initiation for this program will be a catalyst for the stock. While things are going well for this program, it's important to note that the SMA market has strong competitors. Such competitors could be Novartis (NVS) with its gene therapy Zolgensma and Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with the Spinraza drug. Spinraza has already been approved by the FDA so it has that advantage. However, Novartis is still awaiting for FDA approval which is expected later this month.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Cytokinetics has cash, cash equivalents and investments of $199 million as of December 31, 2018. The biotech believes it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the date the SEC document was filed. With it being filed on March 7, 2019, that means it has plenty of cash to carry its operations into 2020. If anything, a cash raise likely won't be needed until Q4 of 2019. That's because it will not wait until the very last few months to raise cash. A good thing is that Cytokinetics was able to earn a good amount of collaboration revenue during 2018, which helped add some cash to the balance sheet. For instance, it had received a total of $29.4 million in collaboration revenue for 2018.

Conclusion

Cytokinetics may have failed in meeting the primary endpoint for its phase 2, but if it believes that the FDA will allow it to advance to a phase 3 study it is definitely worth a try. Especially, when you consider that treatment with ALS still remains an unmet medical need. There are two drugs approved by the FDA for ALS, known as riluzole and edaravone. Riluzole extends survival of these patients by a few months, while edaravone is used to help improve daily functions. There are definitely major risks involved with this program. For starters, the FDA has to agree to allow Cytokinetics to advance reldesemtiv to a phase 3 study. Even if a phase 3 study is allowed, there is no guarantee that it will be able to achieve the primary endpoint of the study. Even without this ALS program, the biotech is in good shape. It still has several other advanced products in the pipeline, including reldesemtiv for another indication known as spinal muscular atrophy. I think that Cytokinetics will be fine with the pipeline it currently has.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.