Killam Apartment REIT: Growth Drivers Remain In Place

Investment Thesis

Killam Apartment REIT (OTC:KMPPF) (TSX:KMP.UN) delivered a solid quarter in its Q1 2019. The REIT has a healthy development pipeline that should help expand and diversify its portfolio. In addition, its strategy to increase exposure in Ontario should be beneficial as market fundamentals are favorable in Ontario. It also has cost-saving initiatives to help reduce its operating expenses. Killam is well-positioned for growth and is a good investment choice for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Killam delivered another solid quarter in Q1 2019. In the past quarter, the REIT saw its same property net operating income grew by 4.3% to C$28.5 million. The growth was due to weighted average rental increase of 2.9%. This growth in Q1 2019 was better than Q1 2018’s 2.2%. Killam’s SPNOI margin also expanded by 60 basis points from last year to 58.1%.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

As can be seen from the chart below, Killam’s occupancy ratio in Q1 2019 also improved to 97.2%. This was better than last year’s 96.8% and Q1 2017’s 95.5%.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Strong market fundamentals especially in Ontario

In PwC Canada’s latest released article “Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019,” the firm provided a positive outlook for the rental housing market in Canada. It wrote:

For the first time in decades, demand for rental housing is outpacing home ownership … this is now a new reality for many Canadians and no longer just an emerging trend.”

In fact, Killam has been benefiting from this trend with a strong occupancy ratio of 97.8% in March 2019.

Killam has also gradually increased its exposure outside of Atlantic Canada in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, its exposure outside of Atlantic Canada has increased to 27% in 2018 from 15% in 2014 (of its total net operating income). Management expects this ratio to increase further to 30% in 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

The REIT’s main focus of acquisitions and developments outside of Atlantic Canada are in the province of Ontario. This choice is advantageous because Ontario has above national average population growth. As can be seen from the chart below, Ontario’s population growth rate of 1.8% in 2017/2018 is well ahead of the national average of 1.4%. In addition, Ontario’s population growth rate is also much higher than the Atlantic provinces (except P.E.I). As can be seen from the chart below, Atlantic provinces such as Nova Scotia (N.S.) Newfoundland (N.L.) and New Brunswick (N.B.) have lower population growth rates than the national average and Ontario. This strong growth rate in Ontario should result in higher residential rental demand.

Source: Statistics Canada

According to a report by Rentals.ca, the province of Ontario had net population growth of 250 thousand in 2018. This number is significantly higher than the long-run average of 150 thousand. On the other hand, new housing units completed annually in Ontario have been relatively stable at about 70 thousand units. Many of these units are not purpose-built rentals. Therefore, we expect rental demand to continue to outpace supply in the next few years in Ontario.

Completion of its implementation of a Custom Relationship Management software

Killam’s customer relationship management system is finally fully implemented on March 2019. The CRM platform will help Killam deliver high-quality services to its tenants and prospective tenants. This should help maximize rental opportunities and further reduces vacancy. We think this will also help drive operational efficiencies as data entry can be first keyed by the prospective tenants instead of by Killam’s employees.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

In addition to a new CRM system, the company is also implementing several other digital programs such as rent maximizing software, and enhanced marketing analytics.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

A rich future development pipeline

Killam has two development properties that reached completion in 2018. These two properties (total of 334 units) are now 100% leased and should contribute favorably to its rental revenue in 2019. In addition, its Gloucester City Center Phase 1 project is expected to reach completion in Q2 2019. There are also several other projects (as outlined in the table below) that should reach completion in 2020 and 2021. These projects should provide a strong growth driver to its revenue in the next few years.

Property Location # of Units Estimated Completion Date Estimated Yield Status Gloucester City Centre I Ottawa, ON 228 Q2 2019 5.0%~5.25% 60 leases signed Silver Spear II Mississauga, ON 199 Q1 2021 5.0%~5.25% Break ground in Q2 2019 Shorefront Charlottetown, PE 78 Q2 2020 5.6% Broke ground in Oct. 2018 Gloucester City Park II Ottawa, ON 104 Q4 2021 5.2% Broke ground in Q1 2019 Westmount I Waterloo, ON 106 2022 NA In design The Governor Halifax, NS 12 TBD NA In design and approval process

Killam’s ongoing projects (Source: Created by author; Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

Beyond these projects listed in the table above, Killam also has a rich future development pipeline. As can be seen from the table below, its development pipeline should add about 2,793 units to its rental units. This should increase its total units by about 13%.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Joint venture with RioCan

In Q1 2019, Killam announced that it would purchase a 50% interest in the Charlottetown Mall (located in P.E.I.) for C$23.7 million from RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF). We are generally not a fan of retail REITs. However, this property is different that it has been zoned for multi-residential developments. In fact, management expects its excess surface parking to support development of about 300 residential units. These residential units should provide a vehicle to grow its residential rental revenue in the next few years.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Managing expenses to grow its NOI

Killam is currently in the third year of its five-year energy and water-saving program. The goal is to reduce its resource consumption through installations of low-flow water fixtures, boiler, ventilation and cooling system upgrades, and retrofit of temperature and lighting systems. The total cost of this program is expected to be C$25 million. These investments have so far helped it to reduce its operating expense and improve its same property NOI. As can be seen from the chart below, Killam expects its average energy intensity to fall below C$1.10 per square feet by the end of 2021.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Killam plans to invest about C$5 million towards energy efficiency initiatives in 2019. This should help further extract about C$0.8 million of annual savings.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Shares of Killam have surged by about 17% since the beginning of this year. We estimate that the REIT will be able to generate adjusted funds from operations of C$0.78 per share in 2019. Therefore, its price to 2019 AFFO ratio is about 23.9x. Its valuation is comparable to the 23x average of its Canadian peers. We noted that other residential REITs with higher exposure in Ontario have higher valuations than those who do not. Given the fact that Killam will continue to increase exposure to this region, it is possible that its valuation will continue to be re-rated higher in 2019 and beyond.

An increasing 3.45%-yielding dividend

Killam currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.055 per unit. This is equivalent to a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.45%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield of 3.6% is towards the low end of its yield range in the past 3 years. The company has raised its dividend three times in each of the past three years. It also has a healthy AFFO payout ratio of 84% based on its trailing 12-month AFFO. We believe the company is in a good position to increase its dividend as it should be able to grow its AFFO at a healthy pace. For reader’s information, management expects its SPNOI growth rate to be in the range of 3% ~ 5% in 2019.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Killam faces several risks and challenges:

Supply risk

Although demand continues to exceed supply in many of Killam’s markets, excess supply may occur if more residential rental units are developed. This may cause a decline in occupancy ratio and result in lower rental rate increases than anticipated.

Regulatory risk

Killam faces the risk of regulations imposed by local and provincial governments. For example, certain jurisdictions have rules and guidelines for rental rate increases. This may limit its ability to grow its rent at a faster pace.

Interest rate risk

Killam faces the risk of higher interest rates as its total debt represents nearly 50% of its total assets.

Investor Takeaway

Killam should continue to enjoy solid growth thanks to strong market fundamentals and its strategy to grow its portfolio and control its operating expenses. We think Killam’s share price may continue to go higher thanks to its increasing exposure in Ontario. However, its shares are fairly valued. Conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.