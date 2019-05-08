ZAGG Inc. (ZAGG) CEO Chris Ahern on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review the ZAGG first quarter 2019 financial results. On the call today we have Chris Ahern, Chief Executive Officer and Taylor Smith, Chief Financial Officer. Following Chris and Taylor's prepared comments, we will open the call up for a question-and-answer session.

Our first quarter earnings press release was issued today after the market closed at approximately 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks contain certain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These statements include, but are not limited to, our outlook for the company and statements that estimate or project future results of operations or the performance of the company. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak as of the date hereof.

For a more detailed discussion on the factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, we refer all of you to the risk factors contained in ZAGG's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ZAGG assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in today's release or call.

Please note that on today's call, in addition to discussing the GAAP financial results and the outlook for the company, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA and diluted operating earnings per share both non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation of ZAGG's use of these non-GAAP financial measures in this call and the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures required by SEC Regulation G is included in ZAGG's press release today which again can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

The non-GAAP information is not a substitute for any performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and the use of such non-GAAP measures has limitations which are detailed in the company's press release.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Chris Ahern. Chris?

Chris Ahern

Thank you, Brendon. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for taking the time to join us today. I'm going to start today's call by reviewing the main drivers for our Q1 results which were consistent with our outlook and then discuss how we anticipate the remainder of the year unfolding. As we outlined in our previous earnings call, we expected the first half particularly the first quarter to be very challenging for several reasons.

From a top line perspective our core business faced a few specific headwinds. First our product category was up against tough comparison from last year, as we continue to roll out our initial wireless charge pad shipments to many of our retail partners. Second, as we approach the potential tariff increase on Jan 1, several domestic accounts requested early shipments of screen protection and wireless charging accessories which pull some sales of our first quarter into the fourth quarter.

Third, the soft demand for our smartphone devices has created challenges for the entire mobile accessory market year-to-date. These headwinds have been partially offset by increased sales from deduced point access and revenue of contributions from our newly acquired brands. With flat glass screen protection and wireless charging been two of our higher margin product lines. The decline in sales had a meaningful impact on the first quarter gross margins. On top of this, we're carrying additional expenses from our recent acquisitions without the full top line benefits as annual sales geared for BRAVEN and HALO, our heavily back half-weighted, which resulted in significant de-leverage.

Over the past several months we've made good progress new product and distribution opportunities for these businesses. And fully expect that each will contribute to our success this year and beyond. Despite some challenges during the first half of 2019. We are confident in our ability to deliver sales and profitability within the guidance range as we originally established for the full year. Excluding difficult environment for device sales the factors that we anticipate negatively affecting our core business in the first half will not carry over until the second half. Namely the tough comparison for the charge price, the pull forward for our Q1 shipments into late 2018 our traction will start to build in the second quarter and continue through the back half of the year.

We'll benefit from new product launches in our core and newly acquired brands. Expanded distribution domestically as we take our newly acquired brands to our current footprint and further international growth in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Canada. In our core business, we expect success with the multi-brand [indiscernible] wireless charging access products close two OEM device launch this fall and an exciting new line up of power and wireless products that we will be loading into retail over the next several months. We continue to drive innovation in our InvisibleShield brand as we expect blue light [indiscernible] VisionGuard Screen Protection through expanded customer penetration and market awareness campaigns. In addition we're increased our 4% driving tax rate at retail particularly with launches this far.

We expect strong second half for audio as we continue to expand our iFROGZ Truly Wireless product line up including some nice placed opportunities for these products on HSN and QVC. With regard to our acquired brands, we're very pleased with the integration of progress on all three brands. In fact we're ahead of our integration plan from a timing's perspective. We've seen outstanding customer reception for Gear4 products. In fact, this month we've placed Gear4 product with the key retail partners as a test in advance of four device launches which positions us for greater success in the second half of the year.

Beyond this placement, we've been able to secure multiple distribution wins in the second half in the advance of fall launches and holiday sales period. We are very excited for our new BRAVEN [indiscernible] launched in the second half [indiscernible]. We're expecting continued penetration in multiple strategic channels which is new revamp BRAVEN [ph] product line. The HALO investment piece is drained out nicely as anticipated. We're walking towards not only multiple HALO features on QVC during the back half of 2019, but also grown in that channel with our other core brands.

As HALO and our other brands are features on air, it drives additional sales through the various online channels and allows us to maximize the overall sales opportunity. In closing, we're confident in strategic course we set for ZAGG. Our focus continues to be on serving the consumer the portfolio of innovative products that enhanced the mobile lifestyle particularly in the area of protection, power, audio and productivity.

We [indiscernible] marketing leading brands product by tremendous research and development team and powerful distribution relationships which we'll leverage to drive sustainable growth and increase profitability. Looking ahead, we believe we're well positioned to capitalize in the many global prospects that lie ahead and generate increased value for our shareholders over the long-term.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Taylor.

Taylor Smith

Thanks Chris. Since many of the details of our quarterly financial performance were included in the supplemental financial information issued earlier today. I would just like to take a few minutes to add some additional comments on our recent financial performance compared to the first quarter of last year. Net sales decreased approximately 30% to $79 million in the first quarter due primarily to one, a difficult year-over-year comparison from the continued load in of the new mophie charge pads during the first quarter of last year, two the impact certain customer pulling forward tariff impacted products into the fourth quarter of 2018 and three; the continued slowdown of handset sales. Partially offsetting these headwinds was a 22% increase in sales of power cases from the launch of new juice pack access as well as sales from our newly acquired brands.

Results were at the high end of the guidance range we provided on our last call of $75 million to $80 million in the first quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased by approximately 300 basis points due to a higher mix of curved screen protection associated with the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy handsets along with the impact of lower charge pad sales during the first quarter of 2019 which [indiscernible] screen protection is higher margin product category.

Operating expenses increased 38% compared to last year due primarily to the impact of the acquisitions of BRAVEN, Gear4 and HALO. As we mentioned on the last call, we're carrying the full operating expense burden of these new brands for all of 2019. However the bulk of the revenue contribution will occur in the second half of the year because of this profitability for these brands and the company will be lower in the first half of 2019. A

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $9 million versus $13.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease it was the result of lower net sales and gross margins and the operating expense burden associated with our newly acquired brands. Turning to balance sheet, compared to year ago accounts receivable increased 27% to $94 million due primarily to holiday payment terms extended to key customers at the end of 2018 with corresponding DSO's increasing for the same reason to 107 days compared to 59 days last year. The quality of receivables remains very good and we expect DSO's to return to more historical levels by the end of the second quarter.

Inventory increased 27% to $100 million compared to the same period last year. Approximately half of the increase was due to the incremental inventory associated with our recent acquisitions. With the balance of the increase due to slightly higher inventory levels at international to support its 2019 growth along with some additional inventory on hand due to the slowing of OEM handset sales during the first half of 2019. Despite the increased inventory position the excess inventory skews are current product and will continue to be sold down through the second and third quarter.

Consolidated inventory turns were approximately six times excluding acquisitions down from seven times in the prior year period. We expect significant improvement back to our historical turns in the high sixes and low sevens by the time we exit the year. In terms of share repurchase, during the quarter the company repurchased $1 million worth of shares for a total of $13 million in the last 12 months.

Net debt which is consolidated debt less cash, increased to $77 million compared to $5 million last year. The increase was due to cash use for the three acquisitions of approximately $55 million, $13 million for share repurchase and to fund ongoing operations particularly with our newly acquired brands. Excluding cash paid for acquisitions and share repurchase during the last 12 months. The company would have had net debt of $9 million at the end of the quarter.

Last, I wanted to spend a few minutes discussing our guidance for 2019. Net sales continue to be estimated at $610 million to $630 million or growth of 13% to 17%. Gross margins are still expected to be in the mid 30s as a percent of sales. We continue to estimate our annual tax rate at this time to be approximately 25% and we'll provide updates as we progress through the year.

Operating earnings per share which excludes the tax effected impact translation related expenses including amortization from the Gear4, HALO and BRAVEN acquisitions is still estimated to be between $1.47 and $1.60 compare to a $1.44 in 2018 on approximately 29.9 million shares outstanding. We believe this is a better representation of our operating results and allow an apples-to-apples comparison with the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 is estimated $82 million to $86 million. This assumes incremental expenses associated with marketing, product placement and other miscellaneous expenses to build meaningful sales traction for our newly acquired brands. Free cash flow which we'll define as adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures and cash tax expense is estimated to be approximately $65 million at the midpoint of our range.

As we discussed in the March earnings call and have reiterated today we expect a majority of sales associated with our recent acquisitions to occur in the second half of the year. This aligns the Gear4 sales with second half OEM device launches and HALO sales with their traditional third and fourth quarter sales on QVC. For BRAVEN, we're planning a fall launch of their new products into the market. Our best estimate at this time is that approximately 30% of annual sales will fall in the first half with approximately 70% in the second half.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half is estimated to be negative in the mid-single digits due to the timing sales and expense associated with the acquisitions coupled with the pressure from the slow down at OEM device sales. With that, we'll now open up the call for questions.

your first question comes from the line of Mike Malouf - Craig Hallum Capital Group.

Mike Malouf

Can we start off with the battery cases? Can you just flush that out a little bit more about and where you are with the release of that and obviously the market share came way down just trying to get a sense of competition and where you sort of see that playing out throughout the year?

Taylor Smith

On the battery cases, we have basically just been hitting retail stores this month maybe late last month. Reception is been very, very good. Reviews have been strong. Online with our multi-customers has been accepted really, really well. In terms of market share, yes we dropped the market share and obviously you've seen Apple have brought their own carry cases and had a lead to market so we anticipated that. But we're very happy with the acceptance of the juice pack access and we anticipated that gets more momentum as we get out to more and more [indiscernible] last line.

Mike Malouf

Now you planted on just having the access or you're having any other older products as well or this is full clean switch over to the wireless charging without the plug in?

Chris Ahern

We'll continue with on board packs because there's different channels that we can play in with both sets of products.

Mike Malouf

Got it, okay. And then with regards to the HALO acquisitions. Can you talk a little bit about potential synergies? I know you talked a lot about that when you made the acquisitions that's been a little while now. Can you just flush out a little bit where we are with those potentials especially on the IP side?

Chris Ahern

Yes, in terms of synergies the biggest one for us is being on the actual channel itself, in terms of HSN and QVC. Since we've acquired HALO we've had a number of really I would say positive meetings not just under HALO brand but our entire house of brands the way we see some real nice opportunities across all those brands. You'll hear more about that in second half of this year. If you look at the integration primarily we started with HALO to really focus on their business for 2019. But I will tell you we are ahead of timing and that's where we look at synergies from a warehousing perspective. Just general support from finance, operations.

So we're starting to really get ahead of that and we would anticipate by the end of the year, we pretty much done in terms of integration. So we're very pleased where we are, the IP aspect to your question. They brought some strong IP with the business as it came across, we're really looking at whole leverage that from an offense perspective. But yes, it has a lot of opportunities for us.

Mike Malouf

Okay, great and then just final follow-up. I think you said that, what was the 30 and the 70 and then can you just go over that again, 30%, 70%. Was that the revenue you expect for the year?

Chris Ahern

Yes, so we anticipate for the first half of 30% of our revenue will be achieved.

Mike Malouf

Total revenue and then a negative EBITDA in the middle single digits, is that what you said?

Chris Ahern

That's correct in the first half.

Mike Malouf

So obviously just slightly positive in the second quarter to make that, okay.

Chris Ahern

Yes.

Mike Malouf

Thanks a lot for the help. Appreciated.

Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Forte with D.A. Davidson.

Thomas Forte

I think I'm on the [technical difficulty].

Chris Ahern

There's a bit of feedback on your line.

Thomas Forte

[Technical difficulty].

Chris Ahern

Operator, can you go to the next question? We can come back to Tom.

Yes, your next question comes from the line of Dave King with Roth Capital Partners.

Dave King

First on the guidance, it looks like the expenses were up, I think like $11 million or so year-on-year in Q1. Following the acquisitions that came mainly near year end. It looks like the guidance [indiscernible] less of an increase over the subsequent quarters and even Q4. Are you seeing a fair amount of cost synergies there or specific savings you could talk about?

Taylor Smith

Yes I think just generally if you look at OpEx for the year. I think there are some savings in some instance I think we've talked about BRAVEN and Gear4 both being carve out and so in those cases, there were some savings, but in some cases we had to add some cost to help fund, planners and other things like that just didn't come over because it was a carve out. As you're looking at SG&A for the year I think probably it will be beneficial for you - just a little bit more guidance on that, but we're estimating for the full year SG&A to kind of be between 25.5% and 26% of sales.

We'd expect if you kind of compare in Q1 to Q2, a nice reduction from Q1 to Q2 kind of in the $38 million to $39 million range for Q2. And then as we move into Q3 and Q4, there's a certain amount of OpEx that is variable and discretionary and as we look at how the year is kind of playing out, we have the ability to pull back on some of that. So as we see how sales and profitability is rolling out in Q3 and Q4 we have the ability to kind of pull back on some of that. But I think if you're generally in the range of 25.5% to 26% of sales for the full year, you're kind of right in the line with what we're projecting.

Dave King

Okay that helps. And then on the guidance for Q2 in particular especially on the revenue side. It sounds like you're guiding towards like 10% decline year-on-year. How should we be thinking about across the various product lines? Should power cases be up now? I mean I feel like some of the benefit you had this quarter was load in, but should we expecting that to be up and then how you're thinking about the other categories? Thanks.

Taylor Smith

So you probably saw or hopefully saw in our CFO commentary. We've tried to because of some additional categories over the last couple of years. We're trying to simplify the reporting and so we talk about protection, power, audio and then productivity. I could say generally. We talked about some of the headwinds that have impacted screen protection and wireless in the first quarter. Some of that continues into the second quarter. We certainly for power cases expect to receive some of the benefit of the sell through of juice pack access is that products being launched now into retail. So I think generally we'd see definitely an increase in that particular category whereas for screen protection and wireless we're probably down year-over-year for those particular categories.

Dave King

Okay, perfect. Then I guess one more quick one. How much did Gear4 and HALO contribute revenue in the quarter? Was it like $3.5 million or so - is that the right way to be thinking about it?

Taylor Smith

And so this will be published in the 10-Q when it comes out. HALO was a little over $1 million largely online sales. They tend to run their QVC related programs later in the year, so really it's a lot of online sales. Gear4 during the quarter was approximately $6 million.

Dave King

Okay, perfect. Thanks for taking the questions. Good luck with rest of the year.

Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Forte with D.A. Davidson.

Thomas Forte

So wanted to ask two questions. So the first question I had was, it seems to me that the market is misunderstanding or mispricing your stock on two basis. One, you historically one of your core competencies has been to find M&A acquisitions and then materially improve the sales and the companies you acquire by plugging them into your distribution and number two, while it's not necessarily maybe helpful that you're seeing slowing unit sales in iPhones and some of the other high end units. It doesn't necessarily mean that your business won't be able to generate over, the consistent high single-digit, low double-digit revenue. So can you talk about both of those things? Is there anything different about HALO or Gear4 or BRAVEN that would suggest that they won't perform the way the other have in the past? Thanks.

Chris Ahern

Great question. Thanks Tom. So no, to answer your question very, very quickly. There is no indifferent. We're extremely happy with where we are with all three acquisitions. I think that will come to play into the second half as we've been stating for the last quarter or so. When you look at the acquisitions we're very, very pleased in terms of the early reception from our account base of consumers, our partners. But also we've been opening a number of new doors internationally with those brands as well. So we're really, really pleased with the performance of the new acquisitions just from feedback alone, so we really look at second half you'll see some nice growth on those acquisitions.

What was your first point, Tom you put up?

Thomas Forte

Yes, the first point was that, well it may not necessarily be ideal that you're seeing year-over-year declines in unit sales for iPhone. I think the market is wrongly assuming that means that you're not going to be able to generate your historic performance when it comes to leveraging mobile device opportunities of high single-digit, low double-digit revenue growth overtime.

Chris Ahern

Yes, so what it is seen as a headwind obviously we've seen the reports in terms of OEM year-on-year, quarter on quarter declines. We're taking over a number of activities that will help in terms of our sales through, so we've doubled our MSM team, which is our marketing sales team to basically help educate the retailers, the consumers and essentially help drive sell through those retail units. Also we're investing a lot at the point of sales, drive extra sell through, looking at some campaigns that we can roll it at some of our larger retailers and as we look at 5G coming down the pipe, we see that as a real benefit and really help us kick on with some of the sell through quickly back into this year and going into next year in particular.

Outside of that, diversification of the portfolio. We're looking at obviously not just device specific products, so we're really looking across all of our [indiscernible] in terms of how can we really drive sell through that's not exactly tied to specific smartphone device. So we're very pleased with where we are Tom. I think we can continue to drive sell through for those this year and thanks for your question, while it is a headwind. We're pretty confident with the plans that we've been placed so we can continue to drive increased sales.

Thomas Forte

Wonderful. Thank you Chris.

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Van Sinderen with B. Riley FBR.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Maybe you could just remind us of the key drivers, you've baked into your guidance for second half perhaps touch on the assumptions you're making for screen protection, particularly in domestic around the new Apple iPhone launches. And I know you just mentioned 5G, so maybe you can touch on how you feel that kicks in. and then I guess just, how much of the growth in second half is coming from acquisitions and I guess what rate of growth that we're assuming for organic in second half.

Chris Ahern

Yes sure, so just to touch in some of the key items for us in the second half. So obviously we've got some larger OEM launches in the second half that we see some nice opportunities for us, but not only that is in terms of ISO deals well Jeff we're seeing a lot of growth particularly internationally where we're opening more and more new doors. So while we're confident on some of the newer device launches. We're very, very confident on where we're going in terms of what the new doors, new partnerships internationally. We're seeing some nice traction down in LATAM with ISO deals.

So we're taking our learning's from the Europe and APAC region and really applying it to the LATAM region. So we're seeing continued new doors, new opportunities in those areas and domestically 5G I've mentioned. I think as that technology gets rolled out. We do see that as an almost like a shot in the iron to really kick on for our business in the second half, really I think that comes into more play in 2020. So if I can hand over to Taylor for the second half of your question.

Taylor Smith

Yes, so earlier in the year in the March call we talked about directionally how we expected core business and acquisitions to play out over the year. We said on the March call that we expected acquisitions to be approximately 10% increase in sales year-over-year. Certainly the majority of that's happening in the back half of the year as we talked about. For the core business, we talked about growth 1% to 4% just generally and so given some of the headwinds we've had in the front half, some of that's going to materialize in the back half of the year. We feel good about the back half of the year certainly.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, that's helpful. And then given the mix shift toward lower margin in curved glass in Q1, what should we anticipate in terms of the mix of curved glass going forward particularly as we think about second half?

Chris Ahern

Yes, so we continue to obviously refine in our curved glass in terms of the margin, so what it is a lower margin product. We've been working very closely with our CMs and ensuring that we increase our margin and that do all the right things to make it accretive, which it is. However when you're thinking about the second half, we continue to see sell through particularly in some of our OEM devices and we'll continue to work with our supply chain to really drive on the margin side of that.

Taylor Smith

And Jeff I'd just add a couple of things to that. So in the first half if you recall, we talked about some of the tariff pull forward, a lot of that was flat glass that was pulled into Q4 anticipation of the what we thought it was tariff increase on January 1. So a lot of that flat glass pulled into Q4 as opposed to being sold into Q1. So just be - by pulling that out of Q1, we had a kind of natural headwind on margin because as we launched for the GS10, most of that was flat glass and it was a little bit lower margin. So as we looked at back half of the year, the iPhone's tend to be flat products and so we expect margins to be significantly better in the back half of the year than in the front half.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, good. And then can you just touch on the wireless charging outlook for second half this year? I know there were some comparison issues, it made a little tougher recently but if you can just touch on that and the outlook for second half of wireless charging?

Chris Ahern

Yes, sure. So second half Jeff, we have some really, really I'd say strong roadmap of products that are coming out of Q3, Q4. So nicely staggered product launches through the complete back end of the year and as we've always messaged, we've looked at ecosystem from charging at home, in your car and the office and on the go. So we feel really, really good. We've had a review over the last number of weeks of where we're going with the portfolio. So feel very, very strongly about the wireless portfolio for the second half and excited for that to come to market.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions and best of luck in the rest of Q2.

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back to Chris Ahern.

Chris Ahern

Thank you all for joining us for our 2019 Q1 results. Look forward to speaking to you all in our Q2 earnings call. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.