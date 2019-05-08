Dova Pharmaceuticals' (DOVA) CEO David Zaccardelli on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2019 9:00 AM ET

David Zaccardelli

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call this morning are Mark Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Lee Allen, our Chief Medical Officer; Kevin Laliberte, our Senior Vice President, Product Development; Jason Hoitt, our Chief Commercial Officer. The agenda for today’s call is as follows. I’ll begin by providing an overview on our ongoing commercial efforts to support the launch of DOPTELET in our first approved indication, thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease, or CLD, who are scheduled to undergo a procedure. I’ll also highlight key launch metrics for the quarter.

In addition, we will update you on our progress in Europe with the MAA for the CLD indication. Then, I’ll provide an update on our chronic immune thrombocytopenia, or ITP, program that has a supplemental NDA currently under review by the FDA with a target action date of June 30, 2019. I will then move on to a brief update of our ongoing Phase III clinical program for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia, or CIT, and provide an overview of the potential market opportunity.

Finally, I’ll provide an update on our global partnering strategy before turning the call over to Mark to review the Company’s financial performance for the first quarter of 2019. After that, we will open the call up for questions.

Let’s begin with our DOPTELET launch update. As I mentioned on our last call, since December, we have focused on reevaluating our commercial strategy and operations, including marketing, sales, market access, and reimbursement support services. As we previously announced in early January, we restructured our U.S. sales team primarily to minimize redundancy on call points and better align with our co-promotion partner, Salix.

The Dova sales team was reduced to 44 sales representatives and five regional directors. This team is responsible for driving DOPTELET education and adoption in the key market segments of hepatology, hematology, interventional radiology, and some GIs that primarily treat liver disease. Initial results from this realignment have been encouraging due to enhanced clarity of goals and accountabilities down to the physician level.

In addition to our revised sales deployment model and critical commercial hires we highlighted on our last earnings call, we have added additional depth to our commercial leadership team, with Doug Kylander joining Dova as Vice President, Market Access and Patient Services. Doug joins us with a deep background in the oncology space, having most recently led market access functions at Pharmacyclics, a division of AbbVie Oncology, and Insight before that. His expertise in this space will add immediate value as we finalize our ITP launch plans and begin our work in the CIT market.

Salix, our co-promotion partner responsible for growing DOPTELET in the GI, colorectal surgery and proctology practices, has continued to demonstrate strong sales support and is an integrated part of our sales strategy in the GI market. As a quick reminder, Salix is deploying approximately 100 sales representatives who are promoting DOPTELET as one of two products in their call plan. In return, we pay Salix a quarterly fee based on net sales related to prescriptions written by their target physicians. Based on key observations and feedback from our initial launch efforts, as well as focused insights derived from target customers, we launched a new marketing campaign during the first week of April.

In addition to newly launched campaign, we have a revised action-oriented message that speaks to risks associated with bleeding. The revised positioning, messaging, and marketing campaign have tested well in market research with our target customers. We are increasingly optimistic that these modifications will successfully support DOPTELET’s use as a first-in-class differentiated treatment for thrombocytopenia in patients with CLD scheduled to undergo a procedure.

As noted in our press release, Q1 revenue increased to $4 million, a 43% increase over Q4 2018, while inventories remained relatively stable as we continued to pull through prescriptions to patients.

I’ll now move to our key metrics for DOPTELET for the first quarter, which includes total prescribers, sales engagement of healthcare providers, payer metrics, and channeled inventory. Through March 31, DOPTELET has been on the market for nearly 10 months. From launch to March 31, 2019, a total of 1,060 healthcare professionals have prescribed DOPTELET with an increasing number of repeat writers.

These include physicians using DOPTELET for multiple patients within their practice and, in some cases, repeat courses for the same patient undergoing multiple procedures. In the first quarter, Dova sales representatives conducted more than 13,000 calls with greater than 6,500 unique healthcare providers.

In addition, Salix representatives reached an additional 9,000 unique HCPs in the quarter. For prescriptions in the first quarter that have gone through adjudication process with payers, 82% of those prescriptions have been approved, with an average time to payer decision of 6.3 days. Both of these metrics are consistent with what we observed and previously disclosed for fourth quarter of 2018.

And lastly, for metrics, inventory held in the channel by specialty pharmacies in our contracted network remained relatively constant compared to the fourth quarter. Beyond our metrics, I would also like to highlight we have noted some improvement in our gross-to-net adjustments as we are gaining more experience with DOPTELET in the market. We are pleased that discounts, rebates, and other gross-to-net adjustments have been better than our previous expectations.

To summarize, we have made specific, clear and measurable changes to our commercial strategy, including sales, marketing, and market access as we’ve worked to expand the use of DOPTELET to more patients in need during the remainder of 2019 beyond.

With that launch update, I’ll now move on to provide an update on the ITP indication for which an sNDA is under review by the FDA. With a PDUFA date on June 30roughly seven weeks away, we are in the process of hiring our incremental commercial infrastructure to enable a successful launch of DOPTELET in this second indication, if approved.

We are enhancing our sales force by recruiting experienced hematology-oncology sales professionals to the team. Our goal is to have a full complement of sales staff hired and trained by the PDUFA date, positioning us well to launch successfully into the ITP market. As a quick reminder, ITP is an autoimmune bleeding disorder characterized by thrombocytopenia, abnormally low platelet counts. Chronic ITP affects approximately 60,000 adults in the United States and, despite currently available therapy, which include two other TPO receptor agonists, there remains an important unmet medical need for patients with ITP.

Our sNDA is supported by data in ITP patients from a Phase III randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled study where primary and secondary efficacy endpoints were met with high statistical significance, as well as two Phase II clinical trials. Based on clinical trial results, we believe that DOPTELET had a differentiated profile and potentially represents a significant improvement over other approved therapies for ITP, including an increased level of convenience for patients.

Our commercial team has been working tirelessly to finalize a coordinated, cross- functional, company-wide launch strategy in ITP. We are currently in the process of finalizing our brand positioning, messaging and marketing campaign to promote DOPTELET to targeted physicians who treat ITP in the hematology and oncology segments of the market.

Lastly, we have defined our market access strategy and are finalizing our specific tactics necessary to ensure that DOPTELET will not be disadvantaged at launch. We will share more details of our marketing, market access strategy, and other commercial activities on a future call.

Now, moving on to CIT, we continue to make significant progress in our Phase III randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that is evaluating the efficacy and safety of DOPTELET in patients with non-hematologic tumors receiving chemotherapy who develop CIT. We continue to enroll patients at over 50 active international trial sites, and we expect to announce results for primary and select secondary endpoints in the first half of 2020.

Again, as a quick reminder, CIT is a common complication of cancer patients undergoing cytotoxic chemotherapy for the treatment of various tumors. As I mentioned on our last call, a recent publication from the peer-reviewed BMC Cancer Journal assessed the risk and consequences of CIT in clinical practice using healthcare claims databases. The publication indicated that patients experienced CIT during multiple cycles of chemotherapy with a high incidence of CIT associated with gemcitabine and carboplatin-based regimens.

We continue our market research efforts to characterize the market opportunity for DOPTELET in the treatment of CIT. With no approved drug therapies for CIT, current treatments include chemotherapy dose reduction or chemotherapy cycle delay, either of which may affect clinical outcome of the patient's cancer treatment. In some cases of CIT, administration of platelet transfusion also occurs with approximately 125,000 transfusions administered every year to patients with CIT.

In the U.S., there are approximately 765,000 patients annually that receive chemotherapy. Among those patients, roughly 93% have solid tumors, with appropriately a 10% incidence of thrombocytopenia in this patient population. Based on these facts, we estimate the addressable CIT market to include approximately 71,000 patients annually in the U.S. We believe DOPTELET has the potential to fill an important unmet medical need for patients experiencing CIT and represents a significant market expansion opportunity for DOPTELET.

Now, with regard to Europe, as you may have seen last week, we announced that we received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, the CHMP, of the European Medicines Agency. And we expect the EU Commission decision on approval of the CLD MAA in the third quarter of this year. As a reminder, outside of the U.S., we plan to partner with companies that are experts at commercialization in their respective territories. We are in ongoing discussions with potential partners, and we'll provide updates as these discussions progress.

In addition, we will continue to evaluate opportunities for in-licensing products and programs that may be complementary to our pipeline. With that commercial, clinical, and business development overview, I will now turn the call over to Mark to present a financial overview for the quarter. Mark?

Mark Hahn

Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone. Let me begin today by highlighting that we recently entered into an amended and restated loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank to extend the interest-only period on our $20 million debt facility by 12 months to May of 2020. The amendment also provides us possible access to additional capital. First, if the ITP indication is approved before July 31, 2019, we'll have the ability to draw $10 million. And second, upon achievement of certain regulatory and commercial milestones before specified dates, we will have the ability to draw up to an additional $20 million in the aggregate in two tranches.

The interest-only period will extend automatically up to an additional 12 months as these additional draws are made. At March 31, 2019, we had $92.7 million in cash and equivalents, and we believe this cash will support our operating activities for at least the next 12 months, allowing us sufficient resources to launch DOPTELET in the ITP indication, if approved, and complete the CIT study, including readout of top-line data. The potential additional borrowings under the loan amendment will provide additional runway if and when drawn.

Now, on to the operating results. For the first quarter of 2019, Dova reported net product sales of $4 million. As a reminder, we recognize revenue using the selling methodology when products are delivered to our specialty pharmacy partners. Cost of sales for the first quarter were $0.5 million, which consisted of the cost of inventory, royalty payments to Astellas, and certain distribution and overhead costs.

R&D expenses were $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared with $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, with the increase primarily due to the cost of the ongoing CIT Phase III clinical trial. SG&A expenses were $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $10.3 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily driven by the increased level of headcount and sales and marketing activities as well as the increased corporate infrastructure to support the commercial launch of DOPTELET. We had a net loss of $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared with a net loss of $13.8 million for the first quarter of 2018.

And now, I'll turn the call back to Dave.

David Zaccardelli

Thanks, Mark. Before we open the line to questions, I just want to conclude by highlighting our key priorities. Moving forward, we are focused on continuing to improve the sales trajectory of DOPTELET in the CLD indication, gaining approval for DOPTELET in the ITP indication and executing a successful launch, progressing enrollment in the CIT trial to allow for top-line data in the first half of 2020, obtaining approval in Europe for DOPTELET for the CLD indication; and, of course, maintaining a strong balance sheet. With the changes and progress we have made over the past quarter, I believe Dova has the people, product, and resources necessary to deliver novel therapies to patients in need and create significant value for shareholders.

Joe Pantginis

Hi, guys. Good morning. Just curious, starting with CLD, are you looking to still, I guess, put in place any further efficiencies with regard to your agreement with Salix, and especially since it looks like your efforts thus far are seeing some nice, positive initial traction?

David Zaccardelli

Yes, thanks, Joe for the question. As you know, our partnership with Salix is just coming up on a couple of quarters. And as we are continuing to gain traction with that relationship, we’re wanting to make sure that that plays out fully. Currently, we continue to have a very positive, collaborative co-promotion agreement, and as we see it, we will keep that in place, so for the foreseeable future while we progress CLD.

Joe Pantginis

That’s helpful. And just the follow-up with regard to the recent CHMP opinion, obviously you’re not going to discuss the specifics of your ongoing discussions with potential partners. But can you disclose whether you saw maybe a change in the tenor of interest following the positive opinion from CHMP?

David Zaccardelli

I think we’ve had previously, and currently, significant interest from partners in Europe and in other areas of the world that are interested in having market access to DOPTELET. We are progressing those and have collaborated and had people look at it from a due diligence perspective. So we continue to advance that. At the same time, we want to make sure that we select the right partner and are making sure we’re very careful and thoughtful about that.

Joe Pantginis

Great. Thank you very much.

Hi, guys. This is Tessa on for Anumpam this morning. Thank you very much for the updates here and for taking our questions on the quarter. Two from us. Maybe you have noted that the sales force is being recruited in anticipation for the potential launch in chronic ITP. Can you provide further detail on how you are thinking about size and scope here and what the key elements would be as you guide physicians on the medical education side, and maybe on what that target physician/patient population looks like, in your view? And then my second question is on CLD. Notice that there looks to be a little bit of a down-tick in call volume and reach to healthcare prescribers in 1Q, and wondering what that could be attributed to and how you expect it to evolve over the next few quarters. Thanks so much, guys.

David Zaccardelli

Thanks, Tessa. I’m going to have Jason provide you the color on both those questions.

Jason Hoitt

Thanks, Tessa. This is Jason. So I guess I’ll address your second question first with regard to call volume of Q4 versus Q1. And I think what you see in terms of the total number of calls and reach of physicians is purely a function of having fewer reps on board than we did in Q4 in Q1. So if you look at the numbers of calls being made per rep over the course of the quarter, we see essentially similar results from Q4 to Q1 based on the revised size. As you recall, we reduced our infrastructure to 44 sales reps and five RDs in January. So with fewer people, clearly they were able to make fewer calls than the more expanded team in Q4.

With regard to our build out in ITP, so, firstly speaking, when you think about those physicians that are treating ITP, it’s primarily hematologists, hem-onc, and medical oncologists are the three main call point [Audio Gap] additional personnel into the sales force, we’re targeting folks that have deep experience in working within those specific call points. We want people that have existing relationships and understanding of the workings of practices that are caring for these patients with ITP.

From a sizing perspective, for competitive reasons I don’t want to get into the specific size of the ITP sales force. But what I will say is that it’s consistent with where we’ve guided previously in terms of the total number of people that will be required to cover the ITP market and those physicians that are caring for patients with ITP.

Tessa Romero

Great. Thanks so much for taking our questions.

Andrew Berens

This is Andrew calling for Geoff. A question about your commercial plans for ITP, probably more specifically. So will you consider maybe reallocating or shut down CLD?

David Zaccardelli

Thanks for the question. I think that we are proceeding at the moment with a clear focus on CLD that is in front of us, and the team is laser-focused on increasing, as I mentioned, the sales trajectory and the utilization of DOPTELET in CLD. We believe that there is a continued unmet medical need in that space. At the same time, as you pointed out, we are preparing for ITP and building out the team to make sure that we have a successful launch in ITP. We see that both indications will be well-served as we carry on. And if approved, we think we’ll strike the right balance and relationship, keeping in mind our co-promotion partner, Salix, has approximately 100 sales representatives focused on CLD exclusively. So I think that both indications are being addressed, and we continue to want to push them forward to their maximum market penetration in 2019 and beyond.

Andrew Berens

Great. Thank you. Another question is, can you comment on what advantage do you have in ITP versus other products? And how do you price competitively in that indication?

David Zaccardelli

Good question. I think that we believe that DOPTELET is going to be well-differentiated in a couple areas, one on the safety side with regard to liver toxicity. We think that we will have a favorable profile for patients and physicians, and also on convenience end of it with regard to taking the product with food, making it easier for patients to utilize. And of course, I think the clinical trial results and the overall safety and efficacy of the product will speak for itself. And I think that we’re well-positioned to make a successful launch in this space. It is an area where TPO agonists are understood and utilized. And we think DOPTELET has a role in helping those patients. As I mentioned, we will make sure that we are not disadvantaged from a market access perspective in the TPO agonist space in ITP, and we will have additional information on how we’re approaching that on a future call.

Andrew Berens

Great. Thank you.

Jonathan Miller

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. I guess two here on the ongoing CLD launch. One, could you give us an updated breakdown on the different doses, how many percentage of patients on the high versus the low dose and how you expect that to continue to evolve? And secondly, you mentioned that gross-to-net, including all of the rebates and free product, has been better than your earlier expectations. Previously, you said that that gross-to- net number overall would be significantly higher than 25%. When you say that it’s better, do you mean better than 25%? Can you give us a ballpark on overall gross-to-net?

Jason Hoitt

Yes, this is Jason. So I’ll take the first part of that question, and then Mark will take the second piece on gross-to-net. With regard to the split between the 10-count and the 15-count, it still remains relatively consistent at about a 50-50 split between the two doses.

Mark Hahn

Yes. And on the second question, on the gross-to- net, yes, so I think the way to look at that is, when we had given guidance back at launch and you put all the numbers together, I think most of the sell-side, and even the buy-side, came up with estimates of gross- to-nets being in the high 30s to low 40s on an ongoing long-term basis. And in our early calls, I said that we’re actually running significantly higher than that because of some of the programs that we had in place making sure that the patients got their medicine even though maybe some of the payers were taking a little bit longer than we had hoped. As we went through the course of the year, and we had taken some fairly conservative views on where things like co-pay assistance would shake out and where Medicare, then Medicare donut hole obligation would shake out.

And so, as we come through and we get into the first quarter, and we get through the first quarter, we’re seeing the actual co- pay assistance coming in and the actual donut hole coverage coming in, or rebates coming in. We can see that we’re running better than we had predicted when we had set up our original estimate. So I guess to more directly answer your question, they are better. They’re not down to the levels that you indicated in your question, but I don’t think we ever expected them to be that low to begin with. We always expected them to be in the high 30s to low 40s.

Jonathan Miller

Great. That makes sense. Thanks so much.

Matt Kaplan

Hi, good morning guys. Wanted to dig in a little bit more to the CLD indication. And I guess specifically, how is the product performing I guess in the second quarter since the launch of the new product, new marketing strategy and that being implemented?

Jason Hoitt

This is Jason, Matt. So, as you’ll recall, the new marketing campaign, our new positioning, messaging, and the campaign associated with it launched in – so we trained our sales team the first week of April, and then it hit the field the second week of April. So we're still only a few weeks into this new campaign associated with the risk of bleeding and the real call to action for physicians to treat these patients and take a more proactive stance. What I can tell you is that the feedback we're hearing from our field team is incredibly positive in terms of the new campaign and the new messaging leading to an increased productivity in the nature of the conversations that they're having with physicians around the risk associated with bleeding in thrombocytopenic patients with chronic liver disease. So it's a great start, I would say, based on the feedback we're hearing from the field and that we're hearing from customers. However, we're going to continue to monitor that progress over the course of the rest of the quarter and into the third quarter.

Matt Kaplan

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, staying in CLD, how has the sales partnership been performing, I guess, in the first quarter and what you're seeing now?

Jason Hoitt

I would – this is Jason again, Matt. So, I would say that, given that the first quarter was the first full quarter that the Salix team has been deployed focused on those GI targets where they have their core area of expertise, we continue to see nice growth in the base of new prescribers across the board. And I would say that we're hitting our stride in terms of our relationship with Salix all the way from a leadership level down to a territory level on a rep-to-rep coordination of key offices. So the relationship is evolving in a really nice way. We're seeing results of the relationship. And as we've said previously, it'll take a couple of quarters in the field to see the results of the impact of the relationship. But as you can see, Salix was able to reach an additional 9,000 HCPs beyond what the Dova sales team was able to do in the quarter. So we are seeing results from the team, and we're happy with how the relationship with Salix is progressing.

Matt Kaplan

Great. And then kind of in that vein, how is the product being prescribed across the different specialists? Can you give us some detail there?

Jason Hoitt

Yes. So, what I can say is that, when we look at the breakdown of our referrals, 92% of the referrals that have come in have come from offices of hepatologists, hematologists, gastroenterologists, and interventional radiologists. About 70% of those come from the hep and GI world, which isn't surprising, given that we're focused on chronic liver disease patients. And then, if you look at an even further breakdown, 79% of the referrals are coming from the offices of HCPs in deciles 7 through 10. So, we're seeing the bulk of the business coming from what likely isn't surprising to you guys, but we're seeing the bulk of the business coming from the highest likelihood offices. And when we talk about the office, we're talking about the office as a whole, right? So it could be the nurse practitioner or the PA that works underneath, or works with a hepatologist or gastroenterologist.

Matt Kaplan

Okay, that’s very helpful. And then last on CLD, are you seeing any competition from Lusutrombopag out there, and what's that been like?

Jason Hoitt

So, again, what we're hearing is, to a degree, anecdotal. As we've said previously, we don't see sales data specifically for Lusutrombopag, but we're hearing that they have their contract sales team out there in offices. Anecdotally, I'm not hearing anything that's concerning from a competitive perspective in terms of the traction that they'd be gaining with any of the key opinion leaders. We know that that contract organization is out there, but anything beyond that would be anecdotal at this point.

Matt Kaplan

Okay, that’s ery helpful. And then just shifting to ITP, as you're preparing for the launch there, what are your thoughts on how to handle pricing in that indication?

Jason Hoitt

Yes. So, this is Jason again, I think we’ve done the research necessary to come up with our approach and strategy at the time of a potential ITP approval. What I would say is, consistent with what we've said previously, we will not allow market access to be a barrier to DOPTELET getting to the patients that need it. But I think at this point, that's probably as far as we're going to go with regard to the market access strategy. As you know, there are a number of levers that can be pulled in the market access realm, and we're strategically ready to go. And come PDUFA, we'll provide more clarity around the overall commercialization strategy inclusive of our market access approach.

Matt Kaplan

Great. Well, thanks Jason and congrats on the progress guys.

David Zaccardelli

Thank you.

Jason Hoitt

Thanks, Matt.

David Zaccardelli

Thanks again, everyone for joining today. And we look forward to updating you on our future call. Have a great day.