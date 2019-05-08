Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) CEO John Hass on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Terry - Investor Relations

John Hass - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Nick Gaehde - Co-President

Matt Hulett - Co-President

Tom Pierno - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Frankel - Dougherty

Chris Howe - Barrington Research

Alex Paris - Barrington Research

John Lewis - Osmium

Operator

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jason Terry, Investor Relations. Mr. Terry, you may begin.

Jason Terry

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Rosetta Stone’s first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Speaking on the call today will be John Hass, Chairman and CEO. Additionally, Nick Gaehde and Matt Hulett, Co-Presidents of Rosetta Stone and Tom Pierno, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available during the Q&A portion of today’s call.

We have posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rosettastone.com, both the earnings release and a slide presentation that accompanies today’s call. We’ve also posted supplemental information and analysis on our website. This supplemental information will not be read on today’s call.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Hass

Thank you and good afternoon. Please turn to slide 3. I'm happy to report that the year is off to a positive start and we're pushing forward on a number of initiatives to drive future growth. The opportunities we are pursuing are firmly rooted in the areas that make us a global leader in digital learning.

A deep legacy in education technology, with over 60 years of combined experience between Rosetta Stone and Lexia. A differentiated technology portfolio with unique capabilities, like our speech recognition engine, the Rosetta Stone animation engine and our patented assessment without testing process.

And because we are a scale player with over 5 million combined paying learners annually and have an iconic education brand, opportunities for reinvestment and growth are available to us.

I will update you on some of the opportunities we are currently pursuing during today's call, but let me begin with an overview of Q1 results. While a seasonally small quarter, I am pleased that both revenue and earnings came in better than expected across the company. While much of this outperformance is anticipated to be timing, the year has begun well.

Turning to slide 4, Literacy bookings in Q1 were $4.5 million, in line with expectations and flat with Q1 2018, as both renewals and new business continue to consolidate end of the third calendar quarter. Approximately, 6% of expected 2019 bookings were recorded in Q1. In fact, also like last year, all of our expected bookings growth is anticipated to come during the school buying season in the second half of the year.

Literacy segment revenues grew 20% over the first quarter of 2017, while ARR grew 18% to $51.7 million at the end of the quarter. Literacy retention renewal rates remain strong, while its contribution margin improved from $1.9 million in Q1 2018 to $3 million in Q1 2019, as growing revenues began to be more fully leveraged in the business.

Turning to slide 5. Consumer Language bookings of $15.8 million grew 4%, slightly exceeding forecast. In fact, Q1 marked the first quarter the Consumer bookings excluding SOURCENEXT and Fit Brains have grown on a year-over-year basis since 2014.

Enterprise and Education bookings fell 4% to $7.6 million year-over-year, as expected. Within this, we saw good performance in our North American corporate business, offset by lower bookings in K-12 Language, which has been without significant product investment, pending the introduction of our new English learning product in 2020. More on that initiative in a moment. Consumer revenues of $15.4 million grew 6%, excluding Fit Brains, as a result of bookings growth and realization of previously deferred subscription revenue.

E&E revenues in the quarter were down 6% to the bookings level in 2018 and Q1 of this year. Overall, contribution margin for the Combined Language business was $7 million, or 23.4% of revenues, up from 3.8 million or 12.6% of revenues in Q1 last year, reflecting reduced operating expenses in the Language business.

Please turn to the next slide. Total consumer subscribers at the end of Q1 were 516,000, an increase of 32% over the end of Q1 last year and 7% sequentially. Short-term subscribers are those with initial terms of 12 months or less or 45% of the total versus 37% in Q1 2018 and 44% in the fourth quarter of last year.

The year-over-year change was driven by continued strong growth in the mobile apps channel. The increase in short-term subscribers led to a decrease in the average term length to 13.7 months versus 15.6 months in both the prior year and prior quarter.

The shortening led to a decrease in the average initial selling price to $94 from $100 in Q4 of last year. Most importantly, with expected renewals the average lifetime value per unit was relatively stable compared to Q4.

Turning to slide 7 please. In order to better analyze the varying dynamics of unit growth and price change during the consumer transition, we look at estimated gross and net lifetime value added each period. In Q1, net LTV added or the expected lifetime bookings of the units originated in the quarter less the fixed and variable cost to acquire those units and renew them in the future increased from the first quarter last year to 7.6 million, due to a decrease in customer acquisition costs of 3%.

The dynamics in our Consumer business are different than those in our enterprise in K-12 businesses, which are sold through higher fixed costs direct sales channels that have higher returns on incremental bookings growth.

In the Consumer business, our current variable investment in marketing is returned quickly through purchased subscriptions but the marginal cost of customer acquisition in each Consumer Language channel increases the more a channel is used.

Consequently, as you'll hear in a few minutes, we are testing ways to diversify our Consumer marketing channels to take advantage of our over 90% aided brand recognition.

Turning to slide 8. Consolidated revenues of $44.6 million or approximately 4% higher than a year ago, and represents a positive start to the year in which we expect to see overall company revenue growth. The first quarter net loss was $0.5 million versus a loss of $6.4 million in Q1 of 2018.

The year-over-year improvement in net loss in Q1 is due to the $1.8 million increase in revenue and a reduction in operating expenses of $1.4 million versus Q1 2018. The improvement in results also benefited from the absence of a $1.3 million inventory charge as a part of cost of goods sold taken in Q1 of 2018 and a one-time gain in other income in 2019 of $1.4 million from a sale of certain assets, no longer used in the business.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter which was not affected by the one-time items was $3.3 million versus a loss of $1.3 million in Q1 2018. Ending cash of $28.3 million exceeded expectations due to the timing of expected cash collections and expenditures within the first half of the year.

We will be a user of cash to our seasonal low point for cash and Q2. And as we said in March, we intend to make use of our borrowing facility to meet seasonal cash flow needs. These borrowings are expected to be repaid during the second half of the year.

Turning to slide 9. Despite better than expected Q1 results in part due to the timing issues, I mentioned, we are maintaining our financial guidance for the year. The first quarter with only 14% of total expected bookings is a small part of what we would like to achieve in 2019.

Next slide please. In addition, as shown on slide 10, we remain comfortable with the outlook beyond 2019 that we discussed during our last call with the investments we've made especially in our Literacy segment, driving continued topline growth and earnings improvement. How will we accomplish our goals in 2019 and build a stronger business for the future?

Please turn to slide 11. In our Literacy business, success will be a product of a positive impact we have on schools and with students and the strategies for expanding our impact. In the past, we have spoken with you about the ways in which we demonstrate efficacy, providing data to schools and districts to show demonstrably improved outcomes for the students and conducting detailed research that is peer-reviewed and published in third-party journals.

But there is a broader way of thinking about impact and that is by looking at the way in which our products and the teachers and administrators that use them affect society. That is the theoretical return on investment to the learners and communities we serve when schools invest in Lexia products. We can begin to answer that question.

Illiteracy curriculum product cost approximately $10,000 per building for an annual subscription with training services. A typical elementary school in the United States serves approximately 450 children or $22 per student per year or Lexia. Conservatively, if a student uses either Core5 or PowerUp for four years to fully build fundamental literacy skills, the cost of Lexia for that student will be approximately $88. Think of that as the schools lifetime investment per child. What is the return?

If a school follows national averages, approximately two-thirds of their students will be reading below grade level. And we know that functional illiteracy is highly predictive and the student not graduating or not graduating on time, which has tremendous cost to both the students and society as a whole.

In fact, the study has shown that the cost to society of someone that drops out of school including the cost of lower lifetime earnings and a higher likelihood of incarceration is approximately $125,000 per student. And the problem is huge with 1.2 million students dropping out each year, who are approximately 7000 every school day. So how can we help?

Through Lexia Core5, we offer the leading adaptive blended learning solutions to get children reading at grade level on time or catch them back up if they've fallen behind. Year after year, we have demonstrated that if children use Core5 with fidelity for the majority of the school year, they can advance their reading proficiency by two or more grade levels in the year.

And as of last year, with the introduction of PowerUp, we provide support for those students who have gaps in their reading skill in middle school and high school. Our products by providing personalized instruction to learners and empowering teachers with the data and information they need are able to reliably help students reach grade level standards and improve their chances of meeting academic requirements in graduating.

To be clear, the ability to read adequately is necessary, but not sufficient to help at-risk students. The linkage between a program that demonstrates clear Literacy outcomes and helping the child succeed when 85% of learning requires reading is clear.

At $10,000 per school and with a very small percentage typical schools per child budget, we can help even one more child graduate than would have otherwise its one of the best investments in our future I have seen.

So I would ask one thing of each of you, because you are all members of a community. Even if you aren't parents of school-age children. Ask your local schools, how they teach fundamental reading schools.

Ask about graduation levels. And for those kids that drop out, ask if there is a correlation with reading scores. And when you hear that there is, know that solutions exist that can empower teachers in their schools to change the lives of students.

Please turn to slide 12. There are a number of reasons we can expand our impact to reach more students. Our Literacy portfolio of curriculum and assessment products its best-in-class and based on 35 years of experience in using technology to support Literacy educators. The 16 third-party studies of efficacy that meet the standards of the federal, every student exceed that. We can demonstrate how our solutions drive positive outcomes and we see the impact of these outcomes in high customer retention and renewal rates.

And because of the investments we have made in both product and sales and marketing, we have now achieved that necessary, but difficult goal for success in K-12, scale and customer awareness, product and sales and marketing coverage that provides access to schools and districts that were previously closed to us.

More technically turning to slide 13, we expect to grow our K-12 business in three ways. First, by continuing to expand the number of whole school licenses we sell. We are present in approximately 14,000 schools in the U.S. today.

Nearly 4,000 of the schools currently have whole school licenses and while this is up from 1,300 and 2014, the other 10,000 schools continue to be upgrade opportunities. These opportunities are realized as we become more central to the reading curriculum of our customers across multiple grades.

Please turn to slide 14. And now with a full suite of Literacy solutions, we have the opportunity to sell more than one product to each customer, whether that customer is a school or district. We saw this explode in 2018 with the introduction of PowerUp. Going from 131 customers using more than one product deliver 1,100 with the New Year. This growth continued in Q1 of this year increasing 37% sequentially to 1,583 customers in total.

Next slide please. Our opportunities for beyond upgrading existing customers to whole licenses or selling them additional products. And even larger opportunity is to serve more schools and districts where we are already representing. Today, we serve 14% in the U.S. public schools, but the total opportunity in the districts in which those schools reside represents over 40% of all U.S. public schools.

This incremental 26% of U.S. schools are in districts, where we have reference sites and can produce and share data demonstrating our ability to help schools like there's succeed. We continue to pursue the other 60% of schools outside these districts, but existing district expansion is a clear focus.

Next slide please. One of the ways, we are looking to leverage our K-12 presence is by introducing additional products to take advantage of our growing footprint in trusted relationships.

I believe our ability to do this is important to our future. Our next step is the planned launch in 2020 of a new product to serve one of the most underserved and fastest growing populations in K-12, emerging bilingual or English Language learning students.

You can visit almost any district in the United States regardless of size and geographic location, and teachers and administrators will tell you that integrating and helping students succeed who come families where English is not their native language is one of the most difficult issues they face.

Why are we confident we can meet the challenge of helping those students and their schools? Because we have the industry knowledge, assets and expertise to build a compelling product offering and successfully deliver it to customers.

Leveraging our core Language training assets, we have been selling Language solutions including English-language learning to K-12 school for many years and know the issues schools face on a daily basis.

And for the first time, we are bringing together the most important capabilities we possess from across the organization in a single product. Our proprietary speech recognition engine will help build speaking skills. Our highly developed adaptive intelligent branching and our patented assessment without a testing will set at the core of the learning journey, connecting the online performance of the student to the teacher led instruction. While our Rosetta Stone animation engine will bring learning to live in a way that engages and makes product relative to students lives.

And finally, the product is being built on myLexia our platform for providing information and intervention materials to educators that is already in 14,000 school buildings in the U.S. As we move through the year, we will keep you update it on our progress in this investment.

Next slide please. In our Language businesses, our impact will grow as we recapture what originally made Rosetta Stone, a leader in digital Language learning. Great products built to teach you a Language, not words. This is the fundamental difference between Rosetta Stone and many of our competitors. While we respect what they are doing, we aim higher.

There's a place for gamified flash card-based apps to help you learn words. Our goal is to not only help you build your vocabulary, but to turn that vocabulary into conversations that bring out all of the benefits of a second Language. And to reach more learners one of the assets we will look to leverage further is the Rosetta Stone brand.

Turn to the next slide please. Interestingly, even though we have a widely known brand in the United States, with over 90% aided recognition we have work to do to help people understand who Rosetta Stone is today.

For example, while potential customers associate us with quality, in a recent brain research study that we conducted, about a third of customers that were familiar with us didn't know that we had a mobile product, let alone in almost 5 star rated app.

And even though brand recognition remained strong, there may be opportunities to grow the top customer acquisition funnel [ph], if we opportunistically diversify our media, spending and catch people when they are looking to invest in Language learning.

To help update people's understanding of Rosetta Stone and diversify our media spending, over the next few quarters we will be investing in a series of off-line media tests. We stepped away from this type of marketing over the last few years, so we are focused on improving the product portfolio and generating near-term operating cash flow. Because this type of media spending typically drives capital funnel traffic, which converts over time, the return is not as immediately as e-mail and other direct channels.

As a result over the next few quarters, we may see a modest decrease in growth and net LTV added and slower subscription growth as we test our ability to diversify our acquisition channels, and prime the pump for future growth. We will size our investment appropriately to what we learn.

Please turn to slide 19. Even as we look to higher levels of growth and our core U.S. Consumer business, we are investing in a larger Language learning opportunity internationally. In fact, with over $50 billion spent annually, mostly outside of the U.S. and primarily to learn English, this is the single largest total addressable marketplace, we are positioned to serve.

Here too, we have assets that can help us be successful. For demanding international customers, many of whom have knowledge of English, we are looking to bring together the capabilities we have built to serve not only U.S. consumers learners, but also demanding global enterprise customers including the ability to learn from a certified Rosetta Stone tutor in an online class.

Blending computer and human intelligence make both better is our strategy to produce favorable outcomes and improve learner satisfaction. While our competitors force learners to choose between one or the other.

We will also approach the marketplace differently from our peers. Our intention is to provide customers with tutoring they want, when they want it, not packages in tutoring sessions sold year at a time for high upfront cost.

In Korea last month, we turned on pay wall [ph] to test pricing approaches, while very small this is the next critical step in the learning process. We are early in our testing and as I said before, this is a high-risk investment than others in our portfolio and we'll approach it as such. We will provide updates as we learn more.

Next slide please. At Rosetta Stone, we know that we create social good by building great products and growing the number of learners using those solutions. We also understand what is a subscription-based software business expanding the number of learners is fundamental to profitability.

In the past, our lack of profitability came from investing heavily in the K-12 Literacy business, while simultaneously making the necessary technology and marketing changes in our Language business.

Now, with a scaled and fast-growing Literacy business, Language business that is stabilized and which we expect to grow, we have the opportunity to meaningfully improve our profitability. Our B2B businesses have attractive incremental segment contribution margin of approximately 70% even on a GAAP basis, as we leverage high growth margin products and scale distribution.

In our Consumer business, the incremental segment contribution margin, before variable media expense is even higher at approximately 75%. Within this business profile, we actively manage our Consumer variable media spend to produce the highest absolute dollar return. The contribution dollars produced by this Consumer media spend are valuable, and they're available for reinvestment across our business.

But the opportunity to sell our current products at a high incremental margin is necessary, but not sufficient to achieve our ultimate goals. Our presence in K-12 schools and Rosetta Stone brand are both capable of being leveraged beyond our existing products to reach more learners.

While we will look at strategic opportunities that could accelerate building scale, we are not limited in our ability to build additional great products and successfully deliver them to customers.

As we do this, we will leverage our brand presence by sales and marketing infrastructure and business services team to drive high incremental margins. One example of how we can grow shareholder value is one I discussed today, the opportunity to build a great product for K-6 EL that can return multiple of bookings for every dollar we spend in development. As a board management team, we are committed to identifying opportunities like this to leverage the wonderful assets within Rosetta Stone in the service of our learners and owners.

Thank you for listening to our prepared remarks. And operator, you can now open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Steven Frankel, Dougherty. Please proceed with your question.

Steven Frankel

John, you covered a lot of ground here, but let me focus in on a couple of things. Maybe you could give us some insight onto the relative size of the incremental investment in the Consumer business in advertising and kind of where are you thinking of targeting those dollars?

John Hass

Sure. Thanks, Steve, for the question. Before I address that I wanted to let you and everyone else on the call, know that Tom is here with me in Arlington that Nick and Matt are in the road. If I need to direct the question or choose to either Nick or Matt, please bear with us as we do those handouts.

I'll let Matt expand on this in just a moment. But it's really within the envelope of our planned Consumer marketing spending this year. We're trying to do some very tactical things to see if we can uncover additional opportunities for the high return marketing spend. We've been pretty limited in the scope that we've used the last few years, and I'll let Matt talk a little bit more specifically about what some of those areas might be.

Matt Hulett

Hey, Steven, great to hear from you. Calling you from the road as John mentioned. Couple of things. With tested learning culture, we haven't really ventured into non-performance based marketing so we're doing a rather limited test approximately 10% of our variable marketing budget in Consumer is kind of a basket.

We are primarily looking at limited market in TV. We're not doing a national spent. We’re doing a limited CD-ROM and TV and then some computer TV, some computer TV advertising. And what we hope to do is learn what we can do in terms of expansion of our expand so that we can expand nationally based on that test.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And I understand the shift to shorter-term subscription, but is there a number that you would view as the bottom where you'd have to do something to change out the business if that makes any sense?

Matt Hulett

In terms of the percentage of units sold from shorter-term, Steve?

Steven Frankel

In terms of the average life of a subscription. If it got down to the average customer was only with you for eight or nine months, is that still a profitable business that you can grow?

Matt Hulett

Yes. And to be clear, the number that we disclose, the average initial subscription time so that doesn't include renewals of shorter-term subscriptions or even one or two years. We do have renewals in those areas. I think what we seem to be observing -- and again Matt if you want to answer this, please do -- is that the percentage -- new subscription sales coming from on shorter term it’s hard to say stabilized kind of around 45%. Now been around there for a couple of quarters now. And I think unless we change something pretty meaningfully with regard to the pricing we expect to see some stabilization around that area.

Steven Frankel

Okay. Great.

Matt Hulett

Yes. Just to add on to that …

Steven Frankel

Please go ahead.

Matt Hulett

So go ahead, please.

John Hass

Steve, one quick comment. I agree with what John just said. It's been pretty consistent sequentially on terms of percentage of short-term subscribers as John mentioned as well as the LTV, the cap ratios and other metrics we look at have been pretty consistent sequentially. So we do feel like from unit economics perspective we're at some space.

As John mentioned we're always testing and we could always decide to change price if we wanted to, but we manage the business to net LTV and that's generally how we've been managing the business.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And then for Nick, what do you need to do more aggressively drive up that district penetration metric? That seems to be kind of low-hanging fruit to really ramp up your growth rate. And so what kind of tactics can you deploy to try to get a lot of that done in the next couple of years?

Nick Gaehde

Yes. So Steve, a couple of things that we're doing and I think we've talked about before. One, we now have a much broader suite of products and solutions and services that we can bring to the district where historically we were talking to them about their needs in the elementary schools.

We are now talking about their needs from K through 12 grade. And so the nature of the conversation has changed at the district level that's driving that penetration.

The second is our sales capability. We've invested in building capacity in that strategic sales team that's focused on driving that top-down demand, working at the district level and even the state level. So both of those things combined are going to, I think, drive more district level sales and larger average order sizes.

Steven Frankel

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Alex Paris, Barrington Research. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Howe

Good afternoon, everyone. This is Chris Howe sitting in for Alex.

John Hass

Hi, Chris.

Chris Howe

Hey, moving back to 2017, I've had this question for a while. Can you provide an update on where the Univision partnership is? How that's been a benefit to Rosetta Stone in driving English Language learning? And moving globally, keeping in mind also your partnership with SOURCENEXT in Japan, how should we think about opportunities beyond South Korea? Is the learning curve already established and a rollout of the English Language global product would occur more rapidly beyond Korea? And are we still on track for Q3 as a launch for the English Language learning product in South Korea?

John Hass

Yes so let me start, Chris. With regard to Univision, we ended that partnership last year, actually at the end of 2017. Univision had a lot of change within their organization that directly affected the business units that we were working with as they went through some restructuring. And so while I think it was -- was a very good thesis behind that partnership, it was not one that ultimately proved to be successful for us.

SOURCENEXT is very different. We've had a good relationship with SOURCENEXT. And we've been very happy with what they are able to do in the Japanese market for us and we're certainly been very happy with the relationship we have with them. I'll let Matt talk a little bit more about our worldwide English efforts, beginning in Korea in terms of kind of the timing and where we are in that regard.

Matt Hulett

Yes just in terms of timing, we are on track for South Korea launch. It is a South Korea launch. And just to contextualize it, the global Language learning space online plus off-line is 50 billion, about 45% of that is in APAC, and Korea being one of the top three markets to go after.

It's been a while since we've been in Rosetta Stone, Korea as a direct presence and we have our reseller there and so early results are very good in terms of customer satisfaction, so we are on track.

Chris Howe

Great, great. That's helpful. And then, let's see, I guess moving forward, can we perhaps -- in reference to your recent success in Utah, I did some research and saw some of the results that your posting there as far as the improvements that students are seeing in their reading ability.

Can you perhaps share some additional color on how this has helped or you been able to leverage success in Utah and other states towards your district penetration and furthering your growth within the Core5 product?

John Hass

Would you like to handle that?

Matt Hulett

Absolutely. So a few things. First of all, we've just got a terrific partnership in Utah that has helped us understand how to work at that state level. One of the things Utah has done has brought on independent evaluator to look at the results of not just our program in the state, but other programs as well. So the analysis you see is based upon the data gathered by that independent evaluator.

Utah has put together a program that I think is a real benchmark for other states to think about how to put brands into place that allow schools to implement new programs and drive fidelity abuse.

So two things to your question, one, we now can talk about a very broad user base in a state that is making pretty remarkable gains. And secondly, we can talk about a model at a state level that other states are now beginning to look at and learn from.

Chris Howe

That is great. I'll hop back in the queue. Thank you for taking my questions.

Matt Hulett

Thanks, Chris.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Alex Paris, Barrington Research. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Paris

Hi, it's Alex Ferris. I didn't think I was going to be able to get on the phone. I'm glad I was able to just a couple of quick follow-ups. John…

John Hass

Hi, Alex.

Alex Paris

Hi. Thanks. John, that was a really powerful message that you just gave us on Literacy in Lexia specifically and return on investment for government through their schools to make. The price is just ridiculously low, given what you do.

And I realize that's just kind of the dynamics of the school industry. My question is really a $10,000 a school, what has been average price increases and is there the ability to increase prices at a reasonable sort of inflation rate going forward?

John Hass

Yes, there is. And we have, although, I think strategically the approach has been to gain shares so that we can capture more of the market and have a bigger impact on students lives. And we think ultimately given retention and renewal rates in the business, that’s the right strategy for us especially at a time when we are competing with other parties and becoming the incumbent is a very powerful thing. Nick, you might want to address a little bit the ability and how we think about price increases.

Matt Hulett

Sure. So historically we have introduced price increases. We typically do not do that across the board. We think about the buying behaviors we want to drive and use pricing to drive those behaviors. As John said, it is something that we think about as we drive market penetration, and that has been our primary focus.

But we're also well aware of the competitive environment and how we fit into the price picture out in schools. Ultimately as we think about pricing at a school level and a district level, there is some flexibility and we continue to think about how to drive purchasing increasingly at the district level and consider that as we think about price strategy.

Alex Paris

Great. Thank you for that additional color. And just a point of clarification, John, when you were talking about contribution margin in Consumer, 75%, you went a little fast for me. I was wondering if you could kind of review those comments again please.

Matt Hulett

Sure. What we have talked about was the GAAP segment contribution margin for each of the segments and kind of reference that our B2B, which would be the Lexia segment and the E&E segment, both have revenue based contribution margins of approximately 70%, so that would include gross margin less sales and marketing cost effectively, right? The incremental costs for R&D are effectively zero and so we didn't include in that view and that's really how we think about the business, the ability to grow license count, learners if you will.

Consumer and I differentiated our B2B businesses from Consumer in the following respect. A, both in Lexia and E&E segments, we have direct sales force, which is relatively – has relatively high fixed cost for hiring people to be in the field, but the incremental cost of a sale is just the commission, if you will. And so that and that tends to get more and more efficient the more we sell. Consumer, if you think about it as a channel as a sales channel tends to work a little bit differently.

The more you use an individual channel whether it's buying keywords or sending e-mails or anything else, the less efficient it becomes. And so kind of the ability – our ability to as we’ve talked about in the call, find additional opportunities to drive customer traffic and ultimately conversion is really important to growing the absolute size of that business.

And so while I referenced the 75% for Consumer that was before the variable marketing spend, if you will. And it really then just becomes our job that Matt and his team's job is to optimize that spend to produce the highest absolute dollar contribution for the business.

Alex Paris

Great. Thank you very much. I appreciate that.

Matt Hulett

Of course. Thanks for your question, Alex.

Operator

John Lewis

Hey, guys. Nice start for Q1 here. I guess just a couple of quick ones. Sorry, if you covered this, but did you give any kind of timeline on when you're going to launch live tutoring?

John Hass

Matt confirmed that we will be launching that officially in South Korea in the third quarter.

John Lewis

And do you have plans to move that outside of South Korea in the fourth quarter, or is that just what happens from there?

John Hass

Yes. I mean, will test and learn in South Korea and watch that and see how that develops. Obviously, we would like to expand that offering outside of South Korea over time but we've not yet talked publicly about when that might be and it will somewhat depend on what we see as we formally launched that in the third quarter.

John Lewis

Got it. Can you give any color on, how you would price that margin or anything on that front?

John Hass

Sure. I'll let Matt address this, but we're trying to take a pretty different pricing approach from the peers we've seen in the marketplace and that it is a little bit more of a subscription approach, pricing, tutoring on on-demand as opposed to kind of large upfront payments.

We are experimenting, so that's why we put up the price wall, so that we can begin to experiment with the best ways to optimize conversion and bring people-in. But I'll let Matt expand on that a bit more.

Matt Hulett

Hey, John good to hear from you.

John Lewis

Hey, Matt.

Matt Hulett

John had it right. I think the big difference is first we are big believers that just like in most markets, we’ve seen software eating the world and that hasn't happened in such big markets like healthcare yet and education. And we've we think the APAC region in particular obviously you’ve seen early traction with Ed-Tech Chinese based tutoring companies and in Korea what we're trying to do is something rather different in that the customer acquisition, the way we bring customers into the experience is all through the software, not unlike what we've seen in other industries.

That's very different than the other players in this space. They depend heavily on be fixed costs, call centers, a lot of sales operations to build up each country. And so what we're attempting to do is build a service that is cost-effective for us to jump into a new market, but also enables us to be rather nimble. And so structurally that's how we are thinking about it.

In terms of the pricing, we're experimenting with a bunch of different options, but in general, we allow the customer to buy ad hoc and a recurring subscription with a number of sessions inside the software package, all within the software. And that's unique versus most what most people are doing in the space.

John Lewis

Got it. So, there's pretty decent margins for this type of upsell?

Matt Hulett

Yes. Obviously, we're bullish on it.

John Hass

Yes.

John Lewis

I guess just a couple other quick ones. You guys have been talking about really focus and international markets on English Language learning. And I guess any market that you intend to pursue in 2019 or is that more 2020?

John Hass

John, I think our focus – yes, go ahead Matt.

Matt Hulett

Yes, no, John our focus is in South Korea. I think you've seen from some of the underlying perspective of how we're then running consumer, we've been trying to stability. We’ve seen some good early indicators of that in this quarter. But also we've been funding a lot of these projects within our own operating expense envelope, we tried to be good stewards of capital allocation.

So what we really want to do this year in terms of our two big bets probably we talked about brand advertising as one. And then second is the expansion to at least one market. And so we hope to do this year John is 2019 is really put our toe in the waters of international expansion and then rinse and repeat based on the metrics that we see.

John Lewis

Got it. Great. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Matt Hulett

Thank you.

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I will now turn the call back over to John Hass for closing remarks.

John Hass

Thank you, everyone for joining the call today. We're happy that to have off to a solid start as I said. Look forward to speaking with many of you in the coming days and weeks. And don't forget today is National Teacher Appreciation Day. Thanks again and we'll talk soon.

