Adesto Technologies' (IOTS) CEO Narbeh Derhacobian on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Joel Achramowicz

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Adesto Technologies first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. I'm Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director at Shelton Group, Adesto's Investor Relations firm. Joining me today on the call are Narbeh Derhacobian, Adesto's President and CEO; and Ron Shelton, CFO.

And now, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Adesto's President and CEO, Narbeh Derhacobian. Narbeh?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Narbeh Derhacobian

Thank you, Joel, and welcome to everyone joining us today. First quarter revenue of $28.1 million, exceeded the high end of our guidance and increased 84% over the prior year period. Reflecting continued strong organic growth combined with revenue contribution from our two acquisitions last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was up 230 basis points year-over-year and 80 basis points sequentially to 49.4% as an improved mix of higher margin products continues to drive gross margins towards our target model of 50% to 55%. With our acquisitions integrated, we've now largely achieved the targeted $6 million to $8 million of annual cost synergies ahead of plan. We are also beginning to realize increased opportunities from cross-selling to customers as a fully integrated semiconductor systems and software company targeting IoT.

Looking at our first quarter revenue in more detail, our top 20 customers represented 51% of total revenue, while remaining 49% was distributed across approximately 5,000 end customers. In terms of end markets, industrial represented approximately 47% of total revenue, while consumer and computing represented 41%. Our mixed up consumer segments revenue increased in Q1 sequentially for two primary reasons. First, this reflects the ongoing success of our strategy to expand content at Tier 1 consumer customers within our memory division. Second, a few of our current ASIC projects are in the consumer IoT space and they contributed to the overall segment contribution.

One important point to highlight is that even though we had relatively higher revenue contents in the consumer segments in Q1 as compared to what historical trends, our gross margins expanded sequentially underscoring the high value nature of our solutions in both industrial and consumer markets. The remaining 12% of revenue was spread across communications, medical and other end markets.

As many of you know, we held our first Analyst Day in New York in March. I'd like to thank all the participants, some of whom maybe on this call. At the event, we had the opportunity to introduce the new Adesto and highlight our transformation over the past year. We are now well positioned as a global provider of application specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT from the edge to gateways up to the cloud including software tools that our customers use as building blocks to transform their businesses.

We also outlined our product roadmap with the focus on the segment opportunities we're targeting in each of our three businesses. More importantly, we also highlighted how different tiers of the technologies we have assembled in Adesto can converge to address major challenges that our customers are facing in adopting IoT, particularly in the industrial segments. These unique value proposition of full stack technology solutions targeting industrial IoT will result in continued high margin revenue for Adesto in the years ahead.

Now I'll review the recent developments across the three solutions groups beginning with the memory solutions. In a quarter where both of our top competitors had double digit year-over-year and sequential declines in their memory businesses. Our memory group perform extremely well growing double digit year-over-year and sequentially as well. Furthermore, we continue our momentum by securing new design wins across our product families. Notable this quarter included design wins in our stronghold metering markets as well as industrial instrumentation and they vehicle tracking and telematics.

Our Q1 consumer customer is also ramping as expected with our standard Flash product. We are expanding our engagement with this customer and also recently secured a design win for our DataFlash product family. We also announced that OPKIX and maker of compact wearable smart cameras as well as companion studio editing and sharing applications is using Adesto's nonvolatile memory in it's tiny powerful wearable video cameras OPKIXOne. Last quarter I highlighted our first 32 megabit EcoXiP design win the leading fitness tracker customer, which is expected to enter volume production late this year and ramp into 2020.

The annual unit volumes for this opportunity are expected to be in mid 7 digits. This opportunity is on track as our customer is progressing well through it's qualification. I also announced during last calls the introduction of two new EcoXiP products, the 128 megabit and the 64 megabit versions, scheduled for release in the first half of this year. Last quarter we released the 128 megabit EcoXiP for customer sampling and expect to release the 64 meg version this quarter. These two new products will expand our opportunities for EcoXiP family on the heels of the momentum we are now seeing with the 32 megabit version.

In general, new opportunities for EcoXiP continued to grow as indicated by sampling activity across diverse applications including industrial control, e-bike, home automation and card readers among others. We have sampled over 30 opportunities with EcoXiP in the last six months reflecting a more than 3x increase over the same period last year. In late February, we formally introduced our new Fusion HD family that builds upon our successful Fusion family, which was first introduced in 2015. Fusion HD is manufactured on a 65 nanometer process and addresses higher densities, 32 megabit to 8 megabit, as compared to the previous Fusion devices. Fusion HD also includes new features to enhance system performance and reduce costs.

For example, Fusion HD includes a new suit of intelligence supervisory functions including an integrated battery health monitor and a system reset generator, which will uses the system materials, overall system costs and physical footprint. And of course Fusion HD builds on the low power architecture, the origin of Fusion family was known for and can deliver up to 70% lower power consumption then competitive parts. The 32 megabits Fusion HD samples are available now and are sampling with customers in industrial sensor, wearable and home security applications. We expect a broad rollout of the family in the second half of 2019.

I also highlighted our MavriqCM design win last quarter, which is another 7 digit unit opportunity annually. Production orders for this opportunity commenced in the quarter and are expected to continue throughout the year. We continue to work actively with many other accounts in the camera module space as we build on this initial win. Channel partners are an important part of our go-to-market strategy. Our partnership with NXP started with EcoXiP and it has now expanded to other application specific memory product families we have.

During the quarter we announced that NXP evaluation kit board has RT1015 crossover processor has Adesto's memory onboard. Now customers on NXP platform can choose from a variety of costs performance and power options to build their systems using our memories for consumer electronics, home and building automation and industrial IoT products.

Now let me give you an update on our ASIC solutions. As indicated previously our ASIC group specializes in system on chips that include a heavy dose of mix signal RF and analog blocks. In particular, our solutions are used in satellite communication markets including asset and cargo tracking, industrial control, and more recently in consumer markets. The revenue for this group consists of three buckets. First, there is NRE revenue we receive for designing the chip for the customer. Once the ASIC chips are designed and delivered to the customer, and the customer transitions to production, and as a part of the agreement, we supply actual ASICs for the life of the product. Finally, the third revenue vector for us is licensing of intellectual property.

As a result of our ASIC projects, we often develop analog and mixed-signal IP cores that we then license to third parties. Last quarter we indicated that two ASIC projects were completed and delivered to our customers. One of this was in the satellite communication market, while the other was in the cellular communication broadband to home applications. The former completed qualification and the last one is expected to complete qualification this quarter. We reiterate our expectation that both of these should start early production ramping Q4 of this year and accelerate in 2020 and beyond.

Two other active ASIC design projects move forward in the first quarter. Both of these projects are in the consumer space. One of these projects is a touch controller and the other is in the AR/VR space. Our team delivered design milestones and these two projects are tracking on schedule. The expectation is for these two designs to be in production in 2020.

During the quarter, we also made progress with several new opportunities including one in the agricultural IoT space, which we discussed last time, a new opportunity in the satellite communication space with a new customer. And one for a wireline communication ASIC for a connected car. And finally a high volume smart lock ASIC with a market leader in that space. Indecently this last opportunity is another example of pipeline expansion as a result of cross-selling activity within our channel that has materialized following our acquisition. These highlighted projects are early in the opportunity pipeline and we expect to close on a few of them in the coming months. Overall, opportunities for the ASIC and IP group has more than doubled year-over-year since Adesto acquired the business last year about this time.

Turning now to our embedded systems solutions, since Echelon acquisition closed late last year, we have started to reengage with many of our top customers. We informed them of our renewed focus in the embedded business, and also align objectives and goals for next generation edge devices and edge servers in industrial IoT application.

In the first quarter of this year, we started to realize the benefits of this renewed focus. We saw strong orders across the top 10 customers for existing products as well as beta version of our newly introduced SmartServer IoT edge server. These included customers in the smart building segment, energy management as well as connected commercial and industrial safety systems.

Recently, we were pleased to formally released the SmartServer IoT into production. This product is industry's first truly open edge server for building automation and Industrial IoT focus on the critical crossroads where operational technologies, what we call OT in the industrial world, need to breach into the new IoT world. SmartServer IoT supports multiple protocols and applications, enabling the convergence of diverse systems into a single edge networking and compute platform. It features built-in support for popular industry’s protocol and services, open northbound interfaces to any remote client, workstation or web application and open southbound interfaces and a data abstraction layer for connecting with emerging IoT protocols and devices.

In short, this products significantly simplifies that task of immigration of IoT deployments, embracing and extending existing legacy platforms. We intend to work closely with our extensive installed based of customers representing over 150 million connected devices including tens of thousands of legacy Echelon controllers, each of these legacy controllers that presents potential upgrade sales opportunity as our customers seek the benefit, power and functionality afforded by the SmartServer IoT.

As I indicated, we've already taken orders from a number of early customers and expect activity to accelerate in the back half of this year and into 2020. Doing our Analyst Day presentation, we discussed the barrier that exists for adoption of IoT in the industrial segment, which is tied to the requirement for backwards compatibility of the massive number of installed legacy systems.

SmartServer IoT is the one product that's intended to break this barrier and breached to OT to IT transformation. Equally important, there are a number of partnerships that are required to address industrial customers' concerns for investments in IoT platforms. One partnership – our partnership with IBM and it’s Watson's IoT platform is rooted in our go-to-market strategy for SmartServer IoT. As part of working with IBM, we have now become a formal IBM business partner and together we expect to advance deployment of predictive analytics in buildings and industrial applications by promoting a combination of our SmartServer IoT and IBM's Watson Iot Platform, IBM's global scale can provide a broad range of potential customers for us.

Recently at IBM's IoT Exchange show in Orlando, we announced yet another partnership. This time with IBM and NXP who demonstrate a powerful new level of security for smart building and Industrial IoT deployment. Our SmartServer IoT leads customers to unlock their industrial data so that they can benefit from the capabilities of the IBM Watson platform such as predictive analytics. On top of that, NXP security solution offers customers additional comfort and confidence as they connect their systems to the public cloud.

In summary, Q1 was a great quarter of execution by the company. The message we enforcing with our customers is that, with our broad portfolio of products and a deep set of design competencies from chips to systems to software spanning from the edge to gateways, Adesto now has the essential building blocks, customers need to develop connected IoT applications and systems.

We are very pleased with our strong start to the new year, with increasing growth momentum across our businesses. We've made a great deal of progress over the past year and have consistently executed at or above our targeted plan. Having, fully integrated our acquisitions and with our team actively working together, we expect 2019 to be a breakout year for Adesto.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Ron to review the first quarter financial results and second quarter guidance before opening the call for your questions. Ron?

Ron Shelton

Ron Shelton

Thanks, Narbeh and thanks everyone for joining today. As part of my financial review, I'll primarily discuss non-GAAP financial result and I ask that you refer to today’s press release for a detailed description of our GAAP results as well as the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. The non-GAAP adjustments related to stock-based comp, purchase accounting adjustments, earn-out adjustments, debt amortization and impairments and other charges.

In a quarter, that is typically down sequentially and one in which various competitors exhibited weakness both in their results and outlook, we continue to execute across all areas of the business. Our revenues were up on a sequential and year-over-year basis and as Narbeh mentioned our outlook for the rest of the year and the first quarter two initial indicators very strong.

Let me now turn to the results. Revenue for the first quarter was $28.1 million, an increase of 83.7% over the $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, due to organic growth and contributions from the acquisitions we undertook last year. Revenue was also higher sequentially and exceeded the high end of the range of guidance we guide – we gave in our last earnings call.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter was 49.4%. This represents the 230 basis point improvement over non-GAAP gross margin of 47.1% in the first quarter of 2018 and an 80 basis point increase from the 48.6% would be this quarter. The margin expansion was due to improved mix from our broader line of high value products as we make meaningful progress toward our goal of 50% to 55%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter of 2019 were $14.4 million. That's compared to $7.4 million during the first quarter of 2018 and $13.9 million in the prior quarter. We've achieved most of the $68 million and expected annual cost synergies from our recent acquisitions including the wind down of our lighting business, which was non-strategic to our long term focus.

As I stated, last quarter, we will be making other investments going forward in areas that will drive future growth and enhance shareholder value. And these will offset somewhat these costs synergies. Total other income in the first quarter was a negative $1.2 million reflecting $1.4 million of interest expense and $220,000 of other income.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss was $1.6 million or $0.05 per share as compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 cents per share in the first quarter of 2018 and a net loss of $1.2 million or $0.04 per share in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income in the first quarter include $1.6 million charge related to the wind down of lighting related activities and that's part of the $1.7 million of impairment and other charges, as $0.6 million inventory step up related to acquisition accounting, $1.8 million of amortization of intangible assets, $1.1 million of stock-based compensation, $0.4 million of debt amortization costs, $0.2 million of acquisition related expenses, as well as $0.3 million credit related to reevaluation of our earn-out liability. For the first quarter of 2019, our diluted share count was 29.6 million shares.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalent and short term investments in restricted cash of $8.1 million. As you know, when we acquired S3 semiconductors one year ago, part of the purchase price was in the form of an earn-out. We currently carry on our balance sheet, what we believe to be the maximum amount potentially payable against earn-out of $10.1 million with the possibility could be less than that amount.

The question has been raised in management, rightly so as to whether the company will need to do an equity raise to fund the earn-out. I can tell you today that's not our plan. Instead of our plans regarding any short term working capital requirements going forward are simple and straightforward.

First, we're currently in the process and negotiating working capital, line of credit, the amount in discussion today is $10 million and our objective is to close and have it available for use in the current quarter. And secondly, as we have indicated we have a very positive outlook on the business for the balance of the year and expect to reach EBITDA margins of 10% and positive free cash flow.

The net effect of the foregoing is that we strongly believe our existing cash position supplemented by its new line of credit and an outlook of strong EBITDA margins and positive free cash flow is sufficient to meet our current needs.

Lastly, I want to emphasize, once again that we're a business with a growth outlook much higher than the industry and with a clear path to profitability, giving us confidence that the steps we're taking today are sufficient to continue to fund the growth we've seen our business.

Turning to the rest of the balance sheet, net accounts receivable was flat at $23.2 million and DSOs were 59 days, which I expected to decline going forward. Net inventory declined by $2 million or 10.7% to $16.6 million, due primarily the lower levels of memory inventory of certain customers began volume production.

Our targeted inventory turns are minimum of 4x and we expect to reach those levels again in the current year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 was positive $12,000 compared to a positive $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2018 and a positive $0.5 million in the prior quarter. Capital expenditures were $0.6 million for the quarter and depreciation and amortization was $0.6 million.

Now let me turn to our guidance for the second quarter of 2019, we expect revenue to increase to arrange of $29 million to $31 million, that represents a sequential increase in nearly 7% and approximately 65% increase year-over-year at the midpoint. As Narbeh mentioned in his comments, we continue to see positive product and customer momentum in all areas of the business.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter is expected to range between 48% and 50%, as we continue to be on track of achieving sustainable growth margins above 50%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to range between $14.5 million and $15.5 million and we currently expect they will remain relatively flat at those levels through the end of the year.

Stock-based comp for the second quarter will be approximately $1.3 million. Amortization of intangible assets will be approximately $1.8 million and depreciation and amortization will be approximately $0.8 million. Interest expenses as expected to be approximately $1.4 million and weighted average shares outstanding are anticipated to be approximately 29.8 million share.

Lastly, I want to reiterate our expectation that our second half revenues will be at least 30% above the prior year second half, plus driving adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 10% and generating positive free cash flow.

With that, we'll open the call to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Mike Walkley with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Mike Walkley

Great, thank you. Congrats on the strong quarter. Narbeh, just wanted to ask about the new SmartServer IoT gateway. How's the initial client feedback for those testing it? And with the installed base, how do we – how should we think about the opportunity for that product as it ramps into 2020 and beyond?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Hi, Mike. Yes, so actually we started to samples on some selected customer even in Q4, but the product wasn't released at the time. Initial feedback was obviously very positive, because we've taken a lot of input from the customers prior to the designing of the SmartServer IoT. And we rolled out a more broad – rollout of the product in Q1. So far feedback has been positive. We've included – we rolled this out also in a diverse set of applications from Smart City as well as transportation. So basically, we've gone into some of our new customers as some are mostly have been existing customers, who have used our controllers in the past before. In turns up the opportunity size, so if you look at the actual value of the SmartServer, the ASP of the SmartServer IoT is in the mid three-digit range.

Of course, it's got the different feature sets that defined the pricing – the price book for the product itself. Our intention is also that I've discussed this in the past during the Analyst Day, that we're in discussions with our existing customers to better understand their needs in terms of software and also API that we may be able to attach with every SmartServer, say to the customer as an option for them to acquire. And that hasn't worked out yet, but what that means is that the average ASP for as SmartServer solution itself could actually go well beyond $1,000.

In terms of the size opportunity, I guess the way we are looking at it today as a more tangible one is our existing customer base. We've been using the old controllers as these customers are rolling out new platforms or upgrading, they are our first target customers. And as I indicated, there are thousands of these products out there. We think the installed customer base.

Mike Walkley

Great. Thank you. That's helpful. And just an echo as Narbeh, if you just – can you update us there just with the new densities, kind of the interest from clients, the overall pipeline there and what kind of run rate could this business hit may be in a calendar 2020 and beyond?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Well. There are two sets of markets that we are targeting. It will be one is the fitness tracker like market which I indicated we on the 32 mega and we have other wearable and voice audio sort of applications in the consumer side. And those are in seven digits, just like you can imagine a consumer level volume. On the other hand, we are also beginning to see interest from our industrial customers. These are in home automation, industrial control. What we're saying is very interesting days that’s when we first had our first 32 mega EcoXiP devices and we touted as the performance advantages that the customer get at system level, especially if you're trying to be competing at the edge.

People were interested and they were intrigued about the performance improvement, but somehow they compared the pricing as to compare to a standard commodity a serial flash. And they walked away. While we've seen at least now is that a handful of those customers, the older customers that we sampled at 32 megabit a year and a half ago have actually come back and are actively asking Eco’s because they're not able to get at the architect – at the system level, the performance, they were expecting from standard flash products as it works with the microcontroller. So I think that revelation is actually going to expand out as edge computing becomes more pervasive in IoT.

So applications as I indicated, it’s in the – on the consumer side, its wearables, audio voice activated devices and in some residential home automation, but also we see it in the industrial market for industrial control card readers and so forth.

Mike Walkley

Great. Thanks. Last question and I'll jump back in the queue. Just on the model with the higher mix of some consumer projects in the near term. Ron, how should we think about maybe gross margin trending into the back half of the year as you hit your higher margin targets on the EBITDA side? Thank you.

Ron Shelton

Sure. So the guide right now is 48% to 50%. I think as you go through the second half, you'll see a trend up as we go through it. Because we do expect some of the higher margin products to start to kick-in in the second half, again, the objective over time is to be sustainable and be in the 50% to 55% range. But our expectations a little tick up in the second half.

Mike Walkley

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Karl Ackerman from Cowen. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon everybody. This is Sam on for Karl. Quick question about inventory and then I have a follow-up. So it looks like inventory days were flat quarter-over-quarter as they have been the last couple of quarters. Could you maybe walk us through how you see that trending through the balance of the year? Ron, I think you mentioned that you're looking for inventory turns to raise up to four times. So I'm assuming that means days are going to come down. So if you could maybe give some color on that? That would be helpful.

Ron Shelton

Yes, sure. So yes, days will come down. So as we go through the year, there were – again, I think there's some activity right now getting ahead of some customer ramps, even though it did come down a little bit in Q1. But my expectation, as you get to the second half of the year or Q3, Q4 you'll see turns, which aren't even at three right now, it can go over four. Right? So you'll see days of inventory coming down.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. And then the second one was a little more dramatic on memory. In the last couple of months, maybe a couple quarters, some Asian NOR manufacturers had made some comments about focusing on higher density products to serve markets with more longevity and more stable pricing such as automotive. Could either of you, maybe discuss some of your thoughts surrounding there, where with all to move into these different products, higher density offerings? And then potentially even whether or not they could create more value-add solutions such as your own data flash or fusion lines that differentiate your portfolio today?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes. So NOR flash is pretty interesting because you have this –we have been indicated the higher densities especially also segment oriented such as industrial and automotive which are less – they’ve experienced less price erosion as year-over-year. And then the other extreme is also the same, as if you know that those things, 2015, we've been mentioning that. At the low density also you don't see price erosion as much because also there is no new supply that really comes online to change the balance of supply and demand. So organically, Adesto has not experienced price erosion. That's typical in the memory business because we don't compete in that commodity like space.

We take – if you look at our memory products today, the concept of being application specific, basically gardener’s two things. One is solutions are more sticky with the customers because customers have typically designed our system to take benefit of some of the advantages we get. And we also offer our customers value in terms of – I mean, just look at the Fusion HD example today, where we've incorporated some content that typically it would be on a bill of material with a commodity memory. We managed to architects the chipped in their way that you can taking some off that contacting our chip, offer a slight price premium. But overall the customer actually wins from a cost of the block material perspective.

And we've been very good at that over the last several years with any of our memory products. So we don't expect, again to be sensitive to overall fluctuations. That's typical for commodity memory. But in terms of moving into the automotive market and so forth, right now, we are not, we claimed the automotive market by supplying to companies who then supply to the automotive end market. But we as a company, we do not have an automotive grade product yet and we don't have it in the plan.

Unidentified Analyst

That makes sense. Thank you. And last one, if I may. I think previously, you've disclosed that embedded systems is comprised of about 60% edge devices by revenue, 30% from modules and gateways with the remainder coming from SDKs and management tools with the recent deployment of your new SmartServer product line. Do you see this changing or being more or less stable going forward and how might this impact margins if there is any change? Thank you.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes, expectation is that – so first of all, that division in terms of margins is north of as a blended margin is – north for a long term targeted model as a whole. But as we move forward, especially in the next year or so, expectation is that you see the first two things, the embedded system division grow in terms of the revenue has we indicated, but also the share of the revenue coming from the edge servers and also software solutions that are attached to the edge servers to grow. So most likely the edge – percentage of the edge will – revenue contribution will come down and the entire margin, obviously, if I look at the margin profile, the more you move up that value chain is higher gross margin.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ari Shusterman from Needham. Your line is open.

Ari Shusterman

Thank you. I’m asking for Rajiv Gill. So can you maybe talk about your M&A outlook? Are you considering potentially acquiring some more company, Tier 1s that you acquired in the last year? Any color that would be helpful.

Ron Shelton

Hey Ari, it's Ron. I think as we've discussed in the past, going back to 2017, I think it's been a program internally in terms of corporate development where we – I think we're always evaluating different opportunities, but there's nothing today on the table that would suggest anything in the near-term.

Ari Shusterman

All right. Thank you. And can you talk about your exposure to China especially, and you estimated in light of recent event.

Ron Shelton

Yes. Sure. When the tariff issue first came up, we talked about – we have very, very little exposure. We do get some embedded product out of China that could be exposed to tariffs, but it's a de minimis amount.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Suji Desilva from ROTH Capital. Your line is now open.

Suji Desilva

Hello, Narbeh. Hello, Ron. Congratulations on the progress here. So in the memory segments, I just want to understand the gross margin impact there of doing well at your Tier 1 customer. I remember several quarters ago that was a headwind. Of course, now you're more diversified with acquisitions and perhaps you have a richer mix of that customer and maybe more diversification away from that customer. So if you kind of paint a picture of where your margin would be impacted if you do well at this Tier 1 customer versus a past time around? It'll be helpful. Thanks.

Ron Shelton

Yes. Hey, Suji, it's Ron. I'll take that. I think the way to think about our margin profile and the business is, since we've been public, we've always talked about memory margins being – the target always being kind of mid to high 40's and that continues to remain the target. I think when you look at the business today, it's about a 60%, 40% split memory in the other businesses and the memory business is in the 40's and the other businesses are in the 55% to 60% range for margins. And if you think about the guide going forward through the end of the year, that would contemplate how we see the business I'm folding through the year. But we're not seeing a degradation or big a degradation in margins going forward.

Suji Desilva

Hey Ron, it's helpful color. And then on the ASIC pipeline, sounds like you're having success in multiple end markets. I'm curious, on the consumer side, whether those are established companies or whether there's a startup companies and whether – I think this was asked before, if the consumer mix would potentially kind of dominate your end market ASIC sales or whether the other non-consumer product will also have robust unit sales helping that mix?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes. So on the consumer side, obviously those are higher volume opportunities much faster time to revenue. On the other markets outside that satellite communication, which has been our strong suits in terms of designing value add at ASIC for that market is lower volume and much more having longer longevity from that perspective. In terms of the customer base, it varies, again, as you know, ASICs are rather sensitive topics because, the product itself is outsourced to other companies, so we don't necessarily are free to talk to with respect to the end customers.

But, if you think about large Tier 1 companies, they typically have their own teams, right? You can think about companies in the Valley, they have their own teams of designers. So those are not necessarily our target customers. Typically our target customers are ones that are making like ODM that are actually making a product using off the shelf components. And going into the volume that are justifies them to going to an ASIC. And then from that perspective, the customers vary across the board in terms of size and shape.

Suji Desilva

Okay. It's very helpful, Narbeh. That's all I have for now. Thanks guys.

Ron Shelton

Thanks, Suji.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Josh Nichols from B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Josh Nichols

Yes. Thanks for taking my question and good to see the company off to a strong start despite what normally is – a typically seasonally slower first quarter. I wanted to ask, could you talk a little bit, you were talking about memory margins before about what the margin profile is Fusion HD relative to some of the other memory offerings? And also, any info you could provide a high level as far as what you're seeing for pricing and inventory levels for the Standard Serial Flash at this point?

Ron Shelton

So, it's Ron. So a couple things I think with respect to margins, instead of talking about Fusion HD specifically, I think the way to think about the business and what we've talked about is, margins are kind of segmented by end market and by type of products. So, generally standard products are lower than the proprietary product. So, again, for the memory business in general, you want it in the mid 40's range in terms of gross margins. And that's what we targeted, right? That's how we want to run the business. And so that takes into account kind of everything that you're looking at. Your second question was around pricing and inventory levels.

Josh Nichols

Pricing and inventory, yes.

Ron Shelton

Yes. So, I think for us, I mean, there's nothing unusual in the pricing environment that you would expect you have seen historically. So we're not seeing that we're seeing inventory levels in the channels coming down a little bit. But again, I think relative to our business specifically, I think when we look at certain competitors, it's performing much, much, much better than others in the same space nor Flash.

Josh Nichols

Thanks. And then I did want to ask of the three different business lines, where do you see some of the most opportunity with the upcoming 5G rollout? And when do you expect that to start becoming a more significant contributor to the company's revenue growth?

Narbeh Derhacobian

I think, the 5G rollout is definitely a game changer because now you really are connecting things directly. And we see – for sure the one area that we know we're engaging is with respect to our ASIC group because again, that's an area that even today, one of our activate ASIC projects, not necessarily the 5G, but it's really related to cellular communication broadband to home area. So that definitely you have expertise and are working on that project.

I think in terms of the connectivity from an industrial perspective, I believe this create a very good opportunity, especially for our SmartServer IoT. Because the way SmartServer IoT is design is very modular. Actually we should be able to – the platform is expandable to connect to any northbound sort of communication. And if you think about a deployment where you're aggregating data from a bunch of low cost and nodes, that would still be running on some sort of a local network, it could be wired or wireless. That aggregation happens at the SmartServer IoT level and the communication happens at whatever that fits that particular cost and bandwidth model. So I think that creates an interesting opportunity for us. And fortunately the way the SmartServer IoT is designed 3D agnostic to the communication platform being used.

Josh Nichols

Thank you. And then last question from me. So, a lot of growth vectors as you mentioned, kind of coming into play into the second half. And I did want to ask regarding the MavriqCM design win with a camera module maker. If you had a handicap, what do you think the company's odds are of securing another camera module design win this year?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Well I don't handicap, but all I know is that we have a pipeline of customers we're engaged with. And again, those markets are, as I indicated in the past, they are extremely fast ramping and they move very fast. So we have quite a several that were discussing. But again, I want to put things in perspective from that line. The average ASP of those – of the MavriqCM is lower, even though the gross margin is decent, the average ASPs are low. So from – being from making the needle move, as a company our size today, the MavriqCM does offer a good opportunity to get into the camera market. It adds to that. But by itself is not the one that we are relying for the second half growth, I can tell you that.

Josh Nichols

sounds good. Thank you.

