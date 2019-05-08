3 Great Dividend Blue Chips To Buy During A Trade War Panic

Today Apple and Boeing are about 9% overvalued, while Broadcom is about fair value. Investors who are comfortable with high short-term volatility could stand to profit handsomely from a short-term market freakout on all three companies if they buy each at the right price.

However, such a destructive trade war would likely prove temporary and could be a great opportunity for long-term income growth investors to load up on these companies at great prices.

Trade-sensitive blue chips like Apple, Boeing and Broadcom stand to potentially crash should 25% tariffs be imposed on all Chinese imports "soon."

The US/China trade war, for which Wall Street was pricing in a near-term resolution, now appears to be in jeopardy.

Nothing is better than buying quality dividend growth blue chips, except perhaps doing so when the market freaks out over short to medium term risks.

(Source: imgflip)

I'm a huge proponent in buying quality dividend blue chips at fair value or better. In fact, that's how I run my retirement portfolio, which contains my entire life savings (I'm definitely putting my money where my mouth is).

But while quality blue chips are always on sale, I'm also a big fan of being ready to opportunistically take advantage of the market's famous irrational short-term nature.

Today there is a lot of fear/uncertainty/doubt surrounding the US/China trade war, which the market has spent several months pricing in a complete resolution coming within the next few weeks/months.

But on Sunday, May 5th, President Trump sent global markets into a tailspin when he tweeted that slow progress would result in 10% tariffs on $200 billion in US imports rising to 25% by Friday, May 10. 25% tariffs on $325 billion in remaining US imports from China would be coming "soon" if a deal can't be reached.

On Monday, May 6, Bloomberg reported that US trade representative Robert Lighthizer is likely the cause of the sudden about-face, citing Chinese attempts to water down their previous offers to address issues like patent protection and enforceability measures.

There remains a lot of uncertainty about what happens next, but trade talks remain scheduled to proceed Thursday and Friday. Wall Street isn't sure whether or not this is merely a hardline negotiating tactic that's designed to lead to a better deal soon (Goldman (NYSE:GS) estimates a 60% chance that tariffs will not increase on Friday) or a dangerous sign that trade talks, a major reason for the S&P 500's nearly 18% YTD rally, might soon collapse.

A full on 25% tariff trade war, according to Barclays (NYSE:BCS), would likely reduce China's GDP growth rate by about 0.5%. And given that in 2018 China reported the slowest economic growth in 28 years, and that figure (which many analysts believe is artificially inflated) is expected to decline steadily over the long term, that could spell trouble for trade-sensitive US multinationals, especially tech firms which obtain the majority of their revenues from overseas.

Basically, the risk that Wall Street is worried about is that China's strong growth over the past decade has been a major catalyst for global growth in general, especially in emerging economies who have benefited from massive Chinese imports. If Chinese growth slows too much, then overall economic and earnings growth could also be weaker in the future.

The IMF even recently cut its global 2019 growth outlook (yet again) to 3.3%, the slowest rate since the Great Recession (next year's growth is expected to bounce back to 3.6% for now).

(Source: IMF.)

The primary culprit of that slowing growth is the sharp decrease in global trade, led largely by Chinese export declines, with the trade war being a major cause.

The OECD agrees with the IMF that global growth is likely to slow to 3.3% in 2019, and warns that should the US impose full 25% tariffs on China, then growth could slow even further.

(Source: OECD)

While China's economy is more at risk, the US would not be spared from a significant growth hit. In fact, according to the OECD's economic models, America's aggregate negative economic hit from a trade war would be worse than that experienced by the global economy in general.

Okay, so that's what Wall Street is currently worried about, and for understandable reasons. But every potential crisis is also an opportunity for smart and patient investors. After all, worst-case scenarios occur infrequently, and ultimately value investing is based on taking advantage of opportunities created by peak market fear.

Or as I like to say, paraphrasing a famous quote from Einstein, “Two things are infinite: the universe and short-term market stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe.”

Which is why I wanted to potentially prepare my readers to take advantage of a potential trade deal failure in the coming days and weeks. Specifically by being ready to buy top quality trade-sensitive dividend growth blue chips like Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), and Broadcom (AVGO).

So let's take a look at how sensitive each company is to the short to medium-term risks of a trade war, but more importantly why I consider all three companies great long-term investments, each capable of delivering double-digit total returns if you buy them at the right price.

I'll also point out the prices at which I consider all three companies to be attractive buys for any value-focused dividend investor who is interested in following Buffett's advice to "be greedy when others are fearful." That's should the trade war hit a crescendo in the near-term future and result in each of these companies declining hard and fast.

Apple: A Trade-Sensitive Tech Blue Chip With A Great Brand And Bright Service Based Future

(Source: YCharts)

Apple investors will recall that it was a collapse in China iPhone sales (largely due to the trade war) that triggered a 40% stock crash in late 2018 that resulted from the company issuing its first-earnings warning in 16 years.

(Source: Apple earnings release)

Indeed the trade war has had a horrible effect on Apple's results, especially in China, which accounts for about 18% of company revenue and where sales declined by 21% in Q1 and are down 25% YOY in the last six months.

That helped drive a 17% decline in iPhone revenue (still 54% of sales), and overall sales and EPS growth of -5% and -10%, respectively in Q1. Remember that Apple's reliance on the iPhone has long been a major risk that Wall Street has worried about, especially now that global smartphone sales growth has slowed to a crawl.

According to analyst firm IDC, smartphone growth is indeed going to be very slow in the future, with iOS expected to lose market share and lead to flat iPhone volumes over the next four years.

That highlights the big fundamental risk for Apple, which is that iPhone sales are not likely to rise much, if at all because the company has apparently maxed out on its ability to increase unit prices.

Regarding the big decline in iPhone sales here's what Tim Cook told analysts at the Q1 conference call regarding China iPhone sales.

In the iPhone space, we saw a better year-over-year performance in the last weeks of the quarter as compared to the full quarter or November and December, which was sort of a -- it appears to be the trough. I think there's a set of reasons for this. One, we made some price adjustments essentially backing out the weaker currency effect and then some. There's stimulus programs that the government has executed including -- and this happened in early April, VAT being reduced from 16% to 13%, so they've been aggressive in the stimulus side. Three, our trade-in and financing programs that we’ve implemented in our retail stores have been very well received there, and I'm happy with the results to date there. And then four, there's an improved trade dialog between the U.S. and China. And from our point of view, this has affected consumer confidence on the ground there in a positive way. And so, I think it's a set of all of these things and we certainly feel a lot better than we did 90 days ago." -Tim Cook emphasis added

Management's optimism about the rest of the year's iPhone sales in China are likely to prove overly bullish should a full-blown trade war break out and remain in place through most of 2019. And that's merely from declines in China sales. Here in the US Apple is also at high risk should we see 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports.

That's because, according to Bob Parker, an investment committee member at Quilvest Wealth Management, Apple is the most trade sensitive US company.

In the work we’ve done, Apple is actually the most sensitive company to conflict between the U.S. and China on trade...If you look at Apple, it is American technology, the product is produced in Chinese factories by a Taiwanese company and so it is right at the forefront of vulnerability to trade conflict.” - Bob Parker, CNBC interview (emphasis added)

The estimates of how badly 25% tariffs would hurt Apple vary. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) thinks such tariffs “could be materially demand destructive” and “Every $1bn of demand destruction could impact earnings by ~0.05.” BAC estimates that about 33% of US sales are at risk in the event of 25% tariffs.

Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) Katy Huberty crunched the numbers on such a “worst-case scenario" back in late 2018 and concluded that 25% tariffs, if effective for a full 12 months, could result in a 20% hit to earnings.

So how can I be bullish enough on Apple to own it and recommend it at a slightly lower price, when facing the prospects of a potential collapse of trade talks that could significantly hurt its 2019 and possibly 2020 results?

For one thing, there is a lot of uncertainty about just how badly 25% tariffs might hurt the company.

According to Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster,

If passed, we believe these tariffs could lower the profitability of Apple Watch and AirPods by 10-20%, resulting in just under a 1% negative impact on Apple’s profits in FY19.”

What's more, Mr. Munster agrees with me that any 25% tariffs would be temporary, given the strong negative economic effects they would have on both the US and China. Munster expects that in such a worst-case scenario (40% probability according to Goldman Sachs) the tariffs would go away within two years.

Two years of potentially much lower earnings would be a major reason for some investors to sell the stock, but that actually works in my favor. That's because my investment thesis in Apple, which I bought during the late 2018 correction, was based on three things, which a temporary trade war won't affect.

The first is the safety of Apple's dividend, which remains one of the most secure on Wall Street.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Apple 1.5% 23% 99 (very safe) 5 (very safe) 9 (SWAN) Safe level (by industry norms) NA 60% or less NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's both due to a very low payout ratio, supported by $60 billion in TTM free cash flow. That cash flow would take a hit in a worst-case scenario trade war, but thanks to Apple's fortress balance sheet, would remain bank-vault safe.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Apple NA 18.1 AA+ 3.1% 30% Safe Level 3 or less 8 or above BBB- or higher Below ROIC 8% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Gurufocus)

Apple's net cash position is $113 billion, and it enjoys one of the strongest credit ratings in America. That's what allowed it to borrow at an average interest rate that's 10 times below its return on invested capital.

(Source: Apple)

And we can't forget that should Apple shares plunge back to anywhere close to their late 2018 or early 2019 lows, that will only make the company's plans to become cash neutral (cash equals debt) even more accretive, thanks to the largest buyback program in history.

Apple's cash return totaled $27 billion in buybacks and dividends in Q1 2019 with $23.7 billion of that in repurchasing shares. That buyback program has resulted in a 7.2% share count reduction in the past 12 months. As part of its annual return program update, Apple's Board authorized another $75 billion in buybacks and a 5.5% dividend hike for 2019.

Now I know that many income investors, including myself, were very disappointed in Apple's paltry 5.5% payout hike but that might prove wise should the trade war investors worry about become reality. While today's share price doesn't make for great capital allocation, in terms of buybacks, shares becoming much cheaper for a prolonged period of time could result in Apple buying back over 10% of shares for the duration of the trade conflict (which would likely end at some point).

The only way Apple's thesis breaks from a trade war is if you expect a permanent 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports, which I consider a low probability risk. That's both because the 2020 election could bring in a Democratic president who could remove tariffs at the stroke of a pen, and the negative impacts on US growth would likely cause President Trump to strike a deal before the election even happens.

And in order for Apple's long-term growth to become permanently impaired, the company's sticky iOS ecosystem would have to collapse. A 2017 survey by marketing analyst firm Fluent found that 80% of US iPhone users plan to replace their existing phones with iPhones, with 70% of consumers not even considering switching to Android, because, according to 41% of respondents, switching ecosystems would be "too painful."

That powerful brand loyalty, when combined with a global iOS installed base of 1.4 billion devices, brings us to Apple's real long-term growth catalyst, which is services on which its gross margins are 64% (vs. 38% company-wide). In Q1 Apple hit 390 million paying subscribers (up 30 million in just one quarter) and generated $11.5 billion in service revenue (up 16.2% YOY).

Apple's recently unveiled Apple News+ (over 30 popular magazines and newspapers) plus Apple Arcade (over 100 games) are just two parts of its plans to achieve over 500 million monthly subscribers by 2020. Apple Card and Apple TV+ (which will include exclusive content) are also part of the company's plan to turn the largest device installed base in the world into a source of consistent and high margin recurring cash flow.

(Source: Motley Fool)

Not just is Apple still on track to achieve that 500 million subscriber goal (in Q1 2020 at this rate), but even Netflix (NFLX) ending the iTunes billing program in late 2018 didn't stop the company from posting its sixth straight quarter of 30 million subscriber adds.

In other words, the Apple long-term growth thesis remains firmly intact, as long as it can continue to keep its customer base loyal and execute on increasing its service offerings.

And as for dividend investors, once again its CFO Luca Maestri reiterated Apple's plans to remain a dividend growth stock, telling analysts at the conference call that "Going forward, we continue to plan for annual increases in dividends per share."

While 2019's 5.5% dividend hike might be disappointing, according to FactSet Research, analysts expect Apple's EPS growth over the next five years to be 11% CAGR, and the dividend is likely to grow at roughly the same rate as the bottom line over time.

While today's 1.5% yield isn't enough for me to personally recommend buying the stock, at a significantly higher yield (1.7% or above) a realistic double-digit dividend growth potential would make Apple a potentially attractive long-term income growth investment.

Boeing: A Cyclical Industrial Behemoth With A Wide And Cash-Rich Moat

Boeing has had a rough few months thanks to the 737 Max safety crisis (which has cost it $1 billion so far and caused management to suspend buybacks and pull 2019 guidance). And a trade war wouldn't help the company's stock price any, given that Air China, China Airlines, and China Cargo Airlines represent major customers for the company's jets. In fact, according to Business Insider, between 2014 and 2018 8% of total orders came from China and the company's current order book is 20% Chinese. Last year about 12% of revenue came from China, making Boeing one of the 50 most trade-sensitive US companies on Wall Street.

The worst-case scenario for Boeing would be that the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) would be able to gain significant market share that could permanently impair the company's future order growth from that major market.

The important thing to remember about Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is that they are a duopoly that basically splits the global commercial jet market between them. That's due to the incredibly wide moat nature of jet design, which is enormously complex, capital intensive and time-consuming.

For example, the typical new airframe takes eight to ten years to design (at a cost of $16 billion) while a new variant of an existing design takes about five years. The Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 both cost $10 billion to develop and the 787 Dreamliner, the first jet to be built largely using carbon fiber, took eight years and $32 billion to bring to market.

Due to monstrous costs of building jets, it generally takes decades of government subsidies to make a company a viable global competitor. For example, Airbus required $25 billion in total subsidies over 20 years before it became a consistently profitable company. Boeing didn't achieve financial viability until after WWII, after billions in government wartime contracts and strong DOD connections ensured it could survive over the long term.

Now it's certainly true that COMAC, having the backing of the Chinese government, might one day become a major third player in the world of commercial jets. However, we can't forget that safety is a huge concern, and despite the 737 safety scare, China's products are hardly known for a focus on quality or safety.

The average passenger jet flies for about 25 years, covering tens of millions of miles and costs as much as $350 million. Airlines are not likely to gamble on safety given the high stakes involved and regulatory approval is also not easy to obtain (about 4,000 documents required to obtain FAA regulatory clearance to fly).

There are also network effects to consider, which are a big reason the Boeing/Airbus duopoly is so strong. Airlines need to minimize maintenance costs, which is why they try to limit their airframes to a small number and generally pick just one jet provider. It's also why Boeing has a thriving service business that accounts for 17% of sales, 21% of operating earnings (the highest operating margins it has) and a rapidly growing backlog (7% growth in 2018 to $21 billion).

Basically, I'm not very worried about Boeing's long-term growth opportunity being permanently impacted by a full-blown China/US trade war. Like all worst-case scenarios, Boeing's thesis breaking is a low probability risk that shouldn't be ignored but should be mitigated by appropriate diversification and asset allocation (more on this in the conclusion).

In the case of Boeing the long-term thesis, still firmly intact despite the ongoing 737 Max drama, is based on three things in particular. The first is a bank vault safe dividend.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Boeing 2.2% 31% 99 (very safe) 5 (very safe) 11 (SWAN) Safe level (by industry norms) NA 60% or less NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

Just like Apple, Boeing's Simply Safe Dividend Safety Score (which has predicted 98% of dividend cuts since mid-2015) is 99 and one of the highest on Wall Street.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

And while Boeing may not ever become a dividend aristocrat (because it freezes payouts during recessions and costly airframe development cycles), the company's ability to rapidly grow its dividend over time is impressive. And with at least 33 consecutive years of paying uninterrupted dividends without a cut, income investors can rely on this blue chip for safe and consistent quarterly payments no matter what the stock price or general market is doing.

That's courtesy of a low payout ratio that helps support Boeing's 11/11 quality score on my proprietary scale, which looks at dividend safety, business model, and management quality.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Boeing 1.6 24.9 A 3.4% 64% Safe Level 3 or less 8 or above BBB- or higher Below ROIC 8% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Gurufocus)

Dividend safety is also backed up by a very strong balance sheet, with low net leverage, a very high interest coverage ratio, and an "A" credit rating that allows Boeing to borrow at just 3.4%, nearly 20 times less than its returns on invested capital.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

ROIC is a proxy for management quality. Think of it as a running total of how profitable a company is relative to all the debt and retained earnings it has used to grow the business over time. While Boeing is a cyclical business, where jet development cycles can cause ROIC to fluctuate over time, over the past decade Boeing's ROIC has not just consistently been in the double-digits (even during the Great Recession) but generally at least three times the 8% that's a rule of thumb for a well-run company.

In recent years operating margins have soared in jets as the company's development cycles have wound down and it's been able to scale up jet production and delivery.

(Source: Boeing)

That's what's allowed Boeing to return almost $50 billion to shareholders via buybacks ($35 billion) and $15 billion in dividends which have grown an impressive 180% over the last five years (and 20% in 2019 alone).

Yet during that five-year period, the company still invested $28 billion into R&D and capex to grow the business and go after what management believes to be an $8.1 trillion addressable market in the next 10 years.

(Source: 10-K)

35% of that growth market is in service/maintenance contracts, which at 14% operating margins, is the most profitable business the company has (commercial jet operating margins are 10% and 13% for military aircraft).

Over the next 20 years, management believes 43,000 commercial jets will be required, roughly doubling the global jet fleet. The 737 Max series is a major growth catalyst for Boeing, given that it has about 10% lower operating costs than the A321, its major rival from Airbus.

But what about the grounding of the 737 over the two recent crashes? That's certainly a concern given that about 40% of current operating profits and 2/3 of the backlog of nearly 6,000 planes are 737s. The company recently cut production from 52 to 42 per month, which might cause 2019 deliveries to be flat or slightly lower than 2018's record year. Morningstar estimates that Boeing's full costs from that safety scandal will total $2 billion or about double the costs to date (including litigation expenses).

The good news about the 737 is that the safety issues appear to be entirely software-based. The company has patched the software and its test pilots have logged over 230 flight hours over 135 test flights in recent weeks, and are reporting the issue appears fixed.

According to Reuters, Boeing has been telling its customers (mostly airlines) that it expects the FAA to certify the 737 safe to fly soon, possibly by mid-July. The company plans to immediately ramp up production back to 52 per month when that occurs. Over the long term, analysts expect monthly 737 production to hit a peak of 65.

And given that both Boeing and Airbus have approximately 7-year backlogs of jets on their books, there have been minimal cancellations because Boeing's overall track record for safety is very good, and Airbus couldn't deliver new orders for many years (partly due to a weaker supply chain and more constrained production capacity).

Ultimately I, and most analysts see the 737 safety scare as a temporary setback and not a thesis breaker. It's similar to the 787 safety scare back in 2013 when the 787 was grounded for four months due to lithium-ion battery pack related fires. Then too customers didn't cancel many orders, and today the 787 is fast becoming a cash minting machine for Boeing.

Does that mean that Boeing shareholders have clear skies ahead for the foreseeable future? Not necessarily. Other than the potential negative impact of the trade war (should talks break down), you can't forget that jet development cycles lead to cash flow volatility.

(Source: CNN, Boeing airshow presentation)

Boeing has long been considering a new jet, the 797, a mid-market, small twin-aisle jet that's designed to slot between the 787 and 737 and replace the 767.

According to Mike Delaney, Boeing's vice president of airplane development, the 797 is designed to carry 220-270 passengers, 5,200 miles and have about 45% lower operating costs compared to the A330. The jet was initially teased at the 2017 Paris airshow, and analysts expect it will receive the green light in 2019 or 2020 with initial deliveries slated for 2025.

Between 2025 and 2045 Boeing expects about 4,000 such jets to be sold worldwide, and thanks to its carbon fiber construction and lower operating costs, the company expects most of those to be 797s.

However, the risk here is that management's timeline or initial development budget might prove overly optimistic. The 787 ended up $8 billion over budget due to the complexity of dealing with carbon fiber. It's possible that Boeing has learned from those mistakes and 797 development will go far smoother, but investors need to be prepared for a lot to go wrong.

Commercial jets are the most complex moving machines humans have ever built, and the need for supreme safety, over a 25-year lifespan, means future airframe designs will cost what they cost and take as long as it requires for Boeing to get them right.

Those are the real things Boeing investors need to focus on, rather than overblown fears of a never-ending trade war or 737 safety scandal resulting in a wave of cancellations that permanently impairs the company's long-term earnings and dividend growth prospects.

And as I'll explain in the valuation/total return section, analysts currently expect Boeing to continue delivering very strong double-digit earnings and dividend growth in the coming years, making it a potentially excellent strong buy on any severe trade war-related freakout.

Broadcom: One of The Best Managed Chip Makers You Can Buy In A Trade War Crash

Due to the nature of global supply chains, the number of US companies that could be badly hurt by 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports is vast and includes many sectors.

(Source: FactSet Research, UBS)

But no sector is potentially more at risk than technology, especially semiconductor makers like Broadcom, which derives 52% of revenue from China.

As Quinn Bolton, senior semiconductor analyst at Needham, explains

Semiconductor suppliers have relatively high ‘ship-to’ revenue exposure to China...This high exposure to China puts the semiconductor sector at greater risk to the escalation in the U.S.-China trade war than many other segments of technology.” (emphasis added)

Broadcom has the 4th highest exposure to China, at least in terms of percentage of sales. What's more, as seen in the late 2018 crash, the company's share price can be extremely volatile at times, when Wall Street is worried about recession and or a downcycle for chip makers (as is occurring this year and not expected to abate until 2020 according to Texas Instruments).

And with shares rallying 36% from December 24th to their recent all-time high, many investors might be understandably worried about whether or not the stock is set to potentially give up most of if not all of those gains should trade talks collapse entirely.

And as if natural industry cyclicality (30% of sales from premium smartphones) and trade war fears weren't enough, there's also still elevated recession risk to keep in mind.

According to the Cleveland Federal Reserve, the 12-month recession probability (31% as of April 2019) is near its highest levels in a decade. While recent economic data continues to support continued growth in 2019 and possibly throughout 2020, there are plenty of near-term risks for Broadcom investors to keep in mind when deciding whether or not to invest hard-earned money into this company.

That's why I'm personally not buying shares right now, but have Broadcom as my #1 priority in the event of another market downturn, in terms of what I plan to buy for my retirement portfolio. What's my long-term investment thesis based on? Three things mainly, with the first being good dividend safety.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Broadcom 3.4% 42% 67 (safe) 4 (safe) 9 (SWAN) Safe level (by industry norms) NA 60% or less NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

Broadcom is targeting about 50% FCF payout over the long-term, and over the past year, they came in slightly below that, making for a safe dividend.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Broadcom 3.4 8.7 BBB- 5.0% 9% Safe Level 3 or less 8 or above BBB- or higher Below ROIC 8% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Gurufocus)

The reason Broadcom's dividend is merely safe and not very safe is due to its heightened debt levels following the 2018 $18.9 billion CA Tech acquisition. According to the Harvard Business Review, 70% to 90% of mergers fail to deliver long-term shareholder value, which explains why the stock was hammered when news of that acquisition came out.

M&A risks get heightened when a company makes a big debt-funded acquisition and for a company that's outside its circle of competence. In the case of CA Tech that's what Broadcom did, buying its first software company, in what some saw as a knee-jerk reaction to the Trump Administration killing the hostile takeover attempt of Qualcomm (QCOM).

However, while I agree that the company's debt levels being this high are not optimal, there are two important things to keep in mind.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

First, Broadcom's net leverage ratio is naturally volatile, due to its famous use of accretive acquisitions. Analysts expect the leverage ratio to come down significantly by the end of 2019.

As for Broadcom's very M&A-friendly business model, we need to remember that Broadcom isn't just any tech company.

(Source: investor presentation)

Broadcom, like many chip makers, has grown via strategic acquisitions, overseen by CEO Hock Tan, who I rate a 3/3 on management quality, due to his great track record on accretive acquisitions. Specifically, Broadcom buys someone for their #1 or #2 market share in a high margin business and then sells off lower margin and or slower-growing businesses.

(Source: YCharts)

It then puts its R&D muscle (over 22,000 patents and counting) behind the most lucrative opportunities which are why it's managed to deliver industry-leading cash flow and dividend growth rates. Also helping is some impressive economies of scale that helped drive adjusted gross margins to a record high of 71.4% in Q1 2019.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's not to say that investors should always expect such amazingly consistent and fast growth, given that this remains a cyclical industry, that's closely tied to the health of the electronics industry and global economy.

(Source: investor presentation)

However, given management's goal of a safe 50% FCF payout ratio over time, Broadcom shareholders can likely expect long-term payout growth to match that of FCF/share (which tracks earnings due to consistent EPS/FCF conversion ratios).

The reason I'm a big fan of the CA Tech deal is that despite being the first software acquisition it's ever done, management expects it to allow for long-term double-digit earnings and dividend growth.

(Source: Broadcom CA Tech acquisition fact sheet)

This is because CA Tech is a dominant player in mainframe software, which while a largely no-growth industry, is a very high margin source of recurring subscription cash flow. Basically, CA Tech means that 20% of revenue is now highly stable and non-cyclical. That's expected to help Broadcom achieve industry-leading growth rates in 2019, a year when most chip makers are expected to see their top and bottom lines fall.

2019 Revenue Growth: 18%

2019 Adjusted EPS growth: 13.6%

That guidance was initially given after Q4 earnings were released, but during the Q1 conference call CFO Tom Krause reiterated that call for double-digit earnings and cash flow growth.

Thanks to the changes Broadcom is making to CA Tech's business model (moving to software subscriptions over permanent licenses like what Microsoft did with Windows) the company expects CA Tech to become a much more profitable business in the future. What that means for income investors, according to its CFO is potentially 20+% FCF/share and dividend growth in 2019 and double-digits for several more years.

So when you do that math, you are going to come up with a number that’s north of 20% in terms of potential for dividend growth (for 2019).... So I think we have a good setup to continue to be able to drive the dividend well into the double digits over the next several years." - CFO Tom Krause (emphasis added)

That's some pretty bold claims from Broadcom's management. But the company's track record on execution is also very strong. In fact, in Q1 2019 they absolutely killed it on FCF, which is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth.

We generated over $2 billion in free cash flow in the quarter, which represented 39% growth on a year on year basis...Consistent with our capital return plan, we returned $4.6 billion to stockholders in the quarter including $1.1 billion of cash dividends and $3.5 billion of share repurchases and eliminations. We remain focused on returning approximately $12 billion to stockholders in fiscal 2019 via a combination of cash dividends and stock buybacks and eliminations, while maintaining our investment grade credit rating." - Tom Krause (emphasis added)

Is it any wonder that Broadcom's shares soared 5% after that blowout earnings quarter when FCF/share rose 41% YOY and the company reiterated plans to both repurchase shares aggressively while simultaneously deleveraging to retain its historical BBB- credit rating?

What about the long-term growth picture? Well, Broadcom is expected to be one of the biggest winners in the upcoming switch to 5G. That's because it's an industry leader in film bulk acoustic resonators (RF filters) for smartphone chips. While that growth market isn't expected to ramp up until after 2020, Broadcom's promising 5G future means yet another reason to be patient during temporary periods of stock weakness like what we might now be seeing.

Basically, Broadcom remains one of my favorite high-yield tech stocks because I consider its management, led by CEO Hock Tan (13 years as CEO of Avago/Broadcom and a background in both mechanical engineering and finance) to be the absolute best in the industry when it comes to M&A execution. That includes delivering on promised cost and revenue synergies that allow for such impressive and sustainable dividend growth.

And I'm not the only one impressed by Broadcom's record.

Here's Morningstar's Abhinav Davuluri with his take,

As a serial acquirer, Broadcom has seemingly perfected the process of purchasing semiconductor companies with best-of-breed products at attractive valuations, trimming noncore product lines to streamline the business, and ultimately driving nice cost synergies."

And here's Motley Fool's Ashraf Eassa with his assessment on Broadcom's management,

Broadcom is singularly adept at acquiring and integrating businesses in a way that undeniably creates shareholder value... Broadcom wouldn't be where it is today without a highly capable and focused management team at the helm. "

Why do I emphasize quality management so heavily? Two main reasons. First, shareholders are counting on management to adapt to any challenges that might come down the road, such as a full-blown China/US trade war. Having your money in the hands of proven operators like Tan and company helps give one confidence to buy when a stock is getting crushed because the chances of "this time being different" are small.

Also important is that quality management is more likely to deliver on long-term guidance, including boosting CA Tech's operating profits by 127% in the coming years, courtesy of $1.4 billion in planned cost-cutting. That means that this proven management team is now on track to have bought CA Tech for a dirt cheap 7.6 times future operating earnings. If they deliver on that, then it should silence all the critics who called into question the company's first software acquisition.

And we can't forget that, as long-term income growth investors, double-digit dividend growth, on top of an attractive yield of 3+% makes for one of the best low-risk opportunities you can find.

That's especially true if you buy not at fair value (as Broadcom is now) but wait for Wall Street to flip out over the company's risk profile. Broadcom's risks have basically remained the same for the past decade, and management has proven it can adapt to them with aplomb, enriching income investors along the way.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Strong Growth Potential Makes All 3 Great Buys At Fair Value or Better

What ultimately determines my retirement portfolio buys and article recommendations is a company's total return potential, which is based on the safe yield, long-term earnings/cash flow/dividend growth potential and valuation.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Earnings Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5-10 Years CAGR) Apple 1.5% 11.0% 12.5% 10.0% to 12.1% Boeing 2.2% 15.3% 17.5% 15.7% to 16.9% Broadcom 3.4% 11.2% 14.6% 13.8% to 15.0% S&P 500 1.8% 6.5% 8.3% 1% to 7%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

Broadcom is by far the most attractive company in terms of current yield. But what Apple and Boeing lack in current income they make up for with superior dividend safety (due to lower debt levels).

When it comes to long-term earnings growth (which dividends should track over time) all three companies are currently expected to have 11% or better, or roughly double the market's historical norm.

That implies strong, double-digit total return potential, assuming each company is currently at fair value. Unfortunately, thanks to very strong rallies in recent months, none of these dividend blue chips is trading at a necessarily attractive price right now. They might still beat the market, given that Morningstar's 2019 long-term return forecast survey found most asset managers expect just 1% to 7% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the next five to 10 years.

But that's why I'm writing this article now, ahead of a potential trade war freakout, which could easily cause all three companies to trade at far more attractive prices.

There are dozens of ways to value a company, (P/E ratio, PEG ratio, P/BV, DCF, dividend yield, etc.) and none is 100% correct on its own. This is why I like to look at several approaches to minimize the risks of overpaying for a company.

Company Forward P/E Ratio 5-Year Average Forward P/E Ratio Potential Discount To Fair Value Apple 17.2 14.2 -21% Boeing 21.4 17.5 -22% Broadcom 13.3 12.5 -6%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The most popular approach is the P/E ratio. From that perspective, all three companies are trading at historically elevated levels, with Boeing the most potentially overvalued and Broadcom the least.

My favorite blue-chip valuation method, and what I use for my own portfolio, is dividend yield theory or DYT. This has been the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. DYT, which compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, has been the only approach IQT has used for 52 years, and only on blue chips, to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any US investing newsletter. Basically, DYT is the most effective long-term valuation approach I've yet found, which is why it's at the heart of my retirement portfolio's strategy and drives many of my article recommendations.

DYT merely compares a company's yield to its historical norm because, assuming the business model remains relatively stable over time, yields, like most valuation metrics, tend to revert to historical levels that approximate fair value.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-10 Year Valuation Boost (CAGR) Apple 1.5% 1.7% -11% -12% -1.3% to -2.5% Boeing 2.2% 2.4% -8% -9% -0.9% to -1.9% Broadcom 3.4% 3.3% 2% 2% 0.2% to 0.4%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, F.A.S.T. Graphs, management guidance, Moneychimp)

DYT estimates that Broadcom is about fair value, while Apple and Boeing are indeed overvalued, but less so than the historical P/E ratio comparison. If analysts are right about each company's future growth rates (I consider the growth forecasts reasonable) then even buying at slight premiums to intrinsic value should lead to good long-term returns.

Of course, the less you pay the better your future returns will be, which is why I am such a fan of buying blue-chip dividend growth stocks like these opportunistically (like in the middle of a trade war freakout). One final valuation approach I like to use is Morningstar's DCF estimates.

Morningstar analysts are industry experts whose conservative growth estimates typically represent the lowest a company's intrinsic value might be. In other words, if Morningstar says a blue chip is fair value or better, you can buy with a large amount of confidence that you're very unlikely to be overpaying.

Company Current Price Estimated Fair Value Moat Management Quality Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Apple $208.48 $200 (uncertainty high) narrow (stable trend) standard (good) -4% -0.4% to -0.8% Boeing $371.6 $333 NA NA -10% -1.1% to -2.1% Broadcom $311.57 $300 (uncertainty medium) narrow (stable) standard -4% -0.4% to -0.8%

(Source: Morningstar) -note certain fundamental analysis unavailable for Boing as Morningstar transitions that company to a new analyst

Morningstar's fair value estimates are roughly in line with DYT and show Apple and Broadcom near fair value with Boeing still a ways off before it's a particularly attractive buy. For my recommendations, I like to average DYT and Morningstar, to get what I consider a reasonable valuation estimate for long-term investors to use.

Company Fair Value Estimate (DYT) Fair Value Estimate (Morningstar DCF) Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Apple $181 $200 $191 -8% Boeing $343 $333 $338 -10% Broadcom $321 $300 $311 0%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar, Dividend Yield Theory)

That approach yields Broadcom being fairly valued, with Apple and Boeing being slightly rich. Thus under my personal blue-chip valuation scale Broadcom is the only "buy" right now. But don't forget that the entire point of this article was to highlight three great trade-sensitive stocks that might fall fast and hard during a trade war freakout, and thus potentially make for great opportunistic buys for your diversified dividend growth portfolio.

Bottom Line: Be Ready To Take Advantage Of Temporary Market Mayhem With These 3 Trade Sensitive Dividend Growth Blue Chips

Don't get me wrong, I'm no fan of the trade war, and sincerely hope that the latest tariff threats are indeed a bargaining tactic meant to quickly reach a final resolution. Let me be very clear that I'm not necessarily predicting that Apple, Boeing or Broadcom is about to go over a cliff, and see their share prices decimated.

But good long-term investing is about being prepared to anything, and should the US/China trade talks break down entirely in the coming week, then these three dividend blue chips could soon trade at significant discounts to fair value.

That could create a great opportunity for long-term value investors who have the time and patience to wait out the likely short-term hits to each company's fundamentals. The essence of contrarian value investing is the idea that worst-case scenarios are rare, and that any trade war would eventually end.

I remain confident that Apple, Boeing, and Broadcom have sufficiently strong business models and financial resources to ride out any future trade war/economic storm, and will deliver double-digit long-term earnings and dividend growth, as well as market-beating total returns.

So I recommend that investors interested in these three companies watch them closely in the coming days and weeks, to potentially start or add to positions at fair value or better. Just remember that good investing always involves appropriate risk management, which is why I only recommend any dividend stock as part of a diversified and well-constructed portfolio, using the following risk management rules of thumb.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.