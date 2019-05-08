Appian: The Long-Term Growth Story Is Intact

The company has lowered its FY2019 revenue guidance; however, a deeper dive into the story reveals that the company is on track for its long-term strategy.

Looking at Appian’s growth story so far, we see rising software revenue, a healthy balance sheet and returning customers.

Digital transformation is striking all industry types, causing low code development platforms to be in strong demand.

Introduction

Appian (APPN) is a small cap cloud computing company that sells platform as a service for building enterprise applications. Its primary targets are business process management and low code development.

The software and services offered by Appian place the company strongly in the Digital Transformation initiative that is widely adopted among organizations.

Appian reported Q1 results with $59.9 million in revenue in comparison with $51.7 million from Q1 last year. Further, the company updated its FY2019 revenue guidance. These results of missed estimates by 0.17% and updated guidance resulted in the stock going down 10%.

This article will cover the growing need for low code development and Appian's growth in this space. Further, the investment thesis will talk about Q1 performance, its significance in Appian's long-term strategy and how the drop represents a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Why low code development?

Low-code development platform is software as a service that provides an environment programmers can use to create application software through graphical user interfaces and configuration instead of traditional computer programming. This comes of high value at a time when every major organization is trying to increase its digital footprint and provide added convenience to its customers.

Resource Constraint

Conventional enterprise application development processes require large number of skilled software developers, testers and support staff. Supply of DevOps staff remains limited. With the abundance of IT platforms and services, it is also getting difficult to hire resources with specific skill set. Low code development provides an opportunity to achieve the digital wins without having to hire a large team. Moreover, low code development is about 20 times faster than conventional methods (Source - Forrester Study)

It is noteworthy to mention that low code development is gaining traction among university students as a way to bridge the skills gap that is seen in the industry today.

2. Legacy Systems

Legacy enterprise systems, platforms and applications are a major concern for organizations. Due to the nature of their design and deployment, it is really difficult to transition out of them. Moreover, they still hold valuable transaction data that is required for day-to-day operations. Most often, the legacy systems are unable to provide metrics for business to make data-driven decisions.

The older the technology, the fewer people have the working knowledge of its internal workings, hence the maintenance requirement (patching, upgrades, vulnerability management) becomes more and more expensive. This makes cyber security a challenge with legacy systems. Low code platforms help tackle the security aspects of the platform in an easier manner. One of Appian’s top selling use cases is to be able to transform legacy apps into cloud-based, data-driven tools that can help the business achieve better efficiency.

During Q1 conference call, Appian's leadership reported that more companies are choosing Appian to modernize legacy systems and launch new systems that realize great customer service and differentiate themselves from their competition.

3. Digital Transformation

Digital transformation is a major initiative by organizations of all types today. Organizations are trying to digitally enhance their services to win consumer loyalty. Low Code platforms make this transformation easier and less expensive.

84% of firms with highest enterprise IT requirements and using low code development platforms are seeing the return on their investment. A recent Forbes article reported that ”Global low code development platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Below are the list of areas where companies are investing to digitally transform their businesses:

Digital transformation can surely happen without low code development platforms. There are several companies that provide solutions to one or more of the above areas (Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW), Okta (OKTA), CyberArk Software (CYBR), Atlassian (TEAM), etc.) However, due to the reasons mentioned in (1) and (2), low code development is a key facilitator for enterprise digital transformation.

Investment Thesis

Why Customers Choose Appian

Appian has been rated as one of the Best Low Code Platforms by renowned technology reviewers (pcmag)

It is known from the company’s conference calls that the main reasons why customers choose Appian over its competitors are:

Ease of use: The platform is easy to use to build desired outcomes. Rapid deployment time: Appian’s money back guarantee to have an enterprise application deployed in 8 weeks or less has been a key marketing initiative in showcasing its rapid deployment capabilities. The company believes that this guarantee is a key differentiator in competitive deals. Multi Channel Access: Appian’s patent-pending SAIL technology allows customers to design once and have their application work natively and as expected on virtually any device.

Healthy Balance Sheet

From the balance sheet, we can see $191.7 million in current assets and $132.9 million in current liabilities. This gives us a current ratio of 1.45. At December 31, 2018, Appian had no outstanding debt.

It is noteworthy to mention that $100 million in Current Liabilities comes from Deferred Revenue.

Institutional Ownership

Institutional Ownership in Appian has been increasing in March 2019 which is encouraging for investors.

The Numbers

Appian has seen strong revenue growth since 2014.

From the chart below, it is evident that Software revenue has started constituting a larger percentage of its revenue mix since 2016. This is consistent with the company's long-term strategy. Appian wants to leverage partners like Deloitte, KPMG and PwC to perform the professional services and refer new customers to Appian for their software business.

In Q1 2019, Appian reported software revenue to be $33.59 million, representing a 32% increase compared to $25.49 million from Q1 2018.

The subscription revenue has seen strong growth in the past year and this portion of the business has very high gross margins ~90%

As of December 31, 2018, Appian had 436 customers in a wide variety of industries. Appian’s customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations.

Based on the number of customers in 2016, 2017 and 2018, I calculate a metric “revenue/customer”. The projected revenue for 2019 and 2020 come from Thomas Reuters.

Appian’s software business is designed to generate recurring revenue from existing customers through expansion of offered services. This is seen from the customer cohort chart below. This validates the increase in revenue/customer in the coming years.

Appian is still in its early growth stage. Hence it is not possible to do analysis with FCF, EBITDA or Net Income. Top line revenue growth is the only tool at our disposal to value the company. The recent pullback has brought the P/S ratio at 8.6x, which makes it an attractive entry point. Below is a list of other players that provide services essential in the Digital Transformation era.

The listed companies below do not necessarily offer the same services as Appian, but the idea is to show that Appian is trading at a low multiple of its sales in comparison with these players that are experiencing growth due to enterprise transformation.

Recent Drop

Appian announced its Q1 earnings after the market on May 3, with the leadership lowering its revenue guidance for FY2019. From the Q1 conference call, I gather the following data points which resulted in the sharp drop in Appian's stock price:

Professional Services Revenue was lower in Q1 2019 in comparison with Q1 2018 due to increased partner involvement than expected Partners are bringing more software customers to Appian's platform, thereby resulting in higher software revenue. 63% of new customers in Q1 were being brought in by partners. Professional Services Revenue expected to remain flat YoY at $100 million and have an approximate 25% gross margin

As a company, Appian initially mobilized professional services to strategize and execute the deployment of applications on its platform. The company has now partnered with professional services organizations like KPMG, PwC and Deloitte to provide these services and refer customers to use the Appian platform. Growth in software sales is a positive sign that the strategy is working.

The reduced Q1 professional services revenue and the guidance for this segment in FY2019 may look like bad news in the short term. However, this is in line with the long-term strategy of the company.

The Risks

1. Competition

It is worth mentioning that there are several competitors for Appian in the low code development space. At present, the capabilities offered by Appian are industry-leading and well rated by popular technology reviewers. However, the markets for low-code development platforms, business process management, case management software and custom software are highly competitive, rapidly evolving and has relatively low barriers to entry.

2. Economic Downturn

Poor economy will be bad news for Appian. Though digital transformation is a major priority for organizations today, an economic downturn in the near future may result in companies spending less on IT Transformations, legacy app migrations, etc. This would likely result in lower adoption of the low code platform.

3. Revenue Concentration

10% of Appian’s subscription customers spent more than $1 million in 2018. Hence, loss of one or more of its significant customers may cause the revenue to decline significantly.

In addition, due to Appian’s dependence on a limited number of customers, the company faces a concentration of credit risk. In FY2018, one customer accounted for 6.4% of its accounts receivable. In the case of insolvency by one of Appian’s significant customers, accounts receivable with respect to that customer might not be collectible in time, thereby affecting Appian’s financial system.

Conclusion

Appian's stock has dropped due to its lowered revenue guidance for FY2019. However, taking a deeper look at the company’s strategy, the reduced revenue from the professional services segment is in line with the long-term story. Digital Transformation is a major undertaking by organizations of all sizes today and Appian's low code cloud platform, its expanding customer base and its ability to increase revenue from existing customers put the company at a great position to benefit from this trend. Hence, I recommend Appian to investors with a 2-3 year investment horizon.

