Gold Weekly: Supported By U.S. Jobs Report's Dovish Interpretation

We remain negative on the dollar and positive on GLDM in the near term.

GLDM rebounded at the end of last week following the US jobs report.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report.

We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM) because we think that is the best pure-play ETF to assert exposure to spot gold prices.

GLDM came under downward pressure in the first part of last week due to the hawkish interpretation of the May 1 FOMC meeting, before recovering on Friday following the US jobs report for April.

Source: TradingView

Investment thesis

We continue to believe that the dollar will come under downward pressure in the course of May because inflation is subdued and the Fed will continue to guide the market toward a patient attitude about its hiking cycle, which has been in pause since last December.

As a result, we think that GLDM is ripe for a rebound in the course of May after falling for a third month in a row in April.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Speculators lifted their net long position in Comex gold by 90 tonnes (+77%) between April 23 and April 30, according to the latest Commitments of Traders data. This was essentially the result of short-covering (88 tonnes). Over April 23-30, the gold spot price edged ~1% higher.

Still, speculators reduced their net long position in Comex gold by 88 tonnes in April, which was driven by a combination of long liquidation (51 tonnes) and short-selling (37 tonnes). In April, the gold spot price edged 0.4% lower.

As of April 30, the net spec length in Comex gold was at 15% of its open interest, versus a year-to-date average of 20% and a 2018 average of 17%.

We think that gold spot prices have remained resilient in spite of the notable wave of speculative selling since mid-February. This suggests the presence of offsetting buying pressure elsewhere from the market, especially central banks, which lifted their gold buying by 7% YoY in Q1, according to the WGC.

Source: John Reade’s tweet

A bit of color from the WGC:

Central banks bought 145.5t of gold, the largest Q1 increase in global reserves since 2013. Diversification and a desire for safe, liquid assets were the main drivers of buying here.



Russia was again the largest buyer, adding 55.3t in Q1. This brought gold reserves to 2,168.3t (19% of total reserves). Russia bought 274.3t in 2018 - the fourth consecutive year of +200t increases – while drastically reducing its US Treasury holdings, as part of its ‘de-dollarisation’ drive.



China reported net purchases of 33t in Q1, having begun buying gold again in December after a 25 month pause. Monthly net purchases by the PBOC have averaged 11t over the last four months. Total gold reserves now stand at 1,885.5t, less than 3% of total reserves.

Numerous other central banks also made significant increases to their gold reserves in Q1, including:

Ecuador (+10.6t), which bought gold for the first time since 2014;

Turkey (+40.1t), which continued its programme of gold accumulation started in 2018;

India (+8.4t), which started to buy gold again last year following a nine-year pause;

Kazakhstan (+11.2t);

Qatar (+9.4t); and

Colombia (+6.1t).

Implications for GLDM: Even though net long speculative positions in Comex gold continue to decline, the gold spot price is likely to remain resilient, thanks to other buying forces in the market. As a result, GLDM should experience only modest downward pressure from here.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors were net sellers for a third week in a row last week, to the tune of 10 tonnes. ETF investors sold around 48 tonnes of gold in April, marking the largest monthly pace of selling since June 2018.

Last week, gold ETF outflows came principally from SPDR GLD, showing a net outflow of ~6 tonnes. GLDM posted a marginal net outflow of 0.3 tonnes.

Given the continued increase in risk-taking appetite and the low-volatility environment, investors preferred to remain overweight equities, thereby overlooking safe haven assets like gold. The remarkable capability of the US stock market to hit an all-time high after experiencing a 20%+ sell-off late in 2018 also shifts investor preference toward more risk. As “buying the dips” has proven to be the only game in town as far as US equities are concerned, investors do not feel the need to diversify their portfolios with gold.

Implications for GLDM: This friendly risk environment should elicit further negative gold ETF flows. Gold ETF selling should push gold spot prices lower (all else being equal), which, in turn, should reduce the value of GLDM.

GLDM saved by the April US jobs report

Source: TradingView

While the hawkish interpretation of the May 1 FOMC meeting pushed GLDM lower in the first part of last week (for more details, please see "Has The Fed Undermined Our Bullish GLDM Call?" May 5, 2019), the release of the US jobs report for April on May 3 triggered a rebound in GLDM, as the chart above shows.

Here is a recap of the April jobs report:

Source: Bloomberg

Although US jobs numbers came in stronger than expected, the direction of the dollar was mainly dependent on inflation dynamics because investors understand that the main factor making the Fed reluctant to continue its hiking cycle is subdued inflation. In other words, the Fed feels comfortable with the idea of running the US employment a little bit “hot” to elicit inflation pressure, in light of the Phillips curve.

As a result, investors focused their attention on average hourly gains, which came in weaker than expected (0.2% MoM and 3.2% YoY vs. 0.3%e MoM and 3.3%e YoY). This prompted the market to think that the Fed will remain its patient attitude, thereby pushing the dollar lower.

Given the negative correlation between GLDM and the dollar (i.e., weaker dollar = strong gold demand in USD terms, all else being equal), GLDM managed to rebound well.

Conclusion

Although GLDM’s performance last week was mixed, we think that the current subdued inflation environment will prompt the Fed to remain on the dovish side for longer, which should eventually exert downward pressure on the dollar. Unless inflation data surprises to the upside in the near term, we think that the fund will move higher in the coming weeks.

For investors curious about GLDM

GLDM seeks to track the performance of spot gold prices. It is directly impacted by the moves in spot gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

By using a physically based methodology, GLDM prevents investors from being hurt from gold prices in contango, i.e., when the forward price is superior to the spot price (normal structure in a commodity market).

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18% among its peers. Its older brother, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), has an expensive ratio of 0.50%.

GLDM is suitable for investors who find inconvenient to store physical gold in a safe but want an exposure to the yellow metal's price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.