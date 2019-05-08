Alamos Gold: Better Than Many This Reporting Season

All major catalysts are planned for 2020, so the stock needs near-term support from gold prices to have more upside after the recent pullback.

Unlike many gold miners’ reports this earnings season, Alamos Gold's (AGI) first-quarter report was a decent one. The company reported production of 125,300 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $957 per ounce. With these results, Alamos Gold remains fully on track to reach its full-year production guidance of 480,000–520,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $920-960 per ounce.

From a financial point of view, the company remains in good shape. The cash position decreased from $206 million to $181 million as the company spent about $11 million on the share repurchase program, and its capex spending outpaced operating cash flow. However, Alamos Gold remains favorably positioned to continue current capital spending programs, including construction activities at Kirazli mine which is set to deliver initial production in late 2020.

Another potential positive catalyst for 2020 is the expansion of the lower mine at Young-Davidson, which is expected to drive strong free cash flow growth in the second half of 2020. Currently, Young-Davidson’s cost performance is sub-optimal (note the El Chanate ceased mining operations in October 2018):

Source: Alamos Gold Q1 report

The problem for Alamos Gold as a stock right now is that developments at Kirazli and Young-Davidson will happen in the second half of 2020, which is more than one year away from now. While the stock market is forward-looking, it also needs nearer-term catalysts to support the share price. Alamos Gold's shares are up almost 25% year to date despite the recent pullback, but the reason for this performance is the low base – the stock had a horrible fourth quarter of 2018. With roughly flat production planned for 2019, Alamos Gold's shares will likely need some help from gold prices to continue the upside trend which started back in January 2019. The slide from the recent presentation highlights the fact that there are no big catalysts expected this year:

Source: Alamos Gold presentation

I believe that the company is favorably positioned in the longer term. The absence of debt and the possession of sufficient capital for the ongoing projects are major strengths of Alamos Gold. With some help from the gold prices, the stock should be able to return to the $5.00-5.50 level seen earlier this year. Some investors may consider Turkish projects (Kirazli, as well as Agi Dagi and Camyurt) risky, but I’d argue that miners did not have material problems in the country in recent years despite currency fluctuations and somewhat heated political climate.

Right now, the stock is trying to gain ground above $4.50 which is good for near-term upside momentum. Longer-term, investors will have to wait until real big catalysts start coming in 2020, which means that gold price fluctuations will have a big impact on Alamos Gold's share prices. Having read a number of gold miners’ earnings reports this earnings season, I’m a bit surprised that the company's shares did not receive increased support as Alamos Gold looks materially better in comparison with many. Perhaps, a general investor fatigue with poor results of the gold mining sector is playing a role here. Anyway, the future looks promising for Alamos Gold, so stay tuned!

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.