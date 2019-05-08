Marathon Oil: A Few Thoughts On Q1

However, the quarterly cash flow of the company was firm, though not solid enough to remain levered FCF-positive. LTM FCF is still well above zero.

Marathon Oil (MRO), the US-focused E&P company, published its Q1 earnings on May 1. The firm beat on adjusted EPS but missed on revenue. According to the data presented by Seeking Alpha, it was the third quarterly EPS surprise in a row. Proactive cost management and tax benefits helped MRO to bolster the bottom line, while the revenue miss was not coincidental, as WTI price was not particularly favorable. However, investors should not overlook that quarterly operating profit plummeted to $71 million from $572 million in 1Q18, mostly because of the weaker top line. The second matter that deserves attention is that the company turned levered FCF-negative in Q1.

I remain cautiously optimistic on the stock price movement with a bit of skepticism, as in my view, the key catalyst, the West Texas Intermediate price, might remain under pressure for some time. WTI tumbled towards $60 per barrel amid revived trade war concerns and Saudi Arabia's intention to meet Asian demand with additional cargoes. However, it is unlikely that this move will lead to long-lasting oversupply. Next OPEC meeting scheduled to be held on June 25 might clarify if the members are still ready to stick to the production curbs to support Brent and WTI. Hence, the stock price movement of E&P companies in the second half of the year is to a certain extent dependent on the outcome of the event.

If we look at the income statement of Marathon Oil attentively, we will immediately notice that EBIT (or income from operations) plummeted in the first quarter to only $71 million. But surprisingly, though quite faint compared to 4Q18 ($390 million) and 1Q18 ($356 million), GAAP net profit was well above EBIT and equaled $174 million. So apparently, taxes hugely distorted the figure. The firm clarified that 1Q19 tax rate was impacted by "$126MM U.S. benefit from 2010-2011 Federal Tax Audit and $18MM non-cash deferred tax benefit from U.K. restructuring" (see footnotes on p. 10 of Investor packet). As a result, consolidated effective tax expense rate excluding Libya was (544) %. The tax was not the only matter that substantially distorted the bottom line. Apart from that, unrealized loss on derivative instruments also significantly skewed GAAP earnings. In sum, adjusted net income, which still reflected the effect of tax benefit, but was purified from one-off items, amounted to $256 million and was the highest compared to all four quarters of FY18.

Though revenue and EBIT were hammered by WTI price, production remained firm. Despite weather-related hindrances mentioned in the news release, the company managed to increase total production in the United States and Equatorial Guinea to 203 kboepd, 6% from 1Q18; production in the US jumped 11%. Bakken and Eagle Ford remain the essential output drivers. What is more, this year total production will climb 10% higher from the 2018 level, as the firm reiterated its previously posted guidance. Importantly, while output comes up, costs are headed lower. MRO reduced US production costs by 12% from 1Q18 to $5.21/bbl. Spending in Equatorial Guinea was also fairly low, only $6.2 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Focus on FCF

In Q1, due to weaker net CFFO, in turn, caused by lower GAAP net income, Marathon turned FCF-negative. Yet, in the news release, the company announced that its organic FCF equaled $80 million after the dividend. So investors should pay attention to the methodology that MRO uses in its calculations. As a reminder, it excludes the impact of working capital and a few other items. The contribution of those items was substantial; for instance, total changes in working capital amounted to $ (157) million. I reckon it is worth adjusting the figure reported by the firm using a traditional definition of levered FCF, or GAAP (or IFRS if we analyze a non-US company) net operating cash flow minus additions to PP&E reported on the CFS. In Q1, Marathon Oil generated $515 million in net operating cash flow (adjusted for working capital), while invested $615 million in PP&E and turned levered FCF-negative. The operating cash flow of the company is still considerably above both GAAP and adjusted net income, and I indeed praise that. Yet, its FCF (net CFFO minus capex) is below the profit, which is slightly disappointing, as I prefer to see FCF higher than the net result. Nevertheless, despite the temporary weakness, Marathon's trailing twelve months FCF is still positive, equals $394 million, while FCF yield is ~3%.

A brief update on valuation

In the peer group that I used in the previous article, only five companies have positive trailing twelve months EPS; they are MRO, PXD, CXO, CHK, and CLR. Hess (HES) and Noble Energy (NBL) are, unfortunately, loss-making.

Data by YCharts

On a P/E basis, Marathon Oil looks slightly undervalued compared to peers, while CHK is clearly underappreciated by the market, which remains cautious concerned by Chesapeake's immense debt. Its earnings yield of 29% might look like a clear signal for value-focused investors.

Data by YCharts

With earnings yield adjusted for the impact of leverage (or EBIT/EV), CHK again looks like a bargain, as its yield is 9.5%, the highest in the compiled group of comparable companies. Nevertheless, it is not as spectacular as it was when calculated on the market capitalization and GAAP after-tax profit basis.

Own creation. Total debt, cash, and production figures of CHK were taken from 2018 Form 10-K.

According to EV/Total proved reserves, MRO is trading at a discount to peers. Its ratio equals 13.7x, while the group average is 16.5x. Chesapeake and Noble Energy are underappreciated. Yet, EV/Production does not indicate that MRO is imperfectly priced, as the average in the peer group is 76.2x, while Marathon has 86.5x. In this case, Chesapeake and Noble Energy are again massively undervalued.

P/B of 1x is a clear hint that Marathon Oil is not adequately priced at the moment, as all the peers have higher multiples.

Data by YCharts

CHK has a negative net worth, and it is not possible to calculate a meaningful Price/Book.

I also highly rate its balance sheet power. In the group comprised of 7 companies, MRO is in third place with ~$1 billion in C&CA.

Final thoughts

One of Marathon's merits that investors should bear in mind is the share repurchase program, which was introduced to return excess cash to shareholders. This year buybacks will continue, as $750 million "remains on current authorization." So, I anticipate the buyback will spur positive stock price movement for a short period.

From the dividend investing perspective, MRO that yields 1.27% is certainly not the best choice; there are a plethora of better options on the market like ExxonMobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) or even Vermilion Energy (VET), which pump cash into the coffers of shareholders with sizeable 4.3%, 6% and 9%, dividend yields, respectively.

Data by YCharts

However, I believe MRO has not depleted its potential yet, and moderate upward share price movement is possible. Indeed, there is no need to explain that the stock mirrors the oscillations of WTI price, and sentiment of the commodities market is vital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.