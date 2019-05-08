It's Time To Buy Energy

DBE is basically just a basket of 3 commodities: crude, gasoline, and distillate. Each of these commodities is bullish.

Energy has pulled back due to two bearish weeks of inventory statistics, but these prints will probably be short-lived.

Over the last two weeks, the energy complex has seen a moderate pullback with flat price WTI crude falling by 7%. This decline in flat price has been driven by a variety of different factors across the fundamental spectrum which at first glance may seem to be bearish. However, as we’ll see in this article, the overall fundamental theme remains bullish, and the current pullback in energy represents an excellent buy.

In this analysis, I will hone in on the Invesco DB Energy ETF (DBE). This ETF tracks the DBIQ Optimum Yield Energy index, which is essentially an index that maximizes positive roll yield and minimize negative roll yield across the major energy commodities. When an investor purchases DBE, they are holding a basket of futures - the vast majority of which are crude oil, gasoline, and distillate. As we’ll discuss in this piece, each of these commodities is bullish at the moment, which means that the current pullback in prices represents an excellent time to buy.

Crude Oil

The basic fundamental picture of crude oil (and indeed any commodity) boils down to three things: supply, demand, and the balance between these variables. On the supply side, the United States has seen incredibly strong production, which has just continued to grow.

As I read the latest EIA’s short-term energy outlook, I was struck by the fact that production is forecast to continue without really letting up for quite some time. In fact, if you examine the long-term EIA forecast, it is estimated that crude production will increase through at least 2023. In other words, from a supply and demand perspective, production is a bearish factor in crude oil for many years to come in all likelihood.

Not all supply factors are bearish for crude oil, however, in that this year has seen historically low imports.

Starting in late January, we witnessed a historic meltdown in the imports of crude oil, in which the weekly reading provided by the EIA came in below the 5-year average in almost every single week. This decline in imports was broad-reaching in that we witnessed decreases from most every trading partner throughout this year, with gains of recovery only recently seen.

Seen from a percentage basis, we can make a few statements regarding crude supply...

... the first of which is that Canadian imports continue to grow, despite all of the ongoing logistics issues regarding production and takeaway capacity. The other thing we can say about imports is that throughout this year, we have seen a constant erosion in the diversity of the average barrel. In other words, our crude is being sourced more and more from a smaller handful of suppliers on average. Regardless, imports are a bullish factor in that as they have decreased, we have seen fewer barrels meet demand, and I believe weak imports has been the primary swing factor of the supply and demand balance.

From the demand perspective of crude oil, we have seen crude runs surprisingly weak since the product overhang started.

From a utilization perspective, this year has witnessed weak runs, which would be bearish when taken in isolation. However, when you factor in the product situation and seasonal factors (which we’ll discuss in a bit), refining utilization is poised to switch from the bearish factor we’ve seen into full bullishness.

Exports have remained strong this year. We have seen month after month of gains in exports for the last few years in a climb which is likely to continue as long as the Brent-WTI spread remains wide.

When we examine the destination of these barrels, we see some noteworthy trends which need to be kept in mind.

The first of which is that Asian demand remains strong, despite the trade war talks and exchange of salvos. It is likely to remain a primary destination from barrels as long as China doesn’t substantially touch the economics of the movement through tariffs. The next thing to note is that the baseload European demand has remained largely unchanged, which means that should any Asian geopolitical issues surface, we do have a viable market for exports just across the pond. Exports remain a bullish factor for the price of crude oil and will remain so as long as the Brent-WTI spread continued to be wide.

Gasoline

The gasoline situation can be summarized in two charts, the first of which is the year-to-date balance in inventories.

This chart speaks for itself: demand for gasoline is incredibly strong, and inventories have fallen the most on a year-to-date basis that we’ve ever seen. Seen from the 5-year range perspective, it can clearly be seen that we are in undersupply territory.

The basic story for gasoline to run with is this: demand is strong, stocks are falling, and refining yield is going to need to increase to meet this demand. And the cherry on the top is that we are entering summer driving season, or the period in which gasoline demand is heightened for the year. This means that gasoline is bullish and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

Distillate

The final major commodity which DBE holds is distillate. Distillate is having a rather tame year when seen from a year-to-date balance perspective, with inventories not falling nearly as strongly as in most prior years.

However, when we observe the 5-year range, we can see that distillate is undersupplied and continues to be so throughout the entire year to this point.

What is noteworthy to me is that this situation appears to be coming to a head in that imports have remained weak, while exports have gained in strength.

These twin forces indicate that we are likely to see bullishness remain in the distillate market.

Putting it all together

90% of DBE’s holdings can be reduced to three things: crude oil, gasoline, and distillate futures. Each of these is bullish right now from a fundamental standpoint. This fundamental bullishness indicates that DBE is an excellent buy due to the pullback in price. The recent drop in the flat price of energy futures represents an excellent opportunity to buy into an existing, fundamentally supported trend.

