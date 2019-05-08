Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: April Update

I’m sad to see the month of April go. Without a doubt, this was one of the best months, if not the very best, that my portfolio has ever had. In this piece, I’ll be breaking down my monthly trades, my monthly dividend income, and my portfolio’s current weightings for those who’re interested.

So, let’s cut to the chase and get into some of the numbers.

During the month of April, my portfolio generated total returns of 4.65%. During this same period of time, the S&P 500 returned ~3.15%.

My year-to-date returns at the end of April was 17.35%. That’s compared to the ~16.65% that the S&P returned during that same 4-month period.

During April, my passive income grew 22.2% y/y. That was in line with expectations. Barring major trading activity that I don’t expect to see, I should be on track for ~20% dividend income growth during 2019.

That’s all organic passive income growth. I haven’t added money to my accounts in years. On the contrary, I’ve made a handful of significant withdrawals to pay for my wife’s tuition (more on this later). Because I knew I wouldn’t be adding new money anytime soon a few years back, I decided to take a more active role in my dividend growth. I’m not only familiar with options trading, but also I am well-versed in value investing principles. So, I’ve decided to use these, alongside the main dividend growth investing ideal, to bolster my passive income growth until my wife begins working again and we’re able to start adding to the portfolio again.

What I mean is, I’ve made it a habit of selling overvalued stocks whose yields dropped due to strong price appreciation and replacing them with lower valued names with higher yields due to recent sell-offs. I’ve put that process on rinse and repeat, trading around my core position, and it has worked wonders. It requires a much more active management strategy than many DGI investors, yet as you can see in the dividend income graph below, the disciplined approach that I’ve adopted is working wonders. I definitely don’t think that trading as often as I’ve had to deliver these results is right for every investor. However, buying low and selling high is a rather basic idea and if adhered to, can work well as a part of the traditional, buy and hold, DGI strategy.

DGI Investing Offers The Best of Both Worlds

One of the common critiques that I hear about DGI investing is that a focus on dividends and/or dividend growth, instead of chasing returns in the market, is a fool’s game. I’ve heard people say things like, “Who cares about a 3% yield, the only thing that matters is how much your stocks are moving up or down.” Many of the naysayers that I’ve come across over the years seem to think that people who harp on their dividends instead of the volatile movements of the stock market are missing the bigger picture and settling for underperformance. What I’ve set out to do as a DGI investor who writes about his portfolio is to show that DGI investors can have their cake and eat it too.

I started off the year lagging the broader market because of sell-offs that I had in a few of my larger positions. This played into the naysayer’s opinions. However, during April, I canceled out that year-to-date underperformer and pushed into the alpha category due to the rally that names like Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), and Qualcomm (QCOM) had during the month.

Right now, my net worth is sitting near all-time highs and this comes after making several significant withdrawals from my brokerage accounts over the last couple of years to help pay for tuition and other expenses while my wife is attending graduate school. It’s amazing to me that the stock market can build wealth like it is and pay for a graduate degree at the same time. In short, this bull run has exceeded all of my short-term expectations.

If I hadn’t taken out money for tuition payments (I didn’t want to take on the high interest debt associated with graduate student loans), it’s almost crazy to think about where our net worth would lie at the moment. But, that’s neither here nor there. The admissions office at the University of Virginia has those checks now. I’m just happy that my wife and I are still coming out ahead, even after making the payments.

I say this not to brag about recent success (because I realize that it wasn’t particularly hard to make money thus far this year and I’m sure that my results aren’t all that special) but instead, for 3 primary reasons.

First and foremost, I’d like to thank all of the disciplined dividend growth investors who preach the buy and hold mindset here on Seeking Alpha. I’ve learned so much from so many of you over the years and I’m sure that without your input, I wouldn’t have been so disciplined myself. Sure, from time to time I sell stock. However, for the last 4 years or so, my overall equity exposure has hovered in the 85-95% range, which means that I’ve certainly benefited from the most recent leg of this current bull market run. There are too many of you out there in the SA Income Investing community to thank, but I’m sure most of you know who you are and I want to say, from the bottom of my heart, that my family and I truly appreciate your words of advice over the years. Those words are paying dividends (literally).

Second, I’d like to congratulate all of the other DGI investors who’re in a similar boat in terms of equity exposure and likely capital gains. For the most part, I suspect that DGI investors maintain more equity exposure than most. This is a critique of the strategy that many non-DGI investors tend to make. They say we’re not diversified enough, owning primarily large cap U.S. stocks. They say we’re missing out on the real growth of the market, owning mainly stodgy, mature, income-oriented names. They say we’re silly, unwilling to follow the herd towards the next hot market darling or speculative sensation. Yet, I track a bunch of DGI portfolios here at SA and elsewhere, and I’m sure that I’m not the only one who’s not only growing their passive income stream, but also their wealth (in significant ways) at the moment.

And third, I wanted to highlight the importance of saving/investing. To me, the stock market is one of the few, easily accessible vehicles for regular individuals like me when it comes to pursuing and eventually achieving financial independence and the American Dream in the world today. Climbing the social ladder is more difficult today than ever in this country. Wealth disparity is becoming a major headwind in our society. This has led to a critique of Capitalism itself. Certainly, the system isn’t perfect. If it were, the middle class wouldn’t be struggling like it is. However, I will say that living below one’s means and regularly making investments into high quality U.S. stocks (especially those that pay a reliably increasing dividend) remains a fairly sure-fire way to grow one’s wealth over time. It takes patience and discipline, yet I hope that those looking for a reason to start saving and investing might read these portfolio recaps and see that success is obtainable for your Average Joe.

It’s never too late to start the saving/investing process. I say this because I’ve heard many stories of people who’re downhearted/feel as if they’ve fallen too far behind their financial goals. Some people are scared of the stock market. Others believe it’s a rigged system or a game. While there is probably some truth to this, that doesn’t mean that people like me and you, who aren’t insiders in the Wall Street Casino, can’t win as well.

If nothing else, I hope the ongoing story that I’m telling with these monthly portfolio update is inspirational. When I started investing back in 2012, I didn’t know anything about the stock market. I didn’t study economics. Heck, up until the time that I began working after graduation, I didn’t spend much time thinking about money at all. But, I quickly realized that I would have to do something to grow my wealth if I was going to be able to retire comfortably and since then, I’ve slowly picked up a lot of useful information and now I feel comfortable as a self-directed investor. I’m not here to say that this process is an easy one. Nothing worth having ever is. But, I do believe that it is possible for anyone to succeed in the market and that’s a big reason why I continue to write.

April Trades

So, with that motivational tangent out of the way, let’s get into my April trades.

I made 5 trades during the month, 3 sales and 2 purchases.

On April 4th, I sold my entire Alibaba (BABA) position at $180.24, locking in 2% profits. Early in the month I had to make another withdrawal from my brokerage. I wanted to replenish some of the cash that was taken out more quickly that pooled dividends would have achieved. Yet, I didn’t want to hurt my income stream in doing so. BABA was one of the few, non-dividend paying, speculative investments that I had left. In 2018, I trimmed some of my BABA position at $168.77, selling some of the shares that I had accumulated at a lower cost basis for a small profit and last month, when I was looking for shares to offload, the rest of my BABA made sense, since those shares had just recently climbed back above my remaining cost basis in the high $170s as well. I remain bullish on BABA’s long-term prospects, yet I continue to believe that the company’s valuation and growth trajectory are speculative at best and since BABA does not contribute to my primary goal as a portfolio manager (a reliably increasing income stream) it was a fairly easy sale target relative to my other holdings.

On April 5th, still looking to raise cash to augment my recent depleted cash position, I also took profits on some of my Constellation Brands (STZ) shares. The company’s recent disappointing dividend increase played a role here. STZ’s paltry raise meant that the company was no longer meeting my dividend growth standards. I wrote an article about this sale earlier in the month. You’ll find more in-depth information regarding my thoughts on STZ there. In short, I sold about a third of my position at $190.03. I sold shares that I had purchased back in January at $151.80, locking in profits of more than 25%.

On April 10th, I bought shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). If you’ve followed my investing history at all here at SA, you’re probably well aware that I’ve been trading in and out of BMY for several years now. I’ve had a lot of success buying shares below $50/share and flipping them for profits. Thus far, I’ve made double-digit profits on BMY 8 times since I began trading the stock back in 2016. Most recently, I sold some shares at $52.96 back In March. A week or so later, I re-purchased those shares, at $49.12. Well, BMY continued to fall, so I added to my BMY position again in early April, at $45.86. Although I don’t believe BMY is a great DGI holding (the dividend growth is too low relative to the yield), I believe that shares are way too oversold at the moment and simply put, I think it’s only a matter of time before I sell these shares, locking in double-digit gains once again.

On April 16th, I made my final sale of the month, liquidating my Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) position at $50.12, locking in profits of roughly 7.5%. Frankly put, when I bought Tencent and Alibaba, I wholeheartedly expected to reap much larger rewards than I did. I thought these two companies could rival their big U.S. technology counterparts and generate strong double-digit gains for me. However, I didn’t foresee the trade war on the horizon and I’ve been happy for the stocks’ recent bounces that gave me an opportunity to get out of my positions without taking losses. Capital preservation remains one of my highest priorities as a portfolio manager, so I’m never going to complain about locking in profits. The BABA and TCEHY sales that I made during April helped to rebuild my cash position, which currently sits at 6.5%. I’d probably like to move that figure back up towards the 10% range, though I’m being selective with potential sales.

And for the last trade of the month, we come to my second purchase, which was actually of shares of the same company that was involved during my first purchase. BMY presented earnings on April 25th and I thought they were solid. Because the stock price hadn’t yet moved up, I decided to add to my BMY position once again on April 26th, buying shares at $45.78. Now I’m fairly overweight BMY. I’m looking to sell these shares that I purchased in the mid-$40s in the mid-$50s, representing gains of ~15-20%. I remain bullish on the Celgene (CELG) deal though, so I will likely add the shares that I bought at $49 to my long-term BMY position.

Conclusion:

So, there you have it: another successful month in the books. April represented another step towards financial freedom and I couldn’t be happier. May is off to a really nice start with large dividend payments from AT&T (T) and Bristol-Myers rolling in already. Right now, May’s dividend income is slated to come in roughly 6% higher y/y. That’s great. But, the even better news next month will be my wife’s graduation. Afterwards, hopefully sometime in June or July she’ll be able to start working again and the new money we’ll be able to start adding to the portfolio will really fuel this dividend growth machine. Granted, I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself. Counting one’s chickens before they hatch is never a good idea. So, for the time being, I’ll be content to sit back and be thankful for the 22% dividend income increase that I saw in April. Best wishes all!

