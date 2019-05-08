Bridgemarq: The Brookfield Entity With Horrendous Dividend Coverage

We break down why our exit made sense and why others should rush to the exits.

The company touted strong distributable cash flow changes, a term it had never previously used in financial statements.

We had recently looked Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF), formerly known as Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc., and explained our rationale for running for the hills. Briefly, we saw multiple hurdles that would hurt revenues and increase expenses. We expected the dividend to not be covered in Q1-2019 as well. With the results out, we decided to check how our thesis had panned out.

Q1-2019

For Q1-2019, we had predicted a cash flow from operations for BREUF of $4.7 million (CFFO) vs. $7.55 million in Q1-2018. BREUF did better here, coming in at $5.15 million. We missed the overall numbers by a wide amount.

Source: Q1-2019 BREUF financials from SEDI

Comparing our estimates versus the actuals, we would note that variable franchise fees came in even lower than our expectations of $2.18 million. We see below that, one of the key reasons we ran for the exits has been highlighted in this screenshot. Management fees jumped by almost 100% from last year.

Source: Q1-2019 BREUF financials from SEDI

However, the key reason our estimates missed was that management fees, although jumping almost 100% from Q1-2018, missed our numbers by a wide mark. Specifically, we had modeled $5.14 million, whereas BREUF came in at $4.09 million (sum of management fees and administrative expense).

Part of the miss is, of course, lower revenues, as management fees are directly related to revenues, but they still appear lower than what company management has projected. Where did this extra management fee go? We went back and checked the new agreement, and our calculations were correct. We did eventually find this number, and we will get to it further in this report.

Dividend coverage

We had warned that the dividend coverage would be severely compromised in Q1-2019. The company had previously reported a pre-tax dividend coverage that was erroneous, and we had calculated our own after-tax metric to show the real dividend coverage. Applying that here, we see that BREUF did not cover dividends for the first quarter.

Source: Author's calculations

This erosion over time is rather substantial. This coverage ratio was calculated by us at 59% in Q3-2017, when we were big bulls on the stock. The combination of slowing housing market alongside the big increase in management fees has thrown the coverage ratio down from 1.71 to 0.95.

Source: "Our Most Undervalued High Yield Real Estate Play Is Not A REIT," Seeking Alpha

A new twist

We were rather surprised that BREUF decided to actually present a new metric in its financial statements.

There are a few things we want to note here:

First, BREUF has never used this previously and always relied on metrics which were, for lack of a better word, wrong.

Second, the company is trying to draw attention to the fact that the fixed management fees have decreased its cash used in investing activities. In Q1-2018, BREUF paid a large lump sum fee to buy franchise contracts, and it no longer has to do so.

Finally, this metric helped us find our missing $1 million in management fees! BREUF has put the remaining management fees as cash used in investing activities ($0.96 million). We can see the specific description in the financial statements (emphasis ours).



Cash used in investing activities is significantly lower than the Prior Year Quarter as a result of the changes to the Management Services Agreement. Under the terms of the Previous MSA, the Company purchased Franchise Agreements from the Manager in January 1 of each year resulting in a cash payment of $8.6 million in the Prior Year Quarter. Under the terms of the Amended MSA, the Company no longer acquires Franchise Agreements from the Manager, but, rather, enters into Franchise Agreements with Franchisees directly. Cash used in investing activities in the Quarter includes the portion of management fees allocated toward reducing the obligation and interest expense associated with the transfer of contracts and Franchise Agreements and direct costs of entering into Franchise Agreements.

The great part about this new metric is that while highlighting the year-on-year improvement in DCF, it clearly shows that the DCF of $3.46 million did not come close to cover the dividends of $4.65 million.

Source: Author's calculations

The payout ratio based on this metric would be 134%!

Conclusion

BREUF's new management contract has decimated the dividend coverage. Based on what are actually accurate numbers from management in this report, the dividend payout ratio is 134% and dividend coverage ratio is just 74%. We expect these numbers to improve in Q2-2019 and Q3-2019, as those are the stronger quarters, but we are now certain that all value has evaporated from this stock and has flown straight to the controlling parent, Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU). The market has not caught on, but it will at some point, and we don't think it will be pretty. We are maintaining our Sell rating on this one with a fair value of $10 CAD. Run Forrest, Run!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BREUF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.