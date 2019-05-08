Plains All American: Profiting Off Energy Sector Growth

This should prove rewarding to investors, since it has already secured contracts for this capacity, which guarantee that it will generate a positive return on the money invested.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, midstream pipeline giant Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be somewhat mixed, as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysis on the top line but did beat its expectations of profitability. A closer look at these results clearly shows that the company's results were quite solid and support the growth narrative for the midstream industry that I have discussing in various past articles on this site. This is quite obviously something that investors should appreciate then, and overall, they should be quite pleased with Plains All American Pipeline's results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Plains All American Pipeline's first-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Plains All American Pipeline brought in total revenues of $8.375 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 0.3% decline over the $8.398 billion that the company brought in during the first quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating income of $714 million in the most recent quarter. This represents an 87.4% increase over the $381 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Plains All American had average transported volumes of 6.504 million barrels in the most recent quarter. This represents a 22.07% increase over the 5.328 million barrels that the company had in the prior year quarter.

It reported a distributable cash flow of $691 million in the current quarter. This compares very favorably to the $443 million that the company had last year.

Plains All American Pipeline reported a net income of $970 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a phenomenal 236.81% increase over the $288 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The biggest piece of news here is the enormous surge that we see in Plains All American's transported volumes. This is mostly due to the fact that a midstream company's revenues and cash flows are directly correlated with the amount of resources moving through its network, as its basic business model involves charging a fee to customers for each unit of resources that is transported. The primary reason for this increase was higher volumes going through the company's Permian basin systems. As I have discussed in various past articles, the Permian basin has been at the epicenter of the country's energy production boom, and has naturally seen the volume of both oil and natural gas produced there surge over the past few years:

Source: Energy Information Administration - Drilling Productivity Report

This benefits midstream companies like Plains All American, even though they do not actually produce any oil or gas themselves. This is because the oil and gas that is produced needs to be transported to the market in order to be sold. Midstream companies are the ones that perform this task, and since higher volumes typically equate to higher revenues and cash flows for the midstream companies, we should be able to see why a company like Plains All American would be well-positioned to take advantage of this.

The company's Permian basin systems were not the only ones that delivered volume growth in the year-over-year period. Plains All American reports that some of its pipelines serving the central region of the country as well as its pipelines serving the Eagle Ford shale also saw increased volumes in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the year-ago quarter. While the Permian basin has been at the center of the nation's production boom, it is not the only basin that has seen its production level increase over the past year. We can see that clearly here:

Source: Energy Information Administration - Drilling Productivity Report

As we can clearly see above, every single basin in which energy commodities are produced has seen its production levels increase over the past year. This has been the driver of the growth that we saw on the pipelines serving the other regions of the country. This adds a bit of diversity to the company's growth and helps to prevent it from being too dependent on the Permian basin.

One metric that midstream companies use to evaluation their performance is adjusted EBITDA. This is a non-GAAP measure that equates to EBITDA with a few modifications meant to convert it into a proxy for cash flow. By using this metric, we can quite clearly see that Plains All American's transportation segment was not the only one that delivered year-over-year growth.

Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Transportation $339 $335 Facilities $184 $185 Supply and Logistics $278 $72

(all figures in millions)

As we can see here, the company's facilities unit remained relatively flat year over year, but its supply and logistics unit delivered 286.11% growth over the period. The primary reason for this is that crude oil differentials increased compared to the year-ago period, as did natural gas margins. This increased the difference between what the company paid and what it received for liquids in one of the few business segments that the company has that has exposure to commodity prices. That increased the unit's margins and, by extension, cash flows.

Plains All American looks poised to deliver further growth over the next few quarters, particularly in the Permian. This is due to a number of pipeline projects that are currently under construction and scheduled to come on-line by the end of the year:

Source: Plains All American Presentation

As we can see here, the company's current pipelines that are serving the Permian basin have a total capacity of about 6.8 million barrels per day, up from 5.9 million barrels per day at the end of 2018. This should be increased to about 7.4 million barrels per day by the end of the year as the listed projects above come on-line. The nice thing here is that Plains All American Pipeline has already secured contracts for the use of this incremental capacity from its customers. This ensures that the company will be able to generate positive returns from these projects, and that it is not expending money to construct new pipeline capacity that nobody wants to use. Thus, this capacity growth should also deliver adjusted EBITDA growth over the period as the customers use the capacity that they put under contract.

One of the major projects that the company will be bringing on-line in the near term is the Cactus II pipeline. This pipeline is designed to carry 585,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Permian basin to Corpus Christi, Texas, along the Gulf Coast:

Source: Plains All American Presentation

The company reports that the construction of the pipeline is proceeding on schedule, with it partially coming on-line in the third quarter of this year. After bringing the pipeline into partial service, the company will continue to work on it and will bring it to full capacity in the first quarter of 2020. We should thus see it begin to have an impact on the company's results in the second half of the year, with a second boost coming in early next year.

In conclusion, we clearly see Plains All American Pipeline benefiting from the growth in North American energy production, as higher transported volumes are causing the company's adjusted EBITDA and cash flow to surge. Furthermore, the company is clearly not resting on its laurels here with the growth that it delivered over the past year and is continuing to expand its transportation capacity, which will drive profit growth in the coming quarters. Overall then, there is certainly a lot to like here.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.