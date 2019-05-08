InvestEd: Ep. 212 - Berkshire Annual Meeting 2019 Recap - Part 1 (Podcast)

“When I made my mistakes in investing. It’s because I thought I knew something when I didn’t. It was hubris. I just didn’t realize it. I didn’t realize this company was more complex than I thought.”
- Phil Town
This week, Phil and Danielle record the podcast in person, in Omaha, after attending the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. They talk about all of the fanboys that come to the meeting and what the atmosphere is like.
They also talk about “Warren Buffett buying Amazon (AMZN)” and how the news headlines were very wrong and the difference between “New Buffett” investing and “Old Buffett” investing. Phil and Danielle also discuss why Buffett isn’t buying back stock and sitting on so much cash.