Hold Intel For Future Growth And Present 2.5% Yield

Intel's total return was slightly higher than the Dow average for my 53-month test at 49.60% compared to the Dow base of 47.69 which is not great but all right.

It is estimated that the dividend will be increased in January 2020 to $0.50/Qtr. or a 5% increase from this year.

Intel has increased its dividend for 5 of the last 10 years in a row and presently has a yield of 2.5% which is above average.

Intel's three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you growth with the increased earnings from a worldwide economy growing going forward.

This article is about Intel (INTC) and why it's a hold for the dividend income investor and total return investor. Intel is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial semiconductor products. INTC is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants good growth of 10% potential.

Intel is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has future growth and has the cash it uses to increase dividends and develop new advanced products.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Intel has an interesting chart going up and to the right in a strong slope for mid-2017 through early 2019, with 2015 through mid-2017 doing nothing. This pattern is not one I like; I like a pattern like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which is not as volatile.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Intel will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Intel passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Intel does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 5 years of increasing dividends in a row and a 2.5% yield. Intel is, therefore, a fair choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 41%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. INTC easily passes this guideline. INTC is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $231.1 Billion. Intel's 2019 projected cash flow from operations at $30 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 10% does meet my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Intel can continue its uptrend, benefiting from the continued growth in semiconductor products and service segments of its business, with new targets in foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. INTC passes this guideline since the total return is higher than the Dow's total return of 47.69%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,600 today. This makes Intel a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the demand for INTC semiconductor products increases. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. INTC's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $60.0, passing the guideline. INTC's price is presently below the target by 22% and has a low PE of 12, making INTC a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants steady increasing dividends with the potential for future growth. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is all right now, and the average growing dividend makes INTC a good business to own for income. The portfolio already has a position in Texas Instruments (TXN), which competes with INTC on some products. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes INTC interesting is the potential long-term growth of its products, as the world and United States economy grows. INTC gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and market total return.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Intel passes against the Dow baseline in my 53-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The total return of 49.6% makes Intel a fair investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. INTC has an average dividend yield of 2.5% and has had increases for 5 years in a row making INTC a fair choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was last increased in January 2019 to $0.315/Qtr. from $0.30/ Qtr or a 5% increase.

Dow Baseline Total return 47.69%

Company Name 53 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Intel +49.6% +1.91% 2.5%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 25, 2019, Intel reported earnings that beat expected by $0.06 at $0.87 and compared to last year at $0.81. Total revenue was slightly lower at $16.06 Billion less than a year ago by 0.03% year over year and beat expected revenue by $29.84 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is decreasing and having an increase in the bottom line compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out July 2019 and is expected to be $0.89 compared to last year at $1.05, a decrease, which makes INTC a hold.

The graphic below shows the 2019 1st quarter earnings highlights showing cash flow and share buybacks

Source: INTC 1st quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Intel is a manufacturer and distributor of semiconductor products and data services in foreign countries and the United States.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Intel Corp. is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company's segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (OTC:IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG). The Company delivers computer, networking and communications platforms to a set of customers, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), cloud and communications service providers, as well as industrial, communications and automotive equipment manufacturers. It offers platforms to integrate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone System-on-Chip (SoC), or a multichip package. Its platforms are managed by additional hardware, software, and services offered by Intel. The Client Computing Group operating segment is responsible for all aspects of the client computing continuum, which includes platforms that integrate into a notebook, two in one system, desktop computers for consumers and businesses, tablets, and phones. These platforms are managed by features, such as Intel vPro technology, a solution designed for managing security, and business and consumer user experiences. In addition, CCG offers home gateway products and set-top box components, and focuses on a range of Data Center Group The Company's DCG segment includes workload-optimization platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market segments. The DCG segment offers platforms designed to manage performance for all server, network, and storage applications. The IOTG segment includes platforms designed for Internet of Things market segments, including retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and cities, along with a range of other market segments."

Overall Intel is a good business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for INTC semiconductor products. The growth is above the guideline but is being hurt by foreign exchange rates. The good dividend income brings you cash.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the May 1 meeting, they did not raise rates and keep them the same.

From April 25, 2019, earnings call Robert Swan (Chief Executive Officer and Director) said:

Coming off a record 2018, our top-line results came in slightly higher than expectations, with upsides in the PC and IoT segments, offset by incremental NAND pricing weakness. Total revenue of $16.1 billion was flat year-over-year, as our PC-centric business grew 4% and our data-centric businesses were down 5%. The team executed well, though underlying trends are concerning, and as a result, we've revised our expectations down for the full year. It's been just under 3 months since I was honored with the best job in the world. At that time, I said that our leadership team would focus relentlessly on delivering for our customers to take advantage of the biggest opportunity in our company's history. We're making important progress by intensifying our focus in 3 key areas: expanding our TAM, accelerating innovation and improving our execution while evolving our culture. I'd like to spend a few minutes talking about our philosophy and progress in each of those areas. First, expanding our TAM. We are transforming from a PC-centric company to a data-centric company, and our ambitions are bigger than they've ever been. Our aim is to identify and capitalize on key technology inflections that set us up to play a larger role in our customers' success while improving returns for our owners. You can see the impact of this approach in our Q1 execution. A TAM-expanding business that continues to gain traction is Mobileye, with 8 new global ADAS designs in the first quarter alone, including our first win in India. Mobileye's real-time crowd-sourced mapping technology, Road Experience Management or REM, continues to build momentum with a major North American automaker adopting this breakthrough data-centric capability. Autonomous driving is a technology inflection that we're ready to lead. 2019 will be a foundational year for another disruptive technology, 5G. As you know, we recently sharpened our 5G focus. When it became apparent that we don't have a clear path to profitability in 5G smartphone modems, we acted. We are now winding down that business and conducting a strategic assessment of 5G modems for the PC and IoT sectors while continuing to meet our current 4G customer commitments. By acting now, we focus our 5G efforts on the transformation of the wireless network and edge infrastructure, where we have a clear technology advantage, market share to win and a strategic role to play with customers.

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Intel business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. INTC has good growth and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand its semiconductor products in foreign countries and the United States.

The graphic below shows the earnings guidance for 2019.

Source: INTC 1st quarter earnings call slides

The company guidance is negative year over year as the company transitions and develops new products in the semiconductor sector.

Takeaways

Intel is a weak investment choice for the dividend income investor with its fair dividend yield and a hold choice for the total return investor that follows the market looking back. Intel will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio since the portfolio already owns Texas Instruments, a more stable investment in this sector. If you want a slow growing dividend income and even total return compared to the DOW in the semiconductor business, INTC may be the right investment for you if you are patient.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On May 6 added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, sold all of the remaining Hewlett Packard position The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 26, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard from 1.0% of the portfolio to 0.6%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 22 added to position of Simulation Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12 the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic (ARNC), I only have one more commodity play Freeport McMoRan (FCX) that I think will go up over time.

On March 11 the portfolio reduced the position of Arconic from 0.4% of the portfolio to 0.3%. I will sell the rest of this position within the month. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under-par.

On March 7 added to position of Simulation Plus from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 4, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On February 28, trimmed position of Boeing (BA) from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp., I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The five top percentage of the portfolio companies are Johnson & Johnson at 8.1% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.2% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.6% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.1% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) at 13.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential. Boeing has dropped in the last 4 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the DOW average YTD by 3.48%, which is a nice gain above the market for my portfolio. Each quarter after the earnings season I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “ The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 4 th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over in a few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, EOS, LMT, O, HPQ, SLP, DHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.