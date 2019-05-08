Chewy IPO: May Have An Enterprise Value Of $22-$28 Billion

The Board of Directors could be non-independent, which means that directors could make decisions to benefit PetSmart, damaging the interests of minority shareholders.

With revenue growth of 68% y/y, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) may attract the attention of many institutional investors. The company’s e-commerce business model reports stats that are not much worse than those reported by well-established online retailers. It means that Chewy could receive even more visitors in the future. Using the acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet, the enterprise value may be $22-28 billion. That said, there are certain risks. Keep in mind that Chewy is expected to be a controlled entity and it has a dual-class structure.

Business

Founded in 2011, Chewy is an online e-commerce business offering more than 45,000 products for pets.

Chewy offers more than 1,600 brands for horses, birds, cats, dogs, and other small animals, including the company’s private brands such as Frisco, American Journey, and Tylee’s. Besides, it also offers pet medications as well as health products. Net sales are obtained primarily from the sales of both third-party brand and private-brand pet products, as well as shipping fees. The image below was taken from the company website:

Chewy receives more than 26 million visitors per month, which is quite significant for a website selling pet products. Additionally, it is quite interesting that Chewy’s stats are close to that of the largest e-commerce businesses. The company reports more than six pages per visit and an average duration per visit of four minutes. As shown in the image below, the figures for Pet Valu are worse than those for Chewy. Also, Amazon (AMZN) reports an average visit duration of five minutes, while eBay (EBAY) reports an average visit duration of six minutes. With these figures in mind, Chewy appears to have designed a website that pleases visitors. The images below offer further detail on this matter:

The market opportunity is significant. The amount of sale expenditure in food, veterinary services, supplies, and other products for pets reached $72.56 billion in 2018. Besides, the amount of pet food sales was equal to $30.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to increase in 2019:

Interestingly, the pet industry appears to grow even when the financial market experiences a recession. Take a look at the image below and notice that the market size increased in 2008, 2009, and 2010:

Balance Sheet

As of January 28, 2018, with an asset/liability ratio below 1, the company’s financial situation may worry market participants. Besides, it reports $155 million due from PetSmart. PetSmart owns a significant stake in Chewy, and Chewy lends money to PetSmart. Thus, there seems to exist a conflict of interest. Read below to obtain more details on the debt from PetSmart:

Also, bear in mind that the debt represents 30% of the total amount of assets. See below more on the list of assets:

On the liabilities front, it is beneficial that the company reports almost no debt. The most significant liabilities are accrued expenses and accounts payable. See the image below for more details on this matter:

With that, market participants should get to know that the number of contractual obligations is not small. In total, Chewy should pay a total of $313 million. The image below provides further details on these commitments:

Massive Revenue Growth

The income statement looks much better than the balance sheet. Notice that in the past seven years, the revenue increased from $2 million to more than $3.530 billion:

Additionally, Chewy reports a stable gross profit margin. Note that in 2018, 2017 and 2016, it was always above 16%. With that, the only issue is the selling, advertising, and marketing expenses. To push up the revenue line, Chewy had to increase its operating expenses by 39% in 2019. As a result, the company’s operating margin is not favorable. The image below offers more details on this matter:

It is evident that growth investors will appreciate the revenue growth and gross profit margin. It is likely that this type of investor will not care about the operating losses. On the contrary, most value investors will dislike the net income losses and negative FCF. Notice that in 2019 and 2018, FCF was equal to $119 million and -$57 million respectively. The table below offers further details on this matter:

A Controlled Company With A Dual-class Structure

After the IPO, Chewy expects to have two types of shares, Class A and Class B shares. Class B share has ten votes and Class A share has only one vote. IPO investors will acquire Class A shares. Most of the times, a dual-class structure is not appreciated by investors. It is a tool used by the large shareholders to prevent takeover attempts. The lines below offer further information on the expected dual-class structure:

“Following this offering, we will have two classes of common stock: Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The rights of the holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock are identical, except with respect to voting, conversion and transfer rights. Each share of Class A common stock is entitled to one vote. Each share of Class B common stock is entitled to ten votes and is convertible at any time into one share of Class A common stock.”



Chewy is expected to be controlled by PetSmart. Market participants should clearly understand this risk. The Board of Directors could be non-independent, which means that directors could make decisions to benefit PetSmart, damaging the interests of minority shareholders. The lines below offer the explanation given by the company:

“Upon completion of this offering, we will be a “controlled company. As a result, PetSmart will be able to exercise control over all matters requiring approval by our stockholders, including the election of our directors and approval of significant corporate transactions. PetSmart’s controlling interest may discourage or prevent a change in control of our company that other holders of our common stock may favor.”



Competitors And Valuation

Owler offers some of Chewy’s peers, including Woof Gang Bakery, RxPetfood, PupJoy, Pet Valu, and Petco, among others. See the image below to have a look at more competitors:

It is not beneficial that few competitors are public companies. It complicates the valuation of Chewy. With that, let’s review the public companies in the pet food industry.

Two large public players are Unicharm Corporation ADR (OTCPK:UNICY) and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB). They trade at more than 26x TTM EBITDA with a gross profit margin of more than 36% and revenue growth of 4% and 16%. Chewy does not report positive EBITDA, so we cannot use the EV/EBITDA ratio to assess the company. UNICY and SPB trade at 2.2x-3x revenue, but Chewy should trade at more than this mark. Keep in mind that the company’s revenue growth is more significant than that reported by UNICY and SPB. In 2019, Chewy reported revenue growth of more than 68%.

The image below offers further details on the valuation of UNICY and SPB:

Blue Buffalo Pet Products is also a peer of Chewy. It was acquired in 2018 with an enterprise value of $8 billion and an EV/Adjusted EBITDA of 22x. Blue Buffalo Pet Products reported 2017 net sales of $1.275 billion, so its EV/Revenues was 6.27x. Notice that 2017 revenue growth was equal to 10.9% and gross margin was 46.2%. The images below offer further details on the acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products:

In 2019, Chewy reported revenue of $3.530 billion, 68% more than that in 2018. With this in mind, assuming forward revenue of $4.5 billion appears reasonable. Using the ratio of 6.27x revenue of Blue Buffalo Pet, Chewy should have a total enterprise value of $28 billion.

With that, most investors may expect a lower valuation, as the control premium was included in the EV/Revenue ratio of Blue Buffalo Pet. Taking into account the revenue growth and the gross profit margin of Chewy, 5x forward revenue appears appropriate. Using these figures, the expected enterprise value would be close to $22 billion.

Conclusion and Risks

Reporting revenue growth of 68%, Chewy is a name that institutional investors should review. The most interesting is that the company’s stats can be compared with that of large e-commerce businesses. It means that Chewy could receive even more visitors in the future. If market participants use the acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet to assess Chewy, its total enterprise value should be equal to $22-28 billion.

With that, the company is expected to be a controlled entity. Besides, it will have two types of shares, Class A and Class B, which should be considered a risk. If the management does not perform, it may be difficult for another company to acquire Chewy. As a result, the market may push the company’s valuation down after the IPO.

