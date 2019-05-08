Valeo's Outperformance Relative To Underlying Volume May Be The Start Of The Turn

Valeo shares still look meaningfully undervalued, largely on the potential of the company's ADAS, hybrid/EV, and lighting programs, but management credibility is low and better execution is essential.

Management's underlying market volume growth estimate for the second half may be too ambitious, and a key customer product launch appears to be getting delayed.

Valeo produced better than expected sales in the first quarter, with positive original equipment growth and significant outperformance to underlying volume in North America and Europe.

I can understand why sell-side analysts would see light at the end of the tunnel at Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) (FR.PA) and assume it’s an oncoming train. That’s what happens when you miss guidance for two and a half years, offer vague and unconvincing explanations of those misses, and generally make any bulls look foolish. And yet, the markets tend to have short memories if and when companies turn around their performances, so maybe, finally, my bullish thesis on Valeo doesn’t feel so foolish.

I’m not changing any of my core assumptions in any meaningful way, as there’s still a lot of “show me” to this story. Still, 5% revenue growth for a company with a strong hybrid/EV order book (if they can deliver…) and strong FCF growth (if they can deliver…) doesn’t seem out of line, and would support a meaningfully higher share price from here, even after a recent rally that has seen the stock outperform peers/rivals like BorgWarner (BWA), Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), and Schaeffler (OTC:SFFLY).

A Meaningful Beat To Underlying Production In Q1

Although Valeo only reports revenue in the first and third quarters, the company still provided enough information to suggest that the business is doing incrementally better. Whether the company can deliver on a strong second half is still an open question, particularly as the company’s underlying assumptions appear aggressive/optimistic and the new Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY)Golf will be reaching the market a few months later than expected.

Valeo reported a 3% organic contraction in revenue, more or less on par with BorgWarner, and more than 1% ahead of sell-side expectations. Within that figure, though, there was a big divergence between a pretty strong original equipment business (up over 4%) and a weak aftermarket business (down 4%).

Looking at the worst first, aftermarket sales were hurt by weakness in the U.K., France, Turkey, and Iran. Turkey makes sense, as does Iran (the embargo), but the weakness in the U.K. and France for the aftermarket business is a little more puzzling to me, but still not a big surprise relative to the growth reports from the sector this quarter.

In the OE business, Valeo beat underlying production contraction of 7% by a wide margin (BorgWarner beat by 190bp), with sales in North America up 5% (beating by 700bp) and sales in Europe down 2% but still 200bp ahead of underlying production. China was hot garbage, though, with sales down 16% and 300bp worse than underlying production, as Valeo’s prime Chinese customers (Peugeot (OTCPK:PUGOY), Ford (F), and Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) ) go through their own struggles.

By product category, Comfort was strongest with flat organic sales. Powertrain declined 4%, Thermal declined 3%, and Visibility declined 4%.

Can Valeo Hit Its Own Targets?

Valeo management expects business to accelerate as the year moves on. Some of that is from an underlying improvement in production volumes, and the rest from upcoming launches where Valeo has improved content.

I’m concerned that Valeo’s volume assumptions are too high. Volume has been lower than expected so far this year (in North America, the EU, and China), and Valeo’s (1%)-0% volume expectation seems too ambitious, particularly as it assumes a 4% improvement in the second half. By contrast, BorgWarner has guided to around 3.5% contraction this year, and I think that’s a better number to go with. Accordingly, I’m worried that the stage is being set for another credibility-eroding revision or miss to guidance.

On the content/launch side, Valeo has more than a half-dozen launches with Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), GM (GM), Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), and Volkswagen, with increased content in ADAS (front-end cameras), 48V mild hybrid systems, and lighting. Unfortunately, it already seems that the new Golf program’s timeline is slipping (and this was going to be around 10% of Valeo’s expected launch-driven growth), and I’m not sure what impact that will have on revenue for 2019.

Also making matters more challenging, there have been rumors and reports of OEMs leaning hard on suppliers for price concessions during this down-cycle. Valeo denied it pretty vigorously when pushed on the conference call, but it would seem to be a risk worth considering.

Still A Longer-Term Hybrid/EV Story

I would never suggest that the short term doesn’t matter, but the short term was never what attracted me about the Valeo story. Instead, it’s the company’s strong leverage to hybrid/EV transition, including its money-losing JV with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) that has brought the company strong high voltage power electronics that only a handful of rivals can really match. This has already translated into a strong order book, but delivering on that order book (and at good margins) remains part of the “show me” story at Valeo.

Right now, there’s a vocal group of sell-side analysts that hammer Valeo for the margin impacts of the company’s R&D investments and JV losses tied to hybrid and EV technologies. Longer term, though, I believe this will be money well-spent if and when it establishes Valeo as a share-gainer and outgrower in the auto components space.

The Outlook

Given the chippy relationship between the company and the sell-side community, and likely the buy-side community given the share price performance, I’ll be curious to see how the vote on renewing the CEO’s tenure goes. I expect he will be retained, but I do think there’s a greater sense of urgency at Valeo now to start performing or at least do a better job of guiding. To that end, hitting 1H’19 guidance probably has outsized importance now, and I do worry about the risk of downward revision given the previously aggressive volume assumption and the likely pushback of the Golf launch.

Longer term, I still think 5% long-term revenue growth is attainable (I’m expecting about 30bp more growth from Valeo than BorgWarner), and I believe the increased sales of hybrid and EV systems over the next three to five years will drive better overall margins, and particularly better margins from the Siemens JV. With that, I look for FCF margins to improve from the 1% area to the 3% - 4% range (versus 6% to 7% at BorgWarner). Although I do think better performance is possible (in the 5% or so range), there are lower-margin legacy businesses at Valeo and I put possible in italics because this is a company that needs to prove it can execute.

Valeo shares look undervalued below $20/ADR on discounted cash flow, and they likewise look undervalued on EV/revenue. EBITDA margins typically correlate strongly with multiples in the auto/truck components space, and Valeo’s roughly 12% EBITDA margin should support a fair value in the low-to-mid $20’s.

The Bottom Line

The recent outperformance from Valeo has been encouraging, but this remains a touch-and-go situation with only tenuous Street confidence in management. I do think the longer-term picture remains more encouraging, but it will be hard for the shares to make headway if management credibility is low.

