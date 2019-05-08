Investing In The S&P 500 With FXAIX

Nearing all-time highs, the S&P 500 has been on an extended bull run, only to be tamed by some recent market volatility.

2018 was a volatile year for many U.S. stocks and the market as a whole. Investing in mutual funds and ETFs through broad based, cost efficient funds, is commonly thought to be a desirable portfolio strategy to keep things simple. The Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX) provides investors exposure to the companies within the S&P 500. In this article, we will break down the characteristics of the fund, why the S&P 500 may be suitable within a balanced portfolio, and some reasonable investment alternatives.

The State of The S&P 500

The current economic environment is challenged by both foreign trade uncertainty and an extended economic growth and expansion. This economic climate is something that many investors have not seen before. Quite simply, equities are not cheap when basing them simply on price combined with the extended bull market run. That being said, if getting long the S&P 500 fits with an investors' overall portfolio objectives, then FXAIX will achieve that.

Data by YCharts





As shown by the price performance above, the fund has essentially mirrored the S&P 500. Given the recent run of the S&P 500 to all-time highs, a more defensive approach may be desired within an individual portfolio. The quarterly fund review for the Fidelity highlighted some of the potential challenges in the global markets will impact broad based funds domestically "Globally, growth appeared strong though uneven, especially as developed countries displayed signs characteristic of late-cycle economies, such as moderating growth, tightening credit and rising profit margin pressure. China's growth recession weighed on industrial sectors in Europe and other export-driven economies, but China's stimulus policy began to stabilize the country's growth."

FXAIX Fund Profile

The fund fact sheet of FXAIX describes the objective of the fund quite simply, as follows: "Seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return (i.e., the combination of capital changes and income) performance of common stocks publicly traded in the United States." As a large blend fund, FXAIX would look to track the S&P 500.

Source: FXAIX Fund Profile

Holdings

The Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds the large cap names that we would expect in this type of mutual fund. The top ten holdings as of March 31, 2019 are shown below:

Source: FXAIX Fund Fact Sheet

As shown, the 10 largest holdings of the fund represent approximately 21.24% of the total net assets of the fund. There are a bit more than 500 companies in the fund which is to be expected for an S&P 500 mutual fund. The sector exposure breakdown of the Fidelity 500 Index Fund is provided below:

Source: FXAIX Fund Profile

This sector diversification breakdown is consistent with the S&P 500 market sectors weightings as well, with information technology making up 21.1% of the mutual fund.

Correlation Matrix

The correlation matrix of FXAIX as compared to the domestic market SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is provided below. Note that fund correlations are for the time period 05/04/2011- 04/30/2019 and based on monthly returns.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Asset Correlations Tool

As shown above there is a clear correlation between FXAIX and both S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial average.

Who Should Invest in FXAIX?

Per the Fidelity mutual fund fact sheet, the strategy of the fund is defined as follows, "Normally investing at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the S&P 500 Index, which broadly represents the performance of common stocks publicly traded in the United States." The fund has a low expense ratio (as discussed below) and there is no minimum investment making it attractive to investors of all levels and portfolio sizes. Source: FXAIX Fund Profile

The Fidelity 500 Index Fund FXAIX is a good way to get exposure to the broad based U.S. market if that fits in with your portfolio goals. There are no options available for FXAIX as it is a mutual fund.

Fees & Distributions

Per Fidelity, the fund has an expense ratio of 0.015% and the current net assets of the fund are approximately $193.6 billion as of April 30, 2019. This is clearly a very attractive expense ratio which makes the fund quite appealing from an efficiency standpoint.

Dividends are paid quarterly with the fund's recent dividend history shown below:

Source: Fidelity 500 Index Fund Profile

VTSAX As An Alternative The Fidelity 500 Index Fund

One main alternative to the FXAIX would be the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX). Both of the funds have a similar expense ratio as the VTSAX fee is 0.04%. VTSAX provides more individual company diversification as there are over 3,500 companies held in the fund's portfolio. VTSAX is the largest mutual fund in the world as well with over $750 billion in net assets. VTSAX will provide an alternative for the investor how wants more exposure to other companies than just those of the S&P 500. Therefore, the funds are quite similar with VTSAX having considerably more diversification than FXAIX. See a complete review of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund here.

Source: VTSAX Fund Profile

Overall Takeaway

The Fidelity 500 Index Fund would be suitable for complementing a balanced portfolio if the investor wanted exposure to the U.S Equities market. Overall, the Fidelity 500 Index Fund ETF provides a simple way to gain exposure to the S&P 500, with a very low expense ratio.

