Danske Bank: Q1 Results, And Why Own It

I present some of my reasoning for owning the bank with a large, almost 9% dividend.

Despite the share today going somewhat below that level, I still believe Danske Bank provides a good, albeit risky, investment.

I'm a shareholder of Danske Bank, ever since the stock touched what I believe to be a rough bottom back at a stock price of ~120 DKK.

Owning Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY) (OTCPK:DNSKY) has been a rough ride for long-term shareholders. It's never easy when a large financial institution gets accused of money-laundering to the degree that this bank has. The punishment in share price depreciation has been well-deserved, as the issues here have been fundamental and systemic in their character to a degree not currently found in other banks in Scandinavia.

Myself, I did not own Danske Bank until the large stock price crash - and I waited even further until I actually invested in the stock. It wasn't that I believed, or believe that Danske Bank will actually be unable to continue operations or be prohibited from serving customers/handling currency. I believed that there was yet more of a fall to come.

In this article, I will present you with Danske Bank - one of Scandinavia's currently least-liked banking institutions, who also happens to be the current holders of 40% of my private mortgages.

Danske Bank - Impressive Market Shares in Many Geographies

Founded in 1871, Danske Bank is the largest bank in Denmark and one of Scandinavia's major financial institutions with over 5 million active customers. The bank is on the Fortune 500 list and operates in a variety of different markets.

(Source: Danske Bank Banking Seminar)

It's important to note that Denmark is leaving the Baltic region as well as in Russia. The bank argues that this is, in fact, something they have considered to do for a long time (Source: Danske Press Release), a statement to which I say 'Horseapples'. More likely, Danske is trying to pull out of liable areas after the Estonian Financial Authority has ordered the bank to cease banking activities in the country.

Instead, the bank will focus operations on Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Ireland.

(Source: Danske Bank Banking Seminar)

Regardless of this, the bank is well-diversified in terms of income sources, as well as customer segments. Credit exposure is heavily leaning towards the Public Institutions, which is something that can be expected from Denmark's largest bank. Swedish Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY) is in a similar situation here. All in all, bank operations and lending have excellent diversification here.

(Source: Danske Bank Banking Seminar 2019)

The Bank also has a high customer satisfaction rating in all areas, despite the recent history of bank mismanagement in terms of money laundering. At first, I thought that the "Prospera" was something the bank had bought and paid for, but quick research showed Kantar Sifo to be a reputable survey house under the umbrella of WPP (WPP). I myself have been nothing but satisfied with the service I receive from Danske, but anecdotal evidence aside, I think the general suspicion against the institution is warranted, given recent history. I believe in putting everything this bank publishes under a microscope.

(Source: Danske Bank Banking Seminar 2019)

The Estonia Case and current Money-laundering concerns

Some (not so) quick words about Danske's ongoing trouble with the law. In general, the investigation continues and Danske Bank claims full transparency and sharing with relevant authorities through updates. The completion for this is uncertain. Additionally:

Ongoing investigations by Danish, Estonian, French and US authorities, with a class action lawsuit filed in the US.

Allocation of employees allocated to Danske Bank's AML unit up from 820 (2017) to 1700 (2019).

2.0B DKK AML investments are earmarked, with a current 450M DKK spent in the Estonia case so far.

A word or two about the specific American concerns as well. The Danish regulatory bodies have ordered Danske Bank to set aside a provision of at least $1.5B for potential fines from American regulators/authorities. It's my estimation that the fine could be this high, and very likely could be higher.

Danske bank has set aside a buffer of $2.7B, representing about 15% of the bank's stock market value (Source: Dagens Industri). Expectations for the fines have ranged from $0.3B to $15B, from various sources such as other banks, analyst houses, and newspapers. While one could argue for the larger fine, I belong to the group believing in a more limited fine in this case - for several reasons.

The closest comparison would be the Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) fine scandal, where the German giant was fined approximately 6.5% of the suspected transaction amount in 2017. By the same logic, Danske could be facing fines of $14.95B, given that the bank admits that ~$230B worth of transactions needs to be treated as suspect.

However:

Danske Bank has shut down all banking operations in the nation where the offenses occurred.

Deutsche Bank had, and has, a strong 25-30 history of illegal behavior including the LIBOR scam, violation of sanctions, selling of toxic securities which led to/strongly contributed to the 2007-2009 financial crisis and spying on competitors.

A fine in the order of Deutsche's would represent more than half of Danske's current share market value. While this is a risk, I do not believe it proportional, even with the Deutsche Bank comparison, and I do not believe it likely to occur.

Danish FSA considers it likely that there are circumstances limiting Danske Bank's fine size, citing among other things crystal-clear cooperation with every financial authority, reporting managing staff and employees to national (and Estonian) police, as well as a near-draconian management shakeup (Source: Bloomberg). J. Berg, head of Danish FSA was quoted as saying:

“The management, supervisory board measures that have been taken at Danske have been draconian,” Berg said in an interview in Copenhagen. “I don’t think any other large bank in the western world has taken such steps, in terms of management consequences. It’s way beyond what you see anywhere else.”

Furthermore, Danske is technically still capable of handling a larger fine, in the same way, that people are technically capable of surviving a 50-feet fall.

(Source: SPGlobal)

Looking at the chart above, we can see that Danske could survive a fine of ~$3B without breaking through the fully phased Regulatory CET1 barrier of 14%. Any more than that and further financing would be crucial. While the initial impact would be horrendous, and akin to a person falling 50 feet, and the fallout would likely force the Danish state to step in and bail the bank out, I'm convinced enough that Danske Bank will survive to invest in its business.

I will go over why that is in a later section, but for the time being, take note of the news in the money-laundering part of this bank.

Financial Strength - Q1 went acceptable, with expected expense increases

All that being said, this bank's current financial profile is strong. Despite the trouble and the expected drop in profits and RoE due to the banking scandal, the bank's CET1 ratio has actually improved from a 16.4% to a 16.7% during 1Q19 (Source: 1Q19 Presentation).

However, The bank dropped from 12.6% to a 7.7% RoE during 1Q19, and profits went down almost 40% to a quarterly result 3.0B DKK. Again, this sort of drop was expected. Much like Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) and Swedbank, Danske is both having to invest increasing amounts of capital in AML requirements and compliance as well as meet local regulatory requirements. In Danske's case, these are, naturally, much, much worse than the other mentioned banks.

Danske also reported an increase in loan growth of 3%, driven both by DK and Nordic sectors, and expects a 14B-16B DKK profit for FY19, including a one-time gain from the sale of Danica Pension Sweden for about 1.3B DKK.

The overall key points during Q1 are obvious. On the negative, we have:

RoE Down, Net Interest Income down, Trading income down, Expenses up, Impairment charges recorded and a looming money-laundering case across the western world.

On the positive, we have:

Fee income up, NII (Net Interest Income) volume growth, lending up in almost all areas.

The Bank's expectations going forward

As a result of the slow Q1, the bank has revised FY19 expectations, which also played a part in the recent drop in share price from nearly 130 DKK to ~118 DKK. The bank still estimates annual profits of 14B-16B DKK, but this now includes a one-time item, the sale of Danica Pensions Sweden.

The bank cites lower risk appetite for banking DK, due mainly to risk conservativism on the part of Danske. The DK banking segment isn't the only part where this has been felt, however, as anecdotal evidence from business connections points on my end to Danske Bank currently being unwilling to fund larger Real Estate investments (corporate ones, not privates - the private ones are going strong). Loans of 20-500M SEK/DKK are being denied on the basis of loan officers not being allowed to allow corporate investments into such items at this time, whereas other banks have no problems offering up lines of credit of such size. Given a lower housing market in Denmark, and an uncertain one (with small growth) in Sweden, combined with this bank's potential legal troubles this is not a poor strategy.

The bank expects net interest income to be lower than 2018, which is expected. Due to SEB pension Denmark, an M&A finished during 2018 however, the bank expects net fee increases during the full year.

The bank expects further expense increase, including the donation of 1.5B DKK to anti-money laundering, including a 0.3B DKK earmark for AML digitalization. (Source: 1Q19 Report)

Credit Rating

Due to unfavorable development, the bank's previously stellar credit rating is, naturally, also put into question.

All three major agencies revised the outlook for the bank following the report published in 2018. However, the Mortage and covered bonds are still a strong, stable AAA outlook.

The bank has a liquidity coverage, fully-stress-tested of a coverage ratio of 130% with an LCR reserve of 458B DKK.

The Negatives

Rarely has it been as easy as this to discover negatives to a stock. In fact, we can go ahead and pretty much focus on the one in this case.

Money Laundering

While there are numerous potential smaller risks applying to all banks of Danske's size, the fact is that the risk caused by Danske's activities in Estonia surpasses them all with ease.

It becomes clear through company/bank communications, newspaper articles, interviews and other reports that there's a general "waiting" and/or limbo going on here, to see which way the headsman's ax will swing. The proverbial blow will come in the form of a fine, or fines. The only question is the size of said fine or fines.

Due to the sheer size of the suspected transaction amount, it makes Swedbank's and Nordeas potential transgressions look like small potatoes. This is where the real risk is, and the stock price shows this. Quite literally nothing Danske Bank says or does, including the company touting customer satisfaction surveys, green initiatives, board shakeups, increases in deposits, risk conservativism (Source: FY2018 Report) - all of it is essentially moot right now.

This is because we (investors) are all waiting for what the larger regulatory bodies will say regarding the bank's culpability and potential fines in the various nations. And, of course, I believe the major indicator here will be the American regulatory bodies.

Today, Danske Bank released some results, and the CFO was quoted as saying:

We currently have a strong capital position of 16.7 percent, well above our own goal and well adapted for anything that can come our way, (Source: Nordnet)

To which my response is, that...

'Certainly. Provided you don't get hammered with a $1-$5B fine.'

Because if the bank does get hammered with a fine the size that some analysts fear, the bank will, of course, have to reconsider not only its 40-60% payout ratio-dividend policy but every relevant financial metric going forward. In this case, I foresee not only a dividend cut but a dividend elimination.

This future risk affects everything, to the point where covering minor risks seems almost irrelevant. This is the risk you need to focus on - period.

Valuation

So, given this, what should we be prepared to pay for this downtrodden banking institution?

(Source: Google Finance)

I do believe it's important to mention that Danske, as a banking institution, has been punished incredibly harshly by the market already. Of course, the punishment was warranted, but given today's share price, this may include a fear of a fine a size of which may, or may not materialize.

Current blended P/E valuation for the bank is at a paltry 6.25, which is far below any other Nordic bank of its size. Of course, given their troubles, this is where they should be. Let's dig deeper.

Prior to these troubles, Danske Bank had an excellent development in terms of book value/share, a major indicator for a bank or insurance company.

(Source: Börsdata)

(Source: Börsdata)

The above indicators of overall book value as well as per share in relation to share price speaks not only to a prior positive development but a potential future positive development, when expectations and sentiment return to positive. This translates to a potential appreciation in the stock price of 100% or above, going by previous valuation/share price ranges.

Now, it's quite obvious that such an appreciation will be a long time in the coming - if ever.

(Source: Börsdata)

P/E numbers aren't as relevant when it comes to banks, but I still want to show the development indicating, at least on paper, the opportunity that Danske Bank presents us with.

(Source: Börsdata)

Perhaps more importantly, EPS history shows a bank that until the scandal, was more or less active in trying to restore flat EPS to an impressive profit development. This could return, provided the bank gets things in order (which they are no doubt trying to do).

That's all well and good - but what's the actual entry here, given the trouble?

That's a very hard question to answer because of a singular fact. The potential fine that may be facing Danske bank has the potential to on the part of Danske Bank, require governmental intervention/takeover. This of course only happens if the fine is substantially larger than $1.5-$2B - and that size of the fine is in dispute. But because of the uncertainties here, I want to really illuminate the issues in trying to value a company that's facing this sort of scrutiny.

I don't believe the value of Danske's stock is zero. With governmental intervention, however, we may be realistically talking a stock price of the mid-thirties or even twenties until things get back on track, complete with a complete dividend elimination during this entire time. If that's the case, today's share price is completely overvalued, and if you believe this to be likely, you should not be investing in Danske Bank.

However, my stance is that because of the aforementioned circumstances, Danske's fine will be closer to $1B-$3B. This would be something the bank could handle, and it would also mean that today's valuation, in relation to earnings potential, is extremely favorable. If Danske Bank were to solve it's money-laundering cases positively, I believe the stock price would jump 15-30% within a few short weeks - because the bank's actual book value and ability to make money is far greater than it's current stock market valuation suggests.

Wrapping up

This article is growing a little too long already.

It's extremely tricky to recommend an investment in Danske, given what the bank might be facing going forward. I regularly receive questions from people I advise regarding this question, and my answer tends to be this.

How are your investments in other Nordic banks? Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF)? Swedbank? Nordea? SEB? Because, if you're not invested in them, and perhaps not exposed to your technical limit, you will want to look at those first.

Why? Because while an investment in Danske Bank provides the technical potential for a greater capital appreciation due to current low valuations, the risk profile makes this investment extremely risky in terms of my usual, standard measurements. Where Handelsbanken is a 1 on a scale of 1-5, Danske Bank would without a doubt be a strong 5.

My exposure to this bank is at a mere 0.2%, which for a Scandinavian bank is very small indeed (Swedbank is over 4%). I've not yet decided whether to increase said exposure, and I may wait until more information regarding the proceedings is released.

Any investor looking at this bank should allocate accordingly and were you someone I spoke to in real life, I would tell you that anything beyond 1% of your portfolio here is downright foolish.

Danske Bank is a great bank. A great bank - at least on paper. It's Denmark's largest bank, involved with everything from governmental institutions to business owners and private customers. It's well-capitalized. It's profitable. It does everything right, at least currently, and it's "in the now" in terms of digitalization, internal initiatives, and its AML unit is now second to very few. It's extremely customer friendly, and I'm very pleased with the service that I've received whenever I've been there - and I've been a customer for many years.

However, a skeleton the size of a greek titan looms in Danske's closet, in the form of money-laundering. Whether this skeleton will fall to impede this bank going forward is something we'll have to see.

(Source: 2019 Banking Seminar)

So if you're well aware of all of the risks, if you're exposed to other Scandinavian banks as much as you're willing to be, and if you're willing to believe in this Danish giant, you may be in for a good opportunity.

This is because, at ~112 DKK, an investment in Danske not only potentially yields almost 9% in dividends, it also has the potential for some amazing stock price appreciation in the 100% range over the next 1-3 years. However, due to the sheer risk amount involved in this investment, I can only recommend this to seasoned, risk-aware investors who are accepting of a risk ratio as high as this.

Nonetheless, I own the stock, and my view is that if you share my expectations for this bank going forward, this stock could be considered a buy.

Recommendation

I believe Danske Bank at these levels of ~112 DKK/share to be a "BUY," provided that you share the perspective in this article and you are not yet overexposed to other Scandinavian banks. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNSKF, SAXPF, SVNLF, SWDBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.