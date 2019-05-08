Sysco Outperforms As Sales Rise And Margins Expand

Image Source: Sysco Corporation - IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Sysco Corporation (SYY) distributes food, food products, paper products, cookware, tableware, kitchen supplies and equipment, cleaning supplies, and related products to customers that are primarily located in North America and Europe (restaurants represent its biggest client base). Having increased its dividend for more than 45 consecutive years, Sysco has earned the coveted title of Dividend Aristocrat and currently yields 2.1% as of this writing. We appreciate Sysco's free cash flow generation ability and its distribution network, which in many ways provides a moat around its business as that network isn't easily replaceable. However, note we are also keeping a close eye on the company's acquisitive behavior and how that impacts its already substantial net debt load. Its fiscal third quarter 2019 earnings report highlighted several of what we see as Sysco's key strengths.

Earnings Overview

During its latest quarterly report (for the third quarter of FY2019), which covered the 13-week period that ended March 30, 2019, Sysco's revenue rose by 2% year-over-year to $14.7 billion while its gross margin expanded by almost 15 basis points. Sysco's gross margin rose in part due to the firm selling more Sysco-branded products, in part due to the firm deepening its partnership with suppliers (enabling better logistics and supply chain management), and in part due to investments in its technological capabilities (which helped drive greater e-commerce utilization as customers took advantage of Sysco's "new ordering tools"), according to management's commentary during the firm's latest quarterly conference call.

Keep in mind those positive factors offset weakness in Europe, including unrest in France which is impacting tourism and the related food consumption (particularly, food consumption at restaurants that are located in the warpath of the 'Yellow Vest' protests versus food consumption at a home that was purchased at a grocery store). Another challenge facing Sysco is "associated with integrating Brake France and Davigel into Sysco France" but management did mention that "the overall integration and supply chain transformation continues to be on track to deliver the long-term benefits that are part of our multi-year plan." In the United Kingdom, Sysco is actively monitoring the Brexit process as that could have a large impact on its international operations as it relates to its supply chain management strategy, foreign currency risk, and regional demand.

Gross margin expansion is a sign of several things, and when combined with top-line growth, that signals very good things. For starters, Sysco proved it's capable of passing on cost increases (namely food price increases) to its customers even when keeping competitive pressures in mind. That means Sysco has pricing power, indicating its extensive distribution network and supply chain management could represent an economic moat.

One of the things we like about Sysco is its ability to consistently earn a return on invested capital (we exclude goodwill in that calculation) that exceeds its estimated weighted-average cost of capital. In other words, Sysco has consistently generated economic value for its shareholders (at least over the past few years). Economic moat is a qualitative term indicating that the company in question can (or at least should) generate economic value for its shareholders, having an ROIC (excluding goodwill) that historically has exceeded its estimated WACC is the quantitative way of showcasing that moat. We expect this will continue being the case going forward.

Image Shown: The various avenues Sysco is following in its pursuit of greater profitability and better growth opportunities. Image Source: Sysco - IR Presentation

Sysco's GAAP operating margin rose by 25 basis points last quarter, largely due to its expanding gross margin, supply chain investments and enhancements, and better employee retention. All of these factors culminated into a 33% jump in Sysco's bottom-line, with its net income rising to $440 million last quarter. On a GAAP basis, Sysco posted EPS of $0.85 on a diluted basis, up sharply from $0.63 in the same quarter a year ago. Thomas Bené, Sysco's Chairman and Chief Execution Officer, had this to say;

"We continue to feel good about the fundamentals of our business. Our customer and operational strategies are firmly aligned around reaching our customers' experience of doing business with Sysco. And we remain focused on engaging our 67,000 dedicated associates around the world to deliver against our financial objectives associated with our 3-year plan."

How We See Sysco

Here is an excerpt from our two-page Dividend Report that quickly summarizes our thoughts on Sysco as it relates to its key strengths;

"As the world's largest food-service distributor, Sysco has increased its dividend per share for over 45 consecutive years, placing it on the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats. Acquiring leading food distributors will help with plans of expanding globally and accelerating local growth bolsters its reach; an increased focus on new products such as health-focused solutions and craft-beer infused pub buns will help support margin improvement. We like the pace of sales increases of late and its fantastic free-cash-flow generation, which easily covers its yearly cash run-rate of dividends."

Furthermore (an excerpt from our 16-page Stock Report);

"We're huge fans of Sysco's expansive distribution network, which would be incredibly difficult for new entrants to replicate. The company operates more than 320 distribution facilities serving approximately 500,000 customer locations. It delivers over 1 billion cases every year. Sysco has staying power."

We always encourage a balanced approach to investing, which is why we recommend taking a look at a firm's major downside risks as well. Here is another excerpt from our two-page Dividend Report that sums up how we view Sysco's key weaknesses;

"Competition from other food-service distributors may pressure profit margins, potentially weakening its financial health and therefore its dividend strength. Rapid food-cost fluctuations can cause some volatility in sales and gross profit in the near-term, but we aren't concerned with the health of its dividend, particularly in light of its strong free cash flow generation and impressive annual consecutive dividend growth track record. Share buybacks remain a part of its cash return program, and its total debt load could impact Sysco's dividend safety in the future should free cash flows waver. The merger with US Foods Holding Corporation (USFD) was terminated back in 2015."

Anti-trust concerns terminated what would have been an $8.2 billion deal by enterprise value when Sysco called off its attempt to purchase US Foods back in 2015. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission moved to block the deal as the agency saw the proposed merger as leading to limited competition in the food-service industry. Sysco had to pay ~$0.3 billion in termination fees, so to smooth over investor concerns, management launched an aggressive share buyback program.

From the beginning of fiscal year 2016 to the end of fiscal year 2018, Sysco spent $4.8 billion buying back stock. However, the downside to this strategy and its past acquisitions (including Doerle Food Services and Supplies on the Fly) is that debt has been building up on Sysco's books. At the end of its latest quarter, Sysco had a net debt load of $8.2 billion. If Sysco were to pursue another big acquisition, that could change our view on the firm as it relates to its dividend strength, ability to grow that payout over time, and its intrinsic value.

Recent Activity

Back in April 2019, Sysco completed its acquisition of J&M Wholesale Meats and Imperio Foods, which were defined as "leading" California distributors in its press release. This is part of Sysco's ongoing acquisition strategy where bolt-on purchases are regularly pursued to enhance its economic moat (specifically, its distribution network that's near irreplaceable) and its growth trajectory. Execution and integration risks are very prevalent with this business model, however, Sysco has shown the ability to successfully deliver on both fronts in the past and that may continue to be the case going forward. Stronger gross and operating margins are a sign of Sysco's successes. Management had this to say during Sysco's latest quarterly conference call;

"As it relates to acquisitions, in April we acquired J&M Wholesale Meats and Imperio Foods; two smaller central California distributors. J&M Meats is a food-service distributor that specializes in key Center of the Plate products and Imperio Foods carries dry canned good products which both are complementary to our existing Broadline businesses in central California area. They also provide Sysco with the opportunity to further extend our reach to the important Hispanic customer segment. We will begin to see the impact to our business in the fourth quarter from both of these acquisitions."

Keep in mind Sysco's United States operations witnessed over 4% sales growth and 10% adjusted operating income growth on a year-over-year basis last quarter. The purchase of these two distributors is Sysco doubling down on its most lucrative market in a state whose GDP is so large that if it were to be its own country, its GDP would exceed the United Kingdom's. Combined, these distributors generate about $44 million in annual revenue and it's very likely Sysco will be able to leverage its network to locate numerous growth opportunities going forward.

Concluding Thoughts

There is a lot to like about Sysco Corporation. Its dividend growth trajectory looks promising, the company is very free cash flow positive (Sysco generated $982 million in free cash flow during the first three quarters of its 2019 fiscal year) and that free cash flow tends to fully cover its dividend payments (Sysco spent $575 million on its payout during the aforementioned period), and its dividend coverage is quite strong (but could be stronger if its net debt position were to come down). We're not looking to add the company to our newsletter portfolios at this point in time, but we are keeping an eye on Sysco after a solid earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.