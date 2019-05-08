Commercial Vehicle Enjoying A Profitable Peak, But Needs To Plan For The Future

The company has over $100 million in deployable capital, and based on recent deals from Cummins and Allison could do something potentially meaningful with that in electrification products/technology.

This is harvest time for Commercial Vehicle (CVGI), as this supplier of seats, wiring harnesses, and other components to the global truck, construction, ag, and mining equipment market is seeing robust demand as companies like Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), and PACCAR (PCAR) deliver on record Class 8 truck backlogs and healthy medium-duty truck backlogs as well. While Commercial Vehicle is weathering some higher manufacturing costs (wage-driven, primarily), the company is doing a good job of managing costs and maximizing margins.

The “what next” question is very relevant to this stock. I expect a double-digit decrease in sales next year, as plunging Class 8 orders will quickly deplete that backlog, and recent wins outside of trucking and in geographies like China won’t offset it. I’d love to see CVGI put some of its liquidity to work – while management has long talked of wanting to acquire complementary assets, they haven’t done much, and I think acquiring some electrification assets could be money well spent. I do still believe these shares are undervalued, but they’re unfollowed and the shares could languish on a steeper/longer trough in the core truck market.

Strong Revenue Helps Offset Some Margin Pressures

Revenue rose almost 15% in constant currency this quarter, as CVGI continues to benefit from a strong truck production market. Sales in the Electrical Systems business led the way at 18% growth, while Global Seating grew more than 12%.

One of the ongoing challenges at CVGI has been the fact that, while seating and wiring is essential in a vehicle, it’s not really a value-added component. That near-commodity nature of the business means low margins, and CVGI’s mid-teens gross margin are well below the low-to-mid 20%'s margins of Cummins (CMI) and the 50%-plus margins of Allison Transmission (ALSN). With wage cost inflation creating some pressure this quarter, CVGI saw slight deterioration (10bp) in gross margin to 14.2%, with a better result in Electrical (down 10bp) offsetting a weaker result in Seating (down 60bp).

CVGI continues to do a very good job of controlling corporate costs, though, and operating income rose 24% this quarter, with 70bp of operating margin expansion. Both segments grew well this quarter, with Electrical up 18% (10bp of margin improvement) and Seating up 13% (30bp of improvement).

Management reiterated its production expectations from the fourth quarter, with expected North American Class 8 truck production of 330K to 350K units and stable Class 5-7 production relative to 2018 (around 270K units). As a reminder, North American trucks are about 40% of CVGI’s revenue base. Management also described construction equipment as “levelling off,” but I’d note that Terex (TEX) and Caterpillar (CAT) reported 6% growth this quarter and the outlook at this point in earnings seems to be for a slightly better-than-expected market for construction equipment.

Time To Deploy Capital?

Commercial Vehicle management has talked for some time of wanting to acquire complementary assets, but there has been very little activity on the M&A front. I really don’t begrudge the company for not doing a deal just for the sake of doing a deal; price discipline is an underrated quality in an M&A strategy.

Even so, I’m guardedly bullish about what a growth-oriented M&A strategy could do for CVGI over time. Between cash on hand and a line of credit, CVGI has almost $120 million of liquidity on hand and could issue some longer-term debt if need be.

That level of capital could buy some meaningful revenue in commodity-like components, but that’s not what I’d like to see the company do. I’d like to see complementary acquisitions in electrification (complementary with the wiring harness business) or some other sort of value-added component that could provide a lift to margins and perhaps growth down the line. Allison recently acquired Axletech’s EVS business for $123 million (electrified axle propulsion systems for off-highway and defense vehicles), and Cummins purchased Efficient Drivetrains for $64 million in 2018, Brammo for $68 million in 2017, so there are almost certainly assets out there that could fit under that $120 million liquidity cap.

Of course, it’s not just about making a deal – leveraging a deal is also important, and CVGI doesn’t have the revenue/gross profit base to invest large sums in R&D. Still, I think there are components and subsystems where CVGI could participate and boost margins over the longer term.

The Outlook

I do expect a significant decline in revenue next year as Class 8 production shrinks. Forecasting cycles in markets like trucks always involves some guesswork, but past cycles suggest a decline in the range of 10% to 20% is plausible, with a multiyear recovery to regain and surpass that prior peak. I expect margins to decline and stay below 2019 levels until 2022/2023, but I do think CVGI is in better shape from a margin perspective than in prior downturns. I also think the company is in better shape in terms of a more diversified revenue base, but I don’t think those efforts to expand into markets like China, India, ag, and mining machinery will offset that trucking-driven weakness.

Long term, I’m modeling only about 3% annualized revenue growth. While CVGI could exceed that with further market diversification, I do think the margins available in markets like China and India do limit the opportunity to at least some extent. I expect long-term FCF growth in the mid-single digits, as I believe the business is now better-positioned for higher sustained FCF margins across a cycle.

I value CVGI on both a discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue business and get pretty similar results in this case. Instead of valuing CVGI on the basis of peak EBITDA margin (this year) or next year’s likely much lower margin, I use a full-cycle average.

The Bottom Line

I believe CVGI shares should trade above $10, but this is an unfollowed cyclical company about to enter a cyclical slowdown. The rest of this year should be good, but 2020 will be a tougher year, and stocks like this can struggle without any support when those ugly-looking year-over-year comps roll in. While a value-creating acquisition remains a possibility, there are other ideas in auto and truck components that appeal to me more now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.