Volatility Makes A Welcome Return

In recent months, traders - bulls and bears alike - have lamented the lack of volatility in the U.S. broad market. For bears the lack of volatility has meant an absence of significant short selling opportunities, while for bulls the low-volatility environment has meant fewer entry points for initiating new long positions. With the latest return of news-induced volatility, fresh possibilities are now available for both sides. In today's report I'll make the case that this week's trade-related selling will create more opportunities for the bulls than the bears in the coming weeks.

The complacency of investors was badly shaken this week when the Trump administration announced it would increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. U.S. officials stated that tariffs will rise from 10% to 25% on Friday at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time.

This decision was viewed as a dramatic escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and while Wall Street at first took the news in stride it became apparent by Tuesday that investors were having second thoughts. The sudden reversal of the Trump administration's conciliatory stance in recent trade talks with China has led many investors to fear that an open path has been cleared for the bear to strike again on Wall Street.

A high-profile proponent of the bearish view is DoubleLine chief executive Jeffrey Gundlach, who believes equities have been in a bear market since last year. Gundlach bases his bearish view on the fact that the NYSE Composite Index fell more than 20% in late 2018 and hasn't yet returned to its previous high. He told CNBC:

A bear market is really more about cycles and manias and then things one by one rolling over and the market getting narrower and narrower, and I think all of that has been happening over about an 18-month time period. I think that we're in the late cycle ... [and] to characterize the last 15 months as a bull market is just wrong."

But is that necessarily the case? Gundlach's observation that the NYSE Composite represents the true, underlying state of the U.S. stock market is questionable given that a substantial number of ADRs from China and other countries are included in the index. This gives it a decidedly international bias and doesn't necessarily reflect what's happening in the broad market for U.S. large-cap companies. For this reason, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is widely regarded as a more accurate measure of the U.S. equity market. The SPX had already exceeded its 2018 high before the latest market correction began.

If we assume - as most analysts do - that the SPX is the benchmark index for the U.S. broad market, then we can reasonably assert that there is no bear market underway this spring. In order for a new bear market to begin, then, the S&P 500 would have to decline substantially from its recent highs and remain subdued for a lengthy period.

With that said, let's examine some of the evidence which negates the bearish outlook for stocks. First and foremost is Gundlach's view that bear markets are characterized by the market "getting narrower and narrower." I don't disagree with this statement since bears are almost always preceded by several weeks or months of internal selling pressure before the major indices finally collapse under the weight of the selling. This was certainly the case in the weeks before the October-December 20% decline in the S&P 500 Index. Not only did the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows expand into the triple digits prior to last year's collapse, but even the widely watched NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line began declining in early September.

Currently, however, there are no such signs of internal selling pressure on the NYSE. As we've discussed in recent reports, the number of new 52-week lows on the Big Board have seldom exceeded 40 on most days. This is a classic sign of a normal, healthy market environment. Moreover, the number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week highs has substantially exceeded the new lows in the past several weeks. The new highs and lows are one of the best ways of quantitatively measuring the incremental demand for equities. If there is any concerted selling pressure in the stock market it will quickly show up in the cumulative trend of the new highs and lows. To date, there hasn't been a bear market signal in this indicator (below) as the cumulative new highs-lows remains in a rising trend.

Source: WSJ

Next there is the testimony of the aforementioned A-D line to consider. As can be seen in the following graph, the A-D line was in decline by September just prior to last year's fourth quarter stock market plunge. Today by contrast The A-D line has been trending decisively higher for months and shows no major signs of distribution (i.e. selling) underway below the market's surface. The A-D line is a measure of market breadth, and the fact that it's rising shows that more stocks have been advancing than declining in recent weeks. If we're in a bear market, then why isn't the A-D line showing it? That's a question that needs to be answered before the bears can make a legitimate case that the bull is dead.

Source: StockCharts

Taking a look at the SPX chart we see that the benchmark index has decisively violated its 15-day moving average. This tells us that the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend has turned weak, but the far more important intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend remains strong. One popular way of identifying the intermediate trend is the 200-day moving average, which is signified by the blue line in the following graph. As long as the SPX remains above this trend line on a weekly closing basis the market's dominant interim trend should be considered to be still favorable for the bulls.

Source: BigCharts

Another consideration for the SPX is the extent to which the market is becoming rapidly "oversold" technically. My favorite measure of how overbought or oversold the broad market has become is the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 Index. This indicator simply compares the latest closing price of the SPX with the closing price 20 days ago in order to gauge the market's short-term price momentum. When the oscillator reading is very high it reflects rising price momentum, yet it also means the market is vulnerable to profit-taking.

When the oscillator reaches a very low level, by comparison, it shows that while short-term momentum is to the downside the market has become more attractive to bargain hunters who are apt to buy when prices fall. An extremely "oversold' reading in the SPX oscillator, which is usually around negative 100 (-100) or so, usually means the market is very close to an immediate-term bottom. As of May 7, the SPX 20-day oscillator gave a reading of negative 40 (-40) which, while oversold, isn't quite low enough to warrant an immediate-term bottom yet for the stock market. Additional weakness in the S&P is therefore likely to be seen before we get the next confirmed entry point for buying stocks.

Source: WSJ

Returning to our discussion broad market volatility, there has been a notable spike in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) in the last couple of days. The VIX is arguably Wall Street's favorite fear gauge and it's assumed that whenever the VIX rises to well above the 20.00 level, widespread fear is present in the market. On May 7, the VIX rose to briefly above the 20.00 level for the first time since January but ultimately closed at 19.32.

It must be kept in mind, however, that the correlation between VIX levels and future market trends is quite poor. VIX isn't a reliable predictor of the market's near-term path, but it can be an excellent coincident indicator. Its main value is after the stock market has suffered a big decline and one is trying to determine whether sentiment is sufficiently bearish to justify a tradable bottom. Thus, a huge spike in the VIX after a selling panic in the market can provide a strong clue that a bottom is imminent. A bottoming process for equities usually begins whenever the VIX hits or exceeds the 25.00 level. We're not quite there yet, as the graph below shows.

Source: BigCharts

In today's headline I intimated that the return of volatility on Wall Street was a welcome sign. I consider the recent volatility increase to be "welcome" in the sense that it has erased the widespread complacency toward stocks that existed prior to this week's U.S.-China trade war escalation. The spike in volatility reflects a bigger theme, namely the return of major fear among participants. This is something that was lacking prior to this week. The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index reading for May 7 was 41 (out of a possible 100). This is regarded as a "fear" reading, and is constructive in that it means we'll likely see a significant buildup in short interest from here.

Source: CNN Business

Now that fear has intensified among investors, increasing short interest levels can be used to fuel short-covering rallies. The market can also eventually continue its climb along the "wall of worry" once the latest shakeout has run its course. For now, though, investors should avoid the temptation to jump in and start buying until the market has confirmed that the latest decline has completely run its course. I expect the market's intermediate-term upward trend, however, will remain intact along with the bull market itself.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.