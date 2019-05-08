Harvest Health: Fully Loaded And Ready To Launch In 2019

We think Harvest is one of the top players among the U.S. MSOs and investors should consider it in their cannabis portfolio.

It recently announced 2018 Q4 results which showed strong performance from its Arizona assets, but the business is set to transform over the next few quarters as acquisitions are completed.

Introduction

Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) came to the public market only in November last year. However, the stock has outperformed its much older public peers by aggressively expanding its footprint and solidifying its leadership positions in key markets. We think Harvest remains a core holding for cannabis investors and is well-positioned to benefit from the secular tailwind in the U.S. towards acceptance and legalization of cannabis.

2018 Q4 Review

Harvest reported its 2018 Q4 results on April 23 and the market reacted positively to the results with its shares up 6% that day. Harvest remains by and large an Arizona-based cannabis company as of the end of 2018. The company operated a total of 10 dispensaries with 7 of them in Arizona. The oldest dispensary was opened in 2013 and the latest was opened in December 2018 in California. Harvest also opened a dispensary in Pennsylvania and Maryland in 2018. In summary, this past quarter did not capture most of the acquisitions Harvest announced recently.

Total revenue came in at $17 million which increased 52% from the last quarter and 135% from last year. Gross profit was $7.2 million representing a gross margin of 43%. Importantly, the company reported positive adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million indicating an EBITDA margin of 15%. Harvest's numbers are impressive because the company was able to drive continued organic growth while attaining positive EBITDA. Compared to many other MSOs, Harvest benefits from its very strong presence in Arizona, one of the largest medical cannabis markets in the U.S.

(Source: public information)

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $192 million cash outstanding and $32 million debt. Most of the cash was raised during the company's RTO when Harvest sold 33 million shares at C$8.67 for C$289 million in total. In April, the company raised $500 million from convertible debentures with a 7.0% interest rate. With close to $700 million in pro forma cash, we don't see the company in need of any cash in the near term because most of the transactions it did were all-stock deals. Going forward, we think Harvest will opportunistically access capital markets depending on market condition, but it shouldn't be pressured to raise cash. Companies like TILT (OTCQB:SVVTF) and MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) are being forced to raise capital recently from alternative sources at very punitive terms given their fragile financial situation.

Recent Developments

While 2018 Q4 was a reassuring quarter for Harvest investors as the company remains profitable and growing, we think the company has changed dramatically over the first few months in 2019. In March, Harvest announced that it is acquiring Verano for $850 million in an all-stock deal. The acquisition will expand Harvest's footprint into Illinois, Oklahoma, and New Jersey and significantly boost its current operating assets. Verano has 9 stores open which are similar to Harvest's 10 open stores. We think the deal is a major step forward for Harvest to boost its national presence and efficiency.

(Company Presentation)

Harvest has also invested in product development by acquiring CBx Enterprises earlier this year and a major near-term growth area would be its acquisition of the Florida licensee which allows it to open up to 30 locations in the state. It also ramped up its activities in California with its pending acquisition of Falcon International. In its home state, Harvest announced that it will acquire another six licenses which would solidify its dominant position in Arizona if regulators would clear the deal. Most recently, Harvest announced another deal to acquire privately-owned CannaPharmacy to expand into four East Coast states. This deal would give Harvest licenses to operate 3 dispensaries in New Jersey, 1 cultivation/processing facility in Pennsylvania, 1 dispensary in Maryland, and 1 vertical license in Delaware.

(Source: TSX)

Harvest currently has a market cap of around $4 billion and trades at an EV/Revenue multiple of 56x based on its Q4 revenue. The stock remains one of the most expensive U.S. cannabis stocks trading at similar levels with other industry juggernauts Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). We think Harvest's premium multiple is justified by its strong foothold in Arizona complemented by its first-in-class asset portfolio following its recent acquisitions of privately-held U.S. MSO Verano.

Looking Ahead

We think Harvest is no doubt the leading MSO in the U.S. cannabis market. The company has accelerated its corporate development efforts recently with its slew of strategic acquisitions. We are especially impressed by Harvest's ability to identify and execute on large acquisitions while ensuring that it also focuses on organic applications. The company recently won every license it applied in Pennsylvania which enables it to open up to 21 retail locations in the state. At Harvest, we are seeing a management team capable of on-the-ground execution and strategic acquisition which bodes well for the company's long-term outlook. We also think last month's $500 million convertible debentures offering was a prudent move by Harvest to take advantage of the favorable market condition. We have seen companies raising capital with horrible timing and their stock got punished by the market, such as CannTrust's (OTC:CTST) recent $200 million equity offering at 25% discount.

With a balance sheet fully loaded-up and plenty of room for near-term growth from both organic expansion and acquisitions, we think Harvest is well-positioned to become a dominant player in the near future. We maintain our favorable view of the stock and believe the stock deserves a place in anyone's cannabis portfolio given its undeniable potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.