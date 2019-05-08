Nordstrom: Opportunity Doesn't Knock Twice

By closing underperforming stores and focusing on digital sales, Nordstrom has positioned itself well on the market to take the lead.

With last year's sell-off and the new strategy shift, Nordstrom has become a pure value play.

Recommendation Summary

*Source: Bloomberg

Nordstrom (JWN), in my opinion, is a deeply undervalued company. Since the company reported comp sales declines the stock has lost 40% of its value, but the company is well within its industry standard growth rates. Because of the large drop in the stock price, I think now is a good time to reconsider a long position on the company. The average revenue growth for the industry is 3% and according to the company's last 10-K its revenue growth is 2.5%. Pre-tax op. margin is 5.3% with an industry average of 6% and sales to capital ratio is 2.8 which is above the industry average of 2.5 (sales to capital ratio includes operating leases).

With the opening of the Manhattan flagship store, rising online presence, closing down underperforming stores and operating margins expected to rise I expect the company's share price to rise.

Company Background and Overview

*Source: Company Presentation

Nordstrom is an American chain of luxury department stores, also operating in Canada and headquartered in Seattle, Washington. According to their last 10-K, the company operates 379 stores (including U.S. Rack stores and Last Chance clearance stores) 12 of them which are situated in Canada. JWN reported approximately $15,860 million in annual revenue and employs approximately 74,000 people.

As of today, Nordstrom is both closing down underperforming stores, about 2 per year and opening two new ones this year, a flagship women's store in Manhattan and its first location in Fairfield County, Connecticut. With more people shifting to buying clothes online I would consider this a logical move by Nordstrom.

In January the company announced several store closures:

Nordstrom at The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington, Florida

Nordstrom at MacArthur Center Mall in Norfolk, Northern Virginia

Nordstrom at Providence Place Mall in Providence, Rhode Island

Investment Thesis

*Source: Company presentation

In the years ahead I expect Nordstrom to continue closing down underperforming stores and drive digital sales growth. Although revenue growth has slowed down in the last year, Nordstrom Rack chain, along with Nordstrom's online off-price business, is performing well. Comparable sales at Nordstrom Rack, the company's off-price store, rose 4%. Additional increase of incentives in The Nordy Club program like, members now earning three points - up from two - for every dollar they spend, should continuously help the company increase their loyalty penetration.

Although I see many news outlets talking about underperforming metrics, Nordstrom is surpassing industry average numbers on sales to capital ratios and is only 1% below industry average operating margin numbers. Additionally, the openings of new Nordstrom Rack stores, coupled with closing underperforming stores and increased digital presence should help Nordstrom increase operating margins in the years to come.

In the graph below, you can see how the company's operating metrics have performed through the last years:

*Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Retail Industry

State of brick and mortar stores

*Source: Census

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce Statistics total e-commerce sales for 2018 were estimated at $513.6 billion, an increase of 14.2 percent (±3.7%) from 2017. Total retail sales in 2018 increased 4.8 percent (±1.2%) from 2017. E-commerce sales in 2018 accounted for 9.7 percent of total sales. E-commerce sales in 2017 accounted for 8.9 percent of total sales. From all this we can see online sales rising and believe this to be true especially for clothing chains, but is brick and mortar really going away for good?

Fact is, brick-and-mortar stores still hold the economic power. Like I mentioned in my previous article on Bed, Bath and Beyond, brick and mortar stores are more evolving then going away. Although there are more than a few good arguments in support of brick and mortar closures like consumer behavior shifting radically and labor getting more expensive, companies like Amazon are still increasing their physical presence and the company has good reasons for it. According to a Forbes analysis, Amazon sees shoppers' dissatisfaction with the current in-store experience and is setting out to improve it. If Amazon remained as only an e-commerce retailer, it would be missing out on all the ways a customer might want to shop. By entering the world of bricks-and-mortar, the retailer is ensuring it has a cut of another revenue stream.

According to InMarket, a micro trip is a shopping trip that takes less than five minutes and a behavior that is becoming increasingly common as grocery stores add programs that let customers order online and pick up in person. Though traditionally retailers have been partial to longer shopping trips, micro trips allow brick and mortars the advantage of more efficient store formats and improved targeted marketing. With merging the eCommerce platform with the physical interaction, brands like Home Depot and Walmart are taking lessons from Amazon and Nike by installing lockers in stores so that shoppers can physically pick up online orders.

From all this I would conclude that transformation here is key, I do not see brick and mortar going away, at least not any time soon.

Recent Results

*Source: Company presentation

Nordstrom recorded Q4 18 revenue of $4,484 million, representing a yearly decline of (-4.6%) for the quarter, mainly due to Full-Price comp sales decreasing by 1.6%. In the graph below you can see operating margins staying mainly stale from 2017 to 2018, mainly due to decreases in COGS and SG&A.

Keep in mind JWN is coming out of a heavy investment cycle due to increased capex spending. With e-commerce and off-price retailers being the big winners from the shift in consumer behavior, Nordstrom has been responding to this and has tried to shift its business. Nordstrom has doubled its Nordstrom Rack store count in the past five years, improved its digital presence with the online off-price business and it is preparing to open a flagship store in midtown Manhattan.

Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Superior Customer Experience

Nordstrom does set the standard for customer experience. The company has long been recognized for its customer service. The Nordstrom Local and menswear-only locations highlight a strategic focus on the customer above all else by offering them unique in-store experiences. Nordstrom Local stores allow customers to pick up or return online purchases but offer far more than just transactional benefits. Shoppers can get a mani-pedi while they wait for items, have clothing tailored by in-store seamstresses or consult with Trunk Club stylists on their wardrobe choices.

Last year Nordstrom tested out a new customer experience strategy. It starts with the smartphone. Customers can find clothes they like on social media and then reach out to personal stylists who then put together digital Style Boards with a variety of customized looks. If the customer likes them, he or she can mark items to try on in-store. Nordstrom will then route the customers to the closest store, and when they arrive, they will find a dressing room with their name on it and the items already inside ready to be tried on. A tablet within the dressing room lets customers contact an employee to get replacement clothes and pick out items they want to purchase via mobile pay.

With offering superior customer experience Nordstrom should be able to easily expand its customer base, which should help with revenue generation in the coming years.

Industry Peers

In the analysis below, I have included high-end stores which offer a product range closest to Nordstrom's pricing and quality. I believe that Macy's and Dillards are appropriate peers to compare Nordstrom with.

Macy's

*Source: Bloomberg

Macy's (M) is an American department store chain founded in 1858. The company operates over 750 department stores under brand names including Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury in 44 states. The company saw a revenue increase of 0.5% in the last year and had approximately $24,971 million in revenue.

In the last years Macy's experienced weak performance in its core business combined with debt-fueled share buybacks in 2015 -- causing each of the three major credit rating agencies to downgrade Macy's ratings at least once in 2016 and 2017. The company recently was able to clean up its balance sheet by paying $2bn of debt and stabilized its profitability, while keeping operating margins around the industry average of 6%.

I think the biggest advantage of Macy's is the property ownership. Alasdair McKinnon, investment manager at Scottish Investment Trust thinks the property portfolio "is worth the market cap of the company." and I actually couldn't agree more. Macy's has a vast network of more than 600 stores across the country. Macy's real estate, with an estimated value of $16 billion, is worth more than the company's market value of $6.4 billion, according to an analysis by Cowen, the investment management and banking firm.

The Macy's flagship store on 34th Street is worth an estimated $3.3 billion alone. The company has no plans to sell its Manhattan flagship, a tourist magnet that contains more than one million square feet of retail space, and spent $400 million on renovating it between 2012 and 2016. In other cities, Macy's has already been selling off parts or all of its most distinct buildings. One of them, a former Meier & Frank department store in Portland, Ore., will soon house "creative" office space with a coffee shop and a gym.

Considering all this I find Macy's a good long candidate. Despite the debt issues they had, company's financials right now are in-line with industry averages and see no reason for a sell-off.

Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Dillard's

Source: Bloomberg

Dillard's (DDS) is an American department store chain with approximately 292 stores in 29 states headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. The company has approximately $6,503 million in revenue which marks an increase of 1.2% since last year and employs around 40,000 people. In the past few years from 2016 to 2018 Dillard's operating margins fell from 6% to 4%, but in their last report, we saw something of a comeback with the company reporting 2% comparable sales growth. Since the company doesn't do earnings calls or provide any guidance (which to me is a red flag) it's hard to know what management thinks of the future.

With the company having operating margins and revenue growth below industry averages it may not be the most advantageous time to buy. According to an intrinsic value based on future cash flows, the company seems to be overvalued based on its current share price. I see Macy's and Nordstrom a much safer bet than Dillard's.

* Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Income Statement Breakdown

Revenue

*Source: Company presentation

As we can see from the income statement below, Nordstrom's revenue has grown steadily in the last three years with an average of around 3% per year. The consecutive increase in revenues throughout the years is mainly due to an increase in digital sales growth which now represents 30% of the company's revenue stream.

Looking forward I expect the company to grow at an average of 3.9% per year supported by the growing revenue from off-price stores.

Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Operating Margins

The steady decrease in operating margin is mainly due to the company's increase in non-operational items, a one-time contribution to Nordstrom's employee profit-sharing plan associated with tax reform, as well as a legal settlement gain in 2016.

For the 5 years ahead I forecast an increase in operating margins mainly supported from the company closing underperforming stores and increase in digital sales.

Catalysts

Catalysts in the next 12-24 months for the price to increase include:

Continued closures of underperforming stores

Nordstrom has been less aggressive in this respect than most of its larger, lower-end rivals, looking to close three stores in 2019 and even looking to open one flagship women's store in Manhattan and one store in Fairfield County, Connecticut. If the company continues to close 2-3 underperforming stores per year, with digital sales increasing it should be more than enough to increase its margins in the years ahead.

I think such actions are logical due to the increase in digital sales and expensive labor force.

Consumer Confidence

U.S. consumer confidence improved in February, topping all forecasts and snapping a three-month losing streak after the U.S. government ended the longest shutdown in the country's history and the trade war edged toward a resolution.

The confidence index climbed to 131.4 from 121.7, the New York-based Conference Board said in a report Tuesday. That compared with a Bloomberg survey of economists that called for a rise to 124.9. The measure gauging Americans' views on present conditions rose to an 18-year high while consumer expectations posted the largest monthly gain since 2011.

Valuation

DCF Analysis

The analysis I have done here is centered on increasing operating margins due to digital sales and future possible store closures.

For the DCF analysis I have used the assumptions listed below, which got me to an equity value of $8,879.4 million, diluted shares outstanding of 170 and price per share of $52.23:

A 7% average discount rate.

Revenue growth for the next 5 years at an average of 3.9% per year and then slowly declining when reaching year 10 to the terminal growth rate of 2.5%.

Operating Margin at an average of 5.65% in the first 5 years and then decreasing to an average of 4.3% from year 6 to 10.

A tax rate of 25%.

An ROIC at 12% at year 1 and slowly declining throughout the years until reaching 8.37% at year 10.

Please take into consideration that the scenario I have used above section in the analysis is pretty easily achievable with the underlying value the company has, combined with the management's views for the foreseeable future.

Risks

Risks surrounding a possible price per share decrease include:

Slowdown in Consumer Spending

U.S. personal income fell for the first time in more than three years in January and consumer spending dropped by the most since 2009 in December, putting the economy on a weak growth path early in the first quarter. The economic outlook was also darkened by other data on Friday showing factory activity hit a more than two-year low in February, with manufacturers reporting slowing new orders and hiring. The economy is losing speed as the stimulus from a $1.5 trillion tax cut package and increased government spending fades. A trade war between the United States and China, higher interest rates, softening global growth and uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union are clouding the outlook.

The Commerce Department said retail sales fell 1.2% between November and December, the sharpest drop in nine years. The slowdown in consumer spending put a dent in overall economic growth. Forecasters at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta lowered their estimate of fourth-quarter growth to just 1.5 percent. If that holds, growth for all of 2018 would fall short of the Trump administration's 3% target.

Retailers had reported robust sales in the first half of the holiday season. But consumers grew more cautious when a political standoff over border wall funding temporarily shuttered parts of the federal government just before Christmas. This followed a roller-coaster ride on Wall Street, as investors worried that trade tensions between the U.S. and China would cut into corporate profits.

Possible Increase Labor Costs

U.S. labor costs accelerated in the third quarter of 2018 as wages for both private and government workers surged amid tightening labor market conditions.

The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, increased 0.8 percent after an unrevised 0.6 percent rise in the second quarter, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. That left the year-on-year rate of increase at 2.8 percent. Wages and salaries were up 2.9 percent in the 12 months through September. That was the biggest increase since September 2008 and followed a 2.8 percent gain in the year to June.

Recently the Labor Department released a new statement, which measured an increase in hourly output per worker by 3.6% in the last quarter. That was the strongest pace since the third quarter of 2014. The strong pace of productivity suppressed growth in labor costs, a potential boost to corporate profits. Unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of output, fell at a 0.9% rate in the first quarter after increasing at a 2.5% rate in the prior quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2018, labor costs grew at a 0.1% rate, the weakest pace since the fourth quarter of 2013.

Despite the weaker than expected reported growth in wages, a tightening labor market could mean that, employers have to compete for workers instead of the other way around - a circumstance that pushes employers to outbid one-another by offering better benefit packages, higher wages and even more desirable working conditions to job candidates.

Key Takeaways

In considering all catalysts and risks, I see Nordstrom as an undervalued company due to the recent sell-off and troubled Q2 and Q3 2018 results. I see the company's fair value between $48 and $52 and see bright future for Nordstrom due to their strategy shift.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.